5 Best Black Friday Fitbit Deals on Amazon

5 Best Black Friday Fitbit Deals on Amazon

  • Updated
black friday fitbit deals

Amazon

Fitbits remain highly popular among athletes of all abilities. This year’s best Black Friday Fitbit deals include savings on the latest models and time-tested older ones.

Check Out Today’s Hottest Black Friday Fitbit Deals Here.
Fitbit
Fitbit Ionic
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Built-in GPS
  • Personalized coaching
  • Swim tracking
Price: $199.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
fitbit
Fitbit Alta HR
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Comes in two sizes
  • Interchangeable bands
  • Slim design
Price: $79.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Fitbit Versa
Fitbit Versa
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Waterproof
  • Guided breathing sessions
  • Personalized reminders
Price: $149.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Fitbit
Fitbit Ace
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Designed for kids
  • Tap display
  • Rewards for goals
Price: $59.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
fitbit flex 2
Fitbit Flex 2
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Slim
  • Swim-proof
  • LED display
Price: $72.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. $70 Off Fitbit Ionic

    Fitbit
    Price: $199.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Battery lasts up to five days per charge
    • Guided breathing sessions
    • Music storage
    Cons:
    • A bit bulky
    • Limited color options
    • Can't customize clock faces

    Get $70 off the Fitbit Ionic, a loaded smartwatch with plenty of features. The battery lasts up to five days, and it does everything from activity tracking to tracking your sleep patterns and stages. There are guided breathing sessions if you need a bit of relaxation. Unlike the Versa, the Ionic has a built-in GPS for accurate tracking and feedback. You can use it to store music, see smart notifications and more.

    Find more Fitbit Ionic information and reviews here.

  2. $70 Off Fitbit Alta HR

    fitbit
    Price: $79.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 24/7 activity tracking
    • Battery lasts up to seven days
    • Monitors sleep stages
    Cons:
    • Not waterproof
    • Some complain of inaccurate heart rate readings
    • Display can be tough to read in bright light

    Score $70 off the Fitbit Alta HR, the slimmest Fitbit available to date.

    The Fitbit Alta HR is an all-around activity tracker that's comfortable enough to be worn throughout the day. Distance, steps and calories are tracked and recorded throughout the date. There are also reminders to move after periods of inactivity. The battery lasts up to seven days. Automatic exercise recognition means you can simply start your favorite activities without fumbling around to record each time.

    Find more Fitbit Alta HR information and reviews here.

  3. $50 Off Fitbit Versa

    Fitbit Versa
    Price: $149.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Can be worn swimming
    • Automatic exercise recognition
    • Personalized on-screen workouts and coaching
    Cons:
    • Battery life could be better
    • Limited music syncing options
    • Tough to replace bands

    Get $50 off the Fitbit Versa, an all-day activity tracker and sleep monitor. The Fitibt is just as much a lifestyle watch as it is a fitness tracker, thanks to features such as the ability to store and play music from Pandora and Deezer, on the go payments, access to a variety of apps and more. The tracker is waterproof and can be used swimming.

    Find more Fitbit Versa information and reviews here.

  4. 40% Off Fitbit Ace

    Fitbit
    Price: $59.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Can withstand showers and occasional splashes
    • Compatible with iOS and Android devices
    • Battery lasts up to five days
    Cons:
    • Only comes in one size
    • May not ship right away
    • Cumbersome software

    Score 40 percent off the Fitbit Ace, a new activity tracker for kids, with this Black Friday Fitbit deal.

    The tracker is similar to most adult Fitbit models in terms of its activity and sleep tracking. However, it features plenty of kid-friendly features, such as a tap-on display and rewards for achieving goals. The tracker is water resistant enough for showers and the occasional splash.

    Find more Fitbit Ace information and reviews here.

  5. 28% Off Fitbit Flex 2

    fitbit flex 2
    Price: $72.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Automatic exercise detection
    • Compatible with iOS and Android devices
    • Battery lasts up to five days per charge
    Cons:
    • Clasp isn't the best
    • Some find the battery doesn't last as long as advertised
    • Only comes in one size

    Get 28 percent off the Fitbit Flex 2, an activity and sleep tracker that can be worn swimming. Aside from its waterproof construction, the tracker stands out for its slender, barely-there design. An LED display illuminates to let you know of incoming calls, texts and more. Automatic exercise detection makes it easy to just go. The Fitibit is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and has a battery life up to five days per charge.

    Find more Fitbit Flex 2 information and reviews here.

Check Out Today's Hottest Black Friday Fitbit Deals Here.

 

See Also:

5 Best Black Friday Fitness Deals on Amazon

 

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook