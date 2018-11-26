9 Best Cyber Monday Purse Deals on Amazon

A purse is a total splurge gift for Christmas, so why not treat the ladies on your list to a stylish new handbag this year? With hobos, totes, crossbody bags and clutches on sale, you’re sure to find the perfect present with these Cyber Monday Purse Deals on Amazon.
55% Off FRYE Carson Mono Stud Tote
This gorgeous leather tote is a favorite for its classic styling and the quality workmanship people associate with anything produced by FRYE. Made of monochromatic red leather and studded with tiny pyramids on the sides, top and handles, this unlined bag is big enough to carry everything from a tablet or laptop to her smaller purse and other essentials
Measuring at 18.5 inches wide by 24.5 inches high, it features a single interior zipper pocket to stow car keys and a phone. The FRYE leather logo bag charm adds an extra accent that's sassy and fun. At 55 percent off with Amazon Cyber Monday purse deals, you'll save more than $190. The less embellished red leather FRYE Carson tote is another great gift option, and it's 34 percent off today.
60% Off The Fix Izzi Envelope Clutch With Chain Crossbody Strap
Versatility is our favorite attribute of this clever little black envelope bag. Great for evenings out, it can be carried as a clutch. But when you're looking for that added touch of safety, simply attach the crossbody chain strap and wear it as a crossbody bag. It features trapunto quilt stitching and suede tassels highlighting the envelope-style flap.
This narrow profile bag fits a smartphone, lipstick, compact, and business cards with an interior pouch and an exterior slip pocket. Get it for 60 percent off on Cyber Monday. Looking for a big bag to stash lots of stuff? The Fix Mckenzie Suede and Leather Bucket Crossbody Bag has tons of space and it's also 60 percent off today.
Save $113.16 on Calvin Klein Reese Mercury Satchel
With the Christmas holiday theme in mind, this wicked and wild bright red satchel from Calvin Klein is a total hit. This big roomy bag features tons of interior storage with a zipper top pouch, inner zip pocket and an overall snap top closure. A large exterior pocket secures with a logoed silver snap ring.
The rounded handles make for a comfortable carry, but it also includes a narrow shoulder strap with an adjustable buckle, so this satchel can be carried as a shoulder bag or worn as in the crossbody style. While inventories are limited, this was simply too cute not to include in our Cyber Monday purse deals at 46 percent off.
47% Off GUESS Fruit Punch Pineapple Society Satchel
This clever cream satchel delivers a big roomy bag, and even bigger sassy style. With a pineapple key ring, and interesting piecing and top stitching details, this roomy satchel can carry plenty of things and keep them organized too. The roomy interior is fabric lined and has three slip pockets and one zipper pocket. The exterior also features an outside zipper pocket.
The satchel has rounded comfort carry handles, but it also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap. Amazon Cyber Monday purse deals mean you can get it for more than $55 off. Sweet. While you can get this cutie in black if you insist, it's not on sale, so you'll pay double the price.
Save $61.09 on Rebecca Minkoff Mini Unlined Feed Bag
This azure blue mini feedbag embodies all things clever and cute, with the season's hottest design trend, a whip stitched front pocket. This pebbled leather shoulder bag features a front outside pouch with a leather slip through closure, while the contents inside stay secure thanks to a top zipper.
The wide shoulder strap features an adjustable buckle, so you can custom fit this to your frame size. Get it on Cyber Monday and save more than $60. The larger version of this clever feed bag style purse is quite a bit more spendy, but it's also on sale for $88 off the regular price.
51% Off Sam Edelman Women’s Saksia Mosaic Box Clutch
Looking for the perfect purse to pair with a favorite little black dress? This mosaic box clutch by Sam Edelman is a total head turner. With an intricate arrangement of mosaic black, white and gold colored stones, it has a completely unique look and feel.
The metalwork sides and box bottom are evocative of India or the far East, and the large and small tassel adornments simply add to the mystique. Carry it as a clutch or attach the long gold chain and wear it as a crossbody bag. With Amazon Cyber Monday purse deals, you can snag this cutie for 51 percent off.
The Sam Edelman Tarian mosaic bag is similar in style, but brilliantly colored with tassels and tiles in red, peach and gold. It's also on sale for 55 percent off.
Save $100.18 on Anna by Anuschka Women’s Hand Painted Leather Shoulder Bag
If you want to run from the same old black bag, this brilliantly hand painted leather purse is one way to guarantee a bright holiday season. This genuine leather bag features a background of blue with lush flowers and paisley designs that are artisan created and uniquely one of a kind. The handles feature an 11 inch drop, making this purse ideal to slide over your shoulder for security.
The craftsmanship and creativity are truly impressive on this leather purse, and on Cyber Monday you can get it for 45 percent off. The individualist on your Christmas list will adore it.
Save $139.44 on FRYE Women’s Melissa Mini Leather Backpack
We love the grab and go styling of this sassy leather mini backpack bag from FRYE. Right now, you can get it at a Cyber Monday steal for nearly $140 off. With adjustable shoulder straps, it's big enough to slip in your tablet, phone and wallet, along with a few other goodies. And we know you or your giftee will love the dusty rose leather which is more like a pinky tan in our opinion.
This clever backpack is easy to keep organized, with a front magnetic snap pocket, an interior zipper pocket and an interior sleeve pocket. The soft and natural pebbled leather finish feels soft to the touch, and the overall style is young and fun. Grab it on game day or anytime a casual outing is in store.
57% Off The Sak Alameda Satchel
The Alameda Satchel is crafted in supple black leather with the kind of structure, style and functionality women want in an everyday bag. Perfect for work, this sturdy satchel includes two multi-use elastic inside pockets and a back zipper pocket. That means there's plenty of space to secure all the essentials, plus an optional crossbody strap to wear it two different ways.
This roomy bag features a cute and colorful fabric lining and comes with an embellished key ring that clips on the strap so there's no searching through her bag to find it when it's dark out. This bag is 57 percent off for Cyber Monday, which means you'll save nearly $115.