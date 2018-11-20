25 Best Gifts for Grandma: Your Ultimate List

Whether she’s your nanna, oma or grandma, there are three gifts we’re sure she wants most – time with you, a rush-free phone conversation and a thoughtfully handwritten card. Just in case time or distance prevent those possibilities, these are the best gifts for grandma.
Shark APEX DuoClean Vacuum
Our Review
When we first heard about this vacuum, it made this grandma want it for one simple reason - it features Zero-M technology that actively fights against and removes hair wrap from the brush roll, so you don’t have to. In any house with pets, and people, a brush clogged with hair is a constant issue, and let's be honest, it's a huge pain to resolve.
This cool vacuum has so many more features going for it that will make your grandma (or grandpa, for that matter) swoon. It has a dual brush roll system that deep cleans carpets and makes hard floors like tile and wood literally shine. And the lift-away canister makes it easy to clean under tables and in tight spots as well as stairs.
Dust and allergens get trapped inside thanks to Shark's patented Anti-Allergen Complete Seal along with a HEPA filter. We can feel your grandma breathing easier already. If she's been really wanting a robotic vacuum instead, the new Shark Robot Cleaning System includes the vacuum and a powerful hand vac for tight spaces, and it's Alexa enabled, which is super cool.
Sterling Silver & London Blue Topaz Tennis Bracelet
Our Review
A beautiful piece of jewelry is always a coveted gift for any woman, including your grandma. This gorgeous sparker features an organic branch design studded with oval and round London blue topaz stones. In fact, it has a total of 20 stones that weigh in at a whopping 5.0 carats, yet it's still a gift under $100. The design is a standout from more common tennis bracelets, as is the unique color of the stones.
A pair of matching London blue topaz earrings would be a great gift to add for another special occasion, holiday or birthday. These hoops have three oval stones apiece, and if she's more likely to wear a dangle earring, these beauties feature 3.60 carats of oval stones for less than $60.
Melamine Dinnerware Set – Service for Four
Our Review
If your grandma is still doing a lot of cooking, she's probably not preparing huge family meals anymore. That's when having lightweight dishes can be a lifesaver. Loading heavy stoneware or china from the sink and dishwasher into her cupboards isn't optimal, but since she'd probably still like to have pretty dishware, this melamine set is a perfect option for her.
With service for four, each place setting includes a dinner plate, salad plate and bowl. It's dishwasher safe, as well as unbreakable, so you don't have to worry about shards of glass in case she drops it. This set also comes in a dark blue option or a multicolor design that's fresh and fun and includes five piece place settings.
Salon Sundry Portable Electric Hot Paraffin Wax Bath
Our Review
Paraffin wax baths are excellent gifts for anyone who's older and suffers from arthritic hands and feet. The soothing wax eases pain and also helps with dry cracked skin. This wax bath from Salon Sundry is among the most affordable choices, with ample room to dip hands, feet and elbows.
Its clear lid makes it easy to see when the was has melted, and it has a variable temperature control with a digital readout display, allowing for precise control and fast wax meltdown. Just be sure to get your grandma some paraffin specific for this use, and to be safe, help her use it the first time so she doesn't feel intimidated.
There are many larger units as well, so if you'd like to explore all of the options, look here.
My Favorite People Call Me Grandma Box Sign
Our Review
Grandmas love cute kitchen and home décor that celebrates their role as the matriarch of the family. This rustic wood box sign is designed to stand freely on a table top or bookshelf, or it can hang on a wall. It lets you proudly proclaim your role as grandma’s favorite person, and why not?
It’s surely the truth. We also think she’ll get a chuckle over the “Grandma Never Says No” painted canvas. And she’ll be especially proud to post the Grandma’s Kitchen “Tasters Welcome” Wood Sign. With its clever curled wire hanger and rustic look, we think it’s an awesome grandma gift. And never fear, there’s a Nana’s Kitchen sign too.
I’m A Grandma, What’s Your Super Power? Coffee Mug
Our Review
There’s no question about it. Ask anyone who’s been lucky enough to have a grandma in their life, and they’ll tell you she’s got some kind of magic juju, unique to her alone. Whether it’s grandma’s spectacular hugs, her unique ability to listen, or just her way of helping you see life through a different lens, she has some pretty special super powers.
This cute grandma mug is an homage to the amazing woman she is, and always has been for you. We hope you’ll tuck a special note inside to tell her what super powers you think she has. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to get her some yummy coffee or a special tea assortment to go with.
Because of it’s comfy bigger handle and 12 ounce capacity, we think this mug will become her daily companion. If you’ve got a sassy grammy, one of our fave grandma gifts for her is the Best Effin’ Grandma Ever coffee mug. Hey, even I’d use one of those.
NIX Advance Hi-Res Digital Photo Frame with Motion Sensor
Our Review
Families don’t always live in the same town as their parents and grandparents, which means sometimes, grandma misses out on seeing her grandkids grow up. You can give her an infusion of love (and kid pictures) with the NIX digital photo frame, that comes in screen sizes from eight inches to 15 inches.
This nifty photo frame can display photos as well as videos, all in the same slide show. It’s equipped with a smart sensor that turns on when she enters the room, and back off when she leaves. Genius. Now all you have to do is send her an SD card, or USB loaded with photos of all your family forays.
She can enjoy the fun from the comfort of home, and we know she’s going to think this photo frame is one of her best grandma gifts ever. She can set the times she wants her photos to display, or she can simply turn it on and off with the included remote control.
Step2 Garden Hopper
Our Review
If you’ve got a grandma who still loves to putter in her garden, this nifty rolling gardening stool is going to become her indispensable ally. Digging weeds, and pruning plants can put lots of pressure on her knees, but this clever stool alleviates that issue. The fat seven inch wheels make it easy to scoot on the grass, to get around the yard to all her plants.
With an easy carry handle that’s built right into the seat, this little stool offer stow space for all her tools, garden gloves and more. It even has a built in beverage holder for grandma’s martini – er, we mean water, so she’ll stay hydrated while she works.
Some updated garden tools would also be great gifts for grandma, and this nine piece tool set from Vremi is a stand out. If your grandma raises lots of leafy veggies and has tons of flowers to dead head, the Fiskars Softouch Micro-Tip Pruning Snip is a must have tool to tackle tons of fine pruning jobs that would get botched with standard size pruners.
Cashmere Wrap Shawl
Our Review
This deep burgundy red shawl is an elegant gift to keep your grandma both cozy and fashionable. Perfect to throw around her shoulders in a chilly restaurant or theatre, this wrap is made with a blend of cashmere and lamb’s wool that’s warm, thick, and classically stylish, complete with long fringe. She can wear it wrapped around the neck of her jacket, or tucked inside an overcoat for extra warmth. It comes in more than a dozen luscious colors, so be sure to pick her favorite.
Nicole Miller Rainbow 20 Inch Hard-Sided Spinner Suitcase
Our Review
When was the last time you checked out your grandma’s luggage collection? If you’re hoping she’ll come for a visit anytime soon, you might want to make sure she’s got some decent spinner luggage to bring along. These bags have wheels that spin 360 degrees, so whether she’s pushing, or pulling, they’re super simple to maneuver through busy airports. No back strain or twisted wrists with these babies.
This cute spinner luggage from Nicole Miller features fun graphics, making it a lot simpler to find her suitcase at baggage claim, and its hard side exterior means all the contents stay safely tucked inside. Just extend an invitation for your grandma to come visit, and offer to buy her a plane ticket, while you’re at it.
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Our Review
One thing we consistently hear from older women, especially those who live on their own, is they’d like to make meal prep easier. This little egg cooker is a simple step to get breakfast, lunch or any other egg based meal on the table fast, fast, fast.
With this nifty kitchen gadget she can make hard, medium, and soft boiled eggs, individual omelettes, poached eggs and scrambled eggs, offering tons of flexibility. Another plus – all the non-electric parts are dishwasher safe, which makes clean up a breeze. It comes in four different colors, and has a recipe book included.
Another kitchen gadget your granny might love is the Hamilton Beach Personal Single Serve Blender. Again, it’s just her size, plus she can use the blender cup, and it’s snap on go lid, to pack her protein shake along on the golf cart. Super cool.
Since some of the best gifts for grandma help her make healthy meals fast, an induction cooktop is another great idea that keeps her fingers away from hot burners, yet cooks her food to perfection.
Live, Laugh, Love Expression Succulent Plant Containers
Our Review
A little greenery, combined with sweet sentiments, could be just the bright boost your grandma needs right now. These miniature white ceramic succulent pots deliver their happy messages, inspiring both your grammy and everyone who visits her.
They’re perfect for planting live succulents, which are drought resistant and need little water to thrive. They’ll make the perfect centerpiece for her table, or add a pretty touch to her kitchen window. If you want an even simpler solution for your grandma, these plant containers would also be perfect for air plants, which only need a tiny splash of water once a week to stay healthy, plus they thrive in minimal light.
If plant care is altogether too much work for her, these Artificial Succulent Plants in Mini Modern White Ceramic Planter Pots are perfect gifts for grandma, and they look unbelievably realistic.
Sterling Silver Generations Necklace for Grandma
Our Review
The beauty of being a grandma is the linking of generations, and this lovely sterling silver necklace makes that connection. With three interlocking infinity circles, it connects grandma to her daughter, and you, in a unique and elegant design. It comes perfectly packaged for gift giving, with a lovely card inside the box that beautifully expresses your feelings for her.
If you’re a grandson looking for a similar jewelry piece, the gender neutral Generations Necklace is the perfect choice. The Three Generations Heart Necklace is another pretty option that’s a sweet choice, whether you’re a grandson or granddaughter.
Because dexterity can wane as we age, make this one of the best gifts for grandma by adding a Magnetic Clasp Converter, so her beautiful necklace is easy for her to put on and take off.
La Chatelaine 20 Percent Shea Butter Hand Cream Tin Gift Box
Our Review
It takes more than winter weather to make hands cracked and dry. That dry skin issue is an even bigger problem for your grandma, because as skin ages, it’s less likely to have all the natural oils needed to keep it smooth and supple. Since you love to hold your grandma’s hand, why not make sure that hand is as soft and sweet as your memories of her?
This lovely gift features three luxurious French hand creams that are all natural, with no nasty chemicals or additives. They come in three sumptuous scents, rose blossom, wild fig and winter flower. Plus they come in a beautiful, reusable tin, that we know your granny will put to good use.
They also have a second set in a gift tin that features coconut milk, shea and cranberry lychee scents. Sounds like dessert. These grandma gifts are ultra-moisturizing, in addition to smelling heavenly, and their smaller size tubes are purse and pocket friendly, which makes them easy to keep close at hand.
Chiroflow Premium Water Pillow
Our Review
If you don’t think your grandma can get hot under the collar, you probably should speak to your mom or dad about it. But the truth is, many older women have internal heaters that don’t work as efficiently as they once did. That means lots of grandmas get cold during the day, and often get hot at night.
That nightly heat up can be a huge impediment to a good night’s sleep, keeping your grandma from feeling well rested in the short term, and impacting her overall health in the long term. This cold pillow is like a waterbed for grandma’s head, carefully cradling her cranium for a comfy night’s sleep.
It can reduce neck and back pain, and with an internal bladder that she can fill to her own custom comfort level, and it stays cool. In the realm of awesome grandma gifts, wouldn’t you want her to sleep like a baby? We bet you would.
Grandma & Me Natural Wood Picture Frame
Our Review
Find a special photo of you and your gram, and blow it up to present in the pretty picture frame. She'll love having that memory displayed on her wall or a table to share with her friends. Handmade of natural wood, and carefully etched, it comes with a back stand and hooks for wall hanging attached.
The I Love You Grandma photo frame is another pretty option that comes in several sizes and in both vertical and horizontal formats. These are among the best gifts for grandma, and you can make them even more special by changing the pictures periodically to give her more variety.
Grandmother’s Journal: Memories and Keepsakes for My Grandchild
Our Review
Your grandma is filled with years of memories, family stories and keepsakes you don't want to get lost with time. This beautiful memory journal is a way to encourage your grandma to write down those stories and save little treasures so they'll stay alive even after she's gone. With pages of fill-in blanks, she can record a family history to be treasured for a lifetime.
The best thing you can do, if your grandma is quite a bit older, is to share the gift with her and then schedule time to jointly fill out this journal. That will deliver a gift that's two-fold - because time with you is probably her most requested gift of all. Conversely, you could give her What I Love About Grandma, a journal that you fill in first with your favorite memories of her.
InstaNatural Argan & Rosehip Oil Holiday Gift Set
Our Review
If you're looking to give a gift that will make your grandma feel and look more beautiful, this powerful anti-aging duo from InstaNatural is a favorite of women young and old. All wrapped up in a fun holiday two-pack, this set includes Organic Argan Oil, which defends the skin and penetrates deep into pores to hydrate and soothe sensitive, dry and damaged skin, to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Your grandma will appreciate knowing she's using organic products that will keep her skin looking younger than her years.
- For advanced anti-aging benefits, Rosehip Seed Oil helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, eye bags, fine lines and more. This fast absorbing oil also helps reverse the adverse effects of prolonged sun exposure and other environmental aggressors, while it nourishes the skin to achieve a younger, healthier and more vibrant look.
Sorel Women’s Nakiska Slide Slipper
Our Review
These cute slippers from Sorel are the perfect kick arounds to wear in the house or even out to the mailbox. The natural suede upper is complemented by a fuzzy wool cuff, and a wool and acrylic blended lining. That means your granny's feet will be cozy as can be. We also like the non-skid rubber sole that helps reduce her chance of slipping or falling.
If your grandma suffers from Plantar Faciitis or fallen arches, the Orthofeet Charlotte suede and shearling slippers feature an anatomical arch support and cushioning heel pad that conforms to the contours of her foot as she walks, helping to eliminate foot pain and giving her cozy comfort.
Talisman Designs Beechwood Salad Serving Set
Our Review
Why not get whimsical with your gift for grandma this year? This pretty beechwood serving set features an oversized spoon and fork that feature carefree birds, leaves and branches etched into the handles and bowls. These kitchen tools have a natural oil finish and they won't mar the finish on her cookware or dishes.
These and other Talisman Design beechwood kitchen utensils come in patterns from sweet honeybees to playful woodland creatures. We think your grandma would love any of them.
Grandma’s Love Ceramic Teapot for One
Our Review
A warm cup of tea will warm your grandma's heart, and this pretty ceramic teapot just for her will be a reminder of you each and every time she uses it. With a 15 ounce ceramic teapot top and an eight ounce teacup bottom, this clever combo is microwave safe and boxed for gift giving. It features a pretty pattern of flowers and butterflies. Find her the perfect tea gift basket to go with it right here.
AdirChef Grab N’ Go Personal Coffee Maker
Our Review
If anyone knows how to watch their budget, we'll bet it's your grandma. Whether or not she's on a fixed income, this single serve coffee maker is a much more affordable option than K-cup coffee makers. The lightweight size makes it simple to move around and clean. It comes with an internal basket for grandma's favorite grind, and it slips out easily for emptying and washing.
This little coffee maker also comes with a big 15 ounce stainless steel travel mug, so she can brew her coffee directly into the mug and enjoy it without her coffee getting cold. We love the fact that it comes in lots of fun colors, so you can coordinate with her kitchen decor.
The Book Seat Book Rest
Our Review
Is your grandma a reader? Holding up heavy books can make her hands cramp up. That's when this nifty book rest is going to come in handy. It's made of faux suede, and padded to be comfortable on her lap. It features a clear lucite panel on the bookshelf that effectively keeps her book open to the pages she's reading. This clever book rest will mod itself to sit at any angle on nearly any surface.
If you've noted that your grandma's house has mostly table lamps, overhead lighting can really increase her joy of reading, making each page more visible. The narrow profile LED Floor Lamp can sit next to her chair, couch or bed, allowing her to see with clarity and comfort.
Shiatsu Back Massage Chair Cushion
Our Review
Sure we keep talking about gifts that relieve grandma's aches and pains, but as she gets older, they're constantly on her mind. This comforting shiatsu massage cushion can slide right into her favorite chair and deliver a relaxing massage to ease tension and muscle pain. The back massager features a soft rolling massage along the spine and across the whole back, and the width of the two massage heads is adjustable to custom fit her body.
With a wide variety of massage techniques, she can have 2D or 3D deep kneading, rolling, spot and vibration massages. It features a warming function to work in conjunction with the massage function and even delivers massaging action to her bum. If her feet are the issue, a shiatsu foot massager is also a great gift.
YnM Weighted Blanket
Our Review
As folks get older, sleep becomes more elusive. If you ask your grandma it might surprise you that she's awake long before the sun comes up. To give her the best night's sleep possible, a weighted blanket can make a huge difference in both the duration and quality of her sleep. This blanket is suitable for anyone from 90-150 pounds, and its extra long shape means your grandma can pull it up as high as she needs.
The principle behind the weighted blanket is that it feels almost like being hugged while you sleep. That's especially helpful if your grandma is a widow who now sleeps alone. The cotton cover on this blanket wicks sweat away, and it's filled with hypo-allergenic, non-toxic, odorless premium glass beads.
