21 Best Office Gifts: Your Buying Guide (2018)

At least once a week, I’m in a meeting away from my desk where I need to take notes. Be it a client handoff call or a brainstorming session, I usually have to jot a few things down. This notebook belongs to the next generation of writing things down. By using the companion app, you can use your smartphone to instantly beam your handwritten notes to any cloud-based service like Dropbox, Google, or Evernote. Then, once you’ve stored and shared them, you can pop this notebook in the microwave to erase it and start fresh. That’s only possible if you’re using Pilot FriXion pens, but it’s still a pretty amazing innovation.

In a similar vein, there’s also the Evernote edition Moleskine that will also easily transfer your notes to your devices.