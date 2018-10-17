11 Best Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Supplies (2018)

Everyone loves a party, but when you build an event around ugly Christmas sweaters, you’re guaranteed lots of laughs and a full display of bad taste. Here are the 11 best ugly Christmas Sweater party supplies you’ll want for the occasion:
Fashionclubs Ugly Sweater Wine Bottle Covers
These hilarious knitted ugly Christmas sweater party wine bottle covers hide the evidence, especially if you're serving three-buck Chuck, or any other cheap wine at your ugly sweater party this year. With four different patterns, and little knitted caps to cover the cork, you'll have all your guests laughing at your holiday bar.
If you're planning to serve a wide variety of wines or cocktails, get a few different sets of ugly sweater bottle covers. This set is totally hilarious. If you're gifting guests a bottle of wine to take home for the holidays, you might want to snag a few of these Ugly Sweater Wine Bag Covers so you can skip the wrapping.
Ugly Sweater Party Invitations
It’s time to get people into the holiday spirit, and an ugly Christmas sweater party is the perfect way to do it. These hilarious invitations will clue your friends into the kitschy and fun event that’s in store. With these clever 5″ x 7″ event invitations, there’s plenty of room to write all your event details on the front, and the back is left blank so you can send these as a postcard.
Because they don’t come with envelopes, (which is why they are so inexpensive) you might want to order A7 envelopes, so you can use the back for additional party notes and directions to the fun fest.
Ugly Sweater Fill In Christmas Party Invitations
These super cute ugly Christmas Sweater party invites remind us of Mr. Rogers’ cardigan, only worse. Their cross stitch and knit print is perfect for an occasion when you’re hoping people will look their absolute tackiest. The nice thing about these party invitations is that they come with their own envelopes.
The squiggle flap envelopes are extra festive, and because they are standard size, they won’t cost you extra for postage like some of the larger cards and postcards will.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Invitations & Envelopes
A trio of ugly sweaters tops these hilarious ugly Christmas sweater party invitations, encouraging party goes to come in their worst. These awesome invites will definitely attract attention and will get everyone thinking about how to win your ugliest sweater contest.
The pack of fifteen 4″ x 6″ cards give you plenty of room to fill in all the party details and they come with envelopes, so there’s no need to purchase those separately.
Beistle Ugly Sweater Streamer
Once you’ve got people in the house, you’ll want to make sure that your ugly Christmas sweater party décor is worthy of your guests’ efforts to outdo one another at the highest level of tacky. This ugly Christmas sweater streamer proudly and loudly proclaims UGLY and nicely sets the tone for what is sure to be loads of fun to come.
At six feet long, it’s perfect to hang over an entryway or any interior area that people are partying. To add sparkle to any room, the Beistle Ugly Sweater Danglers offer 30 inch silver and red or silver and green spiral strands with miniature ugly sweaters at the bottom. Because there are only two to a pack, you might want to get several to make a bigger impact.
To dress up your fireplace for the party, the Don We Now Our Ugly Sweaters Holiday Bunting is a perfect option that features lots of mini-sweaters along with the sentiment. If your friends happen to have an off-color sense of humor, the Merry F*cking Christmas banner is another party favorite.
Another awesome six foot ugly sweater garland features lots of sweaters interspersed with tacky looking greens.
Ugly Sweater Christmas Party Dessert Plates
While you certainly don’t want to ruin anyone’s appetite at your ugly Christmas sweater party, these ugly sweater shaped plates might just have people laughing dessert right out of their noses. These eight inch party plates are the perfect size for appetizers as well, so order enough to take care of all your party poo poos and you won’t be stuck with washing any nasty dishes afterward.
Naturally, you’ll be serving cocktails and other beverages at your party, so don’t forget to get some ugly Christmas sweater drink napkins to soak up any condensation and protect your coffee tables.
Big Dot of Happiness Ugly Sweater Christmas Cutouts
Dress up your ugly Christmas sweater party table too, with these fun ugly sweater cutouts. With 24 pieces that can be sprinkled between appetizers, desserts and drinks, these pieces will liven up your party look. If you grab several packs, you can also add to the ugly sweater ambiance on coffee tables and buffet tops too.
You can bet your guests will be slipping them into pockets when you’re not looking. If you’re planning for a photo booth at your ugly Christmas sweater party, make sure to get the proper ugly sweater props to make the pictures as unforgettable as the sweaters.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Paper Straws
Styling an impressive holiday party is easy when you add these adorable ugly Christmas sweater paper embellishments and coordinating straws to your party decorations. The sweater shaped straw decor comes in a set of 24 coordinating pieces along with 25 matching straws.
Each cut out shape has the vibrant print of a holiday sweater on the front paired with a patterned print on the back. Amp up your cocktails and your kid drinks with these uber-fun party additions.
If you plan to have popcorn or caramel corn at your party, the Ugly Christmas Sweater Popcorn Treat Boxes are a definite must have. They’d also be great for sending home party treats you made as gifts for your guests.
Everyone knows cupcakes are a hit at every party for both big and little people alike. To make yours extra special add the Ugly Sweater Christmas Cupcake Toppers and knock people’s Christmas stockings off with your wicked decorating prowess.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Bead Necklaces
Why wait til Fat Tuesday to have shiny beads at your party, when you can celebrate fat bellies and ugly sweaters instead? These ugly Christmas sweater bead necklaces make the perfect ugly sweater party favor, and you can give them out without any bad behavior required.
Amp up your party favor fun with the Original LED Light Up Christmas Bulb Necklace. And to get everyone into the holiday spirit, the LED Christmas Holiday Jingle Bell Necklace will light up people’s holiday spirits too.
When you add some silly reindeer antler headbands to the mix, it won’t be long before you get everyone belly laughing at your ugly Christmas sweater party.
Drink If…Ugly Sweater Christmas Party Game
Not that we’re into over-indulgence, but if the sweater fits, well, you know. This ugly sweater Drink If… game has 24 card prompts that are cut in fun Christmas sweater shapes. They feature family friendly dares such as “Drink if you’re having a jolly good time” and “Drink if you had too many Christmas cookies” that are fun, but not too embarrassing or revealing.
This game is the perfect ice breaker for your ugly Christmas sweater party, and the drinks don’t have to be alcoholic, right? If you’re in an adults only crowd, and you’re sharing the time with people who have a wicked sense of humor, be sure to pull out Never Have I Ever, the Game of Poor Life Decisions. While it’s not for the faint at heart, this game gives everyone the chance to relive life’s funny, embarrassing and awkward moments.
Definitely not for the underage crowd, the hilarious and slightly inappropriate Santa vs. Jesus Epic Party Game pits Team Santa and Team Jesus against one another, with each trying to win the most followers. Another fun memory maker, especially for a younger crowd, is the Pass The Ugly Sweater Card Game.
Forum Novelties Ugly Christmas Sweater Award Ribbons
The absolute must at your next ugly Christmas sweater party is a contest to see just who is wearing the ugliest or most inappropriate sweater of all. And even more important than that, the winners must take home a prize.
These awesome ugly sweater award ribbons can be proudly worn throughout ugly sweater season to show just who, indeed, wins Christmas. With four smaller prizes and one grand prize ribbon, the competition is guaranteed to heat up.
Of course, you’ll need a ballot box and paper ballots to be sure there’s no voter fraud or divisions along party lines.