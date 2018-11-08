55 Best Christmas Gifts Under $50 for Him (2018)

Shopping for a husband or boyfriend on a budget can be a challenge. You want to get him something special without breaking the bank. In this list we found the most impressive gifts for men under $50.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
B.N.U.S Italy Made Sunglasses
Our Review
Every man needs a good pair of sunglasses. These stylish frames are made in Italy with a composite frame and real glass lenses. They come in over 50 different color combinations, so there is definitely one that your sweetheart will love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Etched Globe Whiskey Decanter
Our Review
Anything having to do with whiske is a great gift for men. This etched glass decanter features a world globe design, a hand blown glass ship inside, and a real wooden stand. Your man will be proud to display this decanter and will think of you every time he pours a stiff one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Timex Expedition Rugged Metal Watch
Our Review
Timex watches are known for their quality and durability. This watch has a manly style and is designed to stand up to the elements. It has a durable metal case and is water resistant up to 50m, so he can even wear it while swimming. This watch is ready for adventure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wooden Docking Station
Our Review
This desk organizer will keep his stuff together so he is never left wondering "Where is my...?" The organizer is made of real wood and has spaces for his phone, coffee mug, sunglasses, pens, keys, watch, wallet, credit card and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hisdern Silk Necktie Set
Our Review
A nice set of neckties is a classic gift for men, and one he will surely appreciate. This set of silk ties has three styles to match different occasions. and you can choose from 12 different combinations. There is a set to match any man's style. The ties are made of real solft silk and have a nice weight and interlining to make a perfectly smooth knot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
TMB Innovations Tie Clip Gift Set
Our Review
Professional men know how important it is to look sharp at work and when meeting with business associates. Tie clips add an extra bit of elegance to any suit and tie and can make him feel extra stylish. This set of tie clips comes with eight pieces of mixed styles in gold and silver.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lepower Desk Lamp
Our Review
This desk lamp will add timeless style to his desk at home or at the office. It is made of real wood and metal and has a classic, retro style with a modern twist. If he likes industrial, modern, retro or rustic style, this lamp is perfect for him.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Passion Planner 2019
Our Review
The Passion Planner is no ordinary calender. It is designed to help him define and break down his goals, both short and long term, and incorporate them into daily life. Whether your man is super organized or needs some help in that arena, this planner will be a valuable addition to his life. It will help him stay organized, increase productivity, and maintain both his professional and personal lives seamlessly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wax & Wick Forest Scented Soy Candle
Our Review
Wax & Wick candles are elegant and masculine, and the scents evoke feelings of being out in the wilderness. This Forest candle has a fresh, woodsy scent with notes of amer, vanilla and sandalwood. It is made of soy wax with a wooden wick that crackles as it burns.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Leatherman Wingman Multitool
Our Review
Every man needs a multitool, and Leatherman is the top brand for quality and good design. The Wingman is ready for anything, with 14 tools including a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, file, ruler, package opener and more. It folds into a compact size and has a 25 year warranty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Poshland Knives Tanto Style Custom Knife
Our Review
If he likes knives, he will love this custom Damascus Steel folding knife from Poshland Knives. This knife measures 8.4 inches and has a buffalo horn handle with Damascus Steel bolsters. The blade has a gorgeous and unique Fire Storm pattern, making this knife as beautiful and artistic as it is practical.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Outdoor Edge Para-Claw Heavy-Duty Paracord Knife Survival Bracelet
Our Review
This survival bracelet is truly unique. It combines the usual paracord design with a clip that conceals a small knife,which can be essential in emergencies. The blade is 1.5 inches of stainless steel and the cord measures 550 ft. You can choose from four color combinations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Good Clean Fun: Misadventures in Sawdust at Offerman Woodshop’ by Nick Offerman
Our Review
Nick Offerman truly lives the manly lifestyle he portrays on TV. He has his own wood shop where he creates everything from fine furniture to kazoos. This book is all about his passion for woodworking and the lessons to be learned from it, with a comedic twist. It has real projects that he can create at home, or just read and look at the mouth-watering color photos (Nick calls it "wood porn").
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NCYP Rectangular Terrarium
Our Review
Whether he has a green or a black thumb, he will love to displa this terrarium. This terrarium has a more man-friendly designt han most, with a geometric rectangular shape and dulled steel finishes instead of shiny gold or copper. This terrarium is great for easy to care for plants like succulents or air plants, or even just plain moss.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Aquatic Arts Marimo Aquarium Kit
Our Review
It doesnt get any easier than this Marimo Moss terrarium kit. The kit comes with moss balls, a jar, rocks, and a piece of coral for decoration. It will make a stunning centerpiece for his desk or dresser, and he can say he grew it himself!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
CarGuys Super Cleaner
Our Review
Car GUys Super Cleaner is the best product on the market today for cleaning cars. If your man loves his car and loves to keep it clean, he will really appreciate this practical gift. This multi surface product cleans any surface in the car, from the vinyl to the upholstery and even the outside. It even works gret on hard to clean things liek tree sap on the paint job or worn-in stains on the interior.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Grave Before Shave Beard Care Pack (Gentlemen’s Blend)
Our Review
If your gentleman has a beard, he will want to take great care of it. This kit contains all the essentials of beard care, including a tube of beard wash, a bottle of beard oil, a tin of beard balm and a wild boar hair beard brush.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Ground Coffee
Our Review
This coffee combines two amazing products into one - Jack Daniels whiskey and coffee. This blend uses 100% Arabica coffee medium roasted with the smooth flavor of Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey infused in the beans.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pizza Stone
Our Review
Pizza stones are awesome for anyone who loves pizza - and who doesn't? This pizza stone will allowhim to cook pizzas with perfectly crispy on the outside, soft on the inside crust every time. It can be used in an oven or on a grill for outdoor cooking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Westlab Himalayan Salt Cooking Plate
Our Review
This crystal salt block comes straight from the Himalayan foothills. It is a delicious way to grill meat and vegetables with no additional seasoning required. It can be grilled or baked, or used as a chilled platter. This gift will ake his BBQ game to the next level.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Seville Classics Tilting Sit-Stand Computer Desk
Our Review
This sit and stand desk is perfect for anyone who works at home, or spends a lot of time on the computer. It can easily raise up or lower back down depending on if he wants to work sitting or standing, and it has a tilting platform for an even better ergonomic position. Best of all it is super compact so it is great for small spaces as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Epic Drives of the World (Lonely Planet)
Our Review
Epic Drives of the WOrld by Lonely Planet will get anyones imagination going, looking forward to their next great road trip. This bok is great for any man with wanderlust, and can even be used to plan your next vacation together. It incluces 50 of the greatest road trips on Earth, including America, Australia, Europe, Asia and Africa.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
AmazonBasics Seat Cover for Pets
Our Review
Dogs may be man's best friend, but that does not mean he wants dog hair all over his car! If your guy has a dog he loves and a car he loves as well, he will really appreciate this gift. THis easy to use seat cover protects not only the upholstery but the floors as wel. If you have ever tried vacuuming dog hair out of a car's carpet, you will understand how great this is!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Core Carbon Rings Carbon Fiber Ring
Our Review
Core Carbon Rings is a company that makes wearable rings out of carbon fiber. Carbon fiber is super strong and durable, and has a unique look that men will love. This rign has a flat band and matte finish . It is extremely strong and scratch resistant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pelican 1200 Case With Foam
Our Review
If he is a gadget guy with cameras and other sensitive pieces of equipment, he needs a hardcore case to carry them in. Pelican cases are super durable and water tight with an Automatic Pressure Equalization Valve to release built up air pressure while still keeping moisture out. This case comes with thick foam inside, which he can customize to whatever piece of equipment he is carrying.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Remington WetTech Head, Beard, & Body Grooming Trimmer
Our Review
This trimmer from Remington is all he needs to keep all of his face, head and body hair looking neat and trim. The trimmer is waterproof and can be used wet or dry, and it comes with multiple attachments to use anywhere on his bdy. It has stainless steel blades for durability and long lasting performance, and the lithium attery holds charge for up to 70 minutes of use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable with Speakers
Our Review
If he loves listening to music the old fashioned way, he will definitely appreciate this vintage style record player from Victrola. This record player has a three speed turntable to play an size vinyl record. It has built in Bluetooth as well, so it can play music from any Bluetooth enabled device. The built in speakers are hgih quality and there is also a headphone jack. You can choose from over 20 colors and patterns.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Victrola Vintage Record Storage Carrying Case For 45+ Records
Our Review
This record case from Victrola has a fun vintage style and will keep his records safe from dust, spills and unnecessary wear and tear. It can hold over 45 records and comes in three different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Newhey Leather & Canvas Messenger Bag
Our Review
Here is a stylish and functional messenger bag that can hold a laptop and anything else he needs to carry. It is waterproof, made of waxed canvas and leather for durability and style. The laptop sleeve is padded for protection nd there is plenty of room for a large laptop as well as a lot of interior space for anything else he needs to bring along with him. This bag is great for travel or for everyday use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
3D Virtual Reality Glasses
Our Review
If he is a gamer he will love these 3D VR goggles. This headset is lightweight and easy to use. It is just as great for watching movies as it is for gaming, and will give an immersive experience no matter what he watches. It comes with its own gaming controller and is compatible with most smartphones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Winner Outfitters Double Camping Hammock
Our Review
If he is an outdoorsy type who loves to camp, this camping hammock is a great gift. It will keep him safe and warm, off of the cold hard ground, and let him have an amazing night's sleep no matter how far into the wilderness he roams. This is a double hammock, so you could even share it!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Biltwell Bantam Gloves
Our Review
These gloves from Biltwell are heavy duty and extra warm. They are made of leather in the palm, fingers and thumbs for durability and have a diamond-quilted synthetic back panel for ventilation and comfort. The index and middle fingers have accordion baffles for flexibility and the gloves also feature a fleece liner to wick moisture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LINKYO Electric Knife Sharpener
Our Review
If your man loves to cook, he will appreciate this electric knife sharpener from Linkyo. This sharpener will save him time, money and hassle by effortlessly keeping his knives razor sharp. It has two stages, stage 1 reshapes the andle and rejuvinates the edge while stage 2 homes and polishes the blade.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Roku Express
Our Review
Roku gives the most powerful and easy streaming experience on any HD TV. With this simple device he can stream Netflix, HBO, Hulu, PBS, ABC and more. It is super easy to install and use, and he can use it right out of the box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bushwick Kitchen Trees Knees Maple Trio
Our Review
This trio of flavored maple syrup is sure to please any palette. The gift pack includes three organic grade A syrups sourced from an independent sugarbush in New York's Catskill mountains. They are infused and bottled by hand in Brooklyn. This set includes gingerbread, spicy and cinnamon maple.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doatry BBQ Grill Tools Set with 35 Barbecue Accessories
Our Review
If he enjoys grilling, he needs the right tools for the job. This BBQ accessories set comes with 35 tools, from spatulas and tongs to corn holders and everthing he could possibly need. The tools are all stainless steel and come in a durable carrying case for when they are not in use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Carry on Cocktail Kit, Old Fashioned
Our Review
If he travels a lot, he will love this cary on cocktail kit. Each kit comes with everything he needs to make two old fashioned cocktails, including aromatic bitters, pure cane sugar, spoon/muddler and linen coaster. This is a two pack, so it is good for four cocktails.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Carhartt Legacy Tool Bag
Our Review
Any man who is handy around the house needs a good tool bag. Tool bags allow him to carry the essentals with him easily,while still keeping them organized and protected when not in use. Carhartt is the most trusted brand for these types of products, so you know this tool bag is going to stang up to many years of use. It measres 14 inches and has 12 exterior pockets and 6 interior loops.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VonShef Black & Gold Cocktail Shaker Set with Display Stand
Our Review
This cocktail kit is designed to be displayed with pride. It includes a leather and cipper shaker, muddler, jigger, spoon and strainer, along with a matching and stylish display case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
REFINERY AND CO Miniature Wood Whiskey Aging Barrel Dispenser & Mini Infuser
Our Review
This whiskey dispenser from Refinery & Co. gives any whiskey lover the opportunity to age their own spirits in a real wooden cask. This whiskey barrel is made out of real oak wood and has a copper dispenser for easy pouring. THis can also be used for infusing herbs and spices into the liquor. It holds 800mL or 27 oz.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Posh Five Whiskey Glasses Set of 6
Our Review
These whiskey glasses are sure to take his drinking game up a notch. The set comes with six glasses, enough for a small dinner party or poker night. It also comes with four steel whiskey stones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mr. Beer Premium Gold Edition 2 Gallon Homebrewing Craft Beer Making Kit
Our Review
Mr. Beer is the classic home brewing kit that allows even absolute beginners to brew their own craft beers at home. This kit is the Premium Gold Edition, inclding 2 refills so that he can make 4 gallons total. The ingredients are curated by master brewers for the finest taste and quality brew.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
AdvpPro Game Room Man Cave LED Neon Sign
Our Review
If he has a gaming room or Man Cave, he needs this LED sign! Theis LED sign has the look of old fashioned neon, but it is made with modern LEDs for less power consumtion and a longer life span. It comes in two sizes and 12 different color combinations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Walking Dead “Lucille Bat”
Our Review
Any fan of the Walking Dead will love this replica Lucille bat. It is a high quality replica designed to match the exact specifications of the bat carried by Negan on the show. The "Take it Like a Champ" edition replica even includes realistic zombie blood!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vetelli Hanging Toiletry Bag for Men
Our Review
This classic bag is a must have for regular tavelers. This hanging bag has four pouches to carry all of his grooming essentials, and a hanger for easy access. It includes two large zipper pockets and two smaller button pockets. It is made of premium leather for an attractive and durable style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage – 20-Inch, Carry-On
Our Review
Luggage always makes a great gift, and this hardside spinner carry-on bag is a great deal. It measures 20 inches, comes in 7 colors and is the perfect size for weekend getaways or as a carry-on in any domestic or international flight. It has a protective hard shell with extra thick ABS and a fully lined, divided interior.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
MYNT ES Smart Bluetooth Tracker
Our Review
If he is a forgetful type who is always looking for his keys or wallet, he will appreciate this Bluetooth tracker. It enables him to find his things easly and quickly from the Mynt app on his smartphone. This kit comes with four trackers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
Our Review
The new 4K Fire Stick is the best 4K streaming stick on the market today. This new model has more storage for apps and games than any other streaming stick, and the fastest WiFi connection. It also has a ALexa voice enabled remote so you can control it with only your voice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller
Our Review
Foam rollers are essental items for anyone who leads an active lifestyle. Whether he bikes, hikes, or pumps iron, his muscles are going to get sore and stiff and this foam roller will help him relieve that discomfort. This roller comes with free online instructions as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Chemex Classic Series
Our Review
Chemex coffee makers have become classics for anyone who appreciates good design and a nice strong cup of brew. This CHemex model holds three cups, perfect for a morning coffee break or to make a brew to go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
EVERDREAM Sleepwear Mens Flannel Pajamas
Our Review
Keep him warm and cozy all winter long with these classic flannel pajamas from Everdream. This pajama set comes in four different plaid color combinations and is made of 100% soft cotton flannel. It has a button down front and comfy elastic waistband.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
SOURS MIX Jelly Belly Beans ~ 4 Pounds
Our Review
If he has a sweet tooth, this gigantic bag of jelly beans is the perfect gift. This Sours Mix from Jelly Belly includes around 1600 of their delicious sour jelly beans in tart, tasty and fruity flavors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Match Mens Wool Classic Pea Coat Winter Coat
Our Review
This classic peacoat is a must have fashion item for all men every winter. This pea coat is high quality at a great price. It is made of real wool and comes in over 25 different shades to match his style. This coat comes very highly reviewed and is a best seller.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Legendary Whitetails Men’s Navigator Fleece Button Up
Our Review
A good flannel shirt is an important layerinf piece for any man's wardrobe. This high quality flannel is made of a polyester fabric that wicks moisture and is warmer than traditional cotton blannel. It features heavy duty reinforced construction and comes in 5 different color patterns.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
UGG Men’s Hanz Slipper
Our Review
Everyone needs a nice pair of slippers to keep their toes warm during the holiday season. These UGG slippers are made of soft leather with a foam lined, polartec fleece interior. The outsole is treadlite by UGG to provide cushioning and traction, so that he can wear these indoors or outdoors. They come in four colors.