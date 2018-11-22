11 Best Target Thanksgiving Deals

Some of the holiday shopping season’s best deals can be found at Target this Thanksgiving. Check out some of the year’s biggest savings on the hottest items with these best Target Thanksgiving deals.
$230 Off KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Mixer
The KitchenAid stand mixer remains one of the hottest kitchen items for holiday sales. If you've been keeping your eye on a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'll want to jump on this deal for $230 off. That's just over 50 percent off the normal price tag.
This mixer has a five-quart bowl, and a handy bowl lift design. There are 10 speeds to choose from. An attachment hub lets you work with over 10 available attachments.
$150 Off Shark ION RV720
A price drop of $150 brings this Shark ION robot vacuum to just under $200, which is a steal considering the features for the price. Highlights include a self-cleaning brushroll and sensor-filled navigation system for reliable results. Spinning side brushes sweep in bits of dust, dirt and debris that tend to hide in tricky places. Clean time is up to 60 minutes per charge. Boundary strips are included.
$125 Off Nespresso VertuoPlus Limited Edition Bundle
Score $125 off the Nespresso VertuoPlus Limited Edition Bundle with this Thanksgiving Day deal at Target.
The Nespresso VertuoPlus makes traditional freshly brewed coffee, as well as espresso, in three cup sizes. The machine has a built-in barcode reader for optimal results. Heat up time is 20 seconds or less.
$110 Off Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones (Neighborhood Collection)
Score $110 off these stylish Beats headphones with this holiday shopping deal. That's over 50 percent off the regular price.
The Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity and up to 12 hours of battery life. They're also resistant to sweat and water, and can be used to take calls on the go.
$100 Off Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch
Score $100 off the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch with this Thanksgiving Day deal at Target. The watch features Bluetooth connectivity, and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It also lasts up to several days per charge, and comes with a wireless charger.
$100 Off HP X360 Convertible Touchscreen Chromebook
If you're looking for deals on a touchscreen Chromebook, don't overlook this one. You'll get $100 off the HP X360, which stands out for its lightweight construction, backlit LED display, comfortable island-style keyboard and more. The battery lasts up to 13 hours on this Chromebook, which features a Intel Celeron N3350 Dual-Core processor.
$80 Off Apple iPad 9.7-Inch Wi-Fi Only (2018 Model, 6th Generation)
It can be hard to find the latest Apple products on sale. This Thanksgiving Day deal lets you save $80 on this year's 6th generation iPad, which features a retina display, speedy A10 fusion chip, HD FaceTime and a battery that lasts up to a day per charge.
$80 Off Apple Watch Series 3
Grab the Apple Watch Series 3, which is currently on sale for $80 off. The watch is equipped with GPS and has an optical heart rate sensor. Automatic activity detection lets you just strap on the watch and go, even for activities such as hiking and yoga. Runners will appreciate pace and cadence alerts.
$50 Off Fitbit Alta HR
Score $50 off the Fitbit Alta HR with this Thanksgiving Day deal, which lasts through Saturday.
The Alta HR is a heart rate monitor and activity tracker with features such as automatic sleep tracking, automatic exercise recognition and all-day activity monitoring. Battery life is up to seven days per charge.
$50 Off Google Home Smart Speaker
Save $50 off the Google Home Smart Speaker with this Target Thanksgiving Day deal.
With the help of Google Assistant, you can do everything from control other smart home devices to listen to music, make calls and create a personalized schedule. The voice-controlled speaker has micro USB connectivity and is made with fabric.
$50 Off Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker
Crispy finishes aren't always easy to achieve, especially without the right appliances for the job. The Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker balances tenderness and crispiness for delicious end results. There's a 6.5-quart pot, along with a 4-quart crisping basket.