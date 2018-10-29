51 Best Unique Gifts for Men: The Ultimate List (2018)

If you’ve been stumped for a cool gift idea for someone in your life, we’re here to help. This is the gift guide for those seeking truly unique gifts for the important men in their life.
Illumy – The NASA Technology Night Mask
Looking for a unique gift for a guy who travels all the time? This smart sleep mask is ideal for combatting jet lag, or for tracking sleep quality. The Illumy mask uses the same light technology that NASA is using to help induce natural sleep cycles on space stations. A companion smartphone app helps users track their sleep and get insights on their sleep patterns.
This is a great gift for travelers, guys with sleep problems, or men who work irregular shifts and have a hard time establishing a regular sleep pattern.
If you need a unique gift on a smaller budget, a similar gift idea we endorse is the Beddit 2.0 smart sleep system. Looking for more gift ideas for the intrepid traveler in your life? Browse more gift ideas in our guide to the best travel gifts.
Rocketbook Microwavable Wave Smart Notebook
Why would you want to put a notebook in the microwave? Well, in the case of the Pocketbook Wave, popping your notebook in the microwave actually erases the pages. This makes this notebook both smart and green, since you can erase and reuse your notebook up to five times using the microwave.
The secret is using a special Pilot FriXion pen, which uses a special kind of ink that turns clear at 140 degrees F. Each notebook comes with one of these special pens, but you should pick up more for when your lucky gift recipient loses their first pen. You can browse Pilot FriXion pens on sale at Amazon.
Beyond the microwaveable aspects, this is a really cool smart notebook. You can take longhand notes in the notebook, and then transfer them to your favorite cloud services from within the Rocketbook mobile app. Just hold your phone above the book and flip the pages. In milliseconds, the Rocketbook app detects your pages, scans them in and produces crisp images.
Each page of the notebook also has special symbols along the bottom of the page. When you mark certain images and then upload your work, you will automatically send high resolution images to the destinations you’ve configured in the Rocketbook app. The app “sees” your marks and sends your notes to the places they belong online, making it easy to keep notes organized across different projects. Rocketbook plays nice with Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, and iCloud.
This is a unique gift for a writer, artist, student, or anyone who wants to channel their inner James Bond with a microwavable notebook that can erase their secret diary in mere moments. This is also a great collaborative tool for business, or for families who need help communicating better.
Mini Pong
Speaking of beer, this fun mini pong table is perfect for bros and Joes who love drinking games. Designed to be portable enough to bring to a party, this game is designed for two players, or for two teams of two players each.
One thing that makes this gift unique is the tethered ball. This keeps you from losing the ball, and more importantly, keeps the ball from rolling on the floor and getting covered in dust and grime. Looking for a similar gift for less money? We also like this baseketball shot drinking game.
Personalized Engraved Whiskey Flask
Sometimes making a gift personalized is the best way to make it feel unique. We love this cool whiskey flask, which can be customized with your recipient’s name and home town. This is a custom, handmade item.
It generally takes between four and five days to create, so keep that in mind, and make sure to order with enough lead time to get your gift before the holidays. If you’re shopping for someone who isn’t a whiskey drinker, we also like this company’s unique city street map pint glasses.
NutriChef Artisan Electric Pizza Oven With Brick Housing & Crisping Stone
Looking for a unique gift for a foodie with limited kitchen space? This countertop-safe appliance is perfect for making pizzas in a small kitchen or dorm. Use it for making personal mini pizzas with this classic-styled terracotta dome oven.
If you’re shopping for someone who loves speciality kitchen gear, this is an unexpected gift that will appeal to fans of pizza and other baked goods. Not sure if this is right for his cooking style? If he loves Indian food, consider grabbing a cast iron Balti dish instead.
Railroad Spike Knife
This cool knife from Northern Crescent Iron is a great gift for guys who appreciate handmade things. Each knife is forged from a railroad spike. Each knife is handmade, and may vary slightly in length and appearance. General dimensions are a blade between four and five inches long, with a five inch handle. If you want to make this gift more unique, you can opt to have initials or a date stamped into the end of the handle.
There is a limit of 10 total characters. This is a handmade item that usually takes four or five days to create, so keep that in mind when you order, and make sure you plan enough time for the item to be crafted and shipped. If the knife isn’t quite the right thing, you may also like this artisan’s railroad spike bottle opener.
Looking for more small gift ideas? Get inspired by our list of the best small gifts for Christmas.
iFetch Interactive Ball Thrower for Dogs
Need a unique gift for the guy who is devoted to his dogs? The iFetch is a cool gift that can help him bond with his furry friends. The iFetch is an interactive ball throwing toy for dogs and puppies. iFetch can be used indoors or outdoors, and can be adjusted to throw a ball 10, 20, or 30 feet away, making it ideal for multiple breeds and dogs of different ages. The iFetch comes with three small balls. If you want more balls, you can pick up a set of five mini tennis balls for $15.
This is a great gift for someone who loves gadgets as much as they love their dog. It’s also a particularly nice gift for older pet owners who have arthritis or limited mobility. A larger version of this product, the iFetch Too, throws regular sized tennis balls. A smaller toy, the iFetch Frenzy, may be best for those on a tight budget.
Looking for more high-tech gifts for pet lovers? You should also browse our guides to the best pet cameras and the best self-cleaning litter boxes.
GemTune GS01 Hi-Fi Tube Amplifier
They don’t make tube amps like this any more. This exceptionally beautiful tube amp is beautiful enough to be a work of art. But it’s more than just a pretty face. This amp boasts well balanced tone, deep bass, and soaring highs. It can help enhance cheap speakers, and it definitely classes up your home audio set up.
This is a great gift for the man who appreciates unique design and retro coolness. Looking for gift ideas for the man who likes to make music, instead of just listening to it? You should also check out our guides to the best electric guitars, the best cheap guitar effects pedals, and the best mini guitar amps.
Litho Hammocks EZ Hang Pizza Hammock
We can pretty much guarantee that you will be the only person to give a pizza hammock to someone this Christmas. This funky, oddball gift is perfect for dudes who love pizza, camping, or just chilling in the backyard.
This is great for outdoor living, but some guys might also consider hanging it in their bedroom, den, or man cave. The hammock sets up in less than 30 seconds, and the attached stuff-sack contains the entire hammock, making it easy to pack away when you are done using it.
This hammock may look like a gag gift, but it’s actually been pretty solidly constructed. Also, it’s a double hammock, so two people can share it at once. If you want a unique gift that will make someone giggle, it’s hard to go wrong with a pizza hammock. Or a pizza pillow.
Handcrafted Viking Drinking Horn
Need an offbeat gift for someone who is obsessed with the Vikings TV show? This drinking horn will make him feel like a warrior king. Each drinking horn is handcrafted, so each one has its own unique characteristics.
Each one is made from a real ox horn, and the interior is coated with a food-safe lacquer. And if you have any animal cruelty concerns, fear not. These ox horns are ethically sourced and GSP Wildlife Certified. Best of all, there’s no gift wrap required, since each horn comes packaged in a “medieval” burlap sack. These horns are available in 20 ounce or 30 ounce sizes. Both can be viewed via the link below.
Theodent Chocolate Toothpaste
Need a quirky stocking stuffer for a chocolate lover? Theodent is chocolate-flavored toothpaste, perfect for guys with a serious sweet tooth. Theodent contains a non-toxic alternative to fluoride, called Rennou. Rennou is a blend of theobromine (cacao extract), calcium, and phosphate, designed to maximize enamel re-mineralization.
In addition to tasting great, this toothpaste is also great for guys with tooth sensitivity. In a clinical study, Theodent was proven superior to Sensodyne toothpaste across four different measurements for dental hypersensitivity. Another unique toothpaste to consider is Marvis, a European brand that features unusual flavors like Jasmine Mint and Amarelli Licorice.
Luna Artistic Series Great Wave Concert Ukulele
Shopping for a guy who loved Amanda Palmer’s album of Radiohead covers on ukulele? Get him his own ukulele, and inspire him to make some music of his own. This gorgeous instrument stands out from other ukuleles we’ve seen because it features an image from “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa,” a famous woodblock print by the Japanese artist Hokusai.
This is a 23-inch concert ukulele with mahogany body and rosewood frets. It comes with a soft gig bag for transporting the instrument. If you’re not sure that this is the best ukulele for his taste, we also recommend this cool shark ukulele. Either way, make sure to pick up a “how-to” book if he’s never played before. We recommend 21 Songs in 6 Days: Learn Ukulele the Easy Way: Ukulele Songbook.
Want more creative and unusual gift ideas? Browse our guide to weird gifts.
‘Dear Friends: American Photographs of Men Together, 1840-1918’
Looking for a unique gift for a friend who is passionate about history, LGBTQ issues, or photography? Dear Friends: American Photographs of Men Together, 1840-1918 is a great book that focuses on male friendship in the 1800s. Featuring 100 early photographs, drawn from both public and private collections, this book offers a tantalizing glimpse at male friendships and male relationships in the Victorian era.
In addition to the photographs, the book features a 50-page essay by author and historian David Deitcher that delves into the historical aspects of the men of this era. Ultimately, each photo is ambiguous, with the reader left to decide if the men featured in each picture are platonic friends, or romantically involved. A related title that may also be of interest is Love Stories: Sex Between Men Before Homosexuality.
Super Deluxe Semi-Hard and Hard Cheese Kit
Soft cheese kits are pretty easy to find. We’ve seen lots of them over the years, like this Standing Stone Farms soft cheese kit that makes mozzarella, burrata, chevre, ricotta, and marscapone. But what’s a little harder to find is a DIY cheese kit for making hard cheeses.
That’s why we like this kit from The Cheese Connection, which is perfect for making Monterey Jack, parmesan, Romano, montasio, cheddar, colby, gouda, edam, farmhouse cheddar, provolone, and more. The kit has enough ingredients to make 50 two gallon batches of cheese. The kit includes ripening mats, citric acid, salt, special cheese making cultures and rennet, cheese cloth, cheese wax, and a recipe book. A similar, less expensive kit is Grow & Make’s hard cheese kit.
TheiaPro App Enabled Eyeglasses Camera
Google Glass may have been a flop, but smart eyeglasses are still a cool idea that’s worth pursuing…especially if you can get them at an affordable price. Compared to the $1,500 Glass device, these sub-$200 smart glasses are a steal. Technically, the TheiaPro is just a camera. You have to provide the glasses. It’s fairly easy to install the camera on your favorite pair of glasses or sunglasses. We actually like that this camera doesn’t come with a pair glasses, since this makes it a little easier to mesh the camera someone’s personal glasses style.
TheiaPro’s HD camera records in full 1080p, and offers expandable storage up to 32GB. No more pulling out a device, opening app and focusing on camera to capture an image. Just look and capture with a press of a button. A built-in flashlight helps you to see in the dark, and ensures night recordings will record better. We also like the fact that the TheiaPro comes with its own Wi-Fi, letting you stream the content that is being recorded on your glasses to the dedicated smartphone app, in real time.
This is a great gift for anyone who loves gadgets or photography. We also think it’s a really nice alternative to constantly seeing the world with your smartphone held up in front of your face. This is a fun way to record hands-free POV movies to share with the whole family. It costs less than Google Glass or a new GoPro, making it a smart gift for those who want something unique that won’t break the bank.
MicroBot Push
The MicroBot Push is a gadget for remotely pressing buttons or switches. It works with rocker switches, protruding push buttons, non-protruding push buttons, toggle switches, tactile buttons, and capacitive buttons.
The Push can press buttons, and also hold buttons down for a number of seconds. He can use the Push to make a “dumb” appliance “smart”. For example, he could use the Push to remotely activate an appliance remotely. You can also use a Push robot to activate a button that’s in a hard-to-reach place, such as behind a TV or up on a ceiling.
This is a great gift for hackers, tinkerers, or anyone who just likes to play around with gadgets. It’s compatible with iOS, Android, and Prota OS for Raspberry Pi. The MicroBot Push can be easily attached anywhere with Sugru putty, and is powered for up to one year by batteries alone.
Men’s Sterling Silver Pitbull Ring
Looking for a unique gift for the pitbull lover in your life? He’ll appreciate this gorgeous sterling silver ring that features a relaxed pitbull face. This ring is .925 sterling silver and is available in sizes 7-14, including half sizes. The ring weighs about 27 grams, with the pitbull’s face measuring 28mmx23mm.
No pitbull lovers in your life? Browse more unique men’s jewelry here.
‘We Are Wizards’
Between the release of Fantastic Beasts in theaters and the stage debut of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Potterheads have definitely seen their fandom get re-energized in the past few years. If you’re looking for a unique gift for a Harry Potter fan who already owns pretty much every piece of official merch, this fun documentary is a nice choice.
While it may have flown under the radar for many Potter fans, We Are Wizards is definitely a solid gift idea for adult Harry Potter fans. The documentary explores some of the “fringe” elements of Harry Potter fandom, including “Wizard Rock” bands, the rise of Harry Potter fan sites, and the story of Brad Neely’s infamous “Wizard People, Dear Reader” audiobook. This documentary explores the passion of the Harry Potter fandom, as well as exploring the intersection between fandom and intellectual property law. It’s a fascinating documentary for any Muggle who ever wanted to visit Hogwarts.
Shopping for someone who already owns this documentary? Maybe you can select an alternate gift from our guide to the best Harry Potter gifts.
BottleLoft
Looking for a stocking stuffer or small gift for someone? This simple, unusual gift is great for guys looking to maximize fridge space. These powerful magnets affix to the top of the fridge, making it possible to “hang” bottles of beer or soda from the top of the fridge. This frees up shelf space for bulkier items.
The strips install in seconds, and feature 3M adhesive paired with high grade neodymium magnets. To make this gift more unique, we recommend pairing it with some unique sodas. We recommend a mixed pack of Dad’s old fashioned sodas, or a sampler of high-end British soft drinks from Fentimans.
YubiKey 4
It’s 2016. Everyone needs to get serious about digital security. Whether you’re looking to protect your privacy, your business, or your civil liberties, the right security is paramount. By most people are lazy when they create their passwords, leaving them vulnerable to cyber threats. One gift that can help is a Yubikey.
The YubiKey 4 is a small USB device that supports multiple authentication and cryptographic protocols. This device means you no longer need to remember passwords, or go through the hassle of two-factor authentication through SMS texts, authenticator apps, or RSA tokens. YubiKey 4 works on computers running Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, or Linux operating systems. It is also compatible with most major browsers. It is easy to set up and use, with no client software or drivers needing to be installed.
The device is also crush-resistant and water-resistant. It can be attached to a keychain for easy transport. YubiKey works with many password managers, including LastPass. You can store up to 32 OATH credentials (TOTP or HOTP) on the YubiKey 4 and access them using the Yubico Authenticator companion application. If you’re willing to spend a little extra money, the YubiKey NEO offers NFC support.
Handmade Brown Safari Roorkhee Campaign
Want to get him a unique piece of furniture? This indoor-outdoor chair is handmade, and ideal for guys with a classic sense of style. The lightweight Roorkhee (or Campaign) chair was commonly used by British military officers in far-flung corners of the globe. Today, it remains a popular chair for adventurers, safari guides, and campers.
This is a durable chair made from leather and cherry wood, though the chair can be made from other kinds of wood upon request. This chair can be a permanent part of his living room, or easily broken down and used for camping or tailgating. If this chair doesn’t speak to you, browse more handmade furniture on sale here, or check out our guide to the best two-person tents.
Machete Spatula
Need a unique gift for the guy who already has every grill tool imaginable? This funky grill machete is perfect for the guy who likes to introduce a little flair to his backyard BBQs.
This machete is made from flexible stainless steel, and can be used to handle beef, poultry, pork, seafood, or any other big grillables. The edge of the blade features a bottle opener, so he can easily crack a beer while manning the grill. Pair this gift with this “Grill Sergeant” apron and you’ve got a lovely gift for the man who loves grilled meats.
‘Dekalog’ on Blu-Ray
If you’re looking for a gift for a man who loves unique and unusual films, this foreign masterpiece is definitely an inspired choice. The Dekalog is a series of 10 films, each loosely structured and inspired by the Ten Commandments.
This series is critically acclaimed, with famous director Stanley Kubrick being a huge fan of the films. Each short film focuses on the moral or ethical issues faced by characters living in a group of apartments in 1980s Poland. This film series is a hidden gem that isn’t well known in the US, making it perfect if you’re trying to get a movie for a film buff who seemingly owns every movie imaginable on Blu-ray.
Want to learn about other rare and unique films that might appeal to him? Browse more titles from The Criterion Collection here.
Ski Lift Pint Glasses
These hand printed pint glasses were designed in Denver, Colorado. Each glass holds 16 ounces. The ski lift motif makes these glasses a cool gift for skiers, snowboarders, or anyone who loves winter.
The glasses are dishwasher safe, and decorated with food-safe ink. However, the design may last longer and stay more vivid if the glasses are hand-washed. If you’re looking for more unusual glassware, you can browse other cool designs from Black Lantern here. We also like their Kraken vs. Submarine glasses.
A Little Bit of Spain Gift Assortment
This assortment of gourmet foodstuffs from Spain is a great gift idea for those who are passionate about Spanish food. This set of gourmet items includes Jamon Serrano (cured Spanish ham), manchego cheese, wine cheese, mahon cheese, Spanish olives, macron almonds, chorizo, and Tortas de Aciete (an olive oil and anise cracker). All told, there’s over three pounds of Spanish treats in the box.
Runamok Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup
Our Review
They also do syrup aged in rum or rye barrels. The bourbon-aged maple syrup is great for cocktails, baking, or drizzling over his favorite breakfast foods. Can’t pick just one flavor? Runamok offers gift sets of three or four flavors, which would also be a nice option for the holidays.
Matter & Form MFS1V1 3D Scanner
Our Review
This is a great way for guys to make handcrafts, jewelry, or simply print a replacement part for a broken appliance. Matter and Form’s scanner gets our seal of approval because it works with both Mac and Windows. It also will arrive fully assembled. This scanner works with nearly all 3D printers and online printing services currently available.
Want to go all out and get him a 3D printer, too? If you’re looking to go high-end, we recommend the MakerGear M2, which is made in the USA and works with multiple filament types. If you need to stick to a budget, the Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer strikes a good balance between price and functionality. The former will set you back about $1800, but the Monoprice printer is only a little over $200.
‘Star Wars’ Storm Trooper Spoon Rest
Need an unusual and unexpected gift for a Star Wars fan? And need it on the cheap? This cute handmade spoon rest is perfect for Star Wars fans who also love to cook. Shopping for a Star Wars fan can be hard, because they may already have so many shirts, collectibles, films, and other merch in their possession, so finding something they don’t have is tricky.
This kitchen item probably flew under their radar, making it unlikely they’ve seen this spoon rest before. This spoon rest is safe to place in both your dishwasher and microwave. It is made from 100 percent lead-free, non-toxic materials, so you don’t need to worry about it being food safe. Pair your gift with a Star Wars cookbook and you are good to go.
Pacific Shaving Company Caffeinated Shaving Cream & Aftershave Set
Our Review
Both the shaving cream and aftershave are caffeinated, making this is a fun gift for any guy who has trouble waking up in the morning. Aloe is also included in the formula, to moisturize and reduce the appearance of redness. Whether he uses this set every day, or just on mornings when he needs to recover from a hangover, this shaving gift set will definitely make him think fondly of you every time he shaves.
Shopping for a man who wears a full beard? Perhaps he’d be more interested in other unexpectedly caffeinated products, such as caffeinated peanut butter or caffeinated soap.
SkaterTrainer 2.0
This is a fun gift for young men, or for older guys who want to revisit a hobby from their youth. It’s also a fun gift to give to a dad and his son or daughter, so they can practice safely together. The SkaterTrainer 2.0 is basically an accessory that stops wheels from rolling. This helps a novice skater to perfect their balance, as well as more safely practice moves like the Ollie and Kick Flip.
SkaterTrainers work on nearly any skateboard wheels that are between 49 and 65mm in diameter. Once you’ve built the muscle memory for executing and landing the trick correctly, you can remove the SkaterTrainers and start doing the tricks for real.
No skaters in your life? Check out our guide to the safe Razor Hovertrax 2.0 self-balancing “hoverboard”, which would also make a fun holiday gift.
Asobu Pint Glass With Beer Opener Base
Shopping for a beer afficianado who needs some new barware? These unusual pint glasses feature a bottle opener built right into the base of each glass. The glasses can be stacked for easy storage when not in use. The base of each glass is made from stainless steel.
These glasses are dishwasher-safe and BPA-free. Pair this gift with a six-pack of his favorite microbrew, or a copy of Goodnight Brew: A Parody for Beer People, or a beer briefcase.
HR Poppin’ Snacks Crisp Cabernet Wine Popcorn
Our Review
If this flavor doesn’t strike you as something he’d like, you could also consider the company’s raspberry habanero, licorice, or banana coconut cream pie popcorn flavors.
Creature Cups Bowl
These odd bowls are a unique gift idea for anyone who loves animals. This bowl features a sculpted frog on the interior. You could use this bowl for cereal, soup, or even as a candy dish. A spider bowl and a lobster bowl are also available. There are also creature cup mugs, which you can browse here.
‘Catzilla’ Print
Our Review
Not sure if this print is right for the man you’re shopping for? Browse more art from Lora Zombie here. You can also get more gift ideas like this from our guide to the most unusual gifts.
Epic Beef, Habanero, Cherry & Walnut Meat Bars
If he hasn’t tried Epic’s incredible gourmet meat bars, you’ll be doing him a huge favor by introducing him to his favorite new go-to snack. These Epic Beef Habanero, Cherry, and Walnut Meat Bars are absolutely incredible. It’s a combination of 100% organic grass fed beef, cherries, and a touch of habanero that tingles the tongue without over-doing it. Great source of omega-3s, cla, vitamin B12, and more, and it’s perfect for the office. Best of all? It’s incredibly delicious, and it’s a unique flavor combination you won’t find anywhere else.
The League of Regrettable Superheroes
Our Review
Opseat Master Series 2018 Gaming Chair
Our Review
This chair is highly regarded in its reviews, and I personally own one, myself. It’s available in seven different colors, so you can get him the perfect gaming chair.
Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch
Our Review
It also has a super impressive 4+ days of battery life, meaning he’ll have to worry less about charging it. It has popular app capabilities, including social media updates and messaging.
Luminoodle Bias Lighting
Our Review
Super Nintendo Coasters
Our Review
AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Bone Conduction Headphones
Our Review
Pro Boat RTR Hydroplane
Our Review
Rainbow Batman Action Figure 6 Pack
Our Review
The Extremely Unofficial and Highly Unauthorized Star Wars Kama Sutra Book
Our Review
Arrma Outcast Brushless RC Stunt Truck
Our Review
The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book: Real Recipes for Joke Burgers
Our Review
Haiku Home L Series Smart Ceiling Fan
Our Review
Check out more of the best smart home gadgets here.
Grenade Ice Cube Mold
This cool little gift makes a great stocking stuffer for men, especially if they’re a fan of video games like Call of Duty or Battlefield 1. Even if they’re not, it’s a fun thing for them to have. It’s a silicone mold that makes a pretty sizable ice grenade, which measures 4.5 inches tall and 3 inches wide.
Yantouch IceDiamond+ Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Our Review
Samsung Powerbot Star Wars Limited Edition Stormtrooper
Our Review
Samsung using Star Wars to market their awesome robot vacuums was a brilliant move, because I’ve never wanted anything more in my entire life. The Samsung Powerbot Star Wars Limited Edition Stormtrooper is not only the coolest-looking robot vacuum in the galaxy, it’s also incredibly useful and well-made. It has super powerful suction, uses high-tech visionary mapping to create its own optimal cleaning path to avoid obstacles in your home, and it does an impressive job cleaning corners and edges.