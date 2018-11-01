11 Best Advent Calendars for Men for Christmas 2018

Our Review

What's the best way to start any day? With a steaming cup of Joe, especially in winter. This cute coffee Advent calendar (yes, we use the term liberally in this instance) features holiday themed coffees that play along with the 12 Days of Christmas song.

Each 1.5 ounce bag makes a full pot of coffee, and while the blends are named for the days in the song, he can enjoy yummy flavors like hazelnut cream, creme brulee, Dutch chocolate brownie and gingerbread spice, just to name a few. It's our choice as the best Advent calendar for men, and not surprisingly, it's Amazon's Choice too.