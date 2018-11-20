25 Best Gifts for Grandma: Your Ultimate List

Our Review

When we first heard about this vacuum, it made this grandma want it for one simple reason - it features Zero-M technology that actively fights against and removes hair wrap from the brush roll, so you don’t have to. In any house with pets, and people, a brush clogged with hair is a constant issue, and let's be honest, it's a huge pain to resolve.

This cool vacuum has so many more features going for it that will make your grandma (or grandpa, for that matter) swoon. It has a dual brush roll system that deep cleans carpets and makes hard floors like tile and wood literally shine. And the lift-away canister makes it easy to clean under tables and in tight spots as well as stairs.

Dust and allergens get trapped inside thanks to Shark's patented Anti-Allergen Complete Seal along with a HEPA filter. We can feel your grandma breathing easier already. If she's been really wanting a robotic vacuum instead, the new Shark Robot Cleaning System includes the vacuum and a powerful hand vac for tight spaces, and it's Alexa enabled, which is super cool.