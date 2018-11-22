5 Best Amazon Thanksgiving Deals on Home & Kitchen

The holiday shopping season typically brings tremendous savings on home and kitchen items, and this year is no different. Scroll down to see this year’s best Thanksgiving deals on home and kitchen products.
$250 Off iRobot Roomba 960
A price drop of $250 off the iRobot Roomba 960 makes its $449 price tag the lowest of the year.
The Roomba 960 is one of the most powerful and feature-rich members of the Roomba family, making it a particularly good choice for pet owners and anyone with allergies. Highlights include WiFi connectivity with Alexa, carpet boost technology, whole level mapping and a high-efficiency filter.
45% Off Instant Pot DUO Plus (3-Quart)
Save on space, but not function, with this compact three-quart Instant Pot DUO Plus pressure cooker. This one-day deal drops the price down by 45 percent, making it a steal if you're looking for a smaller Instant Pot cooker.
The cooker comes with over 10 smart programs, including settings for slow cooking, steaming, making rice and more. Dual pressure settings ensure delicious results each time.
$90 Off KitchenAid Artisan Mini Series Tilt-Head 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer (KSM3311XBM)
A price drop of $90, or 36 percent, brings the price of the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Series Tilt-Head 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer (KSM3311XBM) down to its lowest of the year.
This compact KitchenAid stand mixer is smaller and lighter than previous models, yet it comes with all the essentials to make just about anything. The 250-watt motor is powerful enough for whipping, mixing, kneading and blending together wet and dry ingredients. A 3.5-quart capacity is enough to make up to 60 cookies per batch. A tilt-head design allows easy access to ingredients.
Up to 37% Off Vitamix Blenders
Score 37 percent off the Vitamix 7500 blender, for a total of $334.99. Features include variable speed control and a pulse feature for chopping up thicker vegetables, salsas and more.
The Vitamix 5200 is 36 percent off, with a price of $279.95. The Vitamix 5200 can clean itself in less than a minute. This blender excels in gradually heating up cold soup ingredients to create hot soup in minutes.
The Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender is available for 30 percent off, which drops the price to $188.95. This is a certified refurbished blender.
$59 Off Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Score $59 off the Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with this Thanksgiving Day deal.
The brewer comes with a K-Cup pod variety pack, and can brew an array of sizes, from six to 12 ounces. User-friendly controls let you insert the pod, choose a desired cup size then brew.
$100 Off Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Score $100 off the Opal Nugget Ice Maker, which yields up to a pound of ice per hour. The bin has a three-pound capacity, which means plenty of ice for your favorite beverages. This ice maker features Bluetooth connectivity for added convenience.
$50 Off ecobee4 Smart Thermostat
Save $50 off the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat, which features built-in Alexa for voice control. A room sensor is included for more accurate results, which in turn yields savings as the thermostat adjusts and balances the room temperature. The thermostat is compatible with Android and iOS devices.