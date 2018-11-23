25 Best Target Black Friday Deals

Our Review

Digital photography can be an expensive hobby. Deals such as this one, for $350 off the Canon DSLR EOS T6 2Lens Kit Bundle, make it easier to save big, whether you're shopping for yourself or checking off gift lifts.

This back includes the DSLR camera and all the essentials, from the battery and charger to a neck strap for safe carrying and an IFC cable. Highlights include a DIGIC 4+ image processor and 1080p video recording.