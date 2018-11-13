15 Best Mermaid Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

These beautiful, under-the-sea creatures have been captivating us all our lives and those of us who like mermaids, don’t simply like mermaids–we love them. I’ve pulled together the best mermaid gifts so you can get the mermaid-lover in your life something they’ll adore this Christmas.
Fin Fun Swimming Monofin Mermaid Tails
Give the gift of being able to swim like a mermaid. This is the best of the best right here for kids and adults of all genders.
These Fin Fun tails include both the colorful, detailed skins and the monofin flipper which is what allows you to swim gracefully, with a little practice, just like a mermaid. Fin Fun is one of the most trusted brands of mermaid tails partially because their monofins are safer than others. They don't require you to strap your feet in and are easy to remove. If you ever need to remove your tail while in the water, you can do so quickly instead of struggling with straps while trying to stay afloat.
You can always check out Fin Fun's normal colors which are gorgeous, but these are some of their Limited Edition fin patterns that are truly unique and include Clown Fish, Amazon Rainforest rainbow, Lunar Tide galaxy pattern, Fire Dragon scales, and even steampunk Iron Mermaiden.
See them in action in this YouTube video.
Sea Glass Mermaid Necklce
Let them carry a little bit of the ocean with them at all times with this handmade sea glass necklace from yinahawaii. The cute mermaid charm is strung with aqua sea glass and an imitation pearl on a sterling silver chain.
You can wear all three charms at once or wear them individually. It's nice to have options. The necklace arrives in a sturdy gift box with bow so it's all ready for giving. You can also get this as an earring set or in pink or dark blue.
I Washed Up Like This Tee
A cute play on "I woke up like this," this "I washed up like this," tee-shirt will help the mermaids in your life express themselves and flaunt their only recently human beauty. The clever typography that makes it look like the text is half underwater. If navy isn't their color, it also comes in black and heather grey.
4 Story Little Mermaid Dollhouse
Make one little mermaid-lover's dream come true with this four-story tall Little Mermaid dollhouse. It stands a whopping five feet tall and is made of sturdy wood so it's built to last which is good because it's suggested for ages three through 12. You can get a lot of years of play out of this.
The dollhouse features 11 different play areas including chambers under the sea with translucent blue walls for water, rooms of the castle, balconies, and even a small area of shoreline. There's a gliding elevator with boat illustration that takes your mermaid from the ocean to land.
The house comes with 20 accessories including wooden furniture and plastic treasure chest. This is a bring your own mermaids dollhouse and is sized for standard 12 inch dolls. If they don't have any, you can pick up Disney's Ariel with removable fin and Eric doll.
Mermaid Comforter & Pillow Sham Set
Help your little mermaid dream mermaid-dreams with this comforter set. The blanket shows the body of a mermaid with pink ruffled full torso top, shimmering metallic pink mermaid tail, and ruffled pink fins. When they're laying under the covers, it looks like they have the body of a mermaid.
The included pillow sham (just one for twin size) has a metallic pink crown that they can rest their head on to become mermaid royalty. The comforter has good weight to it and will keep them plenty warm.
Alaroo Mermaid Leggings
Mermaid skirts can be restrictive but mermaid leggings can take you anywhere. These scale print leggings from Alaroo offer that mermaid look without giving up the comfort and movement of leggings.
They're nicely opaque and I love the 3D look side-fin printing and the shimmer effect on the scales. They fit true to size but if you're right on the edge, it's probably best to order up.
These leggings come in many different colors and mermaid styles including this rainbow speckle, green and blue, and rainbow fringe.
Reversible Sequin Mermaid Throw Pillow Cover
I'm a little obsessed with these reversible sequins and I have no shame about that. There's something really satisfying about the feeling of moving them back and forth. Pillows like these are loads of fun for little kids and are also a good aid to reduce anxiety in adults by helping them focus on the here and now with unique textures.
This pillow cover has a mermaid design on it that is white against silver on one side and iridescent pink against blue on the other. The starfish in the mermaid's hair stands out as opposite from the mermaid's color.
To be clear this is only the pillow cover. It fits most standard throw pillows but you can also pick up a pillow insert fairly cheap online.
Lego Princess Ariel & The Magical Spell
Do they love mermaids and playing with Lego? This Lego set builds Ariel's cave, Ursula's lair where she prepares her magic potion, and the transfomation area. It's designed for ages five through 12.
The three structures tell the story of Ariel turning into a human and have neat features to build like a sliding door in Ariel's grotto and swinging tentacles on Ursula's home. The 222 piece set is compatible with all other Lego blocks and includes Ariel, Flounder, and Ursula miniatures. The Ariel miniature has swappable fin and legs.
Sterling Silver Mermaid Necklace With Blue Topaz
This unique mermaid necklace from Honolulu Jewelry Company depicts the mermaid from the side as they peek inside a shell to find a blue topaz stone. The pendant is sterling silver with real blue topaz and comes on a sterling silver box chain.
There is a stunning contrast of the brushed silver finish of the mermaid's skin compared to the high shine finish of their hair and tail which sets it apart from most other mermaid jewelry pieces. The box chain is adjustable and the necklace arrives in a gift-ready box.
Baby Aspen Mermaid Bathtime Gift Set
This is an adorable gift for a new mom. It comes in a beach pail shaped gift box and includes a soft hooded baby towel with mermaid tail, a pair of terry cloth baby spa slippers, and a mermaid bathing mitt.
It's almost painfully adorable and will almost certainly elicit a chorus of "Aw!" from everyone there.
Mermaid Scale Yoga Mat
For those on your list who are into fitness, check out this mermaid scale yoga mat. It's designed to work with all types of yoga, pilates, and other exercise programs that use mats. It's made of eco-friendly materials and with each sale the company plants a tree in the Amazon rainforest.
The top has a beautifully printed mermaid scale pattern and is made of a unique fiber that helps improve your grip even when your hands or feet get sweaty. This makes it perfect for hot yoga and for those in hot climates. The dotted line down the center is a nice reference to easily center yourself on the mat and a quick way to check if you've moved one way or the other.
The underside is made of natural tree rubber so it grips the floor well. If you flip the mat, this rubber side is good for fitness routines that require footwear.
Mermaid Seashell Jewelry Box
This mermaid jewelry box looks more expensive than it is, which is always a good feature for a gift. Made of hard resin, the box is made of two separate pieces shaped like a seashell.
It's about the size of an adult scallop shell and will fit inside your hand. The details are beautiful and the coloring is just bright enough for contrast but subtle enough that it looks like it's been fished up from the bottom of the ocean like a treasure.
This isn't for holding lots and lots of jewelry, but for would be perfect as a little ring box or for holding pearls (if you want to get thematic) like this freshwater pearl and mermaid's tail ring.
Adult Crochet Mermaid Blanket
They're cozy, cute, and fun. If the person on your list doesn't have a mermaid blanket then they're missing out.
This mermaid blanket is crocheted with a more sophisticated wave pattern instead of the stereotypical fish scale pattern you normally see which makes it a bit more adult. Of course, if that's your thing, this brand also makes scale pattern blankets.
The blanket is closed by the ankles and calves to keep your legs warm but open by the tail and most of the top of the blanket for comfort. Having a closed mermaid blanket looks nice but squirming in and out of what's basically a sleeping bag is a hassle. Completely open mermaid blankets are much easier but lose some of the mermaid effect. With this half-closed design you get the best of both worlds.
It's available in turquoise, mint, beige, and peacock blue. All of the colors have multiple shades in the yarn giving them a more interesting look.
Pusheen Mermaid
Everyone loves a Pusheen cat and this one has turned into a mermaid to only increase its level of cute. This plush is seven inches long and super huggable with an embroidered tail and happy expression.
This is a nice gift for little ones as well as for adults who love collecting Pusheen plushies. There are three collectable Pusheen mermaids: green tail with a star bow, pink tail with spiral shell bow, and purple tail with clamshell bow.
Mermaid Tail Coffee Mug
Novelty coffee mugs are a staple of the gift season for a reason. They're cute, useful, easy to store, and you can basically never have too many. Plus the folks who love to collect mugs, go wild for them. This ceramic cup is in the shape of a mermaid tail with raised scales and a slightly iridescent finish.