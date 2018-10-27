50 Best Unique Christmas Gifts for Her in 2018 (Updated!)

Our Review

So many women spend years searching for the perfect signature scent, only to be disappointed in the way it smelled after a day on the skin. It's difficult to find just the right fragrance, because each woman's taste (and olfactory senses) are different. This artisanal perfume making kit could be the end of her search, or the beginning of a grand and entertaining experiment.

This big kit includes everything to create custom scents, all boxed up beautifully for gift giving. It includes everything you need to get started in the art of perfumery, including 20 fragrance notes to offer a wide variety for blending. This set also includes a nine-page Introduction to Artisan Perfumery, as well as glass droppers and more.

If your giftee is overwhelmingly delighted by this creative gift, an even larger kit is available for future giving. It includes 36 scent notes and a much larger book on perfumery.

To keep each of her perfume creations separate, you could also get her this lovely set of craft perfume bottles from Egypt.