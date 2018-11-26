9 Best Cyber Monday Purse Deals on Amazon

Our Review

This gorgeous leather tote is a favorite for its classic styling and the quality workmanship people associate with anything produced by FRYE. Made of monochromatic red leather and studded with tiny pyramids on the sides, top and handles, this unlined bag is big enough to carry everything from a tablet or laptop to her smaller purse and other essentials

Measuring at 18.5 inches wide by 24.5 inches high, it features a single interior zipper pocket to stow car keys and a phone. The FRYE leather logo bag charm adds an extra accent that's sassy and fun. At 55 percent off with Amazon Cyber Monday purse deals, you'll save more than $190. The less embellished red leather FRYE Carson tote is another great gift option, and it's 34 percent off today.