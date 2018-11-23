15 Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals on Amazon

Black Friday is one of the year’s biggest shopping days for kitchen deals. From stand mixers and other appliances to smaller essentials, here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals of the year on Amazon.
50% Off Instant Pot DUO80
A price drop of $69, or 50 percent, brings the Instant Pot DUO80 down to $69. This is the lowest price we've seen all year.
The multi-cooker does just about anything you need, from cooking rice to making yogurt, sauteeing, pressure cooking and more. The stainless steel pot stands out for its tri-ply bottom, which ensures even and thorough heat distribution. There are 14 built-in smart programs for a faster and more user-friendly experience.
63% Off Circulon 1.5-Quart Sunrise Teakettle
Tea kettles are a staple in most homes, especially for avid tea and coffee drinkers. Score this kettle at one of the lowest prices of the year with this Amazon Black Friday deal. The kettle features a snug stainless steel lid, bright enamel exterior and a handy pour spout lever.
$102 Off Zojirushi Fresh Brew Plus Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker
Score $102 off the Zojirushi Fresh Brew Plus Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker. This deal slashes the price by over 50 percent.
The coffee maker has a 10-cup capacity and features thumb-activated pouring for a more user-friendly experience. An automatic cleaning cycle means less work when it's time to clean the machine.
50% Off DeLonghi America Espresso Machine
Skip the line and make your favorite espresso at home with this DeLonghi espresso machine. A price drop of 50 percent, or just over $99, brings the price down to just under $100. This espresso machine features a one-touch user-friendly operation that lets you create a smaller espresso or larger Lungo drink in less than a minute. A full 19 bars of pressure ensures optimal flavor extraction.
50% Off Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
What is Sous Vide? This term (French “under vacuum”) refers to a cooking technique where you vacuum-seal food then cook it in a water bath for maximum control over temperature. It is a fantastic option for the kitchen perfectionist who wants it just right every time. It can clamp to a pot and use its internal controls to automate the cooking experience. It can also connect to your home WiFi to provide you remote updates on your meal. It is 50 percent off through Black Friday Weekend, starting now on Thanksgiving.
40% Off Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker
Score 40 percent off the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, which promises perfectly cooked eggs each time. The appliance makes eggs in a variety of ways, from scrambled to boiled to poached and more. You can also use it to whip up individual omelets. Highlights include a 12-egg capacity and auto-off for added safety. There's also a built-in timer.
28% Off Master Pan Non-Stick Skillet
A skillet is essential for every kitchen. This divided skillet makes it even easier to plan and cook a full meal. There are five compartments. The pan features a nonstick surface and is dishwasher safe.
23% Off Sunbeam MixMaster Stand Mixer
Stand mixers take care of the heavy mixing, beating and whipping, freeing up time to focus on others parts of the dessert or meal prep. The Sunbeam MixMaster Stand Mixer starts slowly then speeds up accordingly for mess reduction. It's outfitted with a 350-watt motor and has a tilt-lock head for fast and simple bowl access.
38% Off Knork Stainless Steel Flatware Set
Whether you're looking for a flatware set for special occasions or everyday use, it's hard to overlook this set, which is currently available at 38 percent off. The 18/10 stainless steel set stands out for its durability, and is equally comfortable for right and left-handed users. The set contains four dinner forks, dinner knives, salad forks, table spoons and tea spoons.
28% Off Silpat Silicone Baking Mat
Score 28 percent off the Silpat silicone baking mat, a must-have for bakers who want a safe and eco-friendly alternative to papers and foils. This mat comes in several sizes, and is specifically designed to take the place of parchment paper. It won't be necessary to use sprays or oils with the mat.
$47 Off GelPro Elite Premier Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Comfort Floor Mat
At nearly $50 off, the GelPro Elite Premier Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Comfort Floor Mat is an appealing choice for budget shoppers looking for a bit of foot reprieve in the kitchen. It's no secret that standing for prolonged periods of time can be tough on the feet, ankles, legs and back. This comfort mat features an energy-return foam, which reduces stress and tension when standing.
40% Off Old Stone Oven Rectangular Pizza Stone
For various reasons, pizza tends to taste better when it's baked on a pizza stone. Take 40 percent off the Old Stone Oven Rectangular Pizza Stone with this Amazon Black Friday deal. The stone absorbs and transfers heat for thorough baking. As an added bonus, the core is specifically constructed to prevent a soggy center, so you can enjoy crisp and delicious pizza.
$65 Off Tovala Gen 1 Smart Steam Oven
If you're looking for a multi-function kitchen appliance, consider the Tovala Gen 1 Smart Steam Oven. You can use it to steam, broil, bake, reheat and toast your favorite foods. WiFi connectivity makes it easy to keep tabs on the food.
30% Off Wilton Candy Melts Candy Melting Pot
A candy melting pot is a fun investment for any host, or those who often have guests over for meals. This pot can melt up to 2.5 cups at a time, all in 10 minutes or less. Two temperature settings provide more control over the melting process.
58% Off Rubbermaid Commercial Spatula
This heavy-duty silicone spatula isn't just for commercial kitchen use. Features such as stain-resistant blades and a clean rest tab make the spatula a fine choice for home use as well.
Today's deal makes it a great time to stock up on kitchen essentials such as this spatula.