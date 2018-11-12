15 Best Christmas Gifts for ‘A Star is Born’ Fans

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s onscreen romantic saga is a bonafide hit, captivating audiences around the world with their characters Jackson Maine and Ally. Previous versions in 1976, 1954, and the original in 1937 continue to be favorites as well.
Whether the latest ‘A Star Is Born’ remake swept you off your feet, or a previous iteration is still one of your all-time faves, we’ve rounded up the 15 best Christmas gifts for every ‘A Star Is Born’ fan.
“La Vie En Rose” Music Box
Any expert on the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper version will know why we included this sweet little box. For those that are less in-the-know, "La Vie En Rose" is the song that Ally sings in the drag bar the first night that she and Jackson met.
This small music box is made of cardboard that is decorated with musical staffs and you hand crank it to play the song. It's delightful and charming on its own but makes an extra special treat for 'A Star Is Born' superfan.
Fender FA-115 Acoustic Guitar Bundle
Learn how to play 'The Shallow' on your very own acoustic Fender guitar.
This is an awesome bundle for the price. Included is everything you need to start playing right out of the box: Fender FA-115 acoustic guitar, Fender tuner, three Fender picks, an extra set of Fender strings, guitar strap, acoustic gig bag, and even an Austin Bazaar Essentials lessons DVD.
The guitar itself is gorgeous too and is excellent for beginner players. It features a spruce top with a gloss natural finish, body binding, rosewood fingerboard, rosewood bridge, and chrome hardware.
‘A Star Is Born’ Soundtrack, 2018 Version
Haven't we all gotten "The Shallow" stuck in our heads since we first heard it?
Now you'll be able to listen to that hit and the other earworm-worthy tunes from the latest movie version on repeat with this 34-song soundtrack.
Highlights include the movie version as well as the extended version of "I'll Never Love Again", and a handy digital booklet.
You can also choose to purchase this soundtrack as a CD for $13.99 or a luxe vinyl for $30.55.
‘A Star Is Born’ 1976 Movie Soundtrack
The 1976 film's hit soundtrack netted three Grammy Awards and five nominations and sat atop the Billboard 200 for six weeks.
Best loved for the song "Love Theme From A Star Is Born (Evergreen)" as well as its iconic album cover photo, you can also nab this classic soundtrack on CD, vinyl, or even an audio cassette.
FerociTees Jackson Maine Women’s T-Shirt
While we have no idea about the significance of September 9, 2018, we do know that this is a mighty cute t-shirt.
It's made of 100% pre-shrunk cotton in your choice of eight different colors and is also available in sizes small, medium, large, and extra large.
This cute homage to the 2018 version's leading man is the perfect choice to pair with a cozy cardigan, jeans, and boots during the chillier months, and cut-offs and sneakers during the warmer ones.
Dolorexri Men’s ‘A Star Is Born’ T-Shirt
This is an awesome casual t-shirt that's perfect for any 2018 'A Star Is Born' superfan.
It features one of the lesser-seen photo compilations from the 2018 movie, with Ally and Jackson Maine embracing as the main focus, and Ally singing her debut song with Jackson watching proudly along the bottom of the image.
This t-shirt is made of 100% cotton and is available from a small size up to an XXL size. There are also five other t-shirt styles you can choose from with other images from the movie.
A Star Is Born: The Making of the 1954 Movie and Its 1983 Restoration
Many people agree that Judy Garland's performance in the 1954 version of 'A Star Is Born' was the greatest of her career. Yet most don't know that it came after a four-year hiatus and she was desperate for a comeback.
There are so many interesting aspects to this classic movie, including day-to-day technical difficulties, clashes of personality, and the studio's controversial cutting of the final released film. Now you can read about them all in this stunning paperback book that covers the original filming as well as its restoration in 1983.
-
FerociTees Far From The Shallow Youth T-Shirt
Get the whole family decked out in 'A Star Is Born' gear with this cute t-shirt with the lead chorus line from the hit song "Shallow."
It's made of 100% pre-shrunk cotton jersey knit, with taped neck and shoulders, a double needle sleeve and bottom hems for a comfortable and durable fit.
You can choose from eight colors as well as sizes that range from extra small to extra large.
‘A Star is Born’ 2018 Movie Trivia Book
Test your knowledge of the 2018 movie with this fun activity book. Its trivia questions, crosswords, word searches, and more are all based around scenes or facts from the film.
For example, do you remember the drink that Jackson ordered at the drag bar? Or the date that the film premiered in the U.S.? Maybe head to the theater for another viewing before tackling this engaging book.
It's also a paperback which makes it an excellent stocking stuffer.
Lady Gaga ‘A Star Is Born’ Promo Poster
This gorgeous black and white movie poster of Lady Gaga as Ally measures 11 x 17-inches. It's also a MasterPrint, which is a super-high resolution print taken directly from the MasterFile. Plus, it's printed on 80-pound cardstock for added durability.
If you have a Lady Gaga fan or movie buff in your life, find a nice modestly priced frame and put this inside to make a thoughtful and good-looking Christmas or birthday present.
The Portable Dorothy Parker Deluxe Edition
Dorothy Parker is one of the great American poets and writers, and was also one of the writers of the original 1937 'A Star Is Born' movie. Her work there, along with her husband, Alan Campbell, and Robert Carson, earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Writing—Screenplay.
On top of her impressive career, Parker was also a vocal advocate of civil liberties and civil rights in a time when most women didn't even dare. This excellent book covers a collective range of this trailblazer's verse, stories, essays, and journalism. It also includes an introduction to help readers get "the richest possible sense of Parker herself."
‘A Star Is Born’ 1976 Movie DVD
While the 1976 movie is considered timeless now, it actually opened to terrible reviews. Yet audiences lost themselves in the hit soundtrack and the palpable chemistry between Barbara Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.
Watch the enduring story unfold anytime you want with this DVD. Just make sure you have a box (or two!) of tissues handy!
‘A Star Is Born’ 1937 Movie Blu-ray DVD
If you or someone you know is a superfan of the 1937 Judy Garland movie, then you'll want to scoop up this gem, pronto.
Not only does it include the original-1983-length movie on DVD it also comes with loads of extras including alternate filmings of four musical numbers and one dramatic sequence, a Hollywood premiere telecast and newsreel with expanded post-premiere party footage, three different movie trailers, and audio-only recordings of the original recording sessions and a vintage radio show.
“Shallow” Original Sheet Music
Learn to play the first hit single from 2018's movie. The folk-rock ballad is sung it meant to be sung as a duet and this book includes music arranged for piano/vocal/guitar.
It also includes guitar tablature and gorgeous 2018 movie artwork. This would be an excellent partner-gift to go along with the acoustic Fender guitar we also suggested.
‘A Star Is Born’ 1937 Movie Poster
There really just isn't anything cooler than a vintage movie poster.
This vibrant and stunning 27-inch by 40-inch piece of art promoting the 1937 film comes in brand-new condition and is shipped in sturdy reinforced packaging for safekeeping while in transit.
While the print does feature imperfections seen in the Amazon image, they add to the character and authenticity of the poster. If you're looking for a colorful yet sophisticated piece of art for your home, this poster would be a gorgeous and unique option.