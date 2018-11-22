5 Best Amazon Thanksgiving Deals on Home & Kitchen

Our Review

A price drop of $250 off the iRobot Roomba 960 makes its $449 price tag the lowest of the year.

The Roomba 960 is one of the most powerful and feature-rich members of the Roomba family, making it a particularly good choice for pet owners and anyone with allergies. Highlights include WiFi connectivity with Alexa, carpet boost technology, whole level mapping and a high-efficiency filter.