61 Best Gifts Under $30 for Christmas 2018

There’s no better way to celebrate the spirit of Christmas than with moderately priced gifts that are functional, fun, funny and cool. These gifts under $30 have you covered, with great gift ideas for colleagues, family, and friends of every age.
Himalayan Salt Lamp Bowl
Our Review
Gorgeously glowing, and mysteriously healing, this Himalayan salt bowl lamp is a calming addition to any room in the house. The warm salt minerals release negative ions and naturally purify the surrounding air. Plus, the golden glow seems so warm and wonderful. The salt crystals can even be a way to naturally diffuse essential oils making it an aromatherapy lamp too. It comes with a dimmer switch, so you can adjust the light with your mood. These lamps are even said to help you sleep better and awaken refreshed.
These salt lamps come in many styles and price ranges. If you're shopping for lots of people, you can find lots of different ones here.
PURE Cucumber Spa Basket
Our Review
This adorable bath gift set is great for both a woman's body and her mind. This spa set is made with cucumber extract that revitalizes skin. Cucumbers have been used for years for skincare because they're rich in phytochemicals that cause the collagen in skin to tighten and firm. Along with natural vitamin C and caffeic acid, cucumbers are super skin friendly.
Packed in an adorable lunch box style tin, this fun gift includes shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, body spray, bath crystals and rose shaped soaps. The PURE Strawberry spa gift set is another fun option for bath lovers everywhere. The PURE Hydrating Olive Oil Skin Therapy Kit is great for both men and women with dry skin issues, and it comes in a cute little tub shaped container.
Beard Grooming Kit
Our Review
Has "no shave November" become a year round thing for the guys on your list? If the answer is yes, this highly rated beard grooming kit is a great gift for them. It includes everything he'll need to keep his face mane in shape. He can groom, trim, shape and tame his facial hair with extra sharp stainless steel barber beard scissors, a 100 percent boar bristle brush, super softening beard oil, and the incredible shaping power of heavy duty beard balm. The wooden comb can easily tackle tangles without pulling, and after all that pampering his facial fur will look simply stunning.
While the products in this kit are unscented, if you think he'd prefer products with fragrance, the Bossman Beard Kit is strictly products labeled as "magic scent." What that means is a masculine blend of sandalwood and vanilla, which does sound pretty luscious.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Our Review
Perfect for people on the go, this breakfast sandwich maker makes morning meals simple. You simple select your bread, egg, cheese and meat, and in five minutes you've got a gourmet sandwich to go, made with your own healthy ingredients from home. With this nifty machine, your giftee can skip the stove and toaster, plus all the added dishwashing and clean up. At less than $30, we're not surprised this nifty gift is a #1 Amazon best seller.
Electric Wine Opener
Our Review
This is one of those gifts that will impress any wine lover. It saves them from fumbling with an old school wine key, or trying to figure out the rabbit corkscrew openers. This rechargeable electric wine opener can open a bottle in seven seconds flat, and opens 80 bottles on a single charge. It comes in a beautifully boxed set that includes a corkscrew, foil cutter, wine pourer, vacuum wine stopper and the recharger with a manual.
Doinkit Darts Magnetic Dart Board
Our Review
Darts are great all around fun, and playing is a perfect way to build eye-hand coordination. If the kid on your gift list doesn't have a safe space for a real dart board, and a wall that can accommodate a few holes from those metal tipped darts, this Doinkit dart board is an awesome option. Fun for kids of all ages (yes, grownups, we mean you) this dart board delivers all the fun of real darts, but with magnets enclosed safely inside, they stick to the target and not the wall.
When they're ready to graduate to the real game of darts, this set from Viper League is an awesome present, but above budget for our list of gifts under $30. You could always splurge, of course.
Wild Shot Deluxe Gun Cleaning Kit
Our Review
This popular gun cleaning kit contains everything your hunter or recreational shooter needs to keep their firearms in top working condition. Fitted brushes give them added precision while performing this important maintenance task. The kit features 10 brass wire brushes for cleaning many different caliber firearms. It also has five cleaning mops, two solid brass adaptors, two slotted patch holders, 25 cleaning patches, double-ended nylon brush, double-ended cleaning pick, a bottle for gun oil, and three solid brass rods.
The fact that it stows neatly in a bullet shaped container makes this gift even cooler. And at less than $30, it's rated nearly as highly as some cleaning kits that cost nearly $100.
Whiskey Stones & Whiskey Glass Gift Box
Our Review
For a true whiskey aficionado, there's nothing worse than a diluted glass of the good stuff thanks to quickly melting ice cubes. This beautifully boxed set is a whiskey drinkers dream come true. With two crystal rocks glasses, eight granite chilling rocks, along with some other accoutrements, they're nestled in a pretty wooden box lined with black velvet. It's a sophisticated gift under $30.
Another boxed set includes stainless steel whiskey stones, along with tongs, two glasses and an etched wooden box.
Mason Jar Solar Lights Set
Our Review
A gift so clever and cute, everyone will want these solar powered lights in mason jars. They'd be perfect for a rustic cabin, camping trip or anywhere you need a bit of extra light. Fairy lights look like fireflies inside the jars, and they charge in just six to eight hours in the sun, and stay lighted for up to eight hours afterward.
You can double the number of individual jar lights with this set, however each jar light is just a bit smaller.
Personalized Cutting Board,
Our Review
What more special gift than one they'll use every day? This personalized bamboo cutting board will always be a reminder of you, and your thoughtful ways. Because bamboo is naturally water resistant, it's a great choice for the kitchen, because foods are less likely to permeate the surface. It's simple to customize whenever you order, and receive this gift a week.
The personalized bamboo pizza peel is another cool idea, although it's closer to fifty bucks.
Kids’ Walkie Talkies
Our Review
There's a reason these kids' walkie talkies are a #1 Amazon best seller. They're small, easy to use and drop resistant, a key for all kids. With a three mile effective range in open fields, and one half to one mile range around the neighborhood, they're great for games of tag, hide and seek and any other shenanigans kids can come up with.
Kids will like that they look like real military walkie talkies, but they're equipped with lots of features that will make them great for years to come, like a backlit LCD display, built-in flashlight, earpiece connection, 10 ringtones, battery indicator, channel auto scan, power saving function, hands-free function (VOX), and adjustable volume control. These are great for boys and girls alike, and come in seven different color combos.
Godiva Hot Cocoa Travel Set
Our Review
Anyone who loves hot cocoa is going to be head over heels when they receive this sweet treat. It features world famous Godiva milk chocolate hot cocoa, along with a 16 ounce Godiva gold travel tumbler. Since it's already wrapped up with a pretty gift box and ribbon, it's one of those gifts that's great for a co-worker or boss. Do make sure you keep them well stocked with a variety of Godiva hot cocoa. This sampler is a great way to do just that.
Monet Water Lilies Folding Umbrella
Our Review
For any woman who lives with the threat of an occasional rainstorm, she can ditch the plain old black or red umbrella and opt instead for this beautiful big umbrella printed with perhaps one of the world's most famous pieces of art. The Monet waterlilies print is nearly as striking on this accessory as it is in real life. With a generous 48 inch arc, it can cover two people walking side by side.
This same company makes a lovely Monet Waterlilies print scarf, as well as a handy tote bag. In case she prefers Van Gogh, the Starry Night umbrella is a beauty too.
Sterling Silver & Gemstone Celtic Knot Earrings
Our Review
A Celtic knot represents lover everlasting, and these pretty dangle earrings are an expression of that kind of love. These sterling silver earrings feature swirling strands in a design that represents infinity because it never stops. This traditional Celtic design paired with sparkling, colorful gemstones, creates these unique drop earrings.
French-wire earring backs support each sterling silver drop earring shape - accented along the bottom by an oval-shaped gemstone. You can choose from amethyst, blue topaz, garnet or created opal for an unforgettable gift. If you're looking for a romantic gift, these earrings from Chuvora feature heart shaped purple amethysts as part of the design.
Sleepyheads Women’s Fleece Wrap Cardigan
Our Review
Sometimes a woman likes to cozy up in something completely comfortable, and this fleece wrap cardigan is an easy answer. With long sleeves, an open front, draped shawl collar, asymmetric hem, and two side pockets, it's perfect to throw on top of her jammies or jeans and a tee. The solid plush heathered fleece has a nicely finished ribbed trim, and the inside features lighter complementary color plush fleece. It comes in four different colors, and the woman on your gift list is guaranteed to love it.
Celtic Pocket Knife
Our Review
A perfect idea for the knife collector on your gift list, this hand forged Celtic pocket knife has a unique look and feel. The shape fits comfortably in their hand, and is quickly accessed from the natural stamped leather sheath that comes with it. The antique feel and historic appeal are undeniable. Meant to be worn around the neck, it's suitable for recreational use, including hunting and fishing.
Looking for a knife that can be worn on a belt? The Medieval Celtic Knife comes with a black leather sheath made especially to worn that way, but it is about ten bucks more expensive.
Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag
Our Review
There's nothing more annoying when traveling than trying to juggle ziplock bags full of makeup and hair products between a suitcase and the hotel bathroom. This awesome hanging travel toiletry bag delivers storage, organization, and plenty of room to stow travel bottles of shampoo, conditioner, lotions and whatever else your giftee might deem necessary. The best part of this bag is the high quality zippers and waterproof and leak proof construction. That means they'll never arrive to spilled products on their clothes and inside their suitcase.
This toiletry bag comes in six colors that are suitable for both men and women. A nice set of leak proof travel bottles is another great gift idea.
Daily Ritual Long-Sleeve Jersey V-Neck Dress
Our Review
FInding gifts under $30 is never easy, but when you can get the lady on your list this soft and comfy jersey dress for under $22, it's practically a miracle. This long sleeved dress is a simple slip on, with a V neck and flared silhouette that can go from casual wear to more formal, depending on her accessories.
The flattering styling with a slightly dropped hem in back is a definite bonus, but it's the fabric that's really to die for. The rayon and spandex blend is so soft on the skin and it drapes beautifully. What's even better is that you can toss this in the washer and dryer and it comes out perfect for her next wearing. Daily Ritual is Amazon's brand of affordable causal wear for women. If you want to explore more, look here.
Brew Ha Ha! The Crafty Game For Beer Lovers
Our Review
This brutal game for beer lovers is a hilarious combination of many other slightly socially incorrect games for adults. Because this involves some serious beer drinking, please make sure when you give this gift that it comes with an offer to be the DD and referee for the night. Players combine their cards to create their own funny, accurate, or just plain ridiculous descriptions of each beer they try, and the hilarity only begins there.
Be sure to bring snacks to the game table like these Hoppy IPA, Roasty Stout, and Honey Ale beer candies.
Scuddles Garden Tools Set
Our Review
This double gauge cotton garden tool tote is filled with the essential selection of garden tools. For just $21.99 it makes a great holiday, housewarming or birthday gift for someone who is just starting to work in their yard or planter boxes. It comes with a shovel, fork, rake, transplanter, weeding tool and garden sprayer, along with construction grade gardening gloves. The tool heads are rust resistant stainless steel, so even though this is a kit for beginning gardeners, it's going to last for years.
Another cute gardening gift is this five piece garden tool set with a tote that becomes a little sit-down stool that's easy on the back and knees.
Crayola Light-up Tracing Pad
Our Review
Kids love to draw, but they're sometimes intimidated by how difficult it can be. This cool LED light up tablet lets them hone their skills by tracing anything they want to try. It comes with a graphite pencil for drawing outlines, and 12 colored pencils for filling in, plus ten blank sheets of tracing paper. It's a great gift for kids aged six and up.
The Crayola Emoji Stamp Maker is another fun gift that's way below your $30 budget, that comes with enough supplies for kids to make 16 custom emojis. Stamp away.
Let’s Go Fido Dog Walking Bag
Our Review
Got a pal with a pooch who needs something special this year? This Let's Go Fido dog walking bag is a cool option to keep both of them fit and healthy. Two straps give it the flexibility to be worn as a waist pouch or a shoulder or crossbody bag, and it comes with a water bottle and pop up dog dish. Zippered pockets on front, back, top and inside, as well as mesh carry pockets on each side, means there's room for dog toys, poop bags, and their cell phone and water as well.
NFL 16 Can Soft-Sided Cooler
Our Review
People are crazy about their fave football teams, and there's no better way to honor that football frenzy than with their own personal cooler. Brandishing team logos from across the NFL, this 16 can cooler is a terrific gift that will get used long after Super Bowl Sunday. It can hold beer bottles standing up as well as cans, and it's even big enough for a bottle of wine. You know their stuff will stay cool because this cooler is made by the good folks at Coleman, the cooler experts. The only thing left for you to do is fill it before delivering it.
Unicorn Water Bottle
Our Review
Kids and adults need encouragement to drink more water, and this fun unicorn water bottle might do the trick. The double wall steel insulated bottle holds 17 ounces of hot or cold drinks, and it keeps them at the desired temperature all day long. It comes with a cute little carrying bag too, so it's perfect to grab and go for school or work.
Looking for a more adult style insulated bottle? The Nathan Hammerhead Stainless Steel water bottle is our current fave, keeping ice more than 24 hours at a time, even in warmer temperatures. Plus they come in a cool array of colors, and sizes up to a whopping 40 ounces, which is perfect for a long hike or car trip.
Girl’s Animal Knee High Socks
Our Review
Girls love cute socks, and this eight pack of knee highs is just the ticket for lots of giggles as well as warmth. Topped with knee tickling creatures like kittens, bears and foxes, the cute socks would make perfect stocking stuffers or a single larger gift for the girl on your list. We also think they'll love these owl knee high socks, and another set even includes a magical unicorn.
Emergency Survival Kit
Our Review
In the case of an honest to goodness emergency, you need an actual kit of MacGyver tools to get you safely out of a dangerous situation. This little kit makes a great gift for anyone on your list, because it comes complete inside a clever compact case and contains all the important survival necessasaries. At just about a pound, this clever kit includes everything from a survival knife and glass breaking tool, to a space blanket, compass, paracord, fire starter and more.
Learning Resources Beaker Creatures Liquid Reactor Super Lab
Our Review
STEM toys are one of the best opportunities to create your kids' fascination with all things science through building their own bubbling adventures. They can extract their creatures from their mysterious science reactor pods - both creepy and super cool. The lab doubles as a working science set, complete with amazing hands-on experiments inspired by the beaker creatures and their worlds.
The Beaker Creatures Magnification Chamber Science Activity Set features 35 beaker creatures and the multi-part chamber's movable magnifier lets kids take a closer look at every horn, tentacle, and antenna.
Kids’ Monster Slouch Slippers
Our Review
Slippers are a great gift no matter what time of year they arrive, and these slouchy monsters will be a fave for the boys on your shopping list. Super cozy and warm, they're made from fuzzy fleece, with a whip stitched micro-suede sole. Better yet, they're completely machine washable, because we know how stinky little feet can get.
Monsters aren't your only option either. We love the leopard slouch slippers, as well as the big black bear paws, but with more than two dozen animal options, you can find the perfect pair for all the kids on your list.
Build-A-Bot Unicorn Robotics Kit
Our Review
Everyone knows unicorns are hot, thanks to their magical and mysterious reputations. Kids especially love them, and this fun robotics kit lets them build one of their very own. Made for kids as young as five, this kit comes with 20 pieces that easily snap together, along with stickers to decorate their unicorn.
The Build-a-Bot Puppy and Bunny Kits are fun options too, as they all create STEM learning opportunities while promoting fun play. Better yet, all the bots have interchangeable parts, so your kids can create creatures of their own imagination, and all of these kits are great gifts under $30.
Lavaa Lashes 3D Mink Eyelashes
Our Review
It's hard not to want to give your BFF a wicked set of mink eyelashes as a gift, especially ones with names like Devilish, Badass and Posh. The fact of the matter is that these mink lashes will leave her looking like a total femme fatale, drawing attention to her eyes first. I got a pair from LaVaa Lash to try, and I have to admit it - they're wickedly fun.
The Devilish style is natural and subtle. With a criss-cross pattern, they blend more naturally with your own eyelashes. This lash has a heavier wing, with longer and more dense mink hairs in the corner end. The band makes them super easy to apply with just a light touch of adhesive, and they can easily be worn up to 30 times. Wow! Since the holidays are often a time for full makeup and parties, you might want to deliver this gift sooner than later.
Kids Waterproof Sports Watch
Our Review
This cool sports watch is a great gift for your kid who plays soccer, swims, runs and in general gets wet and dirty. It's waterproof, and especially durable for the kind of rough and tumble it will likely get on a young person's wrist. With the time, date, week, stopwatch and dual alarm system, it can keep them on track to be home by curfew, and the backlight makes it easy for them to check the time, even after dark. We love that it offers both a traditional watch face, as well as a digital watch.
Global Beauty Care Gel Face Mask Three Pack
Our Review
Sheer indulgence is what this fun present is all about. This three-mask pack is filled with skin loving treatments to look younger, deeply moisturize and refine pores. Each tub gives your giftee several treatments, and this gift comes with the coolest little spatula to keep her fingers and bacteria out of the pots.
The grapefruit and collagen mask revives and restores her tired skin. The shea butter and coconut oil mask soothes and softens dry skin, and the aloe and green tea mask minimizes pores and strengthens skin. Another three mask set features rose, gold and cucumber masks, each targeting specific skin issues. They're both among our favorite gifts under $30 for the ladies (and men) on your Christmas list.
Tree of Life Wrap Leather Cuff Bracelet
Our Review
Wrap bracelets are hot, especially with older girls who love to wear them for their fun and funky look. This bracelet delivers on style, but it includes some design elements that make it an even more special gift for the girl on your list. Some of the genuine leather bands include uplifting sayings to keep her positive, on the right track and having fun with life.
You can get it in five different colors, so if you've got more than one girl to shop for, you can buy each their own color. If the tree of life seems a bit mature, consider the Heart Leather Wrap Bangle, or the Snowflake Wrap Bracelet that mixes metal, leather and faux pearls too.
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Neon Nightglow 12-Pack Egg Carton
Our Review
It's time for new babies in Hatchyland, and this cute carton of Hatchimals eggs is yet another fun opportunity for your favorite little one to adopt a new crew of collectibles. Kids share their love and care by rubbing each egg’s purple heart until it turns pink. Once the color magically changes, they simply press down to gently crack the shell and meet their new friend.
Once their baby Hatchimals are born, get them the Hatchimals Hatchery Nursery Playset, with sweet little nests to nurture and tend to their babies. It also includes an egg that's ready to hatch.
Pinky Family Mini-Puppy Purse
Our Review
Little girls love purses, and there's no getting around the fact that this little pink puppy bag is just about the cutest. With a sweet face and puppy ears, this crossbody bag can carry your little girl's treasures, from lip balm to a little stuffed toy, and tissues of course. What might be our favorite detail on this purse? The hardware that looks like a little puppy pacifier.
These bags also come in other ridiculously cute styles including baby bunnies and bigger bunnies. You can also choose from plenty of color options as well.
My First Coding & Computer Science Kit
Our Review
Coding is one of the keys to success for your kids and this science kit unlocks the mysteries of computer science while creating the kinds of things kids love to learn about. This lets them make binary necklaces, ancient encryption devices, and create sorting races, mystery mazes, pixelated pictures and so much more.
Challenging mind games and learning techniques promote STEM education for kids 6-12 years old.
Kids Knit Hooded Poncho
Our Review
Have you got a kid you'd like to keep wrapped up in cuddly warmth? This cute hooded poncho covers their head, shoulders and face all in the image of an adorable fox. When the hood is down, the little poncho is a great substitute for a sweater, keeping them cozy throughout the day. For fun knitted hats without the poncho, check out the cute kitty, sweet bunny and fun zebra. For a different take on the poncho style, the unicorn is a total win.
Cold Brew Coffee Maker Kit
Our Review
For the coffee and tea lover on your list, a delicious cold drink could be just around the corner. They can enjoy less acidic and more flavorful cold coffee and tea, without sludge, due to this brewer's impressive 200-micron, leak-free fine-mesh cold brew filter. An all in one package, this brew set includes a borosilicate glass carafe, silicone handle (most carafes have breakable glass handles), stainless steel cold brew coffee filter and an airtight lid.
Don't forget to get them so specialty grind cold brew coffee so they can start enjoying their gift as soon as possible.
Jo Chef Professional Kitchen Torch
Our Review
Let the flambé and crème brulée making commence. Turn up the heat this holiday season with this professional grade butane kitchen torch. The perfect gift for a daring culinarian who loves to make flaming dishes, and gets off on the awestruck looks as they serve them. This little torch is built with safety in mind, and has an adjustable flame. It can be used outside the kitchen too for small welding jobs, cigar lighting and other fiery fun.
Keep the home fires burning by making sure your chef doesn't run low on butane. This two pack is a great way to ensure that doesn't happen.
Osmo Super Studio Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends
Our Review
This creative toy for kids teaches them drawing skills while combining their creations with digital fun. While they connect with Disney characters and stories, they'll unleash their creativity. This kit gives them 100 pictures to play with, and hours of fun starring Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto.
If you're looking to inspire them with their favorite superheroes, get them the Osmo Super Studio Incredibles 2 drawing kit. Both support visual thinking and experimentation, keys to lifelong learning.
Chillsner Beer Chiller Sticks
Our Review
There's nothing worse than buying a great microbrew, bringing it home, and then having to wait for hours while the fridge cools it to perfect drinking temperature. With these Chillsner sticks, those worries are crushed. Just keep them in at the ready inside the freezer, and once you pop the cap off your bottle and take a few sips, you can slide these in and seal the sipping top and voila! your beer is instantly cooling and stays cooler longer. Genius.
Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set
Our Review
For the home bartender who likes to mix it up like a pro, this stainless steel cocktail shaker set will make his drinks look effortless. This professional quality set includes all the necessaries for your mixologist to whip up anything from the perfect martini to mojitos. The 14 piece set includes 15 and 30 ounce shaker tins, a hawthorne cocktail strainer, .75 ounce and 1.25 ounce cocktail jiggers, a seven inch flat bottle opener, six pour spouts, a pair of two ounce stainless shot glasses, and a red knob bar spoon.
Get them The Ultimate Bar Book, that guides them through making more than a thousand cocktails, then invite yourself over for a drink.
Chia Pet Groot
Our Review
For your Guardians of the Galaxy fanatic, this Chia seed sprouter lets them grow their own Groot. In just a few weeks, this Chia pet will grow a beautiful green mane of delicious sprouts ready to enjoy on salads and sandwiches. The kit comes complete with the unique pottery planter, convenient plastic drip tray and chia seed packets for three plantings.
If your giftee doesn't have a preferred pet, we think the elephant and puppy Chia pets are super cute, and they'd make great gifts for kids as well as adults.
Storm Glass Weather Forecaster
Our Review
Everyone likes to know the weather forecast, and this unique storm glass is a fun and interesting way to predict what Mother Nature is about to deliver. When the weather is about to change, the crystals inside this bottle will show corresponding changes. It can sensitively predict the weather from sunny or cloudy, to storms, fog, rain and snow. If you've got a weather nerd on your list, this is a fascinating gift for them.
If you think someone would prefer a bit more high-tech weather monitoring, the ThermoPro Digital Wireless Weather Station shows indoor and outdoor temps and humidity, along with some other interesting facts, and displays that information on an easy to read touch screen display.
Oh! Nuts Holiday Gift Basket
Our Review
There's nothing quite as yummy, healthy and appreciated as a gift basket of delectably roasted nuts. This #1 Amazon best seller is filled to the brim with six varieties of savory nuts for snacking. Perfect as an office or client gift, anyone in your family would love it too. It features roasted salted cashews, pistachios and mixed nuts, raw walnuts, honey pecans and smoked almonds.
Another healthy snacking box from Oh! Nuts includes dried fruits like sweet and chewy pineapple, kiwi, pears, apples and apricots, along with heart-healthy pistachios and roasted almonds. How can you even choose between them? Both of these snack boxes are great $30 gifts.
Cave Tools Vegetable Grill Basket
Our Review
Grilled vegetables are the best. Healthy and colorful, they add a pop to any meal, but grilling them to perfection can be a little tricky. That's when this awesome, dishwasher safe vegetable grilling tray comes in handy. This non-stick tray is great for fruits and delicate seafood too, because you never have to worry about stuff falling through the grates. Made from stainless steel, it comes with a recipe book too.
For just a few extra bucks you can get it packaged with a salad spinner too, and still come in under your $30 limit.
Classic Scrapbooking Kit
Our Review
For anyone who loves to preserve memories in a special way, this classic scrapbooking kit offers all the tools to begin the journey down memory lane. It comes with an album, storage box, pens, acid free paper, stickers, stencils and more. Make the scrapbooking adventure even more fun by embellishing pictures with colored tapes, foils and glitter.
This is a gift you can continue to build on with clever edge cutting scissors, cool stencils, and more paper selections. You'll be amazed to see how their creativity takes off.
I Miss Your Face Personalized Candle
Our Review
This is the quintessential gift for people in a long distance relationship. The I Miss Your Face candle is custom created by a candle maker in Oregon, and the lid can be completely personalized with the message of your choice. This hand poured, pure soy candle takes about a day to make, so be sure to order in time for gift giving season.
If your long distance relationship is with a BFF, there's a candle for that too.
Pizza Socks Box
Our Review
Sometimes there's just no explanation needed for certain gifts. You give them simply because they're creative, funny or just plain fun. We think that should be your only motivation in making a home delivery of this Pizza socks box. These silly and sensational socks are designed with a mouth (or foot) watering array of pizza designs from Hawaiian to pepperoni, and mushroom to Mediterranean. Because they're actually really nicely made socks, they'll look great with guy's casual and work wear.
Get a single slice box with one pair of pepperoni socks if you need a few smaller presents this year.
Bamboo Guitar Neck Shaped Kitchen Utensil Set
Our Review
Cool kitchen tools make the best gifts, especially when you can pair them with some other life interest of the person you're shopping for. These bamboo kitchen tools have long handles shaped like guitar necks. They're sure to chase away the kitchen blues, and jazz up any cooking session. Heat, stain and odor resistant, they come gift boxed and ready for giving. Believe it or not, you can even get a Fender Strat bamboo cutting board to go with them.
Bloom Sister Ceramic Teapot for One
Our Review
Do you have a special sister you'd like to surprise this year? This sweet teapot for one is the perfect way to let her know just how special she is to you. This cute combo features a 15 ounce ceramic teapot and 8 ounce cup that stack together like peas in a pod. The teapot is covered in blooming flowers, and the cup features a fun gray and white zig zag pattern. They're microwavable, although hand washing is recommended to clean them. Don't forget to include some delicious and different tea to go with this set.
Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set
Our Review
While it might seem like a lazy gift, these electric salt and pepper grinders allow one to spice food perfectly without ever overdoing it. Gravity fed, they are made of stainless steel and acrylic, which complements most kitchens today. With a blue LED light, it's easy to see how much salt and pepper are being added to food, and they're just kind of fun to boot.
Romaine Calm Lettuce Carrot On Funny Apron
Our Review
Funny aprons are always the hit of the holidays. From tasteless and tacky to just plain humorous, they're guaranteed to get a giggle from all the cooks in the kitchen. This Romaine Calm apron plays off on that now famous British saying oft attributed to Winston Churchill. Get it in four different colors, and it's less than $20.
We also love the Kitchen Bitch apron, and the Your Opinion Is Not In The Recipe apron. Both are perfect for men and women alike.
How to Traumatize Your Children
Our Review
This parenting parody is guaranteed to deliver the laughs to any mom or dad on your gift list. After all, who doesn't remember their own trauma as a child? The true instructional manual on how to inflict significant emotional damage their kids will be a welcome addition to their more serious days of parenting. The tongue in cheek tome has been updated with hilarious new illustrations, and who doesn't need a good belly laugh while trying to raise children?
Men’s Winter Cashmere Feel Australian Wool Scarf
Our Review
This super soft Australian wool scarf promises to feel like cashmere and make the man on your list look just like this guy. (Kidding.) Lonn and lush it delivers lasting warmth for those days when he's out in the cold. It looks great with jackets or an overcoat. He'll love it because it's machine washable and never pills up. Get it in eight different colors.
If you want to bust the budget, get your guy a true cashmere scarf, which is the ultimate in warmth and elegance. Advance warning though, it'll cost you about twice as much.
Stainless Steel S’mores Maker
Our Review
Yum! Bring on the gooey goodness of chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers, because this easy to use S'mores maker makes it simple. Even kids can roast marshmallows to perfection over the electric flameless heater, skewing them with tiny forks to keep them secure. The little trays around the heater make perfect serving options for the crackers and chocolate.
Fondue is another fun family snack, and this chocolate fondue pot makes melty deliciousness to dip berries, cake bits and more.
TableTopics Family Gathering: Questions to Start Great Conversations
Our Review
The holidays can be a stressful time, especially at large family gatherings when conversation suddenly stops and awkward silence begins. This gift is going to save the day. TableTopics Family Gathering is a thought provoking game to help create conversations around family and shared experiences. With 135 question cards, there will be hours of fun hearing old memories and family stories.
The TableTopics Family Infomania can continue the conversations in future. For cousins and other kids to get to know one another better, we'd highly recommend TableTopics To Go kids edition.
Bocce Ball Game Set
Our Review
Bocce is a fun game for kids and adults alike. It challenges accuracy, especially if their lawn isn't completely smooth, and improves hand eye coordination. As each player tries to come closes to the pallino, or target ball, the competition can get brutal as players try to knock each other's balls away from the target. This complete bocce kit with eight balls, a pallino, a measuring tape, and carrying case so they can get the good times rolling wherever they go.
Wham-O Mini Frisbee Golf Set
Our Review
Fun for kids and kids at heart, this mini-Frisbee golf set is a great family gift everyone will love to play. Make it more challenging by setting tees further from the goal, and your giftee can test their Frisbee tossing experience against their friends and family. The metal chains on the goal are designed help to catch the disks, which in theory should make it simpler, but it's not. What it IS, is a ton of fun. This set comes complete and ready to play with the goal and six mini Frisbees.
Planet Earth DVD Box Set
Our Review
Breathtaking visuals, and compelling storytelling make the Planet Earth series one of the most popular shows on television. Five years in production, and over 2000 days in the field, using 40 cameramen filming across 200 locations, this is the ultimate portrait of our planet. It makes for wonderful family viewing. Just be prepared with plenty of popcorn, because nobody's going to want to stop watching.
Baby Aspen Four-Piece Gift Set
Our Review
For the littlest ones on your gift list, this adorable bath gift set is the perfect way to teach them to love sharky friends both in and out of the tub. Bath time is more fun when you get scrubbed up with a shark hand puppet bath mitt. Little sharky slippers keep their tootsies warm once they're out of the water, and dry them off with a fun shark head hooded towel. This gift will keep them cozy and cuddled from bath time to bedtime.