50 Best Gifts for Men Under $25 for Christmas

You don’t have to shower him with a large and expensive gift to show how much you care. These cool and fun gifts won’t set you back more than $25, and are sure to please that special guy in your life.
Alpha Grillers BBQ Grilling Tool Set
This BBQ grilling tool set works just as well for larger grills as it does for compact models. Highlights include a durable stainless steel construction and comfortable handles for prolonged use. Large hanging loops make storing individual pieces a breeze.
The Sommelier’s Atlas of Taste: A Field Guide to the Great Wines of Europe by Rajat Parr & Jordan Mackay
Whether he's preparing for a trip abroad or just wants to know more about great-tasting wines from Europe, this reference book is a must. Descriptions are easy to understand for a novice wine taster, yet detailed enough to enhance blind tasting skills. The book provides ample information about various wines, and what sets them apart from the rest.
Ticwatch E
The Ticwatch E is an all-around smartwatch that's compatible with Android and iOS operating systems. Google Assistant makes it easy to give commands by voice. Interchangeable watch bands make it easy to customize the watch. An IP67 dust and water resistance rating makes the Ticwatch E a solid choice for indoor and outdoor use. A similar but slightly sportier mode, Ticwatch S, is also available.
Barnett’s Chocolate Cookies Gift Basket
A box full of gourmet cookies could be just the right gift for a guy with a sweet tooth. He'll find an array of 12 flavors in the box, including an assortment of toppings. The box arrives wrapped with a ribbon and ready for gift-giving.
Roku Streaming Stick+
The Roku Streaming Stick+ features a more advanced wireless receiver for a longer range and stronger signal. This Roku offers streaming in rooms farther away from the router, including HDR, HD and 4K content. Voice control makes it easy to search for content without fumbling with the remote buttons.
Rockwell Razors 6C
A unique razor design helps eliminate irritation from shaving. As an added bonus, the shaving system can be adjusted to match various skin and facial hair types. When it's time to refill the blades, any brand will work as long as the blades have a double-edge.
RapidX X5 Car Charger
The RapidX X5 Car Charger is designed for use with Android and iPhone systems. Once the device is plugged in, the charger automatically detects it and provides the quickest possible charge. The charger is compatible with 12V and 24V outlets.
Delish: Eat Like Every Day’s the Weekend by Editors of Delish, Joanna Saltz
This recipe book features an array of dishes from Delish.com. In addition to hundreds of recipes, the cookbook provides helpful tips and tricks for cooks of all abilities. Some examples of what he'll find inside are Chicken Fried Cauliflower, Margarita Cupcakes, Egg-In-A-Hole Burgers and more.
Pacific Shaving Company Caffeinated Shaving Set
This shaving set includes two caffeinated products: shaving cream and aftershave. Aside from caffeine, other ingredients include spearmint essential oil and aloe. Both items are made with natural ingredients that help soothe the skin and reduce shaving-induced irritation. If he travels frequently, he'll appreciate the TSA-approved sizes.
OZERO Touch Screen Gloves
These affordable gloves have fingertip pads that are specifically designed for use with various touchscreen devices. They're also designed to facilitate swiping without needing to remove the gloves. A combination of water resistance and windproof material makes the gloves suitable for even the chilliest inclement weather days.
Beekeeper’s Naturals Cacao Superfood Honey
The Beekeeper's Naturals Cacao Superfood Honey makes a particularly thoughtful gift for any chocolate-loving and health-conscious guy in your life. The main ingredient, raw organic cacao, is full of various nutrients and antioxidants. Each jar features sustainably-sourced honey that can be used for everyting from drizzling on top of a dessert or as a sweet touch to just about any snack.
Ripple 24/7 Personal Safety Monitoring
The Ripple 24/7 Personal Safety Monitoring device adds an element of safety in an emergency. The tiny device can be worn discretely on the wrist, and is designed to send out GPS life alerts in the event of an emergency. Users can disclose pre-set health information in the accompanying app.
Osmocote Plus Outdoor & Indoor Smart-Release Plant Food
This combination plant food is compatible with most indoor and outdoor plant varieties. Each feeding lasts up to six months, and provides various essential nutrients to keep plants healthy. Nutrients are released depending on the temperature, with a greater release during warmer growing periods.
Foxelli USB Rechargeable Headlamp
This rechargeable headlamp yields up to 40 hours of light per charge. Recharging is made simple via an included mini USB charging cable. A waterproof construction means he won't have to worry about venturing outdoors with the headlamp during inclement weather. Multiple color options are available.
OXO Good Grips Electronics Cleaning Brush
From laptops to keyboards to cellphones, electronics tend to collect dirt and dust. Many areas can be especially tough to clean, which is where a cleaning brush can really come in handy. Soft bristles effectively remove dust and debris without scratching or marring surfaces. As an added bonus, the bristles retract for easier storage,
Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker
French press coffee makers stand out for their portability, compact size and delicious results. All that's required is hot water, a favorite type of ground coffee and a durable press. This French press has a heat-resistant borosilicate glass construction, with a mesh filter for optimal flavor extraction. It's also dishwasher safe and makes up to eight cups of coffee at a time.
Uni-ball Vision Elite BLX Infusion Rollerball Pens
A smooth writing pen is essential for any office. This set of pens includes four bold point pens with blue and black ink. The pens are refillable and feature a flowing ink system for smooth writing.
Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer
Juicers don't have to be large or expensive. This citrus juicer is ideal for limes, lemons and various small citrus fruits. When the job is done, it can be placed on the top rack of the dishwasher for cleaning.
French Pastry 101: Learn the Art of Classic Baking with 60 Beginner-Friendly Recipes by Betty Hung
Baking French pastries doesn't have to be tedious or stressful. Whether he's a novice baker or wants to branch out a bit, this French pastry cookbook makes a thoughtful gift choice. The recipes initially start off simple, then gradually become a bit more challenging. He can choose to make everything from a pastry cream to a crème brûlée and chocolate torte.
KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2 Stage Knife Sharpener
Sharp knives are a must for any cook. The KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2 Stage Knife Sharpener is compact, affordable and available in several colors. There are two slots, each of which is clearly marked for fine or coarse sharpening. A non-slip base holds the sharpener securely on the counter.
Epica Electric Coffee & Spice Grinder
A combination coffee and spice grinder is a handy small appliance for any household. This grinder features stainless steel blades that easily cut through coffee beans and various spices. The grinding cup is removable for easy pouring. There's a 2.5-ounce capacity.
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet
This small 6.5-inch Lodge cast iron skillet is ideal for stovetop cooking, yet is easily portable for camping. The skillet comes pre-seasoned and can be used right away. He can use it for a variety of dishes, from stir-fry to baking and searing to sauteeing.
AmazonBasics Hands-Free Bungee Dog Leash
A hands-free dog walking leash can mean more freedom for the doggie dad in your life. This leash works just as well for hands-free walking as it does for running, hiking and other activities. An adjustable waist belt ensures a comfortable fit for waists up to 42 inches. Two loop handles provide optimal control.
OuterEQ Portable Camping Hammock
This portable hammock makes a budget-friendly camping choice for any outdoor adventurer. The hammock is made with a quick-drying nylon material that's also a breeze to clean. As an added bonus, it's fast and simple to set up, and can hold up to 300 pounds.
Circulon Sunrise Teakettle
The Circulon Sunrise Teakettle holds up to six cups of water. Messy pouring is reduced thanks to an innovative design, where the spout lever is built into the handle. Instead of a harsh shriek, the kettle emits a gentle whistle when the water boils.
TanTan Smart Plug Pack
This smart plug pack includes two smart plugs and doesn't require a hub to use. The WiFi-enabled switches work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control. He can schedule a timer to automatically turn on and shut off electronic devices throughout the house.
321 STRONG Foam Roller
Foam rollers are generally affordable and easy to transport, making them a solid choice for any fitness enthusiast. The 321 STRONG Foam Roller measures just 13 inches long, and weighs only one pound. Knots are released and tension rolled out with the medium density roller.
Oster Double Tiered Food Steamer
This double-tiered food steamer from Oster is ideal for poultry, fish, meat and vegetables. Its multi-level design makes it easy to steam two types of food at once. He can keep tabs on his meal with the 60-minute timer.
Tough Headwear Skull Cap
When the temperature drops, it's crucial to cover up with a thermal hat. The Tough Headwear Skull Cap works equally well when worn alone for activities such as runs and rides as it does as a helmet liner for winter sports. The hat comes in several colors and features a one-size-fits-all design.
Panasonic Full-Size Classic Headphones
These Panasonic headphones are also available in an on-ear format. Highlights include a balanced sound, complete with powerful bass and vocals, for a well-rounded listening experience, and padded earpads for comfortable long-term wear. The cord is over six feet long for total listening flexibility.
Snoozies Fleece Slippers
The Snoozies Fleece Slippers feature a fleece lining and are available in several different colors. A slip-resistant sole keeps feet from sliding around. The slippers are safe for the washer and dryer, and come in various sizes.
Sport2People Running Pouch Belt
If he's a runner, consider giving this running belt pouch as a gift. The pouch is large enough to store a smartphone. There are also two expandable pockets, one of which is large. The belt is designed to fit snugly without bouncing or rubbing, which reduces the risk of chafing and skin irritation. The belt is waterproof for inclement weather runs.
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Cooking an egg the right way can be a challenge. Enter the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, a versatile product that does everything from boiled to poached eggs, to scrambled eggs and more. The cooker is compact enough to fit nicely into a dorm or kitchen with limited space. A measuring cup is included, along with a recipe book.
saraca core Base Layer Leggings
Compression leggings do more than just keep muscles warm. Many tights, such as these pants, offer a compression material that can help reduce fatigue, along with some exercise-related aches and pains. These tights are designed for year-round use, and can be worn as a base layer during the coldest months.
Billy Jealousy Beard Oil
The right beard oil strengthens and protects beards. The Billy Jealousy Beard Oil is made with all-natural ingredients that are gentle enough for sensitive skin. Hallmark ingredients include avocado and sweet almond oils. In addition to providing beard protection, the oil helps keep flakes and itching at bay.
Anker SoundCore Mini
The Anker SoundCore Mini is a compact Bluetooth speaker designed for on-the-go use. Despite its small size, however, the speaker delivers a rich and full sound. Highlights include a play time of up to 15 hours per charge, and Bluetooth 4.0 technology.
iOttie Dashboard & Windshield Car Mount Holder
Between the limited amount of space in some vehicles and the convenience of having an easily accessible phone, a car mount holder is a practical gift idea for any smartphone owner. This mount is compatible with several smartphones and cases that measure 2.3 to 3.5 inches. The suction cup mount is easy to apply to the dashboard or windshield of most vehicles.
Venture Pal Lightweight Hiking Daypack
Whether he's an avid hiker or could use a lightweight daypack for various adventures, consider this budget-friendly bag. Highlights include a dual-layer bottom for added durability, and breathable mesh shoulder straps. The bag comes in an array of colors and has an assortment of compartments for organization and safe storage.
Uten Barbecue Charcoal Grill
He doesn't have to give up on grilling, even if he doesn't have much space. The compact Uten Barbecue Charcoal Grill is ideal for outdoor cooking, and is portable enough for tailgating, hiking, picnics and more. There's enough room to cook enough food to feed up to five people.
Turtle Wax Ultimate Car Care Kit
If he's serious about car maintenance, this Turtle Wax kit is a must. He'll find the essentials for keeping any car looking its best, from car wash to tire shine to a wax and spray kit. There's also an odor-reducing spray, scratch remover and a dash cleaner.
Hasbro Scrabble Crossword Game
Scrabble is a must-have game for any board game enthusiast. Every word counts as players scramble to rack up the highest point total for the ultimate win. This game is suitable for two people as well as small groups.
HemingWeigh Extra Thick Exercise Mat
Having an extra layer of cushioning can make a noticeable difference when it comes to workouts, especially for floor exercises. The HemingWeigh Extra Thick Foam Exercise Mat is a versatile mat with features such as a non-slip grip and double siding for added safety and effectiveness. Carrying straps make the mat easy to transport.
Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic Electric Toothbrush
The Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic Electric Toothbrush is an affordable rechargeable toothbrush that lasts up to two weeks per charge. A two-minute timer lets him know precisely when the brushing session is done. Contoured bristles provide a gentle yet thorough cleaning, while the soft-grip handle makes the toothbrush comfortable to use.
Champion Long Mesh Short
Even if the weather is foul, he can wear these Champion shorts indoors. This mesh short comes in several different colors, and features a 100 percent polyester construction. A drawstring closure holds the shorts securely in place during workouts. There are pockets on either side for storage.
PopSockets
A shattered phone is something that we all hope to never experience. This handy mount offers a more secure grip on the phone, especially when taking pictures, videos, texting and more. The mount comes in several different colors and collapses so that it's small enough to fit into a bag, backpack or pocket.
Kingston Canvas Select 32GB SDHC Class 10 SD Memory Card
This SD card comes in a variety of styles and sizes, with capacities up to 128GB. Highlights include read speeds up to 80MB/s and durable material that can withstand tough conditions. The card comes with a lifetime warranty for peace of mind.
Burt’s Bees Men’s Gift Set
The Burt’s Bees gift set is a good pick for any guy who is into natural products. Made from natural oils like coconut and sunflower oil, your groomsmen won’t have to worry about putting harsh chemicals onto their skin. The hand salve is likely the most underrated part of this gift set. It works well to keep hands moisturized and nourished, especially in harsher winter months.
T-fal Professional Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Fry Pan
The T-fal Professional Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Fry Pan features a heat indicator that lets cooks know when the pan has reached its optimal cooking temperature. Aside from its nonstick interior, which is safe for use with metal utensils, the pan stands out for its even heat distribution and anti-warp construction. It's also dishwasher safe, and is suitable for induction and all other cooking methods.
Marino’s Winter Cashmere Feel Men Scarf
A cozy cashmere scarf can be just the accessory he needs when the temperature drops. The affordable Marino’s Winter Cashmere Feel Men Scarf features a 100 percent breathable cotton material that's suitable for those with sensitive skin. The scarf comes in an array of colors and can be paired with just about any outfit.
Bacon & Bourbon Man Candle
The handmade Bacon & Bourbon Man Candle will fill the air with his favorite aromas. Burn time ranges from 50 hours to 100 depending on the size of the candle. There are other aromas to choose from if bacon and bourbon isn't his preferred combination.
