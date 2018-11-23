5 Best Black Friday Fitness Deals on Amazon

New gear and big deals always make starting or upgrading a fitness routine easier. Grab that fitness gadget you’ve been eyeing, or score discounts of gifts for the fitness enthusiasts in your life with this year’s best Black Friday fitness deals on Amazon.
Up to 25% Off Select Dynacraft Bikes
At 48 percent off, the Dynacraft Magna Major Damage Boys BMX Street/Dirt Bike is currently the lowest-priced option in terms of overall savings on Dynacraft bikes. While this deal lets you score the biggest savings on a bike, be sure to check out the other discouted bikes as well. Options range from starter bikes with training wheels for added stability, to bikes for older kids who are ready to head off on an adventure.
39% Off AmazonBasics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Mat
An extra 1/2 inch of support can go a long way when it comes to comfort and stability during workouts. The mat is specifically designed for floor-based exercises, from yoga to ab workouts and more. The mat is made with a lightweight yet durable foam that will stand up to repeated use. A textured surface provides traction.
$650 Off Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine
Score $650 off the Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine with this door-busting Black Friday deal on Amazon.
The elliptical features Bluetooth connectivity for more comprehensive fitness tracking. It comes with nearly 30 built-in workout programs for more versatile, and less boring, workouts. There are 25 resistance levels, making the machine a good fit for all abilities.
$73 Off Wahoo ELEMNT GPS Bike Computer
Whether you're a cyclist or you have one on your list for the holidays, now is the time to grab a new bike computer. The Wahoo ELEMNT GPS Bike Computer is on sale for $73 off this Black Friday.
The ELEMNT is a GPS computer with standout features such as pre-loaded bike routes, Strava Live segments for the competitive types, a fully customizable screen and three mounting options. It's also waterproof and features Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ technology. The computer pairs easily with most cycling sensors and is praised for its fast and simple setup.
$50 Off Garmin Forerunner 235
Get $50 off this Garmin GPS running watch, which stands out for its compact size and accurate wrist-based heart rate monitoring. The display is easy to read, even in direct sunlight. The watch provides smart notifications on the run, so you can stay in touch with incoming text messages, call alerts and more. The battery lasts up to 11 hours per charge.