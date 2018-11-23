15 Best Black Friday Music Deals on Amazon (2018)

Whether you’re a beginner or more advanced musician, we’ve pulled the best Black Friday music deals on what you need to spend the holidays in perfect harmony.
There’s a lot of variety here, depending on what you’re into too. From the best audio interface to a bangin’ student drum set, to podcast-perfect microphones and more, check out the best Black Friday Music deals that are going fast on Amazon.
Save 20 Percent on The Akai MPK Mini White
A great piece of equipment for beginners as well as more advanced musicians, this Musical Instrument Digital Interface, or MIDI for short, is an ultra-compact keyboard controller designed to easily fit in a backpack. It's also slick enough to stand out on the savvy desktop producer's tablespace.
This compact yet mighty piece has a ton of amazing features. Its essential purpose though is to allow the user to record, compose, and perform with virtual instruments, effect plugins, and Digital Audio Workstations whenever the mood strikes.
It even includes VIP3.0, which is an award-winning music software platform that provides musicians and composers more control over their virtual instrument and virtual effect collection.
Save 33 Percent on D’Addario EXL110-3D Nickel Wound Electric Guitar Strings
You gotta love Black Friday when you gotta stock up on the basics.
This three-pack of D'Addario electric guitar strings are a best-seller too. XL's are known to deliver long-lasting, distinctive bright tone and excellent intonation. Plus, the corrosion resistant 3-pack packaging keeps your extra string sets fresh for when you need them.
You can also choose the 10-pack or the 25-pack at a great price today.
Save 25 Percent on The Kmise Four-String Banjo
If you've always wanted to learn to play the banjo, or know someone who does, here is an awesome Black Friday get.
The Kmise Four-String Banjo is an affordable pick for beginners and is an excellent quality for more advanced players too. It features a banjo-type body and a fretted concert-size ukulele neck that was very popular in the 1920's and 1930's. The hybrid result is a distinctive sound of a banjo and the small-scale tuning and playing style of a Ukulele.
It provides great volume and also has really lovely abalone flowers on the fretboard.
Save 30 Percent on The RockJam WeTune Clip-On Tuner
Spend less time tuning and more time playing with the RockJam WeTune Clip-On Tuner, one of the most efficient tuners out there.
It features a bright and easy-to-read display and also comes with free guitar picks and holder for added portability.
Plus, it's a universal tuner, so whether you play guitar, violin, or banjo, you can be confident that you'll hit all the right notes.
Save 35 Percent on The Samson Meteor Studio Microphone
- This professional-level microphone has all sorts of good stuff going on.
It features a large diaphragm condenser for rich audio recording, smooth, flat frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz, and CD-quality resolution.
- Plus, when it also allows for optimal positioning with its unique back-leg design.
Grab it for your home studio, voice recognition software or even for a better Skype or iChat experience.
Save 34 Percent or More Off The Alesis Melody Portable Keyboard
The perfect portable piano to dazzle friends and family this holiday season, the Alesis Melody model features built-in speakers, an easy-to-assemble stand, bench with three adjustable height settings, a music rest, a power adaptor, and a microphone.
That's a lot for a fantastic Black Friday price.
It also has a super-cool Inspiring Song Mode, which allows the user to experiment with 300 built-in rhythms.
Save 32 Percent on The Rise by Sawtooth Full-Size Student Drum Set
Get ready to rock with this bumping drum set.
It's perfect for beginners and weekend jammers and features a Crimson Red Sparkle finish any superstar would love.
Besides the main five drum components it also includes Hi Hat Stand, two-tier cymbal stand, bass drum pedal, throne, two tom arms, three floor tom legs, drumsticks, and drum key.
This is a phenomenal value for the quality and sound the set provides. Don't wait to scoop it up before it sells out this Black Friday.
Save 30 Percent on The Casio Privia Full Size Digital Piano
Casio has been around since 1946, but it was in the 1980s and 1990s when they really blew up with their numerous affordable home electronic keyboards.
This present-day pick is sure to please. It features a new speaker system the new speaker system for maximum listening pleasure at home, as well as a new line-out slot to connect to external loudspeakers when on stage or in a practice room.
It's a great keyboard at a great price point and excels in the aforementioned sound quality and portability.
Save 25 Percent on Steinberg UR44 Audio Interface
Looking for an upgrade when it comes to what's coming out of your computer? Then you definitely need to nab this Steinberg UR44 Audio Interface.
It's ideal for producers and DJs and comes chock full of awesome features.
First of all, its rugged metal body will stand the test of time and lots of travel. Secondly, the mic pres are very quiet both at low and high gain settings. And third, artists can use the interface alone on stage because all levels, effects, compression, and other settings can be stored onto the device.
Unparalleled performance at a Black Friday price is where it's at with this one.
Save 20 Percent On The Shure Limited Edition Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones
- If you're looking for spacious sound and rich cinematic experience, these Shure Sound Isolating Headphones are the Black Friday music deal you've been looking for.
- They come with a fit kit with a variety of sleeves that block up to 37 decibels of outside noise for immersive listening even in louder environments. They're also supremely comfortable, with an in-ear design that allows you to turn around and move without having to worry about what position your head is in.
Plus, you also get a Bluetooth-enabled communication cable so you can pair it with most laptops, smartphones, and tablets.
Save 31 Percent on Blue Yeti USB Microphones
Blue Yeti microphones are a gold standard for many audiophiles and music professionals.
It comes in twelve slick colors and offers a rich sound perfect for vocals, musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers, interviews, field recordings, or even conference calls.
The standout feature here though is the headphone jack built into the mic, which completely removes the usual delay between your voice and what goes into the mic.
- Compatible with most recent Windows and Mac software. Just note that it does require a minimum of 64MB of RAM, so you may have to remove your existing settings before uploading.
Save 42 Percent on The Roland GO:MIXER PRO Audio Mixer for Smartphones
A palm-sized audio-mixer for smartphones, this handy device is an easier way for content creators and influencers to connect and mix up to nine audio inputs, including pro-quality powered mics, guitar/bass, and line-level gear.
All you have to do to use is plugin, set the volume levels and let it rip.
This portable mixer is an awesome way to add a more professional sound to social media videos or live stream events, something that could increase your following, up your views and give you higher engagement all-around.
And today it's a steal of a deal too.
Save 21 Percent on The Promark Hickory Classic Drumsticks, 4-Pack
With an oval wood tip that provides a dark warm tone and medium taper for a balanced response and rebound, this pack fo drumsticks is ideal for multiple applications.
- They're also made of hickory wood, the most popular choice. Hickory is resilient, responsive, durable and also provides a classic feel.
These are quality, solid sticks perfect for any basher or newbie. Stock up while you can save!
Save 29 Percent on Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System
Add some fun to your holiday season with this awesome karaoke system from Singing Machine.
It looks super cool and has some seriously awesome features too including 54 LED disco lights with a dimmer setting and a two-digit LED display so you know your song track. And that's on top of the CD player and Bluetooth function. Plus, it also features USB connectivity so you can record your performances or play your saved songs.
This karaoke system is the ultimate Black Friday score because it's something that the whole family will love and that can be enjoyed for years to come.
Save 20 Percent on Audio-Technica Professional Studio Monitor Headphones
Today is the day to bring home the critically-acclaimed headphones praised by top audio engineers and pro audio reviewers.
These handsome headphones provide "exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range with deep, accurate bass response."
They're also insanely comfortable too with a specially created design that contours around the ears. The earcups themselves also swivel 90-degrees for easy, one-ear monitoring and the professional grade earpad and headband material is cushy and durable.
Don't miss your chance to bring these babies home this Black Friday.