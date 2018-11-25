15 Best Smelling Men’s Colognes (Updated!)

Our Review

For the guy who likes to change his scent to suit his mood, his outfits, or his plans for the night, we recommend a gift set with multiple fragrances. This coffret set includes four of the most popular colognes from the English Laundry line: Arrogant, Riviera, Notting Hill, and Oxford Bleu.

Arrogant has opening notes of bergamot and cedar, with base notes of sandalwood, amber, and musk. It’s a masculine, board room kind of scent. In contrast, Riviera features a fresher approach, dominated by citrus, patchouli, and lavender. Then there’s Notting Hill, which is quite similar to Riviera, but with a touch more musk. Oxford Bleu is characterized by more approachable floral notes, including iris, vanilla, and geranium.

Mixed sets of cologne are a smart buy because of their versatility. It’s also well-known that the same cologne may smell very different on two different men, simply due to skin chemistry. This set lets you hedge your bets, ensuring that at least one of these fragrances will smell extraordinary on you.