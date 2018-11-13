15 Best Mermaid Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Our Review

Give the gift of being able to swim like a mermaid. This is the best of the best right here for kids and adults of all genders.

These Fin Fun tails include both the colorful, detailed skins and the monofin flipper which is what allows you to swim gracefully, with a little practice, just like a mermaid. Fin Fun is one of the most trusted brands of mermaid tails partially because their monofins are safer than others. They don't require you to strap your feet in and are easy to remove. If you ever need to remove your tail while in the water, you can do so quickly instead of struggling with straps while trying to stay afloat.

You can always check out Fin Fun's normal colors which are gorgeous, but these are some of their Limited Edition fin patterns that are truly unique and include Clown Fish, Amazon Rainforest rainbow, Lunar Tide galaxy pattern, Fire Dragon scales, and even steampunk Iron Mermaiden.

See them in action in this YouTube video.