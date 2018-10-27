13 Best Thank You Gifts & Gift Ideas (2018)

A thank you gift shows someone just how much you value everything they do for you. Thank you gifts are an important part of maintaining relationships, both personal and professional. A thoughtfully-selected thank you gift will cement your most important relationships.
Burt’s Bees Fabulous Mini’s Gift Set
Our Review
The best gifts are the ones that the recipient would never splurge on themselves. If you’re looking for a thank you gift for a woman who deserves a little pampering, this simple gift set is a nice option. Buying bath and body products can be a risk, but this gift set is a safe choice because of the variety of scents and types of products included. This set includes Intense Hydration Cream Cleanser, Day Lotion, Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Milk and Honey Body Lotion, Coconut Foot Cream, and Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, all of which are made with natural ingredients.
Want to get a thank you gift that’s even more impressive? Browse luxury beauty gift sets here, and find something that’s really special.
Scrappy’s Bitters Classic Gift Box
Our Review
Shopping for someone who loves fancy cocktails? This gift box of bitters includes four gourmet bitter blends: celery, orange, Orleans, and aromatic. These bitters can elevate classic cocktails like the G&T or a Manhattan. This is a thank you gift that works for both men and women. For added impact, pair it with this book on bitters, so your recipient will have more insight on how to use these flavorful cocktail additions.
Philosophy Thank You Set
Our Review
This thank you gift from Philosophy contains shampoo, shower gel, bubble bath, and lip gloss. Sometimes you need a gift that just comes right out and says “Thank you”. You can browse more beauty gifts from Philosophy here.
Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets ‘Thanks A Million’ Gift Basket
Our Review
This gift basket is packed with all kinds of fun treats. Each gift basket includes “Thanks A Million” Premium Coffee, butter mint candy, jelly beans, almond toffee candy, cookies, popcorn, biscotti, and garlic dill pretzel twists. This is a nice gift for a family member, friend, colleague, or neighbor.
Want more gift ideas like this? Our guide to the best gift baskets for men has some gift baskets that make great thank you gifts for both men and women.
Gardiners of Scotland Vanilla Fudge Thank You Tin
Our Review
This tasty fudge is a great gift for anyone who loves sweets. And because it comes from a Scottish company, it's a great gift for anyone of Scottish descent.
Culture By Candlelight ‘Thank You So Much’ 8.5 oz Soy Candle
Our Review
This is a thank you gift for the person who lights up your life. Light up their's with this cute candle, emblazoned with a message of thanks. This is a clean-burning, double wick candle that burns for up to 60 hours.
Thank You Cookies Care Package
Our Review
Cookies are a classic thank you gift. But if you can't or won't bake your own, buying some is the next best thing. These cookies are nationally-known brands that appeal to lots of different types of people.
Thank You All That You Do Cuff Bracelet
Our Review
This simple cuff bracelet is an affordable, authentic way to show your gratitude. We particularly like this gift option for teachers, mentors, or anyone you have a particularly close bond with.
Thank You Gift Box Tower
Our Review
Marketed as both a killer thank you gift and a wonderfully over-the-top care package, this collection of treats is a wonderful way to brighten someone's spirits. The various tiers contain the following items: Famous Amos cookies, a savory pub snack mix, popcorn, trail mix, peach rings, candies, caramels, and chocolate truffles.
TickleMe Plant
Our Review
A bouquet of flowers is a traditional thank you gift, but cut flowers always wither and die. This live plant will last much longer, just like your undying gratitude. The TickleMe plant is a fun little piece of greenery that reacts when you gently stroke its leaves. The box it ships in reads, "Soo tickled with appreciation."
Top Shelf Thank You Wine Glass
Our Review
Need a thank you gift for a wine lover? Pair this thank you wine glass with a bottle of their favorite red, and you've got a complete thank you gift that they'll love.
GourmetGiftBaskets.com Popcorn Trio
Our Review
It's not the most creative gift idea, but it's a tried-and-true favorite. This popcorn trio appeals to people of all ages and genders, and the decorative tin shows how much you appreciate them.
Thank You for Helping Me Build My Life Engraved Hammer
Our Review
This engraved hammer is a thoughtful gift for someone who has taught you important life skills, and supported you when times were tough. This hammer is not merely a decorative item. Since it is made from durable steel, it can be used to tackle any minor household task.