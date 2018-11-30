15 Best Gifts for Woodworkers: The Ultimate List

If you’re stumped over what to get the woodworker in your life, don’t panic. We’ve pulled together the best gifts for woodworkers, even the one who seems to have everything.
True HEPA Air Purifier by The Pure Company
If you're looking for a unique gift beyond tools and equipment, pick up this HEPA air filtration system from The Pure Company for their home. It certainly won't replace the need for a dust collector in their workshop but as you're probably all too aware, the dust doesn't stop at the workshop.
Woodworking leads to huge amounts of dust and while they can make an effort to leave most of the visible particles in their workshop, the smaller, invisible particles migrate into living spaces. This smaller, secondary filter is a second line of defense to keep the people in the home happy and healthy by removing allergens.
Having a quality air filter will help to remove those microscopic particles and keep the air in the house cleaner and safer. Plus the carbon pre-filter on this one neutralizes odors so it can reduce any smells of wood stains, paints, glue or other chemicals that may have been brought from their workshop into the home on their clothes, as well as any normal odors from pets or cooking.
The Pure Company sent me a sample of their line months back and I can tell you that I am beyond impressed at what this thing can do, especially at its compact size. It's extremely quiet and pulls in air in a full 360 degrees so there is no bad place to keep it.
One filter covers 750 square feet and replacement filters are affordable. If dust migration is a concern of yours, check out this article from Wood Magazine on how to keep dust in the workshop.
Good Clean Fun: Misadventures in Sawdust at Offerman Woodshop
This book is written by Nick Offerman, star of Parks and Recreation, host of Making It, and professional woodwork. He's funny, thoughtful, and absurdly likable and he managed to write a book that is exactly that as well.
Good Clean Fun contains funny shop stories, step by step projects, woodworker lore and history, illustrations, and even a few recipes. It's a fun, easy read and only a fellow woodworker would get all the inside jokes.
Measure Once Coffee Mug
If you're looking for gifts for woodworkers in your life and that is about as reckless as they get, check out this hilarious mug from Perks and Recreation. You've got to respect their attention to detail, but it's okay to also have some fun with it.
This mug is microwave and dishwasher (top rack) safe.
Bosch Bluetooth Enabled Laser Distance Measure
Spoil them this year with a gadget that will make the rest of their year easier. This professional Bosch laser measuring tool replaces their old measuring tape. As a laser, it eliminates some of the common measuring errors that can happen with traditional measuring tapes like the tape slipping or not being exactly straight.
There is less bending and reaching with this digital measuring tape which can save a lot of time and back strain. And because the Bluetooth enabled device exports measurements to an app on your phone, there's no worry you'll forget the measurements before you jot them down somewhere.
It's accurate to within 1/8 of an inch, has a range of 165 feet, and works both indoors and outdoors. The black, backlit display with white text makes it much more readable in the sun than other models that use black text on white. It's small enough to it your pocket and comes with its own carrying case and wrist strap as well.
Beyond taking simple measurements this device has loads of functions like digital leveling, angles, volume, indirect measurements, and real-time measuring that adjusts instantaneously as you move closer or farther from the target.
Workman’s Friend Skin Barrier
This lotion works as a liquid glove to prevent stains, paint, grease, dirt, and other irritants from sticking to your skin. If you apply this to your hands before work, anything you get on your hands will be unbelievably easier to wash off afterward instead of having to spend forever at the sink washing and rewashing your hands with all kinds of special soaps like Goop. It's one tiny step that saves a lot of time later.
Plus all that handwashing is bad for your skin leaving you with dry, irritated, and cracked hands. Workman's Friend helps to keep your skin healthy by skipping harsh soaps and gently moisturizing without ever feeling greasy.
Set of Woodworking Tool Prints
These four vintage patent style illustrations are an original gift for the woodworker in your life. They'd look great in any workshop, office, or den.
Each image is printed on Archive Paper so the prints will be long-lasting and resist fading. They fit into eight by 10 frames which are very easy to find--unless your woodworker ends up wanting to build the frames themselves.
Rak Magnetic Wristband
This wristband has 10 built-in magnet sections for storing nails, screws, drill bits, and any other small metal hardware. It's much safer than holding the nails you need in your mouth and much easier than climbing up and down a ladder to get more nails as you need them.
It's a neat, convenient gift that they might not buy for themselves (they can get by without it) but would really love to have.
Woodworking Edition Hudson Apron
Upgrade their apron this year. Hudson Durable Good's aprons are consistently called some of the best workshop aprons out there and their Woodworking Edition apron is built specifically with their needs in mind.
The durable canvas has been waxed to resist water, connections have heavyweight brass grommets, pockets are double stitched, and waist-level pockets have sawdust flaps to protect them from filling up with dust as you work.
The Woodworking Edition also has extra hammer loops and padded shoulder straps to support the added weight comfortably. Even the color is meant to hide sawdust.
Husky 9 Drawer Mobile Workbench
Go big this year with this mobile workbench from Huskey. This 46-inch wide workbench has a solid wood work surface with a protective seal to keep your bench looking good even after years of wear.
The nine drawers have smooth ball bearing operation. Each drawer is lockable and comes in a variety of sizes for great organization. The lockable casters make this easy to move as needed or keep in place if you prefer.
There's very little assembly so you won't be giving someone a four-hour project. The only things left to do are to attach the wheels (if you want them on there) and the pull handle on the side.
There isn't a workman alive who doesn't need more storage and workspace so this is bound to be a hit.
Pegboard Bins
Does anyone ever have enough pegboard bins? No. The answer is no.
They're simple to install, easy to rearrange, and perfect for organizing all those tiny bits so you can find them fast. These are a nice neutral black and come with color-coded labels. They are compatible with metal and non-metal boards.
Worx Pegasus Portable Work Table & Sawhorse
If they could use a portable worktable or sawhorse, get them the Pegasus by Worx. The aluminum reinforced ABS plastic worktable folds down first into a sawhorse and then folds again to lay flat so it's easy to transport and store.
As a worktable, it can hold 300 pounds of force and in its locked sawhorse position it can hold up to 1000 pounds. For a folding 30 pound table that is more than impressive. There are six built-in clamps, two quick clamps and four clamp dogs, to securely hold projects of odd sizes and shapes. It even has a small, built-in bottom shelf to store items off the ground when not in use.
It comes fully assembled and ready to use out of the box.
Measure, Measure, Cut, Swear, Repeat Shirt
Document this tried and true measuring technique with his funny tee shirt. It's comfortable, 100% cotton, and the distressed look will help it hold up longer.
It comes in black, asphalt, brown, heather grey, and heather blue.
Professional Bucket Dolly
Save back strain with this bucket dolly from the Chemical Guys. It's a simple little device with a big impact: they'll never have to haul heavy buckets around their workshop again.
It fits buckets between 3.5 gallons and seven gallons and has stabilizing bolts to keep smaller items from moving around. Locking casters keep the dolly in place where you want it. Plus, it's made in America and built to withstand professional contractor use.
Not Ignoring You Joke Mug
You know it's true and they know it's true.
This clever mug from Inked Creatively will definitely get you some laughs this holiday. It's well printed and microwave safe.
Readywares Waxed Canvas Bucket Organizer
If the woodworker in your life travels out for jobs, get them his bucket organizer from Readywares. The heavy-duty canvas organizer is waxed to repel moisture and sized to fit five-gallon buckets.
It has a total of 60 pockets arranged on the outside and inside of the bucket in a variety of shapes and sizes to keep things orderly and easy to find.