10 Best Unique Christmas Ornaments (2018)

Our Review

This glass ball may look like a regular Christmas ornament, but it has a special secret. The shreds of paper inside of this handmade ornament are actually from an antique bible. This ornament is great for anyone who wants to display their faith in a unique way over the holidays. The ball measures 2.62 inches at the widest. It was created using a book that was on its way to the dump or otherwise unable to be used, so you can feel good knowing that no books were harmed in the making of these ornaments, in fact they were saved!