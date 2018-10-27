50 Best Unique Christmas Gifts for Her in 2018 (Updated!)

Every lady on your gift list is special. Whether you’re shopping for your mom, wife, girlfriend, sister or daughter, each woman deserves a special present that’s unexpectedly creative and different. These are the 50 best unique Christmas gifts for her.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Large Amethyst Cluster
Our Review
Your lady might be unexpectedly surprised and delighted by your gift of a rock. Wait. What? Well, this isn't just any rock, it's igneous basalt, out of which have grown clusters of glorious purple amethyst crystals. Amethyst is known as a stone of love and strength, and many healers still use this stone today to bring happiness, contentment, and clarity of mind.
This sparkling cluster of gems is both mesmerizing and a great conversation piece. Weighing in between 1-1.5 pounds, it's perfect on a coffee table, desk or nightstand. Natch, if this rock isn't impressive enough for your liking, you can always get her the 100 pound Amethyst Crystal Cathedral Stone Geode.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vetiver Aromatics Artisan Perfume Kit
Our Review
So many women spend years searching for the perfect signature scent, only to be disappointed in the way it smelled after a day on the skin. It's difficult to find just the right fragrance, because each woman's taste (and olfactory senses) are different. This artisanal perfume making kit could be the end of her search, or the beginning of a grand and entertaining experiment.
This big kit includes everything to create custom scents, all boxed up beautifully for gift giving. It includes everything you need to get started in the art of perfumery, including 20 fragrance notes to offer a wide variety for blending. This set also includes a nine-page Introduction to Artisan Perfumery, as well as glass droppers and more.
If your giftee is overwhelmingly delighted by this creative gift, an even larger kit is available for future giving. It includes 36 scent notes and a much larger book on perfumery.
To keep each of her perfume creations separate, you could also get her this lovely set of craft perfume bottles from Egypt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Candle by the Hour 80-Hour Candle with Glass Cylinder
Our Review
Skip that traditional Christmas candle and go directly for this odd and unusual gift that’s not only going to deliver warm and glowing light, but will ignite conversations too. This cool beeswax candle self-extinguishes when the flame reaches the clip. While it’ll burn for up to 80 hours, you simply adjust the wax and never worry about forgetting to blow it out.
It comes with an artistic metal stand that features an elegant wick holder. Its unique design is both rustic, and innovative. Another unusual beeswax candle is the Candle by the Hour 70-Hour Beehive Candle, featuring clever little bees on the hive itself.
And if you just can’t give up the idea of a Christmas candle, the Candle by the Hour 80-Hour Christmas Tree Candle comes with 14 pretty charms decorating the holiday tree that even has a pretty star on top. If you really want to make this odd and unusual Christmas gift something to talk about, include a copy of Sue Monk Kidd’s The Secret Life of Bees to get the conversation started.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nature’s Blossom’s Herb Garden Starter Kit
Our Review
This fun and unusual gift is great for someone who loves natural and organic herbs, but simply doesn’t have the garden space to grow them. With seeds sourced from the best gardens in the country, this is the perfect gift for a mom with kids, because they’ll quickly see the fruits of their labor.
This cool kit contains Basil, Thyme, Cilantro, Parsley, and Sage seeds. The Nature’s Blossom’s indoor grow kit also contains everything they’ll need to get started including seed starting soil pellets, biodegradable growing pots, plant markers and an easy instruction manual.
We also love the Sow & Grow Kit for growing berries from seed, and the Sow & Grow Exotic Vegetables kit that has black corn, purple carrots, romanesco broccoli and more. The lady on your Christmas gift list can start them in a window sill, and transplant to any outdoor garden space in the spring.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Awkward Family Photos 2019 Day-to-Day Calendar
Our Review
We’ve all got those hilarious family photos in our archives, but for the woman on your Christmas list, this odd present might brighten every single day of her 2018. With 365 daily family photos that are totally belly-laughable, this daily calendar is a perfect small gift for any woman.
From bizarre poses and matching outfits, to bad hairstyles and props that defy logic, these full-color snapshots of family bonding will cause the lady on your gift list to gasp, cringe, and laugh uncontrollably all at the same time.
With a daily dose of the most absurd, uncomfortable, and embarrassing family pictures ever captured on film, her desk is likely to become the office gathering place for a daily ritual revealing the next horrible photo.
Another favorite has to be the 2019 People of Walmart Boxed Calendar: 365 Days of Shop and Awe. You can only imagine that daily excursion. And the You Had One Job 2019 Day-to-Day Calendar features the foibles of workers who somehow managed to hold down regular jobs…at least for a while.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nessie Ladle & Colander Set
Our Review
They had me at monster. When it comes to odd, unusual gifts that are also totally fun and lighthearted, this food-safe, non-toxic, 100% nylon Nessie ladle blows traditional soup and punch ladles out of the water. The legs on the ladle keeps them upright, which eliminates the issue of fishing it out of a boiling hot pot of soup.
The stand up style makes storage a breeze. Plus, this cute ladle and colander are great kitchen conversation starters. Your friends and family will absolutely love them, so you should definitely order a few sets for your loved ones, and while you’re at it, get a set for yourself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Freshette by Freshette
Our Review
If you’re looking for unique and unusual gifts, perhaps even gifts that seem borderline odd, the Freshette might just blow your lady’s mind…until she needs to use it. I can say this from experience, as my mother, daughters and I were all presented with Freshettes for Christmas a few years back.
The very thoughtful man in our lives (aka. my husband) no longer wanted us living in misery, having stopped at a roadside restroom that turned out to be filthy and unusable. Hence the Freshette. With this handy device, all women can easily pee standing behind the nearest tree and discover the joys of outdoor plumbing that men have known about all their lives.
Perfect for camping, hiking, and ridiculously long road trips, where rest areas are few and far between, the Freshette can save the day. For a quick clean up afterward, be sure to include a box of GoodWipes Women’s Deodorizing Body Biodegradable Wipes with Tea Tree and Aloe. That way when she stuffs this freshening wipe under a rock, it’ll go right back to nature along with her pee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Crystal Decor Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp
Our Review
While we don’t recommend getting your lady a box of rocks for Christmas, we do recommend getting a lovely star design metal basket filled with huge chunks of pink Himalayan salt, which are so different than rocks. These beautiful salt crystals are designed to bring warmth and health to the mind, body and spirit.
While there are plenty of skeptics about the healing properties of these lamps, there are actual scientific facts to back up at least some of the claims. Just think about how the fresh sea salt air improves the way you feel in general.
Now if this nifty little lamp can do that for someone on your gift list, and provide beautiful, relaxing and glowing light too, it’s definitely a cool possibility for your list of odd and unusual gift items. It also has many other purported healing attributes, so do make sure to read more about Himalayan salt lamps.
If you think the woman on your list would prefer a single impressive chunk of the pink stuff, the Himalayan Glow 1002 Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp features one large stone on a wooden base. We also love the look of the Rakaposhi Natural Himalayan Salt Ball Bowl that glows with round salt stones. So pretty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fred SLOW BREW Sloth Tea Infuser
Our Review
We’re not sure who thought of this silly sloth patiently hanging from a tea cup, but it definitely fits our odd gifts list perfectly. The Fred & Friends sloth slow tea brewer is perfect for steeping a delicious cup of steaming goodness, with loose tea leaves of any kind. It’s bound to deliver a good giggle to any woman on your Christmas gift list who has a great sense of humor and loves tea.
If you’ve got a person who’s a fan of Alice in Wonderland and all things magical down the rabbit hole, you might want to get her the Brew Bunny instead. We also fans of the Fred MANATEA Silicone Tea Infuser, just because. And for sure, don’t forget an assortment of loose leaf teas to go with these odd and unusual gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Knock Knock Mental Note Sticky Notes
Our Review
These nifty note pads from the folks at Knock Knock are great little stocking stuffers or humorous add ons for the woman on your Christmas list. These little pads will make the message stick – over and over again. Each notepad has 100 sticky sheets, making them a fun, quirky and odd gift that she’ll love.
With so many humorous options, from Mental Note to Deal With This, these little conversation pieces are a great way to break the ice and create interaction. The “Please” notes are especially funny (or offensive, depending.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Silicone Wine Glasses
Our Review
Women love wine, and frankly, they should get to take it wherever they go. Seems ridiculous to travel to the beach, barbeque or camping trying to juggle wine glasses. That’s when these oddly cool silicone wine glasses make the perfect unusual gift for the lady on your list.
She can crush them, fold them, stuff them into her pocket or purse, and then simply fill them with her favorite red, white, rose or bubbly to enjoy whenever the occasion calls for it. Better yet, they’re completely dishwasher safe and stain proof – an awesome attribute for sure.
These stemless silicone glasses hold a regular glass of wine, or any other kinds of drinks. Made from clear silicone, they’re an intriguing option for Christmas. Collapsible plastic wine bottles are another interesting addition to the silicone glasses. A set of two will only set you back about ten bucks and you can take them anywhere you take your silicone glasses, without ever worrying about breakage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
GET POPPIN’ Snack Attack for Popcorn Lovers Gift Set
Our Review
For the woman who has everything, including an open mind about popcorn, these sweet and savory seasonings are an odd and unusual gift that combines crazy with crazy hot. From tangy dill pickle seasoning with tons of herb and garlic yumminess, to sizzling sriracha seasoning, this popcorn spice pack has a delightful array of odd and wonderful ideas.
This gift set comes with a pound of premium white gold popcorn kernels, ready to be popped on the stove or in a popper for your next movie night.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Poo-Pourri in a Pinch Pack Toliet Spray Gift Set
Our Review
There’s just nothing worse than getting stuck in a pinch, in a public restroom. That’s when this Poo-Pourri toilet spray gift set comes in so handy. Now the woman on your Christmas gift list can leave any toilet smelling better than she found it with these essential oil based sprays that cover the evidence of what’s just happened.
Five fabulous, flush-worthy scents are easy to toss in her purse or pocket all but eliminate public restroom embarrassment. The include Lavender Vanilla, No. 2, Deja Poo, Poo La La and Royal Flush. When you give the ladies on your list this unique gift, they’ll a lot be more appreciative than they might initially appear.
Unicorn Gold toilet spray actually attacks and kills odors rather than masking them, so it’s terrific to leave a bottle in every bathroom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
Our Review
While this might seem like an odd gift idea for your lady, women get flat tires too. They need a simple and functional tire pressure gauge to see what’s up, and know whether they’re safe to drive to the tire center or if they should flag down some roadside assistance.
This digital tire pressure gauge is ergonomically designed to fit perfectly in either a woman’s or man’s hand, and features an easy to read LED screen and non-slip rubberized grips for easy use in even the worst of weather conditions.
If your lady commutes to work by bicycle, the CO2 Inflator By Pro Bike Tool makes short work of fixing a flat on any ride.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A Woman’s Prayer Oil Warmer & Diffuser
Our Review
This Christmas, give the woman on your gift list a unique and most unusual essential oil warmer that will heal her spirit at the end of a long day. Beautifully crafted from stone, resin and glass, this sculptural piece shares the sisterhood of caregiving.
A trio of women bows their heads in reverent reflection, offering up a heartfelt prayer of gratitude and joy. From within the heart of their circle, a glowing votive gently warms a pool of essential oil on the transparent plate above. This beautiful piece will give your lady a feeling of serenity and warmth.
If you want to give her something that evokes more of the Christmas spirit, the Angelic Trio Essential Oil Warmer is a beautiful option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Accoutrements Shakespearean Insult Bandages
Our Review
Even knaves, rascals, scoundrels and fair maidens get scrapes and cuts that require bandages. There are 15 bandages in the included tin, each measuring 3-inches long x 1-inch wide. The assorted plasters (British for bandages) are decorated with an image of Shakespeare and 1 of 15 insults from his plays.
From the makers of Handerpants, our favorite gloves that look light tighty whitey boy panties, the ridiculous Shapespearean Insult Bandages come in a 3 3/4-inches tall decorative metal tin. Plus they come with a free prize inside, because big girls need giggles, and free prizes too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Victorinox Swiss Army Classic Pocket Knife
Our Review
Why is it that most women never think to carry a good Swiss Army Knife? Every woman needs a good MacGyver tool to get her out of a pinch when the going gets tough. Plus it never hurts to have some tweezers and a toothpick for the random sliver or that stubborn piece of spinach between her front teeth.
Get your gal the tool that will save her from those disasters and more. This pretty pink flowered Swiss has a sharp-as-a-razor knife blade, nail file, mini-scissors, and the aforementioned tools, all for under twenty bucks. This unusual gift will be a hit with your wife, girlfriend, daughter or mom.
If she’s more self-sufficient than some, don’t be afraid to up the ante with a big Swiss army knife. This Swiss Army Camper Pocket Knife features a saw, bottle opener, and wine key along with a gorgeous scene of Glacier National Park on it’s handle. Buying this cool knife helps to support the National Park Service, meaning you’re giving her a gift that also supports a cause she cares about, while ensuring she’s got all the tools she needs. Talk about twice the bang for your buck.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dash Nonstick Omelette Maker
Our Review
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not give the lady on your Christmas list an easy way to whip up a healthy, high protein omelet in a matter of minutes? It’s simple with the Dash omelet maker. Plus this little kitchen gadget is cute as heck.
Designed with a narrow footprint and an upright storage option, the clever appliance is perfect for her kitchen countertop and can quickly slip into a cabinet once she’s done cooking. From omelets and fluffy frittatas to pizza pockets and even crispy skin salmon, this omelet maker makes quick work of her favorite snack and meals.
Another fave on our Christmas wish list is the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Burito Maker, a quick healthy way to dump that stop at the fast food joint and relax at home for a bit longer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOREO Luna Fofo Smart Cleansing Face Brush
Our Review
Imagine a cleansing brush that's smarter than your skin? That's just what the FOREO Luna Fofo is going to show you. This little silicone brush connects with a smartphone app to evaluate your skin and exactly what it needs to look it's best. You just snap a photo and upload it. Then Fofo utilizes skin sensors to determine skin’s hydration levels and true age and creates a unique skincare routine.
The naturally antibacterial silicone bristles cleanse away dirt, makeup and oil, while the ultrasonic vibration massages to increase circulation and give your skin a refreshed and renewed appearance. This brush is indeed tiny, so if you don't think your lady will bother with the whole smart routine, the FOREO LUNA Mini 2 might be more up her alley.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VIPERTEK VTS-989 Heavy Duty Stun Gun
Our Review
While this might indeed seem like an odd gift, and not at all holiday like, keep in mind, Santa isn’t the only one out after dark. Give your lady the gift of the ultimate in self-protection devices. The VIPERTEK VTS-989 stun gun really packs a punch. Just test firing this unit into the air is often enough to stop an attacker.
As the bright electric current pulsates between the test prongs and creates an intimidating electrical sound, an attacker with any sense at all will be stopped in his tracks. If the sight and sound don’t stop him, a jolt from this stun gun certainly will bring an attacker down.
When an attacker is touched by the stun gun it will disrupt the message the brain sends to the voluntary muscles. Simply touching an attacker will deliver a high voltage shock causing loss of balance and muscle control, confusion, and disorientation bringing him to his knees and making him incapable of further aggressive activity.
This stun gun isn’t legal in every state, so be sure to check this listing to make sure you can actually deliver this gift of safety and security.
Since you might have a teen lady on your list, a stun gun can’t be taken to high school, so give her something that she can take for self-protection. The Emergency Personal Alarm Key Chain looks like a pretty trinket, but it’s got a serious intent.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bellabeat Leaf Urban Health Tracker
Our Review
Let’s admit it, as fitness trackers have gotten smarter and more intuitive, they’ve gotten bigger and bulkier. Having recently replaced my old, narrow bracelet style fitness tracker, I’ve discovered I hate the wide band version I spent some serious cash on.
This fitness tracker from Bellabeat might be the perfect unusual gift for your lady on the go. The Leaf is a sleep, activity and reproductive health monitor, that helps her cope with stress through built-in breathing exercises. This smart piece of jewelry works as a tracking system for health, providing insights and helpful reminders to keep her on track.
Monthly cycles (fertile days, ovulation, period, and contraception intake) are tracked through the app, to help her keep tabs on her reproductive health. It can be worn as a necklace, a bracelet, or a clip. The Leaf syncs with the app and transfers data wirelessly.
It also vibrates to remind your lady to be more active, based on her set preferences. The leaf comes in this rose gold tone version, and you can also get it in silver as well as a woodgrain look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wedderspoon Raw Premium Manuka Honey KFactor 16+
Our Review
Sure, you’re thinking “what the…?” It’s okay. We understand. Why in the world would you give your lady a jar of honey for Christmas? Indeed, when it comes to odd and unusual Christmas gifts, this ranks right at the top as a strange idea, but hear us out.
Would you give her this jar of Manuka honey if you knew a daily spoonful was filled with health-giving goodness? That changes everything, doesn’t it? This yummy sweet treat, produced only by bees who frequent the New Zealand Manuka flowers, is a one of a kind miracle in a jar.
Manuka honey is an amazing superfood, with multiple uses in home remedies and beauty regimens. People around the world are using it to calm everything from irritable tummies to acne. Plus it tastes delicious on a piece of toast or a biscuit, so you can’t go wrong giving someone you love a jar of this golden elixir.
It also gives you the perfect excuse to buy your lady the perfect little honey pot, like this Le Creuset Stoneware Honey Pot. Now it all makes sense.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dimming Industrial Steampunk Pipe Table Lamp
Our Review
Steampunk designs embrace the industrial revolution, but also revere the science fiction and fantasy worlds in a unique combination that’s become a design aesthetic for jewelry, décor and more. This awesome industrial looking lamp features the best of Steampunk design – industrial fittings, Edison bulbs and an earthy wood base.
It would be a perfect unusual gift for a woman’s office, nightstand or living room. Handcrafted by artisans with amazing imaginations, there are even more cool designs to choose from.
We also love the Industrial Steampunk Wall Sconce, as well as these super cool Steampunk Bookends. If your lady likes things odd and out of the ordinary, Steampunk jewelry is another fun gift idea for her.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mini Drone for Beginners
Our Review
Big girls love toys as much as grown boys, but if your lady hasn't had any experience flying a drone, this is the perfect starter gift for her. It flies, flips and does tons of tricks, plus it recharges fast with any USB device. One button lift-off and landing makes getting the hang of this little flier a snap. Once your lady's ready to race with the pros, graduate her equipment to the Force1 Quadcopter with a camera.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow Filled With Organic Lavender & Flax Seeds
Our Review
Does your lady have difficulty relaxing? This naturally cooling and soothing eye pillow is a great way for her to kick back, enjoy a little aromatherapy and depuff her tired eyes. Made of 100 percent pure silk, this eye pillow can be worn comfortably on the couch or in bed, thanks to an adjustable elastic strap in back.
A muslin inner liner is filled with flax seeds and natural lavender blossoms. The scent of lavender is especially well known for its ability to create a calming effect. This comes with extra flax and lavender, so she can add to or refresh her pillow anytime. If it's been an especially difficult day, this nifty kit also comes with a refrigerable eye mask too.
If warmth is what she needs most, perhaps a microwaveable flax pillow would be a better choice to soothe and ease aches and pains.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dead Sea Minerals, Clay & Charcoal Gel Face Masks with Applicator
Our Review
The perfect way to give your lady a little pampering is to give her some time, space and a few relaxing face masks, each tackling different skincare issues. This three mask set features a Dead Sea mineral mask, a charcoal mask and a clay mask, along with a cool silicone applicator that makes getting each product out of the jar so much less messy.
The charcoal mask absorbs dirt, oils and toxins, leaving her skin radiant. The clay mask literally draws impurities from her skin, clearing pores and making it more receptive to moisturizers and serums. The Dead Sea mineral mask can help naturally stimulate skin renewal and because those minerals are high in magnesium, they improve her skin's elasticity.
Another fun gift would be the Aqua Gel Pore Refining face mask, which delivers intense hydration and leaves behind beautifully smooth and soft skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ripa Himalayan Shearling Slipper Sandal
Our Review
If your lady just can't give up padding around the house in her flip flops this winter, get her the perfect pair to keep her tootsies toasty and warm. These sandal slippers from Ripa make the best of pure Himalayan shearling, lining the footbed and upper straps with that soft and cozy comfort. The EVA bottom sole means they're slip resistant, and she can even sneak out to grab the paper with perfect stability.
Did we mention they're adorable? They come in five colors, and according to the maker, they'll bring your lady great Karma because the sole is embedded with red life lines. Now who wouldn't want to give their favorite lady love and luck like that?
If you want to look at other styles of warm women's shearling slippers, find them here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Door Mounted Jewelry Armoire
Our Review
If your lady has more than her share of baubles, in fact so many she can't possibly store them in a little dresser top jewelry box, this door mounted jewelry armoire is an unusual gift she'll absolutely love. With one large ring cushion, a bracelet rod, two bottom drawers, five shelves, 32 necklace hooks, 48 stud earring holes and 90 earring slots, this can keep her jewelry organized and safe.
Six LED lights make it easy to select exactly the right pieces, and a full length mirror on the outside gives her perfect perspective on her choice for the day. The cabinet locks, to keep her most precious possessions safe. Plus you can get it in white or brown, to best match her bedroom decor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gold Rush Nugget Bucket Gold Panning Kit
Our Review
At some point in her life, every woman needs a fun hobby to keep her hands and head occupied. This gold panning kit from Gold Rush Nugget Bucket is a great gift to get your lady outdoors getting wet and dirty, which is very good for her soul. This kit was featured on Shark Tank, and with good reason.
It comes complete with everything she needs to capture that precious gold. Safe, eco-friendly and efficient, all the parts are made of durable, high-quality plastic, so the whole kit weighs in at only seven pounds. Plus it's the only kit that offers a patented "fluid bed concentrator" design for quickly concentrating gold dust.
Be sure to get her a great sun hat to protect her eyes and her skin while she's out making her fortune.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nathan Lightbender RX
Our Review
Don't laugh, because this little light up armband means serious business when the lady on your gift list is out walking or running after dark. Powered with rechargeable li-ion battery, this light band quickly attaches to her arm and provides multiple settings for either blinking or solid light.
- Because it's water resistant, this armband is great for an evening paddle in her kayak, with enough lumens to be sure she'll be seen at dusk if she's coming back late. With eight hours of burn time when the light is kept solidly on, it can last up 18 hours flashing mode.
Another awesome outdoor gift idea for her is the Nathan Hammerhead Stainless Steel Water Bottle. This baby is more than a pretty face, keeping water icy cold for up to 35 hours and coffee, tea or hot toddies warm for up to 15 hours. I can vouch for the truth in that claim, because I've put these bottles through the paces after receiving some samples. They're amazing!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Buffalo Leather Journal
Our Review
Every woman needs to express her thoughts, but sometimes those thoughts come more easily when written in a personal journal. This beautiful journal is bound in natural buffalo leather, that features long leather straps that wrap around to secure it. It also includes a matching leather bound pen. With hand-stitched pages, and an internal pen holder, this will become one of her favorite places to write down special memories, daily dilemmas and more.
With 300 pages to fill, she might need some suggestions if she's never used a journal before. Depending on what she'd like to use her journal for, whether it's to reach a goal, or just be fully expressed, there are many good books to help guide her way. You can find them here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Click & Grow Smart Garden
Our Review
If your lady gets a little sad when the summer growing season ends, or she just happens to love indoor gardening all year around, this sweet little hydroponic garden gives her the ability to grow starts, fresh herbs and more. Just insert the plant pods, fill the water, plug in and go. The soil uses a patented nano-tech growth medium that accelerates the plant growth, without jeopardizing quality. Grow herbs, tomatoes, berries and more with the Click & Grow plant pods.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Outdoor Solar Garden Lily Lights
Our Review
Why settle for plain old white solar lights in her yard, when you could give her these elegant beauties from Solarmart. These come in a two-pack of eight lights each, exquisitely designed to mimic real lily flowers. They're perfect to define pathways and bed borders, but will also add a beautiful evening look to any existing planted area. These lily lights change between seven different colors, so you have both the beauty of their shape and light, but the animation as they move between different colors.
Just to surprise the lady on your list, you might want to add in a three-pack of fiber optic butterfly solar lights too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Woodstock Amazing Grace Wind Chime
Our Review
- Tuned to the opening notes of Amazing Grace, one of America's best loved and widely known hymns, this gorgeous Woodstock wind chime will bring hours of delight to your lady's garden or porch. Made of cherry finished ash wood, six silver aluminum tubes create the sweet sounds. This chime was designed by a grammy award winning musician and instrument designer, which is a fun little fact to drop on your gift recipient when you present it.
For a more unique look, this beautiful Blue Handworks Glass Waterfall Wind Chime is handcrafted from found wood and sandblasted recycled glass, so each one is a true artisan piece.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Foodie Dice No. 1 Seasonal Dinners
Our Review
Foodie Dice are the most fun way to shake up a boring cooking routine. Simply select the five primary dice, add a seasonal veggie die and roll. Then create an unforgettable meal, because these dice deliver more than 186,000 possible meal combinations to inspire creativity in the kitchen.
- This kit includes five primary dice - protein, cooking method, grain/carb, herb, bonus ingredient, and four seasonal veggie dice. This unusual gift is vegetarian and vegan-friendly because the protein die includes both meat and vegetarian options on each side, so you can choose which to use.
- Just need some sweet inspiration? Get her the Foodie Dice Desserts Edition.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NORLANYA Electric Head Massager
Our Review
A soothing head massage can cut the worst headache pain and deliver relaxation and relief quickly. Using pressure points combined with vibration and heat, this helmet mimics well the feel of an actual masseuse. It can take away a bad day at the office, or simply relax you before bed to help ensure a better night's sleep.
With many massage options and settings for heat and music, you can easily control it with a handheld controller. If you really want to go over the top with your gift, consider the Breo iDream5 Head Massager, which also delivers soothing massage to your eyes, temples and neck. She'll simply say ahhh.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Handpainted Floral Silk Shawl Scarf
Our Review
Stunning hand painted craftsmanship makes this extra long floral silk scarf a must-have. Perfect for incorporating into any woman's wardrobe, this stand-out accessory features contrasting tones of yellow, golden and violet florals. It's the perfect way to add that brilliant pop of color to any outfit.
This large silk scarf was created using a combination of hand painted as well as digital printing techniques that make it truly one of a kind. Whether worn as a headpiece, around the neck, or casually draped over the shoulders of her favorite black dress, this floral piece of wearable art is as gorgeous as it is versatile. She might also love this beautiful purple design as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ambient Weather Professional Wi-Fi Weather Station
Our Review
Is your gal a secret weather nerd? This cool and unique gift will keep her up to date with the kind of forecast she can count on for her commute or just to satisfy her curiosity. This WiFi weather station allows you to monitor your home and backyard weather conditions with a brilliant, easy-to-read LCD color display. The enhanced Wi-Fi connectable option also enables your weather station to transmit its data wirelessly to the world's largest personal weather station network, Weather Underground.
This all-in-one unit measures wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, outdoor temperature and humidity, solar radiation and UV. And as if that wasn't enough, it also calculates dew point, wind chill and heat index. Wow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Master Vintner Fresh Harvest Small Batch Fruit Wine Making Kit
Our Review
Making homemade wine seems like a chore, but not with this clever kit from Master Vintner. It lets you turn the abundance of fruits you grow and turn them into delicious, shareworthy, wines that anyone would be proud of. The kit and instructions make it all simple and enjoyable, with recipes you can make in under an hour.
Quick tips make learning clear and fun. With a bookful of exciting recipes, easily craft colorful and tasty additions to any wine rack. Best of all, fruit wine matures faster than grape wine so you can enjoy it in a fraction of the time. With a bushel of berries or armful of apples, your fresh harvest can yield succulent wine straight from the orchard.
This kit includes the Winemaker Recipe Handbook, a two gallon plastic fermenter with lid, a one gallon jug, tubing, airlock, screw cap and straining bag, sanitizer and Campden tablets, pectic enzyme, acid blend, grape tannin, yeast nutrient, stabilizer, and all-purpose dry yeast, racking cane and tubing, and a hydrometer. Now doesn't that sound so easy? Well at least it sounds fun, right?
If you're looking to make something serious, the Master Vintner Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Making Kit takes on a bit more high brow journey.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Silent Mind Tibetan Singing Bowl Set
Our Review
Perfect peace of mind is only one gentle strike away with this beautiful brass Tibetan singing bowl. It creates a beautifully calming and relaxing sound when tapped or played around the rim. Use it anytime when you want time to yourself to relax or meditate. This music set comes with a leather pencil grip striker and a hand-sewn brocade non-dampening pillow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device
Our Review
Talk about upping the ante on a traditional face mask! This smart treatment device can transform her skin in just 90 seconds. The latest in beauty technology, it combines an advanced face mask treatment with thermos/cry/LED light therapy.
Thermotherapy preps the skin and opens up pores to increase mask absorption and lock in moisture. The cryotherapy cycle helps to lift, firm and reduce pore size. T-sonic technology boosts circulation while it gently massages skin, and LED light therapy promotes collagen production while firming sagging skin.
This app driven device can be customized to any skin type and works with FOREO's specialty masks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cuddle Shack Shop Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
Our Review
Let's be honest here. Everyone has exploded something, or a lot of somethings, in the microwave and wondered how the heck to get it clean. This cute steam contraption from the Cuddle Shack Shop is the easy peasy way to mop up the mess without a sweat and without using any nasty chemical concoctions.
Just remove the hair top head from the Angry Mama body, add vinegar and water to fill line, add a squeeze of lemon juice liquid for a pleasant odor, and set the timer for seven minutes. This little she-devil cuts microwave cleaning time in half, because the steam cleans and softens microwave dried splatters for easier cleaning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Benevolence LA 14K Gold Dipped Water Droplet Pendant
Our Review
If you could give a special lady a dramatic and beautiful piece of jewelry that was a gift to her, but also a gift to provide clean water to refugees in Tanzania, don't you think that might touch her heart? This gorgeous Y necklace is definitely an on trend style. It's dipped in 14k yellow gold to give it extra shine.
Hanging at the end of the Y is a single crystal that mimics a shimmering drop of water, symbolizing the charitable aspect of this gift, as well as the fashion aspect. Benevolence LA also makes donations to other charities with the purchase of their pretty jewelry pieces, so if this isn't your lady's style, check out the Rose Quartz Tassel Necklace or the Open Circle Lariat Drop Necklace.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Professional Portable Massage Stone Heater Kit
Our Review
This is definitely a gift that's perfect for a couple to share, because emotional and physical intimacy can occur when you're helping one another with the relaxing ritual of a hot stone massage. The smooth basalt stones are the perfect therapy rocks and this kit includes 16 in various sizes and shapes.
The kit also comes with a portable heater, so you can set up your massage excursion anywhere - from home to your mountain cabin getaway. The stones retain their heat for long afterward, so they make for a lasting and warm experience. Best of all, this whole kit comes in a clever silver and chrome case, so they're easy to pack up and go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
AYO Blue Light Therapy Device
Our Review
AYO is a blue LED light-based wearable smart technology device designed to provide short gentle blue light therapy exposure. It can enhance energy levels and alertness while optimizing your natural body rhythm to your lifestyle, without the need for energy drinks or caffeine pills. In as little as 20 minutes under the blue lights, you can feel energized, refreshed, and ready for that big meeting or a much deserved night out.
This is the perfect gift for a woman who travels, works long days, and often suffers from jet lag. Better yet, it promises to improve sleep quality with regular use in as little as five days. Who couldn't use that? The goAYO app uses proprietary algorithms to calculate the best time for you to use this device for the best results.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
WORKPRO 75-Piece Women’s Home Repair Kit
Our Review
Every woman needs her own basic set of tools. Whether she needs a level to hang a painting or family photos, or she needs to fix whatever, doesn't she deserve her own reliable tape measure, screwdriver and more? This 75-piece set has all the equipment she'll need and it comes with a handy tool bag that allows for simple storage and added flexibility. She can just pick it up and go, knowing she's got exactly the right tools to do repairs large and small. Oh, and the fact that they're pink probably means the men in the house aren't going to borrow her stuff.
If your lady is a DIYer, these tools have soft grip handles for comfort and safety. If she's a more serious builder or remodeler, we always recommend the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Four Tool Combo Kit, but she'll need to keep her eye on those pieces because every guy wants them too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong . . . and You Can Too!
Our Review
A book might not seem like a unique gift, unless it's a book about a uniquely inspiring woman like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and how, in her 80s, she manages to stay strong and vibrant. This book, from her own personal trainer, can help you stay strong physically and emotionally too.
Just in case your lady doesn't know much about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, you might want to get her a copy of Notorious RBG that tells the story of her unexpected road to fame. As the country struggles with the unfinished business of gender equality and civil rights, Ginsburg stands as a testament to how far we can come with a little chutzpah.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband
Our Review
Most health professionals agree that meditation is good for your physical health, in addition to keeping your mind and soul calm and free from worry. For those that have tried meditation and failed miserably, Muse could be your new personal assistant. This brain sensing headband measures whether your mind is calm or active, and translates that data into weathers sounds. When you're calm, you'll hear peaceful weather sounds. When your mind wanders, the weather will intensify, guiding you back to a calm state.
Use the Muse app to set goals, track progress and build a deeply rewarding meditation practice that gets better every time. We feel better already.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Xscape Dual USB Car Charger with Safety Hammer & Seatbelt Cutter
Our Review
There's no more terrifying thought than not being able to escape your car after an accident. This unique Christmas gift for women is a cool tool that has many lifesaving qualities. While it masquerades as a simple USB charger with two ports, it has a seatbelt cutter hidden by a protective cover, as well as a window breaking hammer in case her car is submerged in water or catches on fire. It simply plugs into any cigarette lighter for charging her devices, and at a moment's notice can be pulled into immediate action in an emergency. No wonder it's Amazon's Choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hidrate Spark 2.0A Smart Water Bottle
Our Review
Drinking more water can elevate your energy and your mood, and this new water bottle can become a powerful ally in creating a healthy lifestyle, with built-in smart technology that encourages water consumption. This nifty bottle syncs with your smartphone via Bluetooth, as well as Fitbit, Apple Watch, and other activity trackers, to adjust your daily water goal to your daily activity level. The only bottle with lights that flash to remind you to drink more water, and celebrates with you when you’ve met your daily goal. Cool.
10 Unique Christmas Gifts for Her She'll Love the Most
|Rank
|Image
|Name of Product
|Price
|Action
|1
|$39.95
|Shop now at Amazon
|2
|$119.00
|Shop now at Amazon
|3
|$37.92
|Shop now at Amazon
|4
|$19.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|5
|$10.39
|Shop now at Amazon
|6
|$27.90
|Shop now at Amazon
|7
|$23.71
|Shop now at Amazon
|8
|$14.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|9
|$9.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|10
|$4.20
|Shop now at Amazon