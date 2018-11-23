5 Best Amazon Echo Black Friday Deals

Amazon’s Echo brand offers affordable and convenient connectivity to Alexa voice service. If you’re in the market for an Echo or you know someone who is, check out this year’s best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals below.
$150 Off Echo LookPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Organizes closets by weather, events, etc.
- Easy to compare outfits
- Outfits can be viewed from all angles
- Lacks Bluetooth connectivity
- Can't be used to call or message
- Some find the app unstable
Score $150 off Echo Look, Amazon's voice-controlled style assistant and hands-free camera, with this Black Friday deal. This year's savings drops the price of the Echo Look down to just $49, which is the lowest we've seen all year. We all like to look our best when we head out, and the Echo Look helps with features such as the ability to take brief videos and full-length photos so you can check yourself out at all angles. Echo Look even organizes your wardrobe by season, weather or even occasion if desired.
$109 Off Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Ring Video Doorbell 2Price: $139.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Improved home monitoring
- HD video recording
- Motion-activated alerts
- Some complain of connectivity issues with the Ring
- App can be frustrating
- Battery life could be better
Bundle savings can be the best way to save. Score $109 off the latest version Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Ring Video Doorbell 2 with this Black Friday deal.
The devices feature Alexa voice service. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 watches over your home with features such as crisp 1080 HD video, two-way talk and motion-activated alerts. You can use the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) to monitor your home security, play music, make calls, get the latest weather updates and more.
Find more Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Ring Video Doorbell 2 information and reviews here.
50% Off Echo Dot (2nd Generation)Price: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Improved voice recognition
- Can control connected devices
- Built-in speaker
- Not the richest sound
- Volume output could be improved
- Sometimes misunderstands commands
Score 50 percent off the Echo Dot (2nd Generation) with this Amazon Black Friday deal. Its current price of $19.99 is the lowest we've seen this year.
The second variation of the popular Echo Dot features improved voice recognition and a more compact size. Multiple microphones allow the Dot to hear commands clearly, even in a noisy room. It's also available in two colors and features Alexa voice service. Echo Dot is useful for a wide variety of tasks, from controlling smart devices to playing music, making calls, setting timers and more.
Find more Echo Dot (2nd Generation) information and reviews here.
$30 Off Echo (2nd Generation)Price: $69.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dolby processing chip
- Full 360-degree sound
- Connects to other Echo devices
- Sound quality could be better
- Subpar bass
- Sound levels may fluctuate
Get $30 off the Echo (2nd Generation). This smart speaker is more compact than the previous version, and comes with a more affordable price tag. It also comes in several colors and materials for a more customized fit. As with the original, this speaker features Alexa, so you can make calls, check the latest sports scores, turn on the TV and more. The improved speaker features Dolby processing for improved sound.
Find more Echo (2nd Generation) information and reviews here.
52% Off Echo Dot (3rd Gen)Price: $24.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in three colors
- Features a 3.5mm output
- Multiple voice-recognition microphones
- Music streaming
- Color selection could be better
- Controls smart devices
Score 52 percent, or $25 off, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Keep in mind that the Dot won't be in stock until November 28, but you can still place your order.
The latest version of the Echo Dot is more compact and portable than ever. Sound quality hasn't been lost despite the reduction in size, and in fact many find it's improved over the last Dot. Highlights include a 3.5mm output and multiple voice recognition micrphones.
You've probably at least heard of Amazon's Echo lineup by now, if not actually owned one or two Echo devices. It all started with the Echo, a popular smart speaker with Alexa voice services. In addition to playing music, Echo allowed users to browse the web, make calls, check the weather, order directly on Amazon and more.
Many related devices were introduced following the success of the Echo. This year you'll find a variety of Echo devices, from personal style assistants to smart speakers with even more capabilities and richer sound, all within a compact design.
This year's Black Friday deals include some of the lowest prices of the year on many Echo devices. If you're looking to start a smart home hub or want to add to an existing one, you'll find some discounts on bundle deals as well.
Deals come and go on Black Friday, so check back often if you don't see a deal you like right away.
