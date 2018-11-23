25 Best Target Black Friday Deals

Black Friday at Target means some of the lowest prices of 2018. Check out the year’s biggest deals below.
$350 Off Canon DSLR EOS T6 2Lens Kit Bundle
Digital photography can be an expensive hobby. Deals such as this one, for $350 off the Canon DSLR EOS T6 2Lens Kit Bundle, make it easier to save big, whether you're shopping for yourself or checking off gift lifts.
This back includes the DSLR camera and all the essentials, from the battery and charger to a neck strap for safe carrying and an IFC cable. Highlights include a DIGIC 4+ image processor and 1080p video recording.
$300 Off Canon EOS Rebel T6i EF-S 18-55mm IS STM Kit
Score $300 off the Canon EOS Rebel T6i EF-S 18-55mm IS STM Kit with this Black Friday deal at Target.
The camera is suitable for beginners and more advanced photographers, with features such as a 24.20 MP sensor, face detection technology and auto focus. A light meter system regulates image exposure.
$230 Off KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Mixer
The KitchenAid stand mixer remains one of the hottest kitchen items for holiday sales. If you've been keeping your eye on a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'll want to jump on this deal for $230 off. That's just over 50 percent off the normal price tag.
This mixer has a five-quart bowl, and a handy bowl lift design. There are 10 speeds to choose from. An attachment hub lets you work with over 10 available attachments.
$180 Off Philips 50-Inch Smart UHD Bright Pro TV (50PFL5703)
If you're looking to grab a 50-inch Smart UHD TV on sale this Black Friday, consider this Philips TV, which is currently available for 42 percent, or $180, off its regular price.
The TV features WiFi connectivity and an ethernet for speedy streaming. The HD display features a fast frame conversion to help minimize blurs.
$150 Off Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum
Score $150, or 30 percent, off the Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum.
This powerful vacuum features HEPA filtration, which makes it a particularly good choice for pet owners and households with pets. Its cordless operation makes it more portable and easy to maneuver in tighter spaces.
$150 Off Apple iPad mini 4 WiFi Only (2015 Model)
If you don't mind not having the latest version, you can score big with this deal. Take $150, or 38 percent, off the Apple iPad mini 4 WiFi Only (2015 Model) this Black Friday at Target.
The iPad mini 4 features iOS 9, along with a compact 7.9-inch display and a variety of multitasking features.
$100 Off Ninja Professional 1200W Kitchen System (BL685)
Get $100 off the Ninja Professional 1200W Kitchen System (BL685) with this deal, which ends on Saturday.
This powerful kitchen system includes a blender with a robuts 1200 watts of power, which is plenty to complete most tasks. Auto-iQ technology takes the guesswork out of your favorite recipes.
$110 Off Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones (Neighborhood Collection)
Score $110 off these stylish Beats headphones with this holiday shopping deal. That's over 50 percent off the regular price.
The Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity and up to 12 hours of battery life. They're also resistant to sweat and water, and can be used to take calls on the go.
$125 Off Nespresso VertuoPlus Limited Edition Bundle
Score $125 off the Nespresso VertuoPlus Limited Edition Bundle with this Thanksgiving Day deal at Target.
The Nespresso VertuoPlus makes traditional freshly brewed coffee, as well as espresso, in three cup sizes. The machine has a built-in barcode reader for optimal results. Heat up time is 20 seconds or less.
$70 Off Fitbit Ionic
Get $75 off the Fitbit Ionic, a fitness tracker that monitors activity throughout the day, automatically records popular exercises, provides smartphone notifications and more. A built-in GPS provides accurate information regarding pace and distance. The battery lasts up to five days in regular mode.
$150 Off Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower
Score $150, or 30 percent, off the Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower. The tower is ideal for households with pets and alelrgy sufferers, as it removes over 97 percent of allergens from the air. In return, purified air is circulated throughout your living space. Its sleek design allows this purifier to seamlessly integrate just about anywhere.
$70 Off Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation)
A price drop of $70 off the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) brings it down to $179.
This popular smart thermostat autmoatcially schedules and programs itself based on your living habits and preferred temperatures. While the thermostat is WiFi enabled, a remote is included for full control from just about anywhere inside or outside the home.
$110 Off Dyson Slim Ball Upright Vacuum
The price of the Dyson Slim Ball Upright Vacuum has been slashed by $110 this Black Friday.
The vacuum stands out for user-friendly features, such as a self-adjusting cleaner the automatically adjusts to different floor types, and ball technology for effortless navigation and steering.
49% Off Playskool Friends Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo
All kids love toys. And most adults love deals. You can score big and make the kids happy with this Black Friday deal for 49 percent off the Playskool Friends Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo. This fun and highly popular toy remains a favorite for its contagious laugh and soft, huggable texture. The more you tickle Elmo, the more he laughs, making him a fun toy for any kid.
40% Off Jetson Jupiter Kick Scooter
It's tough to think of a kid who doesn't love an adventure, especially on a brightly lid toy such as the Jetson Jupiter Kick Scooter. Score 40 percent off with this deal, which brings the total price down to less than $20. The scooter comes with LED lights, a height-adjustable handlebar and rear foot brake for safety.
50% Off Power AirFryer XL
Score 50 percent off the Power AirFryer XL, which features a 2.4-quart frying basket. That's a large enough capacity to feed up to four people. The fryer creates that same beloved crispy texture without the added oil, as it uses heated air to fry foods. A digital touch panel makes it easy to select specific methods for popular types of foods.
50% Off InfinitiPro by Conair Rose Gold Flat Iron
Score 50 percent off the InfinitiPro by Conair Rose Gold Flat Iron, which brings the price to just over $17.
This 1-inch hair straightener features smooth and wide ceramic plates for smooth, silky hair. A choice between 30 heat settings makes the straightening iron a good fit for all hair types.
$100 Off Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Upright (HV301)
Get $100 off the Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Upright (HV301) vacuum, which excels in picking up pet hair, dust and debris around the house. Another perk is that it weighs just four pounds, making it lightweight enough to carry around. The vacuum features a motorized brush roll to ensure even the smallest particles are picked up.
$40 Off Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker brews a variety of cup sizes, from four to 12 ounces. Depending on your preferences, you can customize your drink with settings such as Strong Brew or Iced Coffee. The water reservoir holds up to 75 ounces.
$100 Off Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle
Score $100 off the Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle, which includes a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass. Other features include a wireless controller and 4K video streaming, along with compatibility with popular apps such as ESPN, YouTube and Spotify.
$100 Off Sony PlayStation VR Bundle with Astrobot: Rescue Mission & Moss
Get $100, or 33 percent, off the Sony PlayStation VR Bundle with Astrobot: Rescue Mission & Moss. The bundle includes a PlayStation VR headset and camera. There are also two games to enjoy. The bundle is compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR.
42% Off PAW Patrol Sub Patroller Transforming Vehicle
Score 42 percent off this fun toy for kids with this Black Friday deal. The Sub Patroller comes with features that will keep kids entertained for hours, from flashing lights to fun sounds and a launcher that tosses life rings into the air.
50% Off InfinitiPro by Conair Rose Gold Professional Hair Dryer
Get 50 percent off the InfinitiPro by Conair Rose Gold Professional Hair Dryer, which features a powerful 1875 watts to suit a variety of styling needs. The dryer features a lightweight and durable AC motor for quicker and more efficient drying, along with frizz-reducing technology.
$150 Off iRobot Roomba 890
The iRobot Roomba 890 is one of the most powerful, and expensive, Roomba models to date. Score $150 off this Roomba with this Black Friday deal at Target. The Roomba 890 features a run time of roughly 90 minutes, and a three-stage cleaning system with ample power for households with pets and allergy sufferers.
49% Off Google Home Mini
Get 49 percent off the Google Home Mini, a smart speaker with Google Assistant for voice control. The tiny speaker performs an array of tasks, from finding lost phones to controling smart devices, offering personalized assistance and more.