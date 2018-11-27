19 Best Gifts for Grandpa: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Hot tubs are a great way to soothe tired muscles and aching joints, and what grandpa doesn’t have those? But a permanent hot tub can be hard to keep clean and properly pH balanced, especially for an older person. That’s why an inflatable hot tub can be such a nice choice.

In addition to being much cheaper than a traditional hot tub, it’s also easy to clean, and easy to break down and store when not in use. Set up is easy, with no tools required. A rapid-heating system and water-filtration system ensure the grandpa can get into the tub quickly, and it will stay sanitary. The max temperature of this tub is 104°F. An easy to operate digital control panel gives him all the control he needs to get the water just right. The lightweight design of this hot tub makes it easy for grandpa to move all by himself.

The “Miami” hot tub model is billed as a four-person hot tub. It should be large enough for grandpa alone, or grandpa and his significant other. If your granddad has a lot of friends, or just happens to have a bigger frame, he may be more interested in the “Palm Springs” hot tub, which is billed as a six-person hot tub. You can check out both options via the link below.