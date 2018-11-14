Baby’s First Christmas Stocking: 15 Best Styles

If this holiday season is extra special because there’s a new little one in the house, these sweet stockings commemorate the occasion in a special way. The perfect present, a Baby’s First Christmas Stocking will be cherished for years to come. Here are the year’s best styles.

These Baby Christmas Stockings Make the Holiday Special

1
large red personalized stocking with reindeer
Personalized Pink Reindeer Baby’s First Christmas Stocking
$15.99 Shop now at Amazon
2
white cotton baby's first Christmas stocking
Cotton Baby’s First Christmas Stocking
$9.99 Shop now at Amazon
3
first christmas stocking hat and bib set
My 1st Christmas Stocking, Hat & Bib Set
$18.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
happy snowman velvet baby's christmas stocking
Baby’s First Christmas Snowman Stocking
$14.88 Shop now at Amazon
5
red plaid first christmas bear stocking
Tiny Tatty Teddy My 1st Christmas Bear Stocking
$18.95 Shop now at Amazon
6
teal velour first Christmas stocking
Koala Baby First Christmas Stocking
$8.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
personalized large red christmas stocking
TWISTED ENVY Personalized Baby’s First Christmas Jumbo Stocking
$14.99 Shop now at Amazon
8
rudolf & penguin personalized first christmas stocking
Personalized Rudolph & Penguin First Christmas Stocking
$13.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
red baby blanket stocking & matching hat
Nurse’s Choice Baby’s First Christmas Stocking & Newborn Hat
$24.50 Shop now at Amazon
10
baby's first christmas stocking with removable toy
Baby’s First Christmas Stocking with Removable Toy
$9.95 Shop now at Amazon
