5 Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals on Amazon

  • Updated
black friday vacuum deals

Amazon

With some of the lowest prices of the year falling on Black Friday, you won’t want to overlook these deals if you’re shopping for a vacuum. Scroll down to find the best Black Friday vacuum deals on Amazon in 2018.

Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Upright Vacuum, UH72400
Hoover Upright Vacuum Cleaners
  • Ideal for pets and carpets
  • Easy to steer
  • Powerful suction
irobot roomba
iRobot Roomba 960
  • WiFi connectivity
  • Alexa
  • Power-lift suction
amazon black friday deals
Shark Navigator Professional Upright Vacuum (NV360)
  • Lift-away canister
  • Dust bin is easy to empty
  • Ideal for allergy sufferers
amazon black friday deals
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional (NV356E)
  • Lift-away canister
  • Works on deep carpets
  • HEPA filter
amazon black friday
BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus (24619)
  • LED-lit crevice tool
  • Ideal for pet owners
  • Strong suction
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Up to 65% Off Hoover Upright Vacuum Cleaners

    Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Upright Vacuum, UH72400
    Price: $79.99
    Pros:
    • Wind-assisted pickup
    • HEPA filter
    • Lightweight
    Cons:
    • Not very quiet
    • Canister can be tough to empty
    • Cleaning wand could be longer

    The Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable (UH72400) has the highest price drop. You'll save 65 percent, or $148, with this Black Friday deal on Amazon. Several other Hoover vacuums feature generous discounts as well. You'll find general all-purpose cleaners along with more specific products for households with pets, hard floors or carpets.

    Find more Hoover Upright Vacuum Cleaners information and reviews here.

  2. $250 Off iRobot Roomba 960

    irobot roomba
    Price: $449.00
    Pros:
    • Edge cleaning brushes
    • High-efficiency filter
    • Ideal for carpets and pet hair
    Cons:
    • Only runs 75 minutes per charge, compared with 90 minutes for similar Roomba models
    • No imprint mapping
    • Can't customize cleaning preferences

    A price drop of $250, or 36 percent, brings the cost of the iRobot Roomba 960 down to $449, which is the lowest price we've seen all year.

    The iRobot Roomba 960 is a well-rounded vacuum that handles the basics as well as more specific tasks, such as cleaning up after pet hair and tackling those trickier carpeted surfaces. Increased suction power where it's needed helps boost pick up and overall cleaning performance. WiFi connectivity means you can use your phone for more control over cleanings, along with voice commands via the included Alexa voice service. A high-efficiency filter captures almost all particles.

    Find more iRobot Roomba 960 information and reviews here.

  3. $130 Off Shark Navigator Professional Upright Vacuum (NV360)

    amazon black friday deals
    Price: $99.99
    Pros:
    • Anti-allergy seal
    • Swivel steering system
    • Large capacity dust bin
    Cons:
    • Not self-propelled
    • Top heavy
    • Cord could be longer

    A price drop of 57 percent, or $130, brings the cost of the Shark Navigator Professional Upright Vacuum (NV360) tumbling down to just under $100.

    The vacuum is specifically designed for households with allergy sufferers, thanks to its anti-allergen seal. The dust bin is also easy to empty, meaning less exposure to dust, dirt and other allergens. A swivel steering system makes the vacuum easy to steer and maneuver on the go. The canister can be lifted off for more versatile cleaning.

    Find more Shark Navigator Professional Upright Vacuum (NV360) information and reviews here.

  4. $150 Off Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional (NV356E)

    amazon black friday deals
    Price: $99.00
    Pros:
    • Anti-allergen seal
    • Relatively lightweight
    • Hard floor attachment
    Cons:
    • Top heavy
    • Cord could be longer
    • A bit loud

    If you're looking for a powerful vacuum for whole-home cleaning, consider the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional (NV356E). At 60 percent off, the vacuum is a steal. A price drop of $150 brings the cost down to just under $100.

    This lift-away vacuum has a removable canister for reaching into tricky places. It's also equipped with a HEPA filter and an anti-allergen seal, making it a practical choice for anyone with allergies. Despite its power, the vacuum is a lightweight 13.7 pounds. The brushroll accommodates just about any floor surface, from bare floors to thick carpeting.

    Find more Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional (NV356E) information and reviews here.

  5. BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus (24619)

    amazon black friday
    Price: $179.00
    Pros:
    • Extension wand
    • Tangle-free brush roll
    • Allergen seal system
    Cons:
    • No automatic cord winder
    • A bit heavy
    • Could use more storage space for attachments

    If you own pets or know someone who does, you won't want to miss this deal on the BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus (24619). You can get the vacuum for less than $50, which comes out to 22 percent off. The vacuum caters to pet owners with its powerful suction and tangle-free brush roll. A pet hair spooling system means hands-free emptying. A specific pet hair turbo eraser gets into crevices and other tight spots where pet hair and dander can collect. An allergen seal system keeps pet hair and debris from flying back into the air.

    Find more BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus (24619) information and reviews here.

