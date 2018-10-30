15 Best Tractor Toys: The Ultimate Christmas List (2018)

If you’re shopping around for gift ideas this season, chances are there are kids on your list who are obsessed with tractor toys. We’ve pulled together the best tractor toys out this season to make the little farmers in your life very happy this Christmas.
John Deere Ground Force Tractor With Trailer
Made for ages two to seven, this is a tractor they can really drive. They'll love being able to ride around the lawn hauling their trailer full of "supplies" behind them.
It has two speeds: first gear is 2.25 mph and second gear is 4.5 mph. Neither is an unreasonable speed for this kind of toy plus there are parental controls that can lock second gear until you feel your little one has the hang it. Ground Force can also go in reverse.
The speeds are controlled by a gear shift and pedal on the floor, just like a real vehicle, and even has four wheel drive, automatic breaks, and a working FM radio. The rechargeable 12 volt battery and corresponding charger are included, but you may want to consider picking up an extra rechargeable battery so when the truck runs out of power, you can swap out with a fully charged battery with less interruption to playtime.
10 Piece Toy Hay Baling Set
If you'd like to give your little farmer good, hefty-sized toys, check out this 10 piece Hay Baling set from Big Country Farm Toys. At a scale of 1:20, the largest piece in this set is 19.25 inches long.
In the set you get the green tractor (13 inches long) with interchangeable hay baling arm and bucket attachments, flatbed trailer for the tractor (19.25 inches long), pickup truck with hay squeeze (12.5 inches long), hay trailer (17 inches long) and five hay bales (three inches cubed).
These are not your typical matchbox-sized trucks and allow for some really intricate detail in both appearance and moving parts. The two trailers can be hitched to the back of the pickup and the flatbed trailer and fold down ramps so you can drive the tractor straight up onto the flatbed to tow it around. The doors of the tractor and truck both open and the hay bales rotate in the hay squeeze just like in real life.
Lego Forest Tractor Building Kit
For ages five to 12, this 175 piece set comes with everything you need to build a forest tractor with three-joint moving arm and opening and closing claws. The vehicle has great detail from the maximum weight listed on the claw to the gear shift in the cabin.
It also includes a logger mini-figure, a chainsaw, two segmented logs so they can be "sawed" into smaller pieces, mini pine tree, shovel, log stand, and two chains for dragging the logs behind the tractor.
John Deere Vehicle Value Set
Get a lot of tractor for your buck with this value set from Ertl. Suggested for kids three and up, the set comes with three John Deere vehicles: a 4WD tractor, John Deere pickup truck, and row crop tractor. To give you a sense of size the vehicles range from six inches to eight inches long.
They're built to last years of play from die-cast metal with some plastic parts. Each vehicle has free-moving tires and none of them need batteries so they'll never run out of power.
Farm Vehicle Playset
If there's a kid in your life, age five years or up, who loves to play farm, then check out this 20 piece playset by Ertl. The 1:64 scale set comes with six vehicles including tractors, trucks, and a combine. There are many different style trailers in this set including a horse trailer and a tank labeled anhydrous ammonia for fertilizing plants with nitrogen. You can mix and match trailers and vehicles connecting them by their working rear hitches.
You also get four scale horses and some white fencing. There's so much here for their imagination to run wild with.
John Deere Matching Game
Indulge their love of farm equipment and foster their learning skills with this John Deere Matching Game. For ages three and up, the game comes with 28 sets of cards (56 total cards) all with images of tractors, other farm and construction equipment, and farm animals. It's a game that's fun and helps them practice their memorization and organization skills at the same time.
Plush John Deere Rocking Tractor
This plush John Deere tractor made by Tomy is an adorable little rocker for little farmers ages 18 months and up. The plus seat is comfortable and has a raised back and sides for extra stability. The base is constructed with real hardwood for durability so this toy can last.
The tractor itself has nice detail with reflective fabric for the headlights and an easy to grip steering wheel for your little one to control their rocking adventures.
Big Farm John Deere 4020 Tractor
This is a 1:16 scale, plastic, die-cast replica of the classic John Deere 4020 Tractor. It's built with great detail while also being tough enough for indoor and outdoor play. It has a working rear hitch that attaches to the included rear blade and rotary mower.
The tractor lights up and plays diesel engine sounds with a touch of a button for an even more realistic effect. It runs on three AAA batteries which come included.
Bedoo 3D Illusion Tractor Night Light
Okay, not exactly a toy, but it does make for a nice gift for kids who love tractors. This LED night light is only 0.15 inches thick from the side, but gives the appearance of a floating, glowing 3D tractor shape from the front.
The lamp has seven different color options and you can select different functions to have the truck be steady on any of the color or to have the light cycle through the seven different colors.
John Deere Three Wheel Tractor & Trailer
This tricycle-style ride on tractor, for kids 2.5 to eight years old, is great for any John Deere fan. It's entirely powered by peddling and exchanged normal bike handles for a black steering wheel.
The included hauling trailer is detachable and lets your little farmer transport "supplies" to their heart's content. With durable construction, this should last you a while and with two-position adjustable seat, the tractor can grow with them.
Otis the Tractor Plush Toy
This plush toy of Otis is perfect for any child who loves the Otis the Tractor book series about a friendly tractor working on the farm. It's a nice size at seven inches tall and without any hard parts it's safe for all ages. I like that this is a nice, soft option that can be cuddled compared to the majority of hard plastic trucks available.
Pair it with An Otis Christmas for a fun set.
John Deere Carry Case Value Set
Nice for ages three and up, this value playset comes with its John Deere shaped carrying case that stores all the 18 pieces include in the set. The case has 10 different compartments and adds a 19th piece since it's has the big truck tires and detailed look of a John Deere tractor.
Included with the fun case are four 1:64 scale John Deere replicas (tractor, tractor with loader, Gator, and skid steer along with two farm wagons that can be hitched to the back of the vehicles. There are also four sheep, four cows, and four lengths of faux wood fencing for you kids to set up their own little farm. The scale is accurate but a little smaller than some of the others toys, making this a good choice for some toys you can travel with.
John Deere Monster Treads Lightning Wheels
Part tractor, part monster truck? With light up color-changing tires? You can probably think of a kid or two in your life who would love that.
Made for ages 3 and up and powered by three AAA batteries (included) the monster tractor has an on and off button near the back. When you press it on nothing happens because it's motion activated so as soon as the truck is manually moved forward or backwards it plays engine sound effects and the wheels light up. The lights in the wheels cycle through several colors and change faster the faster the truck is moved.
It's not a small toy at about 10 inches long and it's durable enough to hold up to playtime.
John Deere Tire Swing
Rethink that a tire swing looks like with this John Deere tractor swing made of re-purposed tires carefully shaped and painted to look like a big John Deere. It's rated for ages three years and up and has a weight capacity of 175 pounds so it's something they can play with for years.
The seat has a high back for safer swinging and a stabilizing bar that keeps the two ropes balanced and at the proper distance apart even though the swing mounts at a single connection for faster installation.