45 Best Christmas Gifts Under $20

Our Review

This 14 by 7 by 16.5 inch shopping tote from Everest is a great tool for carrying groceries, beach day essentials and even for bringing lunch and other necessities to work! There's an awesom array of pockets for the cost that allow for a somewhat high degree of organization. It's furthermore built with long carry straps and can really be stuffed with a solid amount of groceries or gear! It's also built to be weather resistant so it should keep its contents dry in even a fairly heavy rain.

Full hauls from the farmers market and regular use as a handbag are both great applications for this affordable and eco-friendly gift idea. It, of course, benefits the planet to employ a reusable bag in our daily lives instead of disposable plastic or paper alternatives so give the gift of a positive lifestyle change! Choose from the available color selection and encourage less waste this holiday season!