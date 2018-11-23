15 Best Black Friday Music Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

A great piece of equipment for beginners as well as more advanced musicians, this Musical Instrument Digital Interface, or MIDI for short, is an ultra-compact keyboard controller designed to easily fit in a backpack. It's also slick enough to stand out on the savvy desktop producer's tablespace.

This compact yet mighty piece has a ton of amazing features. Its essential purpose though is to allow the user to record, compose, and perform with virtual instruments, effect plugins, and Digital Audio Workstations whenever the mood strikes.

It even includes VIP3.0, which is an award-winning music software platform that provides musicians and composers more control over their virtual instrument and virtual effect collection.