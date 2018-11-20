46 Best Tech Gifts Under $50 for Christmas

Everyone loves having the latest and greatest gadgets, especially when they don’t cost an arm and a leg. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite tech gifts under $50 so you can keep to a budget when you’re shopping for your favorite techie.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Brightech Maxwell USB Desk Lamp
Our Review
Having an extra-long charging cable running across your room is almost as inconvenient as having to charge your phone on the other side of the room. This LED desk lamp from Brightech solves this problem elegantly by providing a 1A USB port at the base of a charming modern light fixture. It looks just as good on an end table as on a desk.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wemo Mini Smart Plug
Our Review
The smart plug is a simple way to turn any appliance or light fixture into a part of a smart home setup, no matter how old. This compact plug connects to your home WiFI so you can schedule it with an app or use a voice command system like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit. It is a great way to transform the lights in a room or to schedule your morning coffee to be piping hot right when you wake up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Amir Phone Camera Lens Kit
Our Review
Any smartphone camera worth its salt has a bevy of digital effects to improve your photos but they never quite match the effect of a real camera lens. This clip-on lens kit from Amir is a fun smartphone accessory that brings some of that DSLR charm to your photos without breaking the bank. It comes with a wide angle lens, a fisheye lens, and a macro zoom lens. They clip onto almost any smartphone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Recoil Laser Tag Starter Set
Our Review
Recoil brings laser tag into the smartphone era by creating an alternate reality battlefield powered by your phone’s GPS. The game adds immersive elements like 3D positional audio and recoiling weapons to the mix to make this the most realistic version of laser tag yet. This starter kit comes with everything you need to start with two players. If this gift is a hit, you can add more weapons to support games up to 16 people.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PopSockets Collapsible Grip
Our Review
The Popsocket is the original collapsible phone grip for holding larger phablet-style phones that barely fit in your hand. This simple adhesive mount goes a long way towards making your phone more comfortable to use and less likely to be dropped. The Popsocket tucks away when not in use for easy storage in your pocket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
Our Review
Karaoke is a great way to bring people together but you don't have to go to a dingy bar to do it. Instead, all you need is a Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone and a smartphone. This Bluetooth microphone connects to your phone then uses internal speakers to play backing tracks for you to sing over. You can use the free Karaoke app to display lyrics or use a different source for audio. The best part? It has a built-in mixing board so you can hide your friends' mediocre singing with fun voice effects.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Creative Stage Air
Our Review
The Creative Stage Air is a budget sound bar that is equally at home beneath a computer monitor or a TV. Its USB power obviously lends it best to use with a PC but it also has an internal battery capable of lasting through six hours of playback. Realistically, you can use it anywhere and even take it outside. It connects to any source compatible with Bluetooth or aux and delivers a powerful bass-heavy sound.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Teenage Engineering Sub Bass Synth
Our Review
Making music in a digital audio workstation can be overwhelming to an amateur musician. This is why accessible synth devices like the Teenage Engineering pocket synth series remain a popular choice for electronic music makers. This inexpensive synth has a 16-step sequencer with ??? of voices. Its integrated speakers and battery power make it a great standalone music maker, though it also makes a great addition to a pre-existing library of instruments.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Blue Snowball Ice Microphone
Our Review
A USB microphone is a useful peripheral for anyone who regularly makes video calls, plays online games, or engages in creative audio endeavors. The Snowball Ice from Blue is a go-to pick because it offers high-quality audio recording on a budget. Its compact design allows it to be used on the go and its swiveling cardioid pickup make it a versatile option for any use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds
Our Review
If you know someone who doesn’t already have a pair of wireless earbuds, then you’ve just discovered an easy way to make their life better. Not having to connect to your media source means you have freedom of movement and less risk of snagging your cable on something as you walk by. The SoundPEATS Wireless earbuds are a top budget choice for their eight hour battery life and solid sound quality.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
SanDisk Ultra 64GB Dual Drive m3.0
Our Review
Transferring files from a PC to a smartphone can be a hassle. When you don’t have time to upload several gigs of data to a cloud service, you can instead use this SanDisk Dual Drive m3.0 flash drive. It provides 64GB of detachable data storage via USB 2.0 and micro USB alike, allowing it to work equally well for PCs and Android phones. Keep in mind that this version is for micro USB phones only and will not work with newer Android phones that have USB-C chargers. If you have a newer phone, there is a USB-C version of the Dual Drive available as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
iOttie iOn Fast Charging Stand
Our Review
A Qi wireless charger is an incredibly convenient accessory to have if you own a Qi-compatible smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S9 or the iPhone Xs. The iOttie iOn charger rests your phone at a 65-degree angle that makes it perfect for media viewing in portrait or landscape mode. It is capable of charging at a rate of 10W on compatible devices and comes with a USB-C cable and AC adapter for added convenience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Logitech Harmony 650 Universal Remote
Our Review
The awesomeness of your home theater setup is directly proportional to the number of remote controls you need. But when your suite of remotes becomes unmanageable, then you need the Logitech Harmony 650 to bring order back. This controller is compatible with hundreds of thousands of devices and can be programmed to easily control everything from sound systems to DVD players to smart home products.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook
Our Review
Traditional note takers and digital note takers alike can find a happy medium in the Rocketbook Everlast, a classic pen and paper notebook with an eco-friendly twist. Each of this notebook's 36 pages can be reused as long as you use a pen, highlighter, or marker from the Pilot Frixion line. The pages have a specialized lining that allows you to wipe ink off with just a bit of water.
When you are ready to clear out some space in your Rocketbook, simply open up the free Rocketbook app, which will use your phone's camera to scan your pages and transcribe them to your preferred cloud service in seconds. You even get to choose what format it is uploaded to. This handy notebook can be the last one you ever need.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ben & Jerry’s Euphori-Lock
Our Review
Ice cream is hard to share, especially when you only have a pint. If you find yourself constantly fending off hungry housemates from your stash, then a Ben & Jerry's Euphori-Lock may be just what the doctor ordered. Its three-number combination lock will stump ice cream thieves and get the message across that "there is no 'u' in 'my pint'."
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer
Our Review
Smartphone photos may look nice but they simply don't hold the same sentimental value as a printed photo. Thankfully, the KiiPix Printer exists to turn your digital pictures into instant photos. This compact foldout printer uses 3.4 x 2.1 inch Fujifilm Instax film to print your favorite pictures and turn them into instant keepsakes. These pictures are perfect for gifting or adding to scrapbooks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Micca Neo 7-Inch Digital Photo Frame
Our Review
A digital photo frame is a classic modern gift that's all about sharing your favorite memories with someone. On its own, a high-resolution 7-inch digital frame is a great decoration that anyone can customize. When you pre-load it with photos and videos that represent shared memories, it becomes an even more meaningful gift that will make anyone's day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pansonite Virtual Reality Headset
Our Review
While dedicated VR headsets are a few years off from being fully accessible, there are a number of VR gaming peripherals like the Pansonite Headset, which use your phone's display and gyroscope to create an immersive VR experience. This headset supports phones up to 6 inches in size and has adjustable lenses to accommodate users with visual impairments. It works with almost any VR app available which makes for nearly endless possibilities. Combine this gift with a Bluetooth controller and you have a highly capable gaming setup.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker
Our Review
The OontZ Angle 3 is one of the best budget Bluetooth speakers around. It offers clear sound and a high max volume in a compact and water-resistant package. It has speedy Bluetooth 4.2 support and offers a 12-hour battery life, making it a go-to speaker to connect to any source anywhere you take it. A speaker this solid is a gift that anyone could appreciate.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tile Mate and Slim Combo Pack
Our Review
The Tile Mate is the ideal budget tech gift for that friend you have who would lose track of their nose if it wasn’t attached to their face. Attach a compact Bluetooth key fob to your phone or keys and you’ll always have a way to track them down. Alternatively, you can tuck the Tile Slim into a handbag or wallet. This combo pack comes with two of each type, which can be individually tracked using the Tile app or website.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Leadnovo Self-Stirring Mug
Our Review
If you know someone who stirs a ridiculous amount of sugar or honey into their morning drinks, then they are probably still wasting what little morning energy they have stirring their own drinks. Get them a self-stirring mug and they’ll have more time to reflect on how their caffeine addiction got so severe in the first place.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sphero Mini Blue Robot Ball
Our Review
The Sphero Mini is a Bluetooth-powered robot that offers a number of different ways to play and learn. This app-powered RC device is only about the size of a ping-pong ball but it can be controlled to make precise movements or act as the input device for phone games. More advanced users can download the free Sphero Edu app and try their hand at programming new commands for Sphero in Javascript. Even if it doesn't end up acting as a learning tool, it is guaranteed to make for one of the best cat toys sever.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K
Our Review
A Fire TV Stick is the easy way to turn any HDMI-compatible display into a full-on streaming center. The latest version of Amazon’s inexpensive streaming stick supports full 4K playback from hundreds of subscription-based streaming services. This is a great gift for someone who wants a way to access content from Netflix, Hulu Plus, and Amazon Prime Video all in one place.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anker PowerCore 10000mAh Power Bank
Our Review
Anyone who carries around more than one rechargeable device throughout the day knows what a hassle it can be to keep everything charged up. A portable power bank like the Anker PowerCore is a must-have item for commuters or students whose phones start to die halfway into the day. With a capacity of 10000mAh, this power bank has enough juice to charge most modern smartphones at least once over.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dikale 3D Printing Pen
Our Review
While 3D printers are costly and difficult to assemble, the technology to freely create small items from scratch is still accessible through 3D printing pens. These handheld devices use the same PLA and ABS filaments as a professional 3D printer to give the user creative control as they create trinkets, decorations, or anything else they can think of. They don’t require any programming knowledge or PC software, making them a great choice for beginner makers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater
Our Review
During the coldest part of winter, nothing makes a room cozier than a personal heater like the Lasko Portable Ceramic Space Heater. This compact heater is the ideal size for a bedroom or home office. It has 11 different heating settings to ensure that you get your environment to the perfect temperature.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tesla Coil USB Arc Lighter
Our Review
Smokers and fire enthusiasts go through lighters like it’s nobody’s business. Little do they know, they can switch over to a super fun electric lighter and never have to buy another Bic again. This USB-chargeable device emits a small tesla coil to ignite flammable items without giving off any heat. It can instead give the user a slight shock so be mindful that this is certainly not a toy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Portable UV Cell Phone Sanitizer
Our Review
Did you know that your phone has more bacteria on it than a public toilet seat? Well it doesn’t have to be that way, as you can use this Portable UV Cell Phone Sanitizer to clean your phone of bacteria in minutes. This clamshell device encloses a small item and bathes it in UV rays to remove 99.9% of all germs. It works on anything that fits inside, including phones, keys, and wallets.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs
Our Review
Concertgoers have historically had to either blow their ears out with uninhibited loudness or muffle the audio with bulky earplugs. Now, the Vibes earplug company offers a middleground for the discerning music lover. Their specially designed earplugs reduce the volume of incoming sound by up to 22 decibels without distorting or muffling it. They are compact and comfortable, making them the go-to way to safely enjoy live music.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen
Our Review
The Echo Dot is Amazon's cheapest introduction to the world of voice assistant technology. It connects to your home's WiFi to access the cloud-based Alexa voice assistant, who can perform a number of automated tasks to streamline your day. The tasks you can perform with Alexa range from turning on a set of WiFi light bulbs to ordering a pizza, which means pretty much anyone can find a way to make the Echo Dot useful. This version has a powerful noise-canceling microphone and built-in speakers, but you are encouraged to use a 3.5 mm audio cable to connect it to any more powerful speakers you already have for the purpose of playing music.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Some Bitcoin in a Trezor One Wallet
Our Review
Gifting money for Christmas has become a standard cop-out. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with gifting something fungible, a techie may be more interested in alternative payment methods like cryptocurrency. A small quantity of bitcoin can be easily gifted on a paper wallet with a little know-how. It may end up growing or shrinking in value, so start with a small quantity before you get too serious. If you’re willing to spend a little more, you can gift it on a Trezor device which offers secure storage for a number of cryptocurrencies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wallet Ninja 18-in-1 Multi-Purpose Tool
Our Review
The Wallet Ninja is the stealthiest multi-tool around, making it a handy choice for those who like to travel prepared. This sturdy steel tool is only the size of a credit card but it has 18 different uses ranging from a screwdriver to a hex wrench. It is lightweight and TSA-approved so it never has to leave your side.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Magic Bullet Blender
Our Review
The Magic Bullet blender is a versatile addition to any kitchen. It can chop, mix, blend, whip, and grind with its different attachments, so it can fill the roll of multiple kitchen gadgets. It is compact and easy to use, so even the most hopeless cook can prepare a healthy smoothie or salsa.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Element14 Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Motherboard
Our Review
The Raspberry Pi might look like a toy but it is actually the smallest and cheapest computer you'll come across in today's PC market. For under $50, you get a mini motherboard with enough processing power and RAM to serve a number of uses. You can install an OS on it and use it as a PC, you can install old school game ROMs to make an emulator box, you can house a web server on it, and so much more. If you are shopping for someone with a little technical know-how, then this gift can be shaped to their needs in any number of ways.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Controller for iPhone
Our Review
Mobile gaming is steadily catching up to console gaming in terms of graphics and game selection. This Bluetooth controller is a useful accessory for anyone who regularly plays games on their iPhone. It designed to look and feel like an X-Box controller but the buttons can be remapped to any configuration for mobile play. It connects via Bluetooth which also means it can be used on an Apple TV. And with a rechargeable battery that lasts for 40 hours, it will be quite a while before you have to resurface for a break.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Fitness Tracker
Our Review
The Mi Band 3 is China's premier budget fitness tracker, which offers a staggering amount of value for only $35. Its LED display tracks exercise duration, mileage, heart rate, and sleep quality in real time using several built-in sensors. It is comfortable and waterproof up to 50 meters, meaning you basically never have to take it off. The Xaomi Sports App brings this all together to help you track your lifetime fitness trends and continue down the path of a healthier lifestyle. If you think you already exercise consistently enough to not need a fitness tracker, then good luck with that New Year's resolution.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Logitech G430 Gaming Headset
Our Review
PC gaming is a one of a kind experience. There's simply nothing like coming together with strangers around the world to yell at each other under the thin guise of teamwork. Having a proper gaming headset like the Logitech G430 is merely the icing on the cake. These surround sound headphones give off crystal clear audio, giving the wearer an edge up in arena games. It also has a foldout boom mic so they never have to shout through the built-in microphone on that laptop ever again.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mueller Electric Kettle
Our Review
If you drink a lot of tea, then you may see the act of boiling water as some kind of meditative process in the ritual of tea drinking. Personally, I see it as a waste of time. This Mueller Electric Kettle boils 1.8 liters of water in minutes and only requires the flip of a switch, and it automatically shuts off when the water is boiling. This makes creating hot beverages even easier and much more convenient.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
iClever Wireless Folding Keyboard
Our Review
When our smartphones are basically as powerful as a computer, the only thing setting them apart is their lack of a keyboard. This folding Bluetooth keyboard from iClever helps bridge that gap to turn any phone or tablet into a full-on workstation. This is handy for composing emails, playing games, or word processing on the go. It even has color-changing backlighting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hiluckey Solar Charger 25000mAh
Our Review
Any devotee to nature knows that the Sun is the ultimate source of power in the universe. It gives us the energy to get up and live on and it can do the same for a phone. This 25000mAh power bank from Hiluckey has four foldout solar panels to collect and store solar energy. You can then plug in a charger cable to one of its two USB ports to charge a portable device like a phone or a speaker. It also has a flashlight built-in, making it a great companion for hikes and campouts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NutraTrack Mini Digital Food Scale
Our Review
Dieting becomes a common trend towards the end of the year when people start to think about New Year's resolutions and ways to improve themselves. But anyone who has tried counting calories recently knows that it is a difficult task when you cook at home. The NutraTrack Mini Digital Food Scale allows you to weigh out your ingredients and then use the built-in reference sheet to calculate the calories you put into each meal. Inherent desire to eat healthy not included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Aluminum Minimalist Wallet
Our Review
Bulky billfold wallets are a thing of the past when you can find space-efficient alternatives like this minimalist money clip at a cheaper price. This aluminum wallet from Lookiss contours to its contents to take up as little space as possible. It blocks dangerous RFID signals and provides easy access to its contents. Plus it is the perfect incentive to stop carrying around a dozen punch cards to restaurants you are never going back to.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Oria 60-in-1 Screwdriver Set
Our Review
For the person who already has the latest and greatest tech devices, perhaps they just need to focus on keeping what they have in working shape. This 60-in-1 Screwdriver Set from Oria helps make that possible, featuring just about every driver head imaginable. With this kit, no screw shall hold you back from swapping out a battery or replacing a broken component. And it all stores neatly in a clear carry case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
RapidX X5 Car Charger
Our Review
Most modern cars offer one USB port for charging but when a car full of passengers with multiple dying devices come along, there is nothing less pleasant than taking turns sucking down a trickle charge. This RapidX X5 Car Charger plugs into your accessory port to offer five additional USB charge ports, so you can juice up the whole family on the go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
Our Review
Amazon's Fire 7 Tablet is one of the best everyday deals in the tech world. For only $50, you get a fully functional tablet that is compatible with a whole library of apps from the Amazon store. This tablet leverages its budget price by showing advertisements on the screen, which is something you already have to deal with when you use any other web-based device. The latest version of the Fire 7 works with Alexa as well, allowing you to control smart home components and issue commands to the smart voice assistant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Camry Luggage Scale
Our Review
A portable luggage scale doesn't seem like a particularly exciting gift, but frequent travelers will realize right away how invaluable this is when it comes to keeping under carry-on limits for international flights. This hanging scale makes it easy to pack your bags to the limit without having to get pulled out of line while you are boarding a flight. This gift is particularly relevant for anyone who has a holiday trip on the horizon.