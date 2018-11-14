Baby’s First Christmas Stocking: 15 Best Styles

Our Review

Quality cotton fabric and a generous size are the advantages to this cute Christmas stocking for baby girls. The bright red stocking body is contrasted by a festive white fur cuff on top. A cute reindeer is printed on the front, and while this one has a pink nose and hat for baby girls, you can also get the blue version for a baby boy.

You can have this stocking imprinted with your child's name and the year, simply add an extra week or so for production and delivery. In case you'd prefer, this stocking also comes in white versus red cotton.