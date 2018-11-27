19 Best Gifts for Grandpa: The Ultimate List (2018)

Whether you call him Grandpa, Grampy, Pop-Pop, Papou, PePe, Opa, Abuelo, Nonno, YeYe, Pappy, or Bibi, he’s your grandfather. He’s the man who snuck you candy when your parents weren’t looking, the man who taught you important life lessons, and the man who supported all of your life choices.
Whether you’re looking for a modest gift, or something really special, our guide is here to help you find a present for your grandpa that fits your budget. Read on to see our top picks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lay-Z-Spa Miami AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
Our Review
Hot tubs are a great way to soothe tired muscles and aching joints, and what grandpa doesn’t have those? But a permanent hot tub can be hard to keep clean and properly pH balanced, especially for an older person. That’s why an inflatable hot tub can be such a nice choice.
In addition to being much cheaper than a traditional hot tub, it’s also easy to clean, and easy to break down and store when not in use. Set up is easy, with no tools required. A rapid-heating system and water-filtration system ensure the grandpa can get into the tub quickly, and it will stay sanitary. The max temperature of this tub is 104°F. An easy to operate digital control panel gives him all the control he needs to get the water just right. The lightweight design of this hot tub makes it easy for grandpa to move all by himself.
The “Miami” hot tub model is billed as a four-person hot tub. It should be large enough for grandpa alone, or grandpa and his significant other. If your granddad has a lot of friends, or just happens to have a bigger frame, he may be more interested in the “Palm Springs” hot tub, which is billed as a six-person hot tub. You can check out both options via the link below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Set of 2 Mighty Mug Barware Tumblers
Our Review
Mighty Mug tumblers are a great gift for grandpas who love cold beer. Made from unbreakable plastic, these mugs are great for grandpas with reduced grip strength. And if grandpa has shaking hands, this tumbler is less likely to tip over by accident. Featuring Smartgrip Technology, the tumbler traps a small amount of air in the base when set down, which makes it more stable. However, it will still lift natuarally like any other mug when he goes to take a drink. To go along with this gift, we recommend this “magic” bottle opener.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bequet Caramels
Our Review
Does grandpa have a sweet tooth? This bag of assorted caramels includes a dizzying array of gourmet flavors: Celtic Sea Salt, Chocolate, Apple, Chipotle, Soft Vanilla, Cinnamon Swirl, Salted Mocha, Butterscotch, Espresso, and more. All flavors are gluten-free and Kosher, and contain no artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup. If grandpa’s diabetic, and you want a sugar-free alternative, we recommend Halter’s strawberry candies as a nice option. You can also browse more sugar free candy on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Body Back Company’s Body Back Buddy Trigger Point Therapy Self Massage Tool
Our Review
Does grandpa have a sore back? If he lives alone, or has a fixed income, it may be hard for him to find someone to help work out the knots in his back. This self-massage tool can help him reach those hard-to-reach areas. This durable tool can be used on the neck, upper back, lower back, or even the feet. This massage tool is lightweight, so even older grandparents can use this tool on their own.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Haggar Men’s Textured Pinstripe Tailored-Fit Two-Button Suit Separate Coat
Our Review
If grandpa’s wardrobe is looking a little dated, freshen up his closet with this classic sport coat. Add in these matching pants, and you’ve got a complete suit for him. Both pieces are dry clean only, so make sure he knows that when you deliver his gift.
Not the right look for him? Browse more men’s suits on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Snapfon ezTWO Senior Unlocked GSM Cell Phone
Our Review
This senior-friendly cell phone is perfect for grandparents who are confused by overly complex phones. The built-in SOS button is also nice if your grandfather has a history of falls. It’s also hearing aid-compatible. The large buttons, talking keypad, and lock/unlock keypad switch help to prevent senior confusion. If you’re looking for a cheaper option, we also like this senior-friendly Jitterbug flip phone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey from the Beaches of Sicily to the Gates of Dachau’
Our Review
The Liberator tells the story of WWII hero Felix Sparks, a maverick U.S. Army officer who played a key role in the Allied liberation of Europe. Tracing his journey from Sicily to Dachau, this epic tale is a must-read for any man who served in WWII, or any man who appreciates the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation. Alex Kershaw’s other books on WWII, Avenue of Spies and The Longest Winter, may also be of interest.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fee Brothers Cocktail Bitters (Set of 6)
Our Review
Fancy bitters make for extremely tasty cocktails. This set of bitters could be used to make classic cocktails like the Manhattan, Sazerac, or an Old-Fashioned. The set includes cherry, celery, cranberry, plum, and Aztec chocolate bitters. Pair this gift with a copy of Bitters: A Spirited History of a Classic Cure-All, with Cocktails, Recipes, and Formulas by Brad Thomas Parsons.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Smart Planet Steam-O-Matic Hot Dog Steamer
Our Review
This cute hot dog steamer is perfect for the grandpa who likes to enjoy a dog while watching the game. The bun warmer fits four buns at once, while the hot dog steamer can hold up to eight average-sized dogs. This gift is pure retro Americana, and he’ll definitely love it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gerber Bear Grylls Grandfather Knife
Our Review
This “grandfather” knife is the perfect gift for an outdoorsman. The knife’s seven functions include a fine edge blade, flat driver, Phillips driver, corkscrew, bottle opener, file, and lanyard ring. The rubber-over-mold grip helps grandpa to keep his grip on the knife, even in wet conditions. If you want to see more gifts like this, browse more Gerber multi-tools here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Lasting Impact: One Team, One Season — What Happens When Our Sons Play Football’
Our Review
This book is a great gift for the granddad that loves football. This book poses a tough question: Should we allow our children to play football? The book focuses on New York’s New Rochelle High School football team, and follows the team’s 2014 season. The team’s season unfolded alongside major news stories about the health dangers of NFL football, as well as fatalities on nearby fields. This book explores the complexities of football, from the health risks to the inherent dangers of a pro football lifestyle. This is a must read for any football fan, coach, or former player.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch
Our Review
The Fitbit Blaze is Fitbit’s first tracker with a full-color touchscreen. This simple touchscreen interface is ideal for grandparents who need a big display that’s easy to navigate.
One cool perk is the ability to begin a FitStar workout on your wrist and get step-by-step instructions and graphics to ensure you complete each move correctly. That special feature ensures he’ll be getting the most out of each exercise, and also minimizing his risk of injury.
Not sure if this Fitbit model is right for his fitness style (or your budget)? Get additional recommendations on Fitbit models in our guides to the best fitness watches and our Fitbit comparison post.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dr. Comfort Douglas Men’s Therapeutic Diabetic Extra Depth Shoe
Our Review
Does Grandpa complain about aching feet? If he suffers from diabetes or other ailments that can cause foot problems, he may appreciate these shoes with extra depth. These shoes are comfortable, and perfect for grandpas who are lightly active.
A comfort gel inset ensures he will remain comfortable all day. Need to see more options? You can browse more men’s shoes from this company here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stuhrling Original Men’s Aviator Quartz Day & Date Grey Dial Brown Leather Band Watch
Our Review
This aviator-style watch is perfect for grandparents who served in the Air Force, or for those who simply appreciate a well-made watch. This basic watch features a brown leather band, a day/date dial, skeleton hands, and a water-resistant design that protects the watch down to depths of 100 meters. You can browse more men’s watches from this brand here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Philips Pasta Maker
Our Review
If a traditional pasta maker with a hand crank is just too hard on his arthritic hands, get your grandfather a pasta maker that’s easy on his hands. This high-end pasta maker produces perfect fresh pasta in just 15 minutes.
The machine automatically mixes, kneads, and extrudes pasta. The machine comes with shaping discs for Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccini and Lasagna noodles. Additional discs for angel hair and pappardelle are also available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
AquaSprouts Garden
Our Review
If mobility problems mean that Grandpa can no longer take care of a dog or other high maintenance pet, perhaps he will appreciate this aquarium enhancement for his pet fish. The AquaSprouts Garden is designed to transform any standard 10-gallon aquarium into a self-sustaining ecosystem. Fish live in the water, while a garden above the water can be used to grow herbs, veggies, or flowers. The kit comes with grow media, as well as a removable lighting mount that allows you to hang a grow light of your choice above the garden area. The bar will support any two foot grow light. If you need help finding the right grow light, check out our guides to the best grow lights and the best grow light bulbs.
This self-sustaining aquaponics system can bring nature into spaces that might otherwise feel sterile, making it perfect for grandpas who love nature, but can’t always get into green spaces. Even seniors who have limited mobility should be able to take care of fish, and this aquarium is a great way to decorate an efficiency apartment or room at an assisted living facility.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Humphrey Bogart: The Essential Collection
Our Review
If your grandpa loves Humphrey Bogart, this box set will definitely brighten his rainy afternoons. This epic box set includes 24 movies, spread across 12 discs. In addition to classics like Maltese Falcon, The Big Sleep, Casablanca, and Treasure of the Sierra Madre, this box set includes the following films: Petrified Forest, Marked Woman, Kid Galahad, Black Legion, San Quentin, The Roaring Twenties, Dark Victory, Virginia City, Amazing Dr. Clitterhouse, Invisible Stripes, High Sierra, They Drive by Night, Across the Pacific, All Through the Night, Brother Orchid, Action in the North Atlantic, Passage to Marseilles, To Have and Have Not, The Big Sleep, Dark Passage, and Key Largo. There’s also a bonus disc, which features a feature length documentary on Warner Bros. studio, the studio that made Bogie a star.
This set doesn’t include every great Bogart movie, so if your grandpa is a big Bogart fan who doesn’t own any Bogie movies on DVD or Blu-ray, you may also want to grab The Caine Mutiny and The African Queen to round out the old man’s collection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fluance RT81 Turntable
Our Review
Let’s be honest…this would also be a pretty good gift for yourself. But getting something cool for Grandpa is the order of the day today, so let’s stay on track. The folks at Fluance sent us a review unit so we could go hands-on with the turntable for an extended amount of time, and really dig in deep. The RT81 turntable is positioned as an affordable audiophile option. This is a great gift idea for a grandpa who has a large vinyl collection, or a grandpa who ditched his old albums years ago and is looking to re-enter the world of vinyl and turntables.
Set up is fairly simple. Just a few adjustments to the needle arm need to be done manually before you’re ready to enjoy a record, so you should be ready to listen to an album mere minutes after getting the turntable out of the box. The walnut cabinet has a premium look and feel, and definitely helps this turntable stand out visually from other models in the same price range.
In our extended daily use, we paired this turntable with a fairly simple audio setup: our test stereo receiver was a KLH KL2400, while the speakers are Pioneer CS-520s. Even with relatively common, pedestrian, and older model audio, this turntable offered rich, full sounds with both new vinyl and used, vintage vinyl.
If you’re looking for quality sound on a budget, this is a turntable worth investing in. There are two drawbacks that may annoy Grandpa, however.
Firstly, there’s no automatic needle drop or automatic needle return. If Grandpa doesn’t have the best eyesight, or the most steady hands, this could make using the turntable a little harder for him.
Secondly, the turntable only came with the one needle. If you want to purchase him some additional needles so he can enjoy high quality audio, we recommend picking up one or two extra styluses. This turntable works with high performance AT95E Audio Technica cartridges. Save grandpa the trouble of having to track down his own needles, and include a few spares with your gift.
Want more ideas in this vein? You could opt for Fluance’s RT80 turntable, which is slightly cheaper. You can also get more recommendations from our guide to the best record players under $500.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Malden Grandpa & Me Expressions Frame
Our Review
Need an inexpensive gift that’s still thoughtful and personal? This photo frame is a great way to show grandpa how much you care. Make sure to put a cherished photo of you and grandpa in the frame before you give it as a gift. It can be a newer photo, or one from your childhood. Just make sure it’s a photo that captures you both in happy moment.
Looking for more great gift ideas for the older folks in your life? Browse our recommendations for creative and cool 70th birthday gifts to get even more gift ideas.