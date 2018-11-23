5 Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals on Amazon

With some of the lowest prices of the year falling on Black Friday, you won’t want to overlook these deals if you’re shopping for a vacuum. Scroll down to find the best Black Friday vacuum deals on Amazon in 2018.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Up to 65% Off Hoover Upright Vacuum CleanersPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wind-assisted pickup
- HEPA filter
- Lightweight
- Not very quiet
- Canister can be tough to empty
- Cleaning wand could be longer
The Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable (UH72400) has the highest price drop. You'll save 65 percent, or $148, with this Black Friday deal on Amazon. Several other Hoover vacuums feature generous discounts as well. You'll find general all-purpose cleaners along with more specific products for households with pets, hard floors or carpets.
Find more Hoover Upright Vacuum Cleaners information and reviews here.
-
$250 Off iRobot Roomba 960Price: $449.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Edge cleaning brushes
- High-efficiency filter
- Ideal for carpets and pet hair
- Only runs 75 minutes per charge, compared with 90 minutes for similar Roomba models
- No imprint mapping
- Can't customize cleaning preferences
A price drop of $250, or 36 percent, brings the cost of the iRobot Roomba 960 down to $449, which is the lowest price we've seen all year.
The iRobot Roomba 960 is a well-rounded vacuum that handles the basics as well as more specific tasks, such as cleaning up after pet hair and tackling those trickier carpeted surfaces. Increased suction power where it's needed helps boost pick up and overall cleaning performance. WiFi connectivity means you can use your phone for more control over cleanings, along with voice commands via the included Alexa voice service. A high-efficiency filter captures almost all particles.
-
BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus (24619)Price: $179.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extension wand
- Tangle-free brush roll
- Allergen seal system
- No automatic cord winder
- A bit heavy
- Could use more storage space for attachments
If you own pets or know someone who does, you won't want to miss this deal on the BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus (24619). You can get the vacuum for less than $50, which comes out to 22 percent off. The vacuum caters to pet owners with its powerful suction and tangle-free brush roll. A pet hair spooling system means hands-free emptying. A specific pet hair turbo eraser gets into crevices and other tight spots where pet hair and dander can collect. An allergen seal system keeps pet hair and debris from flying back into the air.
Find more BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus (24619) information and reviews here.
Check Out Today's Hottest Black Friday Vacuum Deals Here.
See Also:
5 Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook