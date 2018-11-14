Baby’s First Christmas Stocking: 15 Best Styles

If this holiday season is extra special because there’s a new little one in the house, these sweet stockings commemorate the occasion in a special way. The perfect present, a Baby’s First Christmas Stocking will be cherished for years to come. Here are the year’s best styles.
Personalized Pink Reindeer Baby’s First Christmas Stocking
Quality cotton fabric and a generous size are the advantages to this cute Christmas stocking for baby girls. The bright red stocking body is contrasted by a festive white fur cuff on top. A cute reindeer is printed on the front, and while this one has a pink nose and hat for baby girls, you can also get the blue version for a baby boy.
You can have this stocking imprinted with your child's name and the year, simply add an extra week or so for production and delivery. In case you'd prefer, this stocking also comes in white versus red cotton.
Cotton Baby’s First Christmas Stocking
We think you'll love the simplicity of the white cotton canvass Christmas stocking for baby. With a sentiment simply printed on the cuff along with a tree and snowflake, this stocking leaves everything to your imagination. Fill it with fun packages. Decorate it with diaper pins, rattles and tiny toys. The way you express yourself through this gift is totally up to you. Another sweet option, for families celebrating their first Christmas with a new baby is the First Christmas as a Mommy & Daddy stocking.
My 1st Christmas Stocking, Hat & Bib Set
This 1st Christmas set features the cutest red faux fur stocking, hat and bib. Each are decorated with a Christmas icon, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, along with little white snowflakes. The standout in this set simply has to be the baby hat which features tiny size antlers protruding from the white fur cuff. It's sure to be a holiday favorite for family photos and fun.
Baby’s First Christmas Snowman Stocking
Snowmen seem to rule the roost this year when it comes to first Christmas stockings for babies. This velvety version has a different way of illustrating that it's baby's first holiday season - The sentiment is emblazoned on the snowman's fluffy sweater. Cute idea. The background is embroidered with snowflakes, and this colorful stocking also features two brightly decorated Christmas trees. Our favorite part? The 3D pompom on the top of the snowman's hat.
Tiny Tatty Teddy My 1st Christmas Bear Stocking
This cute paid stocking feels like an old fashioned Christmas, with blanket stitched sides and top. It features a fun fleece pocket on the front that says My 1st Christmas, and inside it holds a special surprise - a fluffy white Christmas bear that is so snuggly and soft, it's perfect to give to a little one who is just learning the senses of feel and touch. If you want to add a full sized Tatty Teddy Bear to this gift, the Nighttime Bear is a seriously sweet option.
Koala Baby First Christmas Stocking
Soft teal velour brings a happy snowman to life on this cute Christmas stocking. The white velour cuff is embroidered with the appropriate sentiment, and metallic embroidered snowflakes embellish the stocking body. The snowman is staying warm in the storm with a polka dot muffler and fleece stocking cap. This festive stocking is a great gift to mark such an important milestone for your little one or another baby in your life.
TWISTED ENVY Personalized Baby’s First Christmas Jumbo Stocking
If you want to skip the snowmen, and reindeer and other Christmas icons, this personalized Christmas stocking recognizes the importance of a new baby this year, but it's imprinted with some pretty special and loving sweet thoughts of that babe's mommy and daddy. This stocking can be personalized with baby's name and the year. This company allows for more letters, meaning longer names won't be an issue. And the loving sign off at the bottom? You have 50 characters to add your own personal sentiments.
Personalized Rudolph & Penguin First Christmas Stocking
Looking for a stocking that's more rustic and less fluffy? This stocking for baby is printed on a burlap style material that would look perfect hung on the mantle of your Christmas cabin. It features Rudolph and the cutest little penguin, sitting in front of their Christmas trees. Beneath them, the festive banner can be imprinted with the year, while the baby's name is imprinted at the top.
Another burlap style stocking features a fluffy fleece cuff. It can also be personalized with baby's name and the year of their first ever Christmas.
Nurse’s Choice Baby’s First Christmas Stocking & Newborn Hat
This turns the idea of a baby stocking upside down, because in this instance the baby is what fills it. This cure baby's first Christmas stocking is made to cuddle a newborn, and comes with a cute red and white hat with a big white bow. Perfect for holiday photo sessions, this cozy fleece stocking would also be cute to use as you take your new baby to visit friends and family during the Christmas season.
You can also order this stocking with a more traditional cap or a fun elf hat. Both are perfect for baby boys.
Baby’s First Christmas Stocking with Removable Toy
This cute baby's first Christmas stocking has all things you want for that sweet babe. First, it's customizable, with a tiny felt frame to insert baby's picture. It's made with a combination of variegated knit and felt at the top and toe, and it has a felt pocket embroidered with Baby's First Christmas. Inside the pocket is a sweet surprise - a removable knit monkey that's perfect for baby to play with and cuddle. At 19 inches long, from tip to toe, it's plenty big to put in all kinds of goodies and gifts. This stocking also comes in pink knit for the baby girl on your list.
The WEWILL Baby's 1st Christmas Stocking is an all felt stocking, appliqued with a cute Christmas bear. It's a little on the smaller side, at 16 inches, but still plenty big for all those tiny baby gifts.
Pink Corduroy Baby’s 1st Christmas Stocking
This adorable pink fleece corduroy stocking features an embroidered white fleece cuff. Covered with fluffy little snowballs, a white corduroy baby snowman decked in a muffler and hat, has her bottle at the ready for a quick Christmas meal. Cute button and bead details make this sweet stocking special, and the baby bear looks like she's perched on a rocker, decorated with hearts and stars.
Animal Characters Baby’s First Christmas Stocking (2-Pack)
If you've got a set of twins on your Christmas list, this two pack of Christmas stockings make a wonderful gift, but they're great to keep a spare in stock for any friends having babies in the coming year. These pink fleece stockings feature an appliqued owl, raccoon, and polar bear below "Baby's First Christmas" embroidered in white. At 16 inches long, they're the perfect way to deliver Christmas gifts to the parents of a newborn this year.
You can also get a pack of two simple pink and white fleece stockings celebrating a baby's first holiday season. These smaller 13 inch stockings make perfect small gifts, stuffed with baby socks, onesies and more.
Personalized Baby’s First Christmas Stocking
Truly one of a kind, these personalized Christmas stockings will be cherished by your little one later in life. With a soft white velvet backdrop, the cuff and toe of these stockings are embellished with strips of brightly colored gingham fabric. The stocking body features an appliqued chubby Christmas bear. Your favorite baby's name (up to 12 characters) can be custom embroidered on the front cuff to make this a special gift for a little one.
Baby Reindeer Baby’s First Christmas Stocking
Waffle weave cotton at the toe and cuff, are offset by a fluffy pink fleece stocking body. This sweet little baby stocking is highlighted by a baby reindeer, fluffy and chubby, on the stocking front. The cuff is embroidered with the traditional phrase, and satin ribbon and bow accents make it look even more soft and sweet.
A cute teddy bear first Christmas stocking is another sweet option and it comes in both blue and pink.
Northlight Velveteen Snowman Baby’s First Christmas Stocking
A glittering little snow scene is the highlight of this sweet Christmas stocking for babies. A cute and cuddly mama and baby snowman are about to embrace while decorating their Christmas tree. Each has a glittering muffler and hat. Metallic embroidery adds glittery highlights to the applique. This stocking is trimmed with a white fleece-like cuff embroidered with "Baby's First Christmas."
In another sweet snowman design, a holiday snow angel is looking wistfully up at a star that simple says "believe." It's a slightly larger stocking at 20 inches long, and it's great for either a girl or boy.
