25 Best Cyber Week Deals on Amazon

Cyber Week gives you more opportunities to save and score big discounts throughout the week. Scroll down to find some of the year’s largest price drops and discounts on gifts, electronics, cooking essentials and more.
Up to 44% Off LG 2018 Ultra HD TVs
Score up to 44 percent off a variety of LG 2018 Ultra HD TVs with this Cyber Week deal. The price listed reflects the TV with the largest discount of 44 percent.
Each Smart TV features 4K Ultra HD technology for vivid, life-like pictures. You can quickly and easily search for and access your favorite content with your voice. Screen sizes range from 55 to 65 inches.
42% Off Roku Streaming Stick
Rather than shout at your TV in frustration because typing into the remote just takes too long, you can calmly ask the Roku Streaming Stick for help with your voice. This Roku provides speedy access to hundreds of thousands of movies, TV shows, popular channels and more. It also lets you access your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more. HD streaming ensures fast and efficient responses.
$320 Off Yamaha Network AV Receiver (RX-V683BL)
Score $320, or 49 percent, off the Yamaha Network AV Receiver (RX-V683BL) with this Cyber Monday deals week offer.
The receiver works with Alexa devices, and has wireless connectivity. You can add audio in up to nine different rooms via MusicCast. Installation is fast and simple thanks to the wire-free design.
$120 Off Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Limited Edition Wireless Speaker
Score $120, or 60 percent, off the UE Boom 2 Limited Edition Speaker with this Cyber Week deal.
The speaker boasts room-filling 360-degree sound, which won't distort even when it's blasting. The bass is rich and powerful for your listening pleasure. The speaker is available in a wide range of colors and works just as well outdoors thanks to its rugged, waterproof construction. You can conveniently tap to play, pause and skip your favorite songs. App updates provide continued improvements.
85% Off ENACFIRE E18 Wireless Earbuds
If you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds for an unbeatable price, check out the ENACFIRE E18 Wireless Earbuds. These earbuds are currently available for 85 percent, or $220, off the original price. Such a steep discount drops the price to just under $40. The earbuds pair in just one step, and feature HD audio for your listening pleasure. Play time is up to four hours per charge. The eartips come in three sizes for a more comfortable fit.
50% Off Fire TV Cube
If you like the sounds of hands-free control over your TV, don't overlook this Cyber Week deal for 50 percent off the Fire TV Cube.
Fire TV Cube is the first Alexa-enabled streaming media player from Amazon. You can use it for more than just your TV, as it also comes with a built-in speaker so that you can check the weather forecast, get the latest news and more. Alexa can also control other smart home devices on command.
Up to 20% Off Select All-Clad Cookware
Score up to 20 percent off select All-Clad Cookware with this Cyber Week deal on Amazon. The price listed reflects the lowest-priced piece of cookware for 20 percent off.
Save big on cookware sets, or score an essential piece of cookware for less than its normal price. Treat yourself to a new saute pan, or invest in a stockpot for the family.
$100 Off Sonos Connect:Amp
Take 20 percent, or $100, off the Sonos Connect:Amp with this Cyber Week deal.
The amplifier features WiFi connectivity and Alexa voice service. You can use it to wirelessly stream your favorite music from services such as Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music and more. You can also connect the amp to any Alexa-enabled device. A built-in amplifier works with small and large speakers.
Up to 41% Off CamelBak Water Bottles & Hydration Packs
Some of the most popular products by CamelBak include water bottles and hydration packs. This Cyber Week deal lets you take up to 30 percent off your favorite CamelBak items. Whether you're planning a day hike or just want a durable way to carry your hydration, CamelBak remains one of the most popular brands for a good reason. The lowest price listed here reflects the largest price decrease of 41 percent.
$125 Off iRobot Roomba 690
A price reduction of $125 off the iRobot Roomba 690 brings the price down to the lowest of the year.
It has an entry-level price tag, but the iRobot Roomba 690 has a lot to offer for the price. For just under $250, you get a WiFi-connected vacuum with Alexa voice service. As with all other Roombas, this one has a powerful three-stage cleaning system and multi-surface brushes to tackle just about any job. It's powerful enough for carpets and households with pets, and runs about 90 minutes per charge.
$100 Off Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR (Fire TV Edition)
A price reduction of 25 percent drops the price of this Toshiba Smart LED TV down by $100.
The UHD TV features life-like pictures thanks to its 4K UHD technology. Built-in Fire TV allows fast and easy access to your favorite content, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more. There are three HDMI inputs for full connectivity. The included remote lets you use your voice to search for content.
Up to 42% Off Blueberry Pet Products
The price listed here reflects the most heavily discounted Blueberry Pet item. You can score up to 42 percent off an array of pet goods, from sweaters to beds, with this Cyber Week deal. Options include cozy sweaters, holiday-themed collars, machine washable pet beds and more.
52% Off LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
You never know when you might need to disinfect your drinking water. Take advantage of this Cyber Week deal, which drops the price of the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter by over 50 percent. The filter removes 99.9 percent of most waterborne bacteria and parasites. You can use it to filter up to 1,000 gallons of water.
52% Off Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Score 52 percent, or $25 off, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Keep in mind that the Dot won't be in stock until November 28, but you can still place your order.
The latest version of the Echo Dot is more compact and portable than ever. Sound quality hasn't been lost despite the reduction in size, and in fact many find it's improved over the last Dot. Highlights include a 3.5mm output and multiple voice recognition micrphones.
20% Off Wahoo RPM Speed & Cadence Sensors
Take 20 percent off the popular Wahoo RPM Sensor with this Cyber Week deal. If you don't need the bundle, you can purchase either sensor separately.
The sensors are compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and will work with most bike computers. The speed sensor attaches to the wheel hub, while the cadence sensor can be attached to the shoe or crank arm. Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ technology ensures fast and smooth wireless connectivity. The sensors can be used for outdoor rides or indoor training sessions.
$100 Off Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Score $100, or 50 percent, off the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker.
This sous vide cooker has WiFi connectivity, meaning meals can be monitored and controlled inside or outside the kitchen. Cooking notifications let you know when the meal is ready. An adjustable clamp ensures the cooker will fit on just about any pot.
$150 Off Echo Look
Score $150 off Echo Look, Amazon's voice-controlled style assistant and hands-free camera, with this Black Friday deal. This year's savings drops the price of the Echo Look down to just $49, which is the lowest we've seen all year. We all like to look our best when we head out, and the Echo Look helps with features such as the ability to take brief videos and full-length photos so you can check yourself out at all angles. Echo Look even organizes your wardrobe by season, weather or even occasion if desired.
40% Off George Foreman Griddle (GBR5750SBLQ)
Score 40 percent off the George Foreman Griddle (GBR5750SBLQ), which tackles seven tasks in one. Use it to grill your favorite meats or veggies, or to make a crisp panini. The griddle also broils, bakes, makes waffles and more. Ceramic grill plates add texture while ensuring easy food release. Temperature controls let you adjust the temperature up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
$80 Off Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB)
Score $80 off this latest edition Apple iPad, which is available in several colors. Choose between 32GB and 128GB sizes, depending on your storage needs. Highlights include a crisp 9.7-inch Retina display, and a speedy A10 Fushion chip. Battery life is roughly 10 hours per charge.
$81 Off Garmin Edge 520 Bike GPS
Score $81 off the Garmin Edge 520 Bike GPS, a popular choice among cyclists for its reliability, accuracy and wide range of features. Challenge yourself on rides with Strava Live segments. You can also track FTP and watts for accurate feedback during training sessions. The computer pairs with ANT+ compatible trainers for indoor workouts. The battery lasts up to 15 hours.
50% Off Nivea for Men Sensitive Collection Gift Set
Save 50 percent off the Nivea for Men Sensitive Collection Gift Set.
This five-piece set includes all the essentials for guys with sensitive skin. The set comes with face wash, lotion, shaving gel, post-shave balm and body wash. The products are formulated to replenish and hydrate skin without causing irritation. Each product features natural ingredients.
51% Off Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones
Score 51 percent off the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones with this Cyber Week deal on Amazon.
The headphones cater to athletes who like to listen to their favorite songs during workouts, and are resistant to sweat and inclement weather. The ear tips comes in three sizes for a more comfortable and personalized fit. The wired headphones stand out for their rich and clear sound, even when working out.
Up to 55% Off AmazonBasics Luggage & Travel Products
Get up to 55 percent off select travel and luggage products from AmazonBasics. The listed price reflects the most discounted item, a cosmetics and toiletry organizes for 55 percent off. You can also save on a carry-on backpack, packing cubes, a packable travel duffel and wheel duffel.
45% Off Fiskars x27 Super Splitting Axe
Get 45 percent off the Fiskars x27 Super Splitting Axe, which is designed for taller users. The 36-inch axe is best for splitting medium large logs, and has an optimized power-to-weight ratio for more single-strike splits. This axe weighs 5.85 pounds.
$650 Off Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine
Score $650 off the Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine with this door-busting Black Friday deal on Amazon.
The elliptical features Bluetooth connectivity for more comprehensive fitness tracking. It comes with nearly 30 built-in workout programs for more versatile, and less boring, workouts. There are 25 resistance levels, making the machine a good fit for all abilities.