5 Best Black Friday Fitness Deals on Amazon

Our Review

Whether you're a cyclist or you have one on your list for the holidays, now is the time to grab a new bike computer. The Wahoo ELEMNT GPS Bike Computer is on sale for $73 off this Black Friday.

The ELEMNT is a GPS computer with standout features such as pre-loaded bike routes, Strava Live segments for the competitive types, a fully customizable screen and three mounting options. It's also waterproof and features Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ technology. The computer pairs easily with most cycling sensors and is praised for its fast and simple setup.