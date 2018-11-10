33 Best Christmas Gifts Under $25 (2018)

Our Review

I went to art school (for writing) and one thing they teach you is to practice the process without worrying about the end result too much. You can't be too precious about what you create because you're always learning. This gift takes that to a new level. Using a water brush pen, whatever you write or draw on this lasts only until the water evaporates, at which point, you can start again. It's good for practice and for meditation. This is the Mini size which is five inches square, but the Enso, which is twice as large also fits under our price cap.