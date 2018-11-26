7 Best Cyber Monday Watch Deals on Amazon

A watch is more than a keeper of time. It’s a statement piece that reflects your own personal style. Whether you want a smartwatch, chronograph or bracelet, these Cyber Monday Watch Deals on Amazon deliver crazy great deals on gifts for you and everyone on your Christmas list.
Pros:
Cons:
- Elegant two-tone styling
- Japanese quartz movement ensures incredible accuracy
- Impressive watch face with lots of functionality
- Very high quality timepiece at big savings
- Water resistant to 984 feet
- Heavy compared to some
- A bit confusing to set
- Still on the expensive side
If precision is what your guy looks for in a timepiece, this watch features Bulova’s proprietary Precisionist Japanese quartz accuracy. With an advanced chronograph, it delivers 1/1,000-second precision over a twelve-hour time frame, with accuracy to within five seconds a month.
And let's talk about that chronograph face. It measures hours, minutes, seconds, 1/100 seconds and even 1/1000 seconds. When time really counts, your guy can count on this watch. It features a gold and silver ion-plated finish which gives it some devilishly good looks. The continuously sweeping second hand is simple to read as it's bright red.
The two tone stainless steel link bracelet features a double press fold over clasp with a safety lock, because you don't want him to lose this investment timepiece. Water resistant to 984 feet, you guy can pretty much indulge in any water sport he's brave enough to try. Get this stunning watch for a huge savings of $425 while these Cyber Monday watch deals last.
The Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch is another high-quality find at a super low Cyber Monday price that's 55 percent off the regular price.
Find more Bulova Precisionist Chronograph Watch information and reviews here.
Pros:
Cons:
- Smartwatch functionality with Michael Kors Style
- Bluetooth enabled
- Compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Customizable face, bands and more
- Set up is more complicated than some
- Weak magnet allows the charger to fall off
- Charge doesn't always last as long as claimed
Michael Kors steps into smartwatch territory and gets the nod as Amazon's choice for their effort. At a Cyber Monday savings of 49 percent off, this rose gold stainless steel watch has the uber-glam look of MK, but the functionality of the best in the category.
It features touchscreen functionality along with smartphone notifications. It tracks your activity and allows her to set custom goals and track them throughout the day. It also has customizable faces, bands, and music controls. Even get the weather forecast. A simple nightly charge keeps it running for 24 hours.
Bluetooth enabled, it's compatible with Android and iOS devices. Get it now while it's at this wicked sale price and save $171. Get it in rose gold tone or silver tone as well.
Find more Michael Kors Access Women's Smartwatch information and reviews here.
Pros:
Cons:
- Discounted 55%
- Swiss quartz movement
- Two tone stainless design looks classy
- Suitable for swimming and snorkeling
- Synthetic versus natural sapphire crystal
- Perhaps more looks than substance
- Some quality control issues reported
The perfect choice for business and professional settings, this two tone round watch features Roman numeral markers, plus day, date, and 24-hour subdials. The elegant look stems from the 18k gold-plated stainless steel bezel, pushers, and bracelet accents.
With an analog display, he can count on accurate timekeeping thanks to the Swiss quartz movement. This watch features a synthetic sapphire crystal and the stainless steel band has a deployant clasp with push-button closure. While this classic style isn't suitable for scuba diving, it is water resistant up to 330 feet, so it's great for snorkeling and swimming.
Get this Cyber Monday watch deal at 55 percent off. If the two tone style looks a little more fancy than your guy, the Invicta Stainless Steel Chronograph with a blue face is incredibly popular with men, and it's 38 percent off today. And the Invicta Aviator is super impressive and it's also on sale for 33 percent off.
Find more Invicta Men's Quartz Chronograph Watch information and reviews here.
Pros:
Cons:
- Swarovski crystals on the bezel and lugs
- Solar powered so no need to change batteries
- Stylish metal bracelet with a unique look
- High quality timepiece at a great price
- Gold tone finish can wear off over time
- Crystals may fall out with wear
- No second hand
When elegance, accuracy and dependability all count, this stunning watch from Seiko hits high marks on every count. With sparkling Swarovski crystal accents on the bezel and lugs, this pretty gold-tone watch features a unique gold-tone stainless steel bracelet that almost looks like braided metal along with a push-button-clasp closure.
With just a few hours a day in direct sunlight, solar-power Japanese quartz movement keeps incredibly accurate time, so your lady will never have to replace watch batteries. The champagne colored face is easy to read, with shiny gold hands and stylized Arabic numerals at 12 and 6. It's protected by an impact resistant hardlex crystal.
Get this watch and save $151 on Cyber Monday, and if you wanted it in silver tone instead of gold, that's on special for 57 percent off.
Find more Seiko Crystal-Accented Solar Watch information and reviews here.
Pros:
Cons:
- Bluetooth enabled
- Water resistant to 165 feet
- Scratch resistant mineral crystal
- Tracks fitness goals, commute times and more
- Customizable buttons
- Not as many functions as some
- Analog watch face
- Looks more old school than many
If you're looking to buy a smartwatch for the man (or men) in your life, the Fossil Q is a great gift idea. With a chocolate watch face and a black stainless steel band, this rugged watch performs every bit as well as more expensive watches, at less than a third of the price.
It uses Bluetooth technology to connect to his phone, so whenever he gets an email or phone call, a gentle buzz lets him know right away. Built-in activity tracking lets him keep on top of his everyday fitness goals including steps, distance and calories burned. With this watch, he can pick his presets to control music, check the date, set a personal goal and assign specific functions to the buttons.
At less than $100, it features a mineral crystal face that's scratch resistant, and is water resistant up to 165 feet. With with Amazon Cyber Monday watch deals, get it today at a whopping 47 percent off. If you think he'd prefer this smartwatch with a gold tone finish, get it here, although it's not quite as deeply discounted as the black version.
Find more Fossil Q Men's Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch information and reviews here.
Pros:
Cons:
- Looks very elegant and professional
- Has an expensive look at a budget price
- Adjustable bracelet with extra links for custom fit
- Two tone design matches most jewelry
- Small watch face can be difficult to read
- Watch stem is hard to pull out for time setting
- Bracelet clasp can come loose too easily
This pretty watch is an ideal choice for the woman who's looking for a professional choice, but loves something delicate with the features of fine jewelry in addition to timekeeping. This gold- and silver-tone dress watch shimmers with a rectangular sunray dial and Roman numeral and stick time markers.
The solid, open link bracelet and case are a polished, silvertone finish, with polished goldtone accents on the bracelet, lugs, crown and dial. The dial has a silver textured finish with contrasting goldtone hour markers and hands. The bracelet is adjustable for many wrist sizes with two included extender links to get a perfect fit.
While it's water resistant up to 99 feet, it's fine for splashes or brief immersion in water, but definitely not suitable for swimming. Get this pretty timepiece on Cyber Monday for just $26. If your lady would prefer a more traditional leather strap watch look, this peach and gold combo from Anne Klein also on special for 50 percent off.
For a totally unique look, with a David Yurman appeal, this Anne Klein Illusion Dress Watch features a square face, and sparkling stone studded bracelet for 30 percent off. If the lady on your list is especially into the jewelry look, this Anne Klein Watch and Bangle Bracelet Set is a perfect choice at 52 Percent off.
Find more Anne Klein Women's Two-Tone Bracelet Watch information and reviews here.
Pros:
Cons:
- Solar powered so it's maintenance free
- Classic design that's simple and elegant
- Stainless steel case and bracelet
- Amazing discount of 59%
- Date adjustment is tricky
- Sunray dial can be too reflective in bright light
- Luminesence is weaker than expected
When you get your man this Seiko solar calendar watch for Christmas (or just because) it's symbolic of his impeccable style. This great looking men's watch is basically maintenance free. There's no need for battery changes with this energy efficient timepiece which is powered by light. How cool is that? It generates a large power reserve for reliability.
Crafted of brushed stainless steel with a black sunray dial, it features classic sword-shape hands, and a date window at 3 o'clock. It's protected by an impact resistant Hardlex crystal. The polished stainless steel link bracelet has a push-button clasp that keeps it secure. It's water resistant up to 100 feet, but not recommended for snorkeling or swimming.
This great looking watch is ideal for everyday wear, and while this Cyber Monday watch deal lasts, it's 59 percent off. Get this solar watch with a blue sunray face for 44 percent off.
Find more Seiko Men's Solar Calendar Watch information and reviews here.
