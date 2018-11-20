25 Best Perfumes for Women: The Ultimate List

Are you in search of the perfect new signature fragrance? With thousands of perfumes and colognes on the market, finding just the right scent might take some shopping around. And, because everyone’s body chemistry is different, what smells delicious on one of your friends, might not smell nearly so good on you.

A great way to start researching the best perfumes for women, for you in particular, is to discover the scent profiles and styles you like. Are you awesome with vanilla and wildflowers? Or do you prefer cool cucumber and melon aromas? Do you look for what’s fresh, light and lively or would you rather have something sensual, sultry and musky? Do you love everything made by Versace? Michael Kors? Calvin Klein?

Once you figure out the answers to those questions, it’s a fun game to seek out and find the perfect new perfumes. We’ve looked, smelled and searched for the best fragrances on the market and come up with an extra great list of popular perfumes for women, each of which includes detailed answers to those very questions.

If you’re looking to buy perfume for someone else as a birthday gift, anniversary present or just a token of your affection, you’ll need to do your best sleuthing to find out their favorite brands and style preferences. Or you could just wing it and impress them with your gift by simply getting them the best looking bottle. Here are some helpful hints on how to pick the perfect fragrance:

There are even more questions to ask when you’re trying to determine what might be the best new fragrance for yourself or someone else… and a few of them might come as surprises. Because scents are closely tied to all of our senses, you might think about what kinds of food, music and cultural experiences you or your gift recipient prefer. Even your favorite movies might offer valuable clues about your perfume personality profile.

Is your head (or your nose) spinning now? Yes, finding the best fragrance fit can be challenging, so we’ve done a lot of the homework for you and come up with an awesome selection of the very best scents for you and nearly every woman on your perfume gift list. So let’s get sniffing out some of these terrific fragrances that might be worth testing out as your new signature scent. Here’s our list of the Top 25 Best Perfumes For Women.