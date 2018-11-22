11 Best Target Thanksgiving Deals

Our Review

The KitchenAid stand mixer remains one of the hottest kitchen items for holiday sales. If you've been keeping your eye on a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'll want to jump on this deal for $230 off. That's just over 50 percent off the normal price tag.

This mixer has a five-quart bowl, and a handy bowl lift design. There are 10 speeds to choose from. An attachment hub lets you work with over 10 available attachments.