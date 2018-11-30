15 Best Gifts for Woodworkers: The Ultimate List

Our Review

If you're looking for a unique gift beyond tools and equipment, pick up this HEPA air filtration system from The Pure Company for their home. It certainly won't replace the need for a dust collector in their workshop but as you're probably all too aware, the dust doesn't stop at the workshop.

Woodworking leads to huge amounts of dust and while they can make an effort to leave most of the visible particles in their workshop, the smaller, invisible particles migrate into living spaces. This smaller, secondary filter is a second line of defense to keep the people in the home happy and healthy by removing allergens.

Having a quality air filter will help to remove those microscopic particles and keep the air in the house cleaner and safer. Plus the carbon pre-filter on this one neutralizes odors so it can reduce any smells of wood stains, paints, glue or other chemicals that may have been brought from their workshop into the home on their clothes, as well as any normal odors from pets or cooking.

The Pure Company sent me a sample of their line months back and I can tell you that I am beyond impressed at what this thing can do, especially at its compact size. It's extremely quiet and pulls in air in a full 360 degrees so there is no bad place to keep it.

One filter covers 750 square feet and replacement filters are affordable. If dust migration is a concern of yours, check out this article from Wood Magazine on how to keep dust in the workshop.