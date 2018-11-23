7 Best Black Friday TV Deals at Target

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year as far as TV-related deals go. Here’s a look at some of the best Black Friday TV deals offered at Target in 2018.
$300 Off Samsung 65-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV (UN65NU7300FXZA)Price: $799.00Pros:
Cons:
- Edge-lit LED display
- Color shades are finely tuned for more realistic images
- 120 motion rate
- A bit heavy
- Lacks 5G connectivity
- Prone to the occasional lag when searching
A total of $300 off the Samsung 65-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV (UN65NU7300FXZA) drops the price down to just $799.99.
The TV comes with a stunning curved screen for an even more realistic image. There's also built-in WiFi and a complete web browser, making searching for your favorite content faster and easier than ever. The TV features an edge-lit LED display along with finely tuned color shades for more realistic and life-like images.
Find more Samsung 65-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV (UN65NU7300FXZA) information and reviews here.
$250 Off Sharp 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TVPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a stand
- Streamlined legs
- 120 motion rate
- Doesn't support Prime Video
- Sound quality could be better
- Relatively limited features for the price
Score $250 off the Sharp 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV with this Black Friday TV deal at Target.
The TV features 4K UHD technology for a crisp and detailed picture. Three HDMI ports are included. Other highlights include smart streaming capabilities so that you can enjoy your favorite shows on Netflix, YouTuBe and more. The TV has a speedy 120 motion rate for a smoother picture.
Find more Sharp 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV information and reviews here.
$120 Off Westinghouse 50-Inch 4K Smart TV (WE50UT4108)Price: $229.00Pros:
Cons:
- Three HDMI ports
- Easy access to popular apps
- Ethernet and WiFi connectivity
- Doesn't have a curved screen
- Limited features
- Lacks 3D technology support
Score $120 off the Westinghouse 50-Inch 4K Smart TV (WE50UT4108) with this Black Friday TV deal at Target.
This smart TV features three HDMI ports for fast and easy connectivity. It also has 4K video resolution for crisper and clearer images. The budget-friendly TV has built-in WiFi and ethernet. You can easily access your favorite content through apps such as Netflix and Pandora.
Find more Westinghouse 50-Inch 4K Smart TV (WE50UT4108) information and reviews here.
$180 Off Philips 50-Inch Smart UHD Bright Pro TV (50PFL5703)Pros:
Cons:
- Includes three HDMI ports
- Ethernet or WiFi connections
- 4K UHD
- Limited features
- Some say the web browser is slow
- Screen casting could be better
If you're looking to grab a 50-inch Smart UHD TV on sale this Black Friday, consider this Philips TV, which is currently available for 42 percent, or $180, off its regular price.
The TV features WiFi connectivity and an ethernet for speedy streaming. The HD display features a fast frame conversion to help minimize blurs.
Find more Philips 50-Inch Smart UHD Bright Pro TV (50PFL5703) information and reviews here.
$120 Off LG 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV (49UK6090PUA)Price: $329.00Pros:
Cons:
- Supports 4K HDR content
- Includes several virtual channels
- Slender screen
- Doesn't support Dolby vision
- No curved screen
- Lacks edge lighting
Get $120 off the LG 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV (49UK6090PUA) this Black Friday.
Its slightly smaller screen size makes this smart TV a good fit for bedrooms, apartments and smaller living spaces. However, it will also work well in a larger room. Highlights include 4K HDR content support, along with several virtual channels. Built-in speakers provide a robust sound. A quad-core processor makes searching for your favorite content fast and simple.
Find more LG 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV (49UK6090PUA) information and reviews here.
$100 Off TCL 55-Inch 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV (55S405)Price: $349.00Pros:
Cons:
- Roku TV with access to thousands of movies, TV shows and more
- Three HDMI inputs
- 120Hz CMI refresh rate
- Doesn't have a curved screen
- A bit heavy for its size
- Those who want higher sound quality may need a sound bar
The budget-friendly TCL 55-Inch 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV (55S405) is now available for $100 off its regular price.
The Roku TV provides fast and easy access to your favorite content, including Netflix, YouTube and more. You can choose from thousands of channels, movies and TV shows. Built-in WiFi makes searching for content quick and simple. There are three HDMI ports, along with a USB media player connectivity. Other features include LED lighting, a 120Hz CMI refresh rate for blur-free images and a dual band ethernet port.
Find more TCL 55-Inch 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV (55S405) information and reviews here.
$70 Off Samsung 55-Inch Smart Curved UHD TVPrice: $579.00Pros:
Cons:
- Includes a full web browser
- Curved screen
- 120 motion rate
- Lacks 5G network connectivity
- No screen mirroring
- Brightness could be better
Take $70 off the Samsung 55-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV with this Black Friday deal at Target. The TV comes with 4K UHD for high-level quality and clarity. The smart TV is equipped with a web browser, making searching for your favorite shows and movies that much simpler. Other highlights include a curved screen, 120 motion rate for a smoother picture and three HDMI ports.
Find more Samsung 55-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV information and reviews here.
Score deals and saving on the hottest TVs of the year with these Black Friday deals at Target.
