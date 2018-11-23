5 Best Black Friday Fitbit Deals on Amazon

Fitbits remain highly popular among athletes of all abilities. This year’s best Black Friday Fitbit deals include savings on the latest models and time-tested older ones.
$70 Off Fitbit IonicPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery lasts up to five days per charge
- Guided breathing sessions
- Music storage
- A bit bulky
- Limited color options
- Can't customize clock faces
Get $70 off the Fitbit Ionic, a loaded smartwatch with plenty of features. The battery lasts up to five days, and it does everything from activity tracking to tracking your sleep patterns and stages. There are guided breathing sessions if you need a bit of relaxation. Unlike the Versa, the Ionic has a built-in GPS for accurate tracking and feedback. You can use it to store music, see smart notifications and more.
$70 Off Fitbit Alta HRPrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 24/7 activity tracking
- Battery lasts up to seven days
- Monitors sleep stages
- Not waterproof
- Some complain of inaccurate heart rate readings
- Display can be tough to read in bright light
Score $70 off the Fitbit Alta HR, the slimmest Fitbit available to date.
The Fitbit Alta HR is an all-around activity tracker that's comfortable enough to be worn throughout the day. Distance, steps and calories are tracked and recorded throughout the date. There are also reminders to move after periods of inactivity. The battery lasts up to seven days. Automatic exercise recognition means you can simply start your favorite activities without fumbling around to record each time.
$50 Off Fitbit VersaPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be worn swimming
- Automatic exercise recognition
- Personalized on-screen workouts and coaching
- Battery life could be better
- Limited music syncing options
- Tough to replace bands
Get $50 off the Fitbit Versa, an all-day activity tracker and sleep monitor. The Fitibt is just as much a lifestyle watch as it is a fitness tracker, thanks to features such as the ability to store and play music from Pandora and Deezer, on the go payments, access to a variety of apps and more. The tracker is waterproof and can be used swimming.
40% Off Fitbit AcePrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can withstand showers and occasional splashes
- Compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Battery lasts up to five days
- Only comes in one size
- May not ship right away
- Cumbersome software
Score 40 percent off the Fitbit Ace, a new activity tracker for kids, with this Black Friday Fitbit deal.
The tracker is similar to most adult Fitbit models in terms of its activity and sleep tracking. However, it features plenty of kid-friendly features, such as a tap-on display and rewards for achieving goals. The tracker is water resistant enough for showers and the occasional splash.
28% Off Fitbit Flex 2Price: $72.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatic exercise detection
- Compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Battery lasts up to five days per charge
- Clasp isn't the best
- Some find the battery doesn't last as long as advertised
- Only comes in one size
Get 28 percent off the Fitbit Flex 2, an activity and sleep tracker that can be worn swimming. Aside from its waterproof construction, the tracker stands out for its slender, barely-there design. An LED display illuminates to let you know of incoming calls, texts and more. Automatic exercise detection makes it easy to just go. The Fitibit is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and has a battery life up to five days per charge.
