15 Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals on Amazon

Our Review

A price drop of $69, or 50 percent, brings the Instant Pot DUO80 down to $69. This is the lowest price we've seen all year.

The multi-cooker does just about anything you need, from cooking rice to making yogurt, sauteeing, pressure cooking and more. The stainless steel pot stands out for its tri-ply bottom, which ensures even and thorough heat distribution. There are 14 built-in smart programs for a faster and more user-friendly experience.