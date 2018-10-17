11 Best Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Supplies (2018)

Our Review

Once you’ve got people in the house, you’ll want to make sure that your ugly Christmas sweater party décor is worthy of your guests’ efforts to outdo one another at the highest level of tacky. This ugly Christmas sweater streamer proudly and loudly proclaims UGLY and nicely sets the tone for what is sure to be loads of fun to come.

At six feet long, it’s perfect to hang over an entryway or any interior area that people are partying. To add sparkle to any room, the Beistle Ugly Sweater Danglers offer 30 inch silver and red or silver and green spiral strands with miniature ugly sweaters at the bottom. Because there are only two to a pack, you might want to get several to make a bigger impact.

To dress up your fireplace for the party, the Don We Now Our Ugly Sweaters Holiday Bunting is a perfect option that features lots of mini-sweaters along with the sentiment. If your friends happen to have an off-color sense of humor, the Merry F*cking Christmas banner is another party favorite.

Another awesome six foot ugly sweater garland features lots of sweaters interspersed with tacky looking greens.