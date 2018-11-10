33 Best Christmas Gifts Under $25 (2018)

Whether you’re shopping for stocking stuffers, Yankee Swap gifts, or just a little something to celebrate the holiday, we’ve compiled this list of the best Christmas gifts under $25 so you can give something special without breaking the bank.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Buddha Board Mini Buddha Board
Our Review
I went to art school (for writing) and one thing they teach you is to practice the process without worrying about the end result too much. You can't be too precious about what you create because you're always learning. This gift takes that to a new level. Using a water brush pen, whatever you write or draw on this lasts only until the water evaporates, at which point, you can start again. It's good for practice and for meditation. This is the Mini size which is five inches square, but the Enso, which is twice as large also fits under our price cap.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Aced 3D Printing 4.7Inch Moon Light Lamp
Our Review
Recalling the Mova Globe we put in our astronomy gifts post a little bit, this 3D printed ambient nightlight is far less expensive but no less lovely. This is a battery powered nighlight, the brightness of which can be adjusted, which will give you a use time of between four and 20 hours. There's a USB recharging port and you can also change the light color, if you like.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Flowerplus Hex Ceramic Planter Pots Seven Pack with Bamboo Tray
Our Review
I don't know about you, but I have probably 100 succulents growing in different parts of my house. We're always looking for new things to put the cuttings in. I like the way each of these little post comes away from the tray because it makes them easier to deal with for transplanting. When put together, it makes quite a nice piece in total.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lennymud Porcupine/Hedgehog Pencil Holder
Our Review
Perfect for artists, kids, office and just plain decoration, this adorable hedgie will hold 18 pens and pencils. Easy to give and practical to use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set
Our Review
If you're buying for someone perpetually stressed out or who just enjoys unwinding at the end of the day, bath bombs make a great gift. They're easy to give and use, and these are among the highest rated ones out there. You get 12 bombs in the following scents: Angel, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Fun in the Shower, Fun on the Beach, Kiwi & Strawberry, Lavender, Lemongrass Green Tea, Love, Mango papaya, Melon Ball, Shea & Coconut, and Victorian Rose.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mocalaca 11 in 1 Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit
Our Review
Phone cameras are absurdly good these days. With a little bit of help, they can replace standalone cameras for a wide variety of applications. Enter this set of lenses, with provides 11 different options, including macro, fisheye, wide, and more. The carrying case will help to keep them all organized and clean.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Made In Oregon Clay in Motion Ocean Tide Handwarmer Mug
Our Review
These mugs put a new spin on gifting drinkware. The integrated handle feels super comfortable and lends itself to a cozy feeling overall. They're just very relaxing to use. They come in this right handed and a left handed variation for the perfect fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rhodia Treasure Box
Our Review
If the Field Notes on this list isn't quite enough for the person you have in mind, consider this to quell their note-taking needs. This set contains one Bloc Rhodia No. 16 (5.8 by 8.3 inches), one Bloc Rhodia No. 8 (2.9 by 8.3 inches), two Bloc Rhodia No. 11 (2.9 by 4.1 inches) and two pencils in an on-theme gift box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Drhob Flee Six-Piece Green Coaster Set
Our Review
With this gift, you can honor your recipient's love of both succulents and having unblemished table tops. When not in use, these coasters slot together to form a cactus with five segments. The coasters fit within the pot, as well, if you like. If you like this concept but not quite this execution, consider this typewriter take on the idea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Triangle’ by Mac Bennett
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Gathering’ by Josh Ritter
Our Review
Quite a lot of modern releases get the record treatment these days, and it makes a great gift. This is the latest from Josh Ritter, his ninth studio album over nearly 20 years. His distinctive narrative style blends with the music that ranges between Americana, folk, alt-country, and roots rock. “When Will I Be Changed” and “Train Go By” are both standouts, but the whole album is worth owning. If you want to gift a turntable, check out the stylish and accessible Audio-Technica AT-LP3, which I have and recommend for relatively casual vinyl lovers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
OuterEQ Portable Parachute Nylon Travel Camping Hammock
Our Review
Equally useful when backpacking as when just enjoying an afternoon outside, this quick-drying hammock is made of parachute nylon. It measures roughly nine feet by four and a half feet and comes with the ropes to tie it between any two sturdy points. They come in 12 different color combinations to suit anyone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fuzzy Ink Wilderness Print
Our Review
I admit it, I just love these prints from Fuzzy Ink. Their prints are perfect reminders of other places we may wish to be.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Werewolf: A Party Game for Devious People
Our Review
If you've had your fill of the trifecta of Exploding Kittens, Cards Against Humanity, and Joking Hazard as gaming outlets for being a terrible person, try this one. The publisher bills it as a ‘party game of lies, deceit, and accusations’, so that pretty well puts it in league with the others in some moral sense. The idea is that in every set of players, there will be werewolves outnumbered two-to-one by villagers. Werewolves decide how to kill off the villagers at night while posing as humans to avoid detection during the day. There are numerous wrinkles to make that even more difficult than it sounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Unboard Games: Serious Fun for Everyone’ Book
Our Review
This book features 70 different games that run the gamut from old-fashioned parlor-style games to ones that require the use of tech like Google Earth. These games are somewhat family-oriented, but they don’t have to be, and all of them are customizable to house rules to make them more fun. There’s also a variant that requires exploring outside, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Striking Viking Folding Wood Comb
Our Review
An entire kit of beard care items don’t really fit the Everyday Carry aesthetic that’s currently popular. But this item sure does. This folding comb is made of sandalwood, which has two advantages over plastic combs: 1. anti-static and 2. better transference of naturally-occurring oils for better conditioning. Great for heads and beards.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Timberland Men’s Canvas Travel Kit
Our Review
These little travel kit bags are really handy. I didn’t have one for a long time, but recently I received one quite like this as a gift. They make good gifts because it’s something that someone might not go out and buy for themselves (just as I never did), but once you have one, you find a use for it. Sure, the traditional use is great, but I actually use mine as a camera bag most often. Available in a variety of colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pilot Metropolitan Collection Pen
Our Review
The Pilot Metropolitan is probably the most popular decent pen going and is the pen of choice for those looking to get into using fountain pens. It punches above its weight at this price point, and will make a good introduction to fine writing implements. If fountain pens aren’t your boyfriend’s thing, it also comes in ballpoint and gel rollerball in your choice of silver, gold, or black. If you'd like more pen options, check out our best ballpoint pens and best rollerball pens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Roco Minimalist Aluminum RFID Blocking Wallet
Our Review
Looking a like a cross between a money clips and a phone case, this minimalist wallet has a very futuristic look. It has modern function, too, with the high grade aluminum blocking RFID readers, which keeps your credit card data safe. Included in the package are two bands for varying thicknesses depending on how many cards are to be carried. Slim down the wallet situation with this inexpensive gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dremel 7300-N/8 MiniMite 4.8-Volt Cordless Two-Speed Rotary Tool
Our Review
You don’t have to be a woodworker to have a need for a Dremel. They’re incredibly handy in a wide variety of situations. I use mine all the time and I confess, I’m not altogether that handy. I’m constantly surprised by how effective these are, especially when it comes to cutting things. This one happens to be cordless, which is a nice touch, and includes eight different attachments for cleaning, grinding, and sanding. This one has two speeds, 6,500 and 13,000 RPM, which I can tell you from experience will cover just about all applications. Worth every penny. The 290-01 Engraver also fits under our price cap.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wallet Ninja 18 in 1 Multi-purpose Credit Card Size Pocket Tool
Our Review
Multitools are evergreen stocking stuffers. They’re so handy and easy to give. This is one of the handiest. There are 18 tools in this tool that will fit in a wallet alongside your credit cards. This includes four screwdrivers, hex tools, can and bottle openers, and more. It can even be a cell phone stand with the addition of a credit card. The price on these varies somewhat, with some of the special editions like the USA Pride and Hipster coming in a little cheaper. There’s also a Wallet Ninja Pro with 26 tools.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ideashop Vosicar Retro Wooden Watch
Our Review
These wooden watches have been growing in popularity for a little while now. They’re light and easy to wear, and the simple, rustic design means that even an inexpensive watch can look quite nice. This bamboo watch features a Japanese movement and a leather strap.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Field Notes Kraft Ruled 3-Pack
Our Review
Originally included in our paper notebooks post, Field Notes exemplify the current note-taking trend. My wife and I both keep traveler’s style notebooks and constantly need refills. I turn to these as my first choice because of their excellent quality and the sheer joy of opening the a three-pack. You could add in matching pencils, or even a travelers notebook cover to house them. I also strongly recommend Rite in the Rain notebooks, which contain waterproof paper.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Matador Mini Pocket Blanket
Our Review
If the person on your list is big into picnics, camping, or hiking, they’ll probably get a kick out of this super compact blanket. It’s three by two by one inches folded up and expands to 44 by 28 inches when spread out, which is large enough for one person to lay down or two people to sit. Matador also offers the regular Pocket Blanket, which measures 63 by 44 inches and comes with stakes built in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
RSVP Black Marble Herb & Salt Bowl
Our Review
This simple gift will make a fine addition to the dinner table or to a mise en place. Makes it easy to grab a pinch of salt at any time. Great for chefs and entertainers alike.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Carry on Cocktail Kit
Our Review
When you fly, or even just stay some place away from home, you can usually get your hands on a mixer and some booze. But what if you want to elevate those to a proper cocktail? These small tins contain everything you need to make the following classic creations: Old Fashioned, Bloody Mary, Champagne Cocktail, Gin & Tonic, and Moscow Mule. Easily fits into a stocking for the refined traveling aficionado.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vacu Vin Wine Saver
Our Review
Another good option for wine lovers is this simple system to keep open bottles of wine fresh. Insert the wine stopper into the bottle and pump out the air; when it clicks, the bottle is sealed. Pairs well with any vintage bottles of wine received as gifts or leftovers from holiday parties.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wild and Wolf Night Folklore Enamel Coffee Mug
Our Review
Mugs are an evergreen and excellent gift since just about everyone has a use for them. Help yours stand out by going for this lovely nighttime themed mug by Nina Jarema. It holds 14 ounces of their favorite beverage, and because of its delicate design, should be hand washed and kept out of the microwave. You can expand on this gift by including the matching coffee pot, plates, and sugar pot available here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Two Tumbleweeds Mixology Dice
Our Review
Is someone on your list trying to get into bartending? These mixology dice are a great way to get exposure to a wide variety of mixing techniques without having to go one at a time through a bartending recipe book. With a die each for spirit, sugar, liqueur, citrus, fruit, herb, spice, and bitters, this set covers the full spectrum of ingredient options. Fun for parties, whether during the holidays or a night of cocktails in the summer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Plant Theatre Funky Veg Kit
Our Review
Here’s something strange, even in its own category. This kit will let you grow purple carrots, red Brussels sprouts, stripy tomatoes, yellow zucchini, and multi-colored swiss chard. There are plenty of plant-growing kits out there, but few allow for the opportunity to pull something unusual out of the ground. This kit comes with the seeds, peat blocks, and pots. For even more out-there vegetable possibilities, consider the psychedelic salad kit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
YiaMia LED Cactus Light
Our Review
Who doesn’t need an adorable little night light? This one happens to be in the shape of a cactus that is nearly a foot tall and glows with eight LED bulbs. It uses batteries, so you can put it anywhere you like and even hang it on the wall. If the cactus doesn’t cut it for you, there’s also a flamingo, Christmas tree, pineapple, and a star.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Umbra Trigg Hanging Container
Our Review
If the person you’re shopping for has overwhelmed their flat surfaces by propagating a few too many plants, it’s time to take to the walls. These ceramic and metal hanging plant containers will make excellent homes for plants. Even if they’re not into plants, this will make attractive holders of just about anything. They make a matching set meant to sit on a desk or table.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dash Co. Premium Slim Wallet
Our Review
The era of the bulky, leather trifold wallet is over. With cards ubiquitous and smartphone payment systems expanding, one only need the thinnest possible wallet to organize the few things necessary to navigate modern life. This Dash model weighs less than an ounce and is made of durable canvas. You can even opt for the RFID-blocking version for a few more dollars. It comes in black, espresso, and navy. It says for men, but this would make a good gift for anyone.