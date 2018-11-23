7 Best Black Friday TV Deals at Target

7 Best Black Friday TV Deals at Target

  • Updated
target black friday tv deals

Target

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year as far as TV-related deals go. Here’s a look at some of the best Black Friday TV deals offered at Target in 2018.

Check Out Today’s Hottest Black Friday TV Deals Here.
target black friday
Samsung 65-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV (UN65NU7300FXZA)
  • Curved screen
  • Full web browser
  • Three HDMI inputs
Price: $799.00 Shop at Target Shop now Read our review
target black friday tv deals
Sharp 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV
  • 4K UHD technology
  • Smart streaming capabilities
  • Three HDMI ports
Price: $249.00 Shop at Target Shop now Read our review
target black friday
Westinghouse 50-Inch 4K Smart TV (WE50UT4108)
  • Affordable
  • Built-in WiFi
  • 4K video resolution
Price: $229.00 Shop at Target Shop now Read our review
target black friday deals
Philips 50-Inch Smart UHD Bright Pro TV (50PFL5703)
  • UHD
  • WiFi connectivity
  • LED backlit display
Price: $249.00 Shop at Target Shop now Read our review
black friday TV deals
LG 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV (49UK6090PUA)
  • Smaller screen size
  • Built-in speakers
  • Quad-core processor
Price: $329.00 Shop at Target Shop now Read our review
target black friday deals
TCL 55-Inch 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV (55S405)
  • Budget-friendly
  • LED lighting
  • Built-in WiFi
Price: $349.00 Shop at Target Shop now Read our review
black friday target deals
Samsung 55-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV
  • 55-inch screen
  • 4K UHD
  • Three HDMI ports
Price: $579.00 Shop at Target Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. $300 Off Samsung 65-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV (UN65NU7300FXZA)

    target black friday
    Price: $799.00
    Shop Now
    Pros:
    • Edge-lit LED display
    • Color shades are finely tuned for more realistic images
    • 120 motion rate
    Cons:
    • A bit heavy
    • Lacks 5G connectivity
    • Prone to the occasional lag when searching

    A total of $300 off the Samsung 65-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV (UN65NU7300FXZA) drops the price down to just $799.99.

    The TV comes with a stunning curved screen for an even more realistic image. There's also built-in WiFi and a complete web browser, making searching for your favorite content faster and easier than ever. The TV features an edge-lit LED display along with finely tuned color shades for more realistic and life-like images.

    Find more Samsung 65-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV (UN65NU7300FXZA) information and reviews here.

  2. $250 Off Sharp 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

    target black friday tv deals
    Price: $249.00
    Shop Now
    Pros:
    • Comes with a stand
    • Streamlined legs
    • 120 motion rate
    Cons:
    • Doesn't support Prime Video
    • Sound quality could be better
    • Relatively limited features for the price

    Score $250 off the Sharp 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV with this Black Friday TV deal at Target.

    The TV features 4K UHD technology for a crisp and detailed picture. Three HDMI ports are included. Other highlights include smart streaming capabilities so that you can enjoy your favorite shows on Netflix, YouTuBe and more. The TV has a speedy 120 motion rate for a smoother picture.

    Find more Sharp 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV information and reviews here.

  3. $120 Off Westinghouse 50-Inch 4K Smart TV (WE50UT4108)

    target black friday
    Price: $229.00
    Shop Now
    Pros:
    • Three HDMI ports
    • Easy access to popular apps
    • Ethernet and WiFi connectivity
    Cons:
    • Doesn't have a curved screen
    • Limited features
    • Lacks 3D technology support

    Score $120 off the Westinghouse 50-Inch 4K Smart TV (WE50UT4108) with this Black Friday TV deal at Target.

    This smart TV features three HDMI ports for fast and easy connectivity. It also has 4K video resolution for crisper and clearer images. The budget-friendly TV has built-in WiFi and ethernet. You can easily access your favorite content through apps such as Netflix and Pandora.

    Find more Westinghouse 50-Inch 4K Smart TV (WE50UT4108) information and reviews here.

  4. $180 Off Philips 50-Inch Smart UHD Bright Pro TV (50PFL5703)

    target black friday deals
    Price: $249.00
    Shop Now
    Pros:
    • Includes three HDMI ports
    • Ethernet or WiFi connections
    • 4K UHD
    Cons:
    • Limited features
    • Some say the web browser is slow
    • Screen casting could be better

    If you're looking to grab a 50-inch Smart UHD TV on sale this Black Friday, consider this Philips TV, which is currently available for 42 percent, or $180, off its regular price.

    The TV features WiFi connectivity and an ethernet for speedy streaming. The HD display features a fast frame conversion to help minimize blurs.

    Find more Philips 50-Inch Smart UHD Bright Pro TV (50PFL5703) information and reviews here.

  5. $120 Off LG 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV (49UK6090PUA)

    black friday TV deals
    Price: $329.00
    Shop Now
    Pros:
    • Supports 4K HDR content
    • Includes several virtual channels
    • Slender screen
    Cons:
    • Doesn't support Dolby vision
    • No curved screen
    • Lacks edge lighting

    Get $120 off the LG 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV (49UK6090PUA) this Black Friday.

    Its slightly smaller screen size makes this smart TV a good fit for bedrooms, apartments and smaller living spaces. However, it will also work well in a larger room. Highlights include 4K HDR content support, along with several virtual channels. Built-in speakers provide a robust sound. A quad-core processor makes searching for your favorite content fast and simple.

    Find more LG 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV (49UK6090PUA) information and reviews here.

  6. $100 Off TCL 55-Inch 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV (55S405)

    target black friday deals
    Price: $349.00
    Shop Now
    Pros:
    • Roku TV with access to thousands of movies, TV shows and more
    • Three HDMI inputs
    • 120Hz CMI refresh rate
    Cons:
    • Doesn't have a curved screen
    • A bit heavy for its size
    • Those who want higher sound quality may need a sound bar

    The budget-friendly TCL 55-Inch 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV (55S405) is now available for $100 off its regular price.

    The Roku TV provides fast and easy access to your favorite content, including Netflix, YouTube and more. You can choose from thousands of channels, movies and TV shows. Built-in WiFi makes searching for content quick and simple. There are three HDMI ports, along with a USB media player connectivity. Other features include LED lighting, a 120Hz CMI refresh rate for blur-free images and a dual band ethernet port.

    Find more TCL 55-Inch 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV (55S405) information and reviews here.

  7. $70 Off Samsung 55-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV

    black friday target deals
    Price: $579.00
    Shop Now
    Pros:
    • Includes a full web browser
    • Curved screen
    • 120 motion rate
    Cons:
    • Lacks 5G network connectivity
    • No screen mirroring
    • Brightness could be better

    Take $70 off the Samsung 55-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV with this Black Friday deal at Target. The TV comes with 4K UHD for high-level quality and clarity. The smart TV is equipped with a web browser, making searching for your favorite shows and movies that much simpler. Other highlights include a curved screen, 120 motion rate for a smoother picture and three HDMI ports.

    Find more Samsung 55-Inch Smart Curved UHD TV information and reviews here.

Score deals and saving on the hottest TVs of the year with these Black Friday deals at Target.

Check Out Today's Hottest Black Friday TV Deals Here.


See Also:

25 Best Target Black Friday Deals

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook