21 Best Dinosaur Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Where else to begin but with good ol’ fashioned plastic dinosaur figurines? These are often the first thing people think of when it comes to dinosaur toys. This particular set features 12 dinos that measure up to seven inches, in various unrealistic colors. Good for a starter set for younger kids. It comes with a dinosaur book to help encourage learning more about them.

If you wanted something slightly more detailed, you could opt for the Learning Resources Jumbo Dinosaurs set, which includes five pieces that measure up to 12 inches. Prextex also has a similarly sized set in perhaps more accurate colors.

Here are a few more options you could consider for plastic dinosaurs: