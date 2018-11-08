61 Best Gifts Under $30 for Christmas 2018

Our Review

Gorgeously glowing, and mysteriously healing, this Himalayan salt bowl lamp is a calming addition to any room in the house. The warm salt minerals release negative ions and naturally purify the surrounding air. Plus, the golden glow seems so warm and wonderful. The salt crystals can even be a way to naturally diffuse essential oils making it an aromatherapy lamp too. It comes with a dimmer switch, so you can adjust the light with your mood. These lamps are even said to help you sleep better and awaken refreshed.

These salt lamps come in many styles and price ranges. If you're shopping for lots of people, you can find lots of different ones here.