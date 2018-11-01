Best Black Friday Deals at Target: Early Deals to Shop Now

Target has unveiled their Black Friday deals for 2018, including a few deals that you can shop now, before the big day. Get the low down on all the deals that will be available on Target.com for Black Friday proper, or check out the list below to browse the best early Black Friday deals available now on Target.com. These early Black Friday deals are available today only, so get them before they’re gone.
51 Percent Off KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer ($230 Off)
Every home baker deserves a KitchenAid, but they're just so darn expensive. Except for today, when this pro model is a whopping $230 off. You'd normally pay $449.99 for this high-end mixer, so this is definitely a deal to snag ASAP. It makes a stellar Christmas gift for anyone who loves to bake, but it's also something to consider picking up for your own home if you plan to do a lot of holiday baking or entertaining.
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch ($100 Off)
This smartwatch is $100 today only. Normally retailing for $299.99, this is a great time to grab this smartwatch. The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is a great choice for anyone who wants a smartwatch that looks more like a traditional analog watch. We love it for its military-grade construction/waterproofing, as well as battery life that lasts for days without needing a recharge.
25 Percent Off Ecovacs DEEBOT N79W Multi-Surface Robotic Vacuum ($50 Off)
If you've been wanting a robotic vac, pounce on this deal before it's gone. It's a reasonably priced vac, but it cleans just as well as some of the more expensive models out there. Makes a great holiday gift, or consider grabbing one for yourself to help keep your house tidy when you are inundated with holiday guests.
30 Percent Off Instant Pot Duo 6qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker ($30 Off, Plus $10 Gift Card)
While this isn't the biggest discount of the day by dollar amount, it's still a pretty big savings. Plus, you can compound your savings with the additional $10 in Target cash you'll get as a gift with purchase of this deal. The Instant Pot makes an awesome Christmas gift. You may want to buy two: one for gifting, and one for your own holiday entertaining.
50 Percent Off Graco Nautilus 65 3-in-1 Harness Booster Seat ($90 Off)
As every parent knows, kids and babies are expensive. This discounted booster seat is a great deal for parents, no matter what time of year it is. Consider giving this as a gift to a family who has a young child, or grab it for your own family's needs.
