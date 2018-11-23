5 Best Black Friday Robot Deals on Amazon

5 Best Black Friday Robot Deals on Amazon

  • Updated

From robot vacuum cleaners to educational helpers for kids, there’s a larger selection of robots than ever before in 2018. Scroll down to check out this year’s best Black Friday robot deals on Amazon.

Check Out Today’s Hottest Black Friday Robot Deals Here.

  • iRobot Roomba 690

    $125 Off iRobot Roomba 690

    Price: $249.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    A price reduction of $125 off the iRobot Roomba 690 brings the price down to the lowest of the year.

    It has an entry-level price tag, but the iRobot Roomba 690 has a lot to offer for the price. For just under $250, you get a WiFi-connected vacuum with Alexa voice service. As with all other Roombas, this one has a powerful three-stage cleaning system and multi-surface brushes to tackle just about any job. It's powerful enough for carpets and households with pets, and runs about 90 minutes per charge.

    $402 Off Dolphin Premier Robotic In-Ground Pool Cleaner (2018)

    Price: $1,097.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Depending on where you live, it could be several months before you can even think about using your pool again. However, it never hurts to be prepared for pool opening day, especially when you can score a great off-season deal on a robot pool cleaner.

    The Dolphin Premier Robotic In-Ground Pool Cleaner (2018) is on sale for just over $400 off, making it a steal for savvy pool owners. Highlights include a powerful and energy-efficient motor, swivel cable, several media types for thorough cleaning and smart navigation software.

    $75 Off Anki Vector Home Robot

    Price: $174.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Score $75 off the smart Anki Vector Home Robot with this Black Friday deal at Amazon.

    Vector is an all-in-one robot that offers everything from companionship to the latest weather forecast. The robot will answer any questions you might have, and even has his own personality. Vector responds to touch, sound and sight and learns to recognize people. A free update this holiday season provides access to Alexa voice service. The robot is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and is constantly learning and improving as he goes.

    60% Off R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid

    Price: $39.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Star Wars fans take note. You can snage the R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid for $60, or 60 percent off, with this Black Friday deal on Amazon.

    The robot does just about everything you could want as a fan, and takes you along with holographic simulation. You'll explore the galaxy and check out various ship interiors. The droid comes with integrated speakers and lights for a more immersive experience. You can drive the droid directly from your connected device.

    $40 Off Anki Cozmo

    Price: $139.97 Amazon Customer reviews
    Anki Cozmo is a realistic eductional toy that's fun and engaging for kids, and even adults. You can currently snag the Anki Cozmo for $40 off. The toy is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and features a user-friendly interface designed for beginners who want to learn how to code. Cozmo learns names and comes with his own personality. The robot continues to learn and expand his knowledge base for a more enriching user experience.

Kids and adults alike will find steep discounts and savings on robots this Black Friday at Amazon.  Robots are increasingly popular in our everyday lives. Some of the most popular toys this holiday season include educational robotic toys, some of which happen to be on sale today. 

