5 Best Black Friday Vacuum Deals on Amazon

A price drop of $250, or 36 percent, brings the cost of the iRobot Roomba 960 down to $449, which is the lowest price we've seen all year.

The iRobot Roomba 960 is a well-rounded vacuum that handles the basics as well as more specific tasks, such as cleaning up after pet hair and tackling those trickier carpeted surfaces. Increased suction power where it's needed helps boost pick up and overall cleaning performance. WiFi connectivity means you can use your phone for more control over cleanings, along with voice commands via the included Alexa voice service. A high-efficiency filter captures almost all particles.