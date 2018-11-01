11 Best Advent Calendars for Men for Christmas 2018

Guys shouldn’t get left out of the Advent fun this year. Don’t they deserve daily surprises too? Get them into the ho-ho-holiday spirit with a tasty, fun or interestingly off-key Advent calendar for men. Here are some super cool choices:
Man’Stuff Advent Calendar
Men get excited about counting the days until Christmas too, so why not consider an Advent calendar for him that captures his holiday spirit as well as his manly personality? This cool wood-look box contains 12 days of surprises for your holiday hero including shower gel, hair and body wash, face wash, bath fizzers, soap, bath salts, lip balm, a comb, scissors, tweezers, nail clippers, and a toothbrush. Spoiler alert, the content's are printed on the box, so hide that side to avoid ruining his surprise.
Ritter Sport Minis Advent Calendar
Perhaps he's never been to Germany, so he hasn't yet fallen for Ritter Sport chocolate bars. This decadent Advent calendar could make him want to take you there, or it could just cement his love for one of the best chocolate companies in the world. With a cute Christmas scene, and 24 hidden doors, each day he'll be delighted with one of many flavors of mini Ritter Sport bars. These tiny delights are filled with all things from nuts and fruit to coconut, mint cream and more. Think like a tiny Twix, only about a million times tastier.
Advent Calendar for Alcohol & Adults
- The twelve days of Christmas take on a whole new shine with this Advent calendar that's fueled by alcohol. It’s a simple yet clever fillable design that allows you to easily customize some unique gift surprises. From airline bottles of your favorite booze, to those boozy filled chocolate candy bottles, this is a true DIY Advent calendar that makes easy to dump those silly little candies for a shot of whiskey. Your man is going to love it.
12 Days of Christmas Gourmet Coffee Gift Set
What's the best way to start any day? With a steaming cup of Joe, especially in winter. This cute coffee Advent calendar (yes, we use the term liberally in this instance) features holiday themed coffees that play along with the 12 Days of Christmas song.
Each 1.5 ounce bag makes a full pot of coffee, and while the blends are named for the days in the song, he can enjoy yummy flavors like hazelnut cream, creme brulee, Dutch chocolate brownie and gingerbread spice, just to name a few. It's our choice as the best Advent calendar for men, and not surprisingly, it's Amazon's Choice too.
MAN’STUFF Football Advent Countdown Calendar
If you've got a soccer nut in the house, this Advent calendar will quite literally kick him into holiday high gear. The soccer ball shaped box features a soccer themed collection of soaps, body washes, bath fizzers and more. We're sure he'd be glad to bathe instead of shower, as long as you brought his streaming devices to use in his steam tub.
Bonne Maman 2018 Advent Calendar
Imagine 24 days of delectable sweet treats leading up to Christmas. This tasty Advent Calendar for men features 24 tiny jars of jam to sweeten his morning toast, English muffin or waffle. With classic flavors and new holiday favorites including Raspberry and Lychee, Strawberry and Redcurrant, Pineapple and Passion Fruit, Orange and Cinnamon and Morello Cherry, each little one ounce jar is a daily delight that will give him a tasty start to the day.
English Tea Shop Advent Calendar
The Christmas season can be a stressful one, and there's no better way to relax and enjoy the holidays than with a mug of steaming hot tea. This clever advent calendar contains 24 bags of premium English Tea Shop tea, 12 different flavors in all. Each day your man can open up a door and discover a delicious treat that's warming and comforting. Your only job is to provide the time and space to let him do it.
12 Days of Christmas Socks Advent Calendar
Since it seems like most Advent calendars for men only give them 12 days of holiday surprises, we've deemed this box of 12 days of Christmas socks to be Advent worthy. With Santas and snowmen, snowflakes and polar bears, and of course Rudolph, these socks are sure to get him holiday ready, and in good humor as well.
Technic Man’ Stuff 12 Day Festive Countdown Advent Calendar
Wrapped up in this outdoorsy looking Advent calendar for men is a collection of masculine bath and body products that will soothe his skin, tame his hair, trim his 'stache, and prune his pinkie nails. Twelve doors of fun lead him up to your big gifts on Christmas morning, but at least you know he'll be looking and smelling great.
Monty Bojangles Winter Wanderland Advent Calendar
Sophisticated men have sophisticated tastes, so you'll have to amp up the treats in an Advent calendar for them. Why give them a kid candy calendar when you could give them this one, filled with decadent French cocoa dusted truffles? With six different flavors including chocolate, cookie, hazelnut, orange, pistachio and popcorn, the surprise on Christmas Eve is a bag of six Scofflets. Tres bien!
Lindt Dark Chocolate Advent Calendar
If the man on your list loves delicious dark chocolate, this Advent calendar from Lindt delivers 24 days of the most delicious treats. Filled with Noble Bitters and Fine Hearts chocolates with different fillings, this delectable collection adds a decadent twist to any day. If he's not a dark chocolate fan, consider the Lindt Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar, or the Lindt Gold Pieces Advent Calendar that features light, dark and white chocolate.