25 Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $30 for Christmas 2018

Secret Santa gift exchanges are a fun opportunity to get to know coworkers, friends and family in a new way. Finding the perfect gift under $30 can be a challenge, so in this list we have found the best gifts for anyone you pull out of the hat.
Cards Against Humanity
Cards Against Humanity has become a classic game and makes a great gift. This hilarious "party game for horrible people" contains 150 cards and there are multiple expansion packs available.
You’ve Got Crabs: A Card Game From the Creators of Exploding Kittens
You've Got Crabs is a family friendly game for 4-10 players agesn 7 and up. It involves luck and chance, but also skill as you have to pass a secret signal with your partner in order to win.
Rivet Modern Geometric Pattern Stoneware Vase
This modern vase from Rivet will fit in with any home decor and makes a great gift. It measures 6.9" in height and features a geometric design. It would make an even more special gift if you present it with a bouquet of flowers inside!
Simple Modern Wave Water Bottle
This water bottle from Simple Modern is designed to last a lifetime. It is made of 18/8 stainless steel and is double wall vacuum insulated to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot all day long. It comes in four sizes and over 40 colors and patterns.
Cozypeak Premium Professional Chef Knife With Gift Case
A good chef's knife is all you really need in the kitchen, and this high carbon stainless steel knife is a long lasting and thoughtful gift. It is razor sharp, perfectly balanced and made in Japan. The knife measures 8" and comes with a gift case.
Essence Of Arcadia Top 14 Essential Oil Gift Set
This essental oil gift set is a thoghtful Secret Santa gift for anyone who is interested in aromatherapy or essential oils. The oils are top quality and each blend comes in a 10mL bottle. It includes breathe, harmonise, healing, love, relax, sleep well, anxiety,balance, cleanse,detox,head ease, hope, good night and rejuvinate blends.
AdirChef Grab N’ Go Personal Coffee Maker with 15 oz. Travel Mug
This personal coffee maker is perfect for office Secret Santa exchanges. It comes with a travel mug so that you can make a single mug of coffee and bring it with you. It comes in 7 different colors, and has a permanent filter that never needs replacing. THe travel mug holds 15 oz of coffee.
Now Designs Printed Floursack Kitchen Towels, Set of Three
Floursack towels are cute, fun and decorative while at the same time very practical and useful. This set of three holiday tea towels features an adorable polar bead and pengui print, which is perfect for Christmas. The towels are made of 100% cotton and are bigger than most tea towels. You can also choose from 25 other patterns and colors.
Stovetop Safe Tea Kettle
THis stovetop tea kettle is a great gift for any tea lover. It can be used either diretly on the stove top or with hot water like a traditional teapot. It comes with a removable stainless steel strainer and can hold 4-6 cups of tea. Because it is made of 4-walled clear glass this is also an ideal tea pot for flowering tea blends.
Ferand Cable Knit Ruffle Poncho with Fringed Hems
This cozy poncho is a stylish addition to anyone's winter wardrobe. It is made of a soft acrylic knit and features fun ruffles and fringe on the bottom. Halfway between a swater and a blanket, ponchos are a great way to stay cozy all season long. This poncho comes in 7 different colors.
Numi Organic Tea World Of Tea Variety Gift Set
For a more traditional tea lovers gift, here is a sampler box of Numi Organic Teas. This sampler contains 5 bags of each of their most beloved teas - Breakfast Blend, Aged Earl Grey, Golden Chai, Mate Lemon, Jasmine Green, Gunpowder Green, Rooibos, Moroccan Mint, Chamomile Lemon. It comes in a reusable bamboo tea chest.
Tea Drops Instant Organic Pressed Teas
Tea drops are a fun and innovative way to enjoy tea. These organic pressed teas in fun shapes will dissolve right in your cup with no need to wait for brewing time. They include organic teas, spices and raw sugar for a light amount of sweetness. This cute gift will be a hit at your Secret Santa exchange!
Grave Before Shave Beard Butter
If your Secret Santa recipient is a bearded man, he wil love this Beard Butter by Grave Before Shave. This teak wood scented butter is meant for conditioning the skin underneath his beard, to prevent dryness and itching. It will make his face feel luxurious and manly at the same time!
Oh! Nuts Holiday Gift Basket
Food based gifts are perfect for Secret Santas because you know they will be enjoyed and not add clutter to anyones home. This gift box contains six varieties of nuts including Roasted Salted Cashews, Pistachios & Mixed Nuts, Raw Walnuts, Honey Pecans & Smoked Almonds. They are fresh roasted in small batches to ensure quality, texture and taste.
Earth & Sea Spa Essentials Aroma Candle Gift Set
This luxury gift basket contains six spa essentials to relax, refresh and rejuvinate. It includes one large soy candle, three tea candles with embossed leaves, one cotton wash cloth and a pumice stone.
Tiffany’s Torcher Hot Sauce Three Pack
This set of three hot sauces is a spicy and hot gift for any spicy food lover. These sauces are rich, thick and pulpy and have five to seven hot and tasty peppers in each blend. This set includes Torcher, Ghost and Scorpion blends.
Holmes Heritage Desk Fan, 6-inch, Brushed Copper
This desk fan will keep your Secret Santa recipient nice and cool while they work, and it looks great too. This fan has a small yet powerful six inch blade and can be adjusted to point up or down. It has a rustic, antique look ith brushed copper metal.
Leuchtturm Hardcover Medium A5 Plain Notebook
A nice notebook is an essential everyday carry item for creative folks. This high quality notebook has a hard cover, 249 numbered blank pages and table of contents. It measures 5.75 by 8.25 inches and comes in 20 different colors.
NCYP Round Clear Decorative Cloche Glass Dome
This rounded glass cloche by NCYP is a beautiful decor piece for any home or office. It features a glass base and a domed top that fits down over succulents, air plants, or any other item to be displayed. It is made of durable high borosilicate glass.
KYMAKE Clear Glass Planter Bulb Vase with Vintage Wooden Stand
This large size vase makes a stunning centerpiece. It is madeof real wood, metal and glass and has three separate vases for plants or flowers to be beautifully displayed.You can also choose a single vase or double vase option.
Set of 4 Succulent Canvas Painting Prints
These four art prints featuring gorgeous, natural succulents are a beautiful gift for plant lovers. This gift contains dour 12"x12" canvas prints that can be hung together or separately at home or in the office.
Homesick Scented Candle
Homesick candles make thoughtful gifts for immigrants or transplants who may be missing their home state or country. They feature scents from the homeland, such as spices, maize and tequila for Mexico or eucalyptus, saltwater and milo for Australia.
Large Slate Cheese Board
THis slate board is a unique qay to display cheeses or other appetizers at a gathering, party, or any other event. This set includes a 12"x16" slate board, soap stone chalk for labeling each type of cheese, and 4 cheese knives.
La Jolie Muse Serving Platter
This gorgeous serving platter is perfect for holiday parties. It features a bamboo base, porcelain cheese board and two dipping bowls. The porcelan is hand painted in a floral motif and the set combines both a traditional and modern aesthetic.
2019 Pooping Pooches Gag Gift Calendar
If you want a funny gag gift for your Secret Santa, look no further. This 2019 calender features color photos of dogs doing you-know-what on every page. This gift is sure to make the rounds during a White Elephant exchange!