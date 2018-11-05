21 Best $100 Gift Ideas for Christmas 2018

Want to splurge on folks this year? If you’re looking for a gift that’s on the extravagant side, but not ridiculously expensive, we’ve found some of the Best $100 Gift Ideas for Christmas 2018 (give or take $20) that will delight everyone on your list.
Damascus Steel Chef’s Knife
Arguably the hardest steel available, this Damascus steel chef's knife is one every cook dreams of having. It has been expertly crafted from 67 Layers AUS-10 Japanese high carbon stainless steel and features a hammered finish pattern, resistant to rust and corrosion. The exquisite hammered tsuchime finish reduces drag and minimizes friction, making for cleaner cuts on any kind of food.
The handle is impervious to heat, cold and moisture, while delivering superior hand control, agility and comfort.
Unique Wood Chess Set
You always knew chess required fast thinking and problem solving skills, but did you know that this game also kicks the creative side of your brain into gear as well? Chess has a history going back to the 6th Century AD, and there's a reason this challenging game is still around today. Recommended for leaders and really everyone, according to the experts at Chess.com, it helps to develop focus and calm.
This beautifully hand crafted chess set was carved in the Carpathian mountains of Europe. The folding board stores the individual pieces, which are made of Hornbeam and Sycamore, inside in individually shaped holders.
Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer
Everyone loves a delicious fried turkey, but almost no one wants to worry about the dangers of popping grease, let alone the cleanup afterward. That's when this amazing oil-less turkey fryer from Char-Broil is a total treat. This dandy gadget uses Char-Broil's TRU-Infrared cooking technology to deliver juicy results inside and a crispy outside every time.
It perfectly cooks chickens, turkeys, and roasts up to 16 pounds with no worry and minimal mess. Powered by propane, it's as easy to use as your gas grill, with more predictable results. It also comes ready to go with a cooking basket with lifter, meat thermometer, lid and quick start cooking guide. Makes your mouth water, doesn't it?
Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell
When it comes to $100 gift ideas, the Ring Video Doorbell is the perfect idea for older folks, people who live remotely and parents with latchkey kids at home alone after school. It's actually a great idea for anyone who doesn't like to open the door to strangers. Who can blame them? This smart doorbell alerts your phone, tablet and PC when anyone presses it or triggers the built-in motion sensors.
Check on your property with a press of a button, because this has a wide angle video camera with infrared night vision built in, so you can get on-demand video and audio any time. With two way talk, you can also speak to someone outside without ever risking security and safety. With think this is one genius idea, and it also works with Alexa and can send alerts to your Amazon devices when someone comes to the door.
Savannah Garden Light Fire Pit
Nothing starts and keeps a conversation going like a fire, but not everyone has the space to build a large stone fire pit in their backyard. That's why this cool patio fireplace is one of our favorite $100 gift ideas. Made of sturdy steel, with a poker and spark screen cover, it's easy to assemble and provides 360 degree viewing of the crackling fire.
The decorative cutouts on the firebox make for incredible ambiance and warmth. For just about fifteen bucks more you can get it with a cover to protect it from the weather.
24K Gold Overlay Men’s 9mm Cuban Link Chain
Your guy doesn't have to be a rock star or sports hero to rock a sexy gold chain. This masculine Cuban link chain delivers all that bold gold look without the high price. With a 24k gold overlay, it's got the weight that makes it feel like solid gold at less than $100. It resists tarnishing and has a lifetime warranty. This chain comes with a sturdy lobster claw clasp that keeps it secure on the neck.
Looking for a different style? Check out all our recommendations for the best gold chains for men right here.
8.22 Carat Yellow Citrine & Diamond Pendant
When it comes to pure wow factor, this citrine and diamond pendant necklace will leave the lady on your gift list speechless. This necklace is sterling silver, plated with 18k yellow gold. The emerald cut citrine focal stone is a whopping 8.22 carats, topped by a 0.02 carat round cut diamond. It hangs from a Y shaped bale on a delicate chain. The citrine itself is more than a half inch tall, just to give you a sense of how impressive it really is.
Just in case that citrine is a little too bold for her tastes, this delicate peach morganite and diamond necklace is another beautiful choices at less than $100.
Echo Spot
If you've been in love with the Amazon Echo Dot, this Echo spot is a giant leap forward. While it has the same Alexa enabled technology as the original Dot, it also has far-field voice recognition to watch video flash briefings, see music lyrics, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more.
The video screen is the standout, and this can connect to any of your other Amazon or Bluetooth enabled devices. The more you use Alexa, the smarter she gets, so before long you'll be using your Echo Spot to order pizza, watch streaming video and more.
DOWNLITE Hypoallergenic Oversized Queen Down Blanket
This beautiful lightweight down blanket has all the cozy warmth of a comforter, but none of that toe bending weight. It's hypoallergenic, and filled with 550 power white duck down. This pretty blanket is satin edged for comfort near your face, and it's smaller quilted squares keep the down from drifting to the bottom and sides of the blanket.
Your giftee will love that it's machine washable and dryable and looks perfect under a bedspread. Get it in white or ivory, and oversized queen or oversized king, although keep in mind when you move up to king size, it's about $50 more. I have one of these, and can vouch for just how awesome a gift it is.
Riedel Bar Vinum Leaded Crystal Port Wine Glasses
There's no glassmaker who has done more than Riedel to prove the point that wine tastes different depending on the glass. This gorgeous set of four port wine glasses are perfectly created out of blown lead crystal to deliver every ounce of taste along with beauty. These glasses are perfect for an after-dinner port, cognac or brandy, or use them before dinner for an aperitif.
Another great buy is the Riedel "O" Cabernet & Merlot Red Wine Set of stemless glasses. It's a killer deal because, with this set, you pay for six glasses, but get a box of eight. A nice gift indeed.
Cuisinart Pro Classic 7-Cup Food Processor, White
When it comes to one of the most wished for kitchen appliances, this Cuisinart Pro seven cup food processor often tops the list. This versatile tool can mix, puree, chop, dice, shred, and help your favorite cook whip up amazing meals in so much less time. It's so powerful, it can even knead bread dough, yet it's got the versatility to make delicate pie crust dough as well.
Easy attachments, large and small feed tubes and a variety of blades make this food processor a hit in any kitchen, and with a three year overall warranty, with five years on the motor, you know this is a gift that will last.
Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2 inch Compact Drill Driver Kit
When it comes to the best $100 gifts for Christmas, this DEWALT 20V compact drill driver has to be at the top of every handy person's list. This powerful tool isn't just for hardcore DIYers, it's one of the most used tools in any house, making simple tasks easy. The compact size and light weight make it perfect for both men's and women's hands.
With two powerful 20V lithium ion batteries and a charger, there's never a time when your giftee will be out of power. Batteries charge super fast, so even if they're working on a big project, they've got power to go. No wonder this cool tool is a #1 Amazon Best Seller.
WaveSound 3 Bluetooth Headphones
Sometimes it's as much about blocking sound out as it is keeping great stereo sound in. That's the beauty of these Bluetooth noise canceling headphones. Not only can you hook these headphones up to the viewing system on an airplane to watch the movie or show that is playing, but you can also connect them your devices to listen to your own music, movies and more.
In our mind, there are two important features to note - first, these are almost as highly rated as the far more expensive Bose noise canceling headphones, but at a quarter of the price. Second, we love the fact that you can easily tune out nosey seat mates on long flights when you really just don't feel like talking to anyone.
Secura Electric Hot Air Fryer
One of the largest air fryers available, this Secura air fryer is meant for a big family who loves fried foods, but wants a healthier way to get them. It can fry, roast, bake, reheat or grill - it does it all, and it heats up in just three minutes. With a wide range of temperature settings from 180-400 degrees Fahrenheit, it uses convection technology to rapidly circulate heated air, which makes for super fast cooking with less grease, oil and mess.
This fryer automatically alerts you when food is done, and it has a 60 minute auto-shutoff, which is always a great safety feature. It also comes with a grilling rack and skewers, making it an even more versatile kitchen tool, and comes with a collection of recipes to get your cook started.
AmazonBasics 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
Got someone on your gift list with a great flatscreen TV? We bet they've got an awesome picture and totally lousy sound. Flatscreens have notoriously crummy speakers, which totally steals the viewing experience. This great 2.1 channel soundbar from AmazonBasics is highly rated, well priced and can be delivered almost immediately.
With full range stereo speakers, and a built-in subwoofer, big base and all the other sounds come through loud and clear. It will transform their viewing experience, and enhance any other home audio system. Bluetooth technology means seamless streaming from lots of devices. At just $100, who needs a home theater system?
14k Gold Cultured Freshwater Pearl Dangle Earrings
Pearls never go out of style, and these creamy white pearl dangle earrings are the style your giftee will wear for decades to come. Featuring beautiful 8-8.5mm cultured freshwater pearls, they are luminous with almost an iridescent look. They dangle from 14k gold lever back mounts, so you know they'll safely stay on her ears. You can also get these beauties with pink pearls or silvery grey pearls, which are also lovely choices.
The Honora Black, White & Grey Freshwater Cultured Pearl Set in Sterling Silver is another pretty pearl option and it comes with a necklace, bracelet and three sets of pearl stud earrings for just under $100.
Lodge 7.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
There's no need to settle for form over function, because this gorgeous dutch over delivers both. Made of porcelain enamel coated cast iron is heat tolerant and impervious to etching. It can handle high oven temperatures up to 500 degrees and maintain even cooking inside for perfect meals every time.
Superior heat retention produces a perfect braise or expert sauté, and the vibrant enamel surface allows food to be marinated and refrigerated. And let's just talk about good looks. This dutch oven is pretty enough to bring to the table for serving too. With a 7.5 quart capacity, it's easy to cook for a crowd without spending all day tending to the stove.
Magic Chef Six-Bottle Countertop Wine Cooler
If you've got a wineax on your gift list this year, they've probably been longing for a portable countertop wine cooler like this one. At less than $100, this best selling model from magic chef uses a thermoelectric cooling system to keep wine chilled to the perfect serving temperature at all times. With a six bottle capacity, it doesn't take up a ton of room either.
The sculpted chrome shelves, glass door and interior lighting make it convenient to store and display their wine collection. It's perfect for the wine lover with limited space.
Ninja Coffee Maker
This might be a bit above your $100 budget, but not by much, and considering what you get, it's worth the extra investment. This isn't just a coffee maker, it's a full coffee system. Whether you want to brew a full pot, or a single cup, this smart coffee maker delivers the goods. With Auto-iQ One-Touch Intelligence, it knows how to deliver the perfect amount of water at the right time for the size and brew type you select.
There's no need to measure the water or refill the reservoir after every single serve brew. It comes complete with a large 43 ounce glass carafe, an insulated 18 ounce tumbler, a glass easy milk frother, permanent filter and coffee recipe book.
Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Packable Down Jacket
There's nothing warmer than slipping into a down jacket, but most guys don't want to wear a huge parka. They want something lightweight but warm, that definitely doesn't make them look like the Michelin Man. That's what's so cool about this packable down jacket from Tommy Hilfiger. It's styled right, with a close to the body fit, and full zip all the way up the neck to keep out winter's cold.
At just about $80, it comes in both standard and tall men's sizes, as well as 27 different colors. This cool jacket can be folded to fit into a small space in the corner of a suitcase or duffel bag, and it even comes with a carrying bag, aka. stuff sack.
Wind & Weather Multicolor Garden Wind Spinner
Perhaps you've never thought about yard art as a gift for someone on your list, but it's definitely time you did. This beautiful multicolored wind spinner is a mesmerizing addition to any outdoor space, with two rotors accented with multicolored, cone-shaped discs that spin in opposite directions when the wind blows. It's a bit like a trip back to the 60s for those who remember those hazy days, but this spinner can make wind and weather a wonderful viewing option, even from indoors.
The metal kinetic butterfly spinner is another beautiful option, with laser cut blue and green metal butterflies twirling in opposite directions. It's a bit more expensive, but still under that $100 price limit. The top rated wind spinners are all made of copper, which develops a glorious patina after a few years in the weather, but they're seriously more expensive.