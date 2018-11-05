21 Best $100 Gift Ideas for Christmas 2018

Our Review

When it comes to $100 gift ideas, the Ring Video Doorbell is the perfect idea for older folks, people who live remotely and parents with latchkey kids at home alone after school. It's actually a great idea for anyone who doesn't like to open the door to strangers. Who can blame them? This smart doorbell alerts your phone, tablet and PC when anyone presses it or triggers the built-in motion sensors.

Check on your property with a press of a button, because this has a wide angle video camera with infrared night vision built in, so you can get on-demand video and audio any time. With two way talk, you can also speak to someone outside without ever risking security and safety. With think this is one genius idea, and it also works with Alexa and can send alerts to your Amazon devices when someone comes to the door.