20 Best Travel Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Travel broadens the mind, and helps people to reach a better understanding of global cultures. There isn’t a person alive who doesn’t look forward to taking a vacation to someplace fun, whether it’s someplace close to home, or halfway around the globe. If you’ve got a person with a serious case of wanderlust in your life, get them a gift that speaks to their love of travel. Luggage, gift cards, e-readers, special travel apparel: all of these things can really make someone’s birthday if they love to travel.

Looking for a gift for someone who’s always on the move? These travel gifts are great for frequent flyers and anyone who loves visiting new places. Whether you’re looking for a gift for an occasional traveler, or something to make travel easier for someone who is on the road for half the year, our guide has plenty of unexpected gift ideas. Read on to get inspired.

Need more help finding great gifts for your friends and family? Visit our Gifts section to see all of our carefully curated gift guides in one place.

1. Bluesmart Black Edition International Luggage

If you travel frequently for business or pleasure, then you know how important it is to have a great suitcase. The right bag should roll smoothly, and help you get through security faster. And in 2016, it’s also smart for your bag to be, well, smart. If you’re hunting for a new piece of luggage for someone who desperately needs a new bag, this high-end, high-tech suitcase is a stellar gift.

There are lots of great features in this bag. First, the bag itself is made from Class A Makrolon and reinforced nylon, making it resistant to tears, bumps, and weather damage. A built-in battery allows you to charge your smartphone up to six times, making this bag perfect for international travel or getting through a long layover. The bag is built to all international airline carry-on standards, and is perfect for holding up to three day’s worth of clothes and toiletries. The remote digital lock means you can lock or unlock the suitcase from your phone, or simply check to make sure the lock is engaged. Additionally, 3G + GPS tracking is built-in to help to locate your lost bag, anywhere in the world. Even if your airline misplaces your bag, you might still be able to find it.

If the Bluesmart Black Edition bag is too rich for your blood, there is a cheaper alternative you could consider. The 20-inch TFCFL Smart Luggage bag is only $199, and offers some of the same features you’d get with a Bluesmart bag.

Price: $591.94

2. SCOTTeVEST Travel Hoodie

A good hoodie can keep you warm while you travel. A great hoodie does that, plus offers some special features. This great hoodie has 10 hidden pockets, making it perfect for maximizing your suitcase space, or hiding valuables on your person. In addition, this hoodie is wrinkle-resistant, which every good travel garment ought to be. Additionally, we love that this hoodie has been specially engineered to balance the weight load across the entire garment. This helps to prevent neck and back pain. A women’s version of this hoodie is also available.

Price: $80 (24 percent off MSRP)

3. Travel Smart by Conair

This all-in-one travel adapter is a compact way to prepare for travel abroad. It features a USB port, and allows you to plug dual-voltage appliances into foreign wall outlets. This adapter fits most electrical outlets commonly visited countries in the UK and EU, plus Australia. And if you’re an Apple fan, you’ll appreciate that you can charge your iPhone or iPod with this adapter.

Looking for more Christmas gifts for women who like to travel? Check our out guide to the best gifts for women over 50.

Price: $10.19 (15 percent off MSRP)

4. 15 RFID Blocking Sleeves

When traveling through airports or foreign cities, it makes sense to protect your money. This is 2016, so we’re not talking about money belts. We’re talking about RFID sleeves, which prevent electronic skimming and stealing of your financial info. This pack of 15 sleeves is enough to help the average person cover up their credit cards, debit cards, ATM cards, passports, driver’s licenses and any other RFID-enabled contactless Smart Cards in their wallet.

Price: $10.95 (62 percent off MSRP)

5. Personal Survival Kit & Emergency Pack for Cars

If you’re shopping for someone who mostly travels by car, this is a thoughtful gift. This emergency survival pack fits easily inside trucks, vans, SUVs, compact cars, and RVs. The bag itself is waterproof, protecting all of the emergency supplies within. Inside this bag, you’ll find the following items: one LED headlamp with batteries, two 200 hour glow sticks, LED wristband, whistle, two food bars, four water packs, waste disposal bag, tissues, mylar blanket, eight-hour hand warmer, one body warmer, one poncho, two face masks, a 46-piece first aid kit, utility gloves, duct tape, extra batteries, waterproof matches, and a multi-tool.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

6. Extreme Jet Surf Experience in Cancun

Tinggly.com is a cool website that curates unique travel experiences. You can purchase general gift cards to be used on any trip they offer, or select vouchers for a specific travel experience. The experience featured above will take you on an extreme jet surfing ride at a resort in Cancun. Want to see more gifts like this? You can browse more Tinggly gift cards and experience vouchers on sale here. Tinggly offers over 350 experiences in more than 80 countries, so there are a lot of cool adventures to choose from.

Price: $119

7. Luckies of London Scratch Map (Deluxe Edition)

This scratch-off map of the world is a perfect conversation piece for any traveler’s home. As you visit different countries around the globe, you can scratch the country off the map, revealing the vivid colors beneath. A similar gift we like is this custom travel globe for newlyweds. This is a beautiful gift for a newlywed couple who loves to travel.

Price: $32.88 (9 percent off MSRP)

8. Trtl Soft Neck Support Travel Pillow

This wraparound travel pillow provides a custom, comfy fit. It’s a lightweight design that offers a comfortable patch where you can rest your chin. It’s half the size of a normal travel pillow, making this perfect for those who prefer to travel light. Shopping for someone who tends to get overheated on planes? Consider this cooling airplane pillow instead.

Need more small gift ideas for someone? Check out our guide on what to buy on Amazon. It features some inexpensive-yet-interesting gift ideas for the whole family that save you the hassle of leaving your house to visit a crowded shopping mall.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

9. High Sierra Freewheel Wheeled Backpack

For some trips, a wheeled backpack is the perfect piece of luggage. It’s compact enough for day trips or short excursions, with a wheeled design that saves you shoulder pain. Multiple color options are available. We also like the telescoping handle, as well as the padded computer sleeve, which fits most 15 inch laptops.

Price: $49.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

10. Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7B QuietPoint Active Noise-Cancelling Closed-Back Headphones

Every traveler needs a good pair of noise-canceling headphones to drown out the sound of conversation and engine noise. These affordable headphones offer active noise-cancelling tech that effectively reduces environmental noise by 90 percent. The ear cups have generous cushioning for extended comfort. The headphones ship with a specialized airline adapter for connecting to in-flight entertainment systems, along with a handy carrying case.

Price: $88.50 (19 percent off MSRP)

11. SHOLDIT Convertible Infinity Scarf With Pocket

This infinity scarf has a hidden pocket, making it ideal for hiding your phone, wallet, or valuables while you are traveling. They remain out of sight in the hidden pocket. Lots of color and patterns are available, so you can find a color that will work with your travel wardrobe. The scarf can be worn around the neck, waist, or across the body.

Price: $39.99

12. KnowRoaming Global SIM Sticker

Nobody likes to be out of touch when they’re traveling. This cool sticker attaches to your existing SIM card in your unlocked phone. When you’re at home, the sticker remains dormant. When you travel, it connects you to local networks automatically. With the SIM sticker, you’ll get up to 85 percent off international voice, data, incoming and outgoing texts. You get a $10 credit upon activation, and the SIM sticker works in over 200 countries. The sticker is compatible with unlocked iPhones (iPhone 5 and newer), Android phones (running 4.0 or newer), Windows Mobile phones, and even iPads and Android tablets.

Price: $29.99

13. ‘Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders’

If you’re looking for places to add to your travel bucket list, this gorgeously designed book will definitely help inspire your next adventure abroad. The book celebrates over 700 of the strangest and most unusual places in the world, including a baobob tree in South Africa that’s so large it has a pub inside where 15 people can drink comfortably, the Great Stalacpipe Organ in Virginia, and the eccentric bone museums of Italy. Whether you’re shopping for an armchair traveller or an active adventure-seeker, this is a great holiday gift.

Price: $17.50 (50 percent off MSRP)

14. Rosetta Stone Italian – Level 1-5 Set

Planning a family trip to Italy? This language learning software can help prepare you for everyday conversations in Italian. The set offers access for up to five family members, so you can all learn at your own pace, and on your own schedule. Special speech recognition technology analyzes your voice, and helps to correct your accent. When you purchase the software, you also get free access to the mobile app for a three month period, as well as a three month trial period where you can engage in live, online tutoring sessions with a native speaker.

Rosetta Stone software is great for helping to prepare for a family trip abroad, or to learn language skills to keep in touch with family members who don’t speak English well. If Italian isn’t your language of choice, browse all of Rosetta Stone’s language packs here. Rosetta Stone products are available for the following operating systems: Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows XP, Mac OS X, and Windows 8.

Price: $149 (40 percent off MSRP)

15. ‘The Layover’

If you spend a lot of time traveling by plane, you’ll definitely appreciate the city-specific intel Anthony Bourdain shares with viewers in The Layover. In each episode, Bourdain outlines the best hotels, restaurants, and attractions to enjoy in a city when you have 24 or 48 hours to kill before the next leg of your trip. A second season is also available on DVD.

Price: $11.52 for Season 1 on DVD

16. Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera

Shopping for a couple who travels frequently? Instead of getting them something to use on their travels, you could get them something for their home, something that would give them better peace of mind while they’re away from home. If they want to be able to watch their house while they’re away, an outdoor security camera can help them keep tabs on their abode. The Nest Cam boasts the ability to remotely review live video from your home. The camera has a 130° wide-angle lens, and shoots video in 1080p HD, both day and night. When Nest Cam Outdoor detects activity, it can send a phone alert or email with a photo of the event. The camera has a built-in mic and speaker, so you can talk through the camera using the Nest smartphone app.

If they already have a camera, consider getting them something that will give them peace of mind about their furry friend. An automatic pet feeder can help keep their kitty well fed while they travel the globe. We like this cute model from Lusmo.

Price: $169.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

17. Wanderlust Air Travel Compression Socks

There’s nothing worse than getting off a long flight, and having feet so swollen you can’t comfortably wear your shoes. Wearing compression socks during a flight helps to prevent your feet from swelling, but it can also help prevent edema and DVT. These are small but thoughtful gift that’s perfect for anyone who flies even a couple of times each year.

Not a fan of these socks? Browse more compression sock styles in different colors here.

Price: $19.97 (42 percent off MSRP)

18. Rolo Portable Roll-Up Travel Bag

This roll up travel bag takes a design cue from the rolling knife cases used by professional chefs. The bag rolls up to take up less space in your luggage, but easily unrolls to help you find just the right item in your bag. The bag includes a metal hanging hook for placing the bag in a closet, or on the back of a bathroom door.

Price: $49.99

19. Kindle Oasis

Whether you’re killing time before a flight, or relaxing while your plane is in the air, a Kindle is a great way to pass the time, and read books that will tell you more about your destination. The Kindle Oasis is Amazon’s thinnest and lightest Kindle to date, making it ideal for travelers who want to pack light. By attaching the battery cover to the Kindle unit, battery life can be extended into the region of months, not days or weeks like you’d get with a tablet. A nice feature here is the ergonomic design with dedicated buttons to effortlessly turn the page, especially pleasant for those who prefer to read one-handed. It also offers a glare-free reading experience in direct sun, so you can enjoy reading by the pool.

If this new Kindle is too expensive, you might consider the regular Kindle, which starts at just $79.99.

Price: $289.99

20. Airbnb Gift Card

What better gift is there for a traveller than financing their next trip? This Airbnb gift card will let them pick their lodgings the next time they travel domestically or internationally. An Airbnb stay can be more fun than a hotel stay, since you really get a sense of being a local, and can even cook in a full kitchen. Gift cards are available in various denominations, so you could finance one night, or several nights, of an upcoming trip.

Need more help finding great gifts for the people you love? Visit our Gifts page to find more of our thoughtfully curated gift guides, or check out our Toys page for gift ideas for your kids. You may also be interested in our mega gift guides where we recommend over 100 great gifts for women and gifts for men.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.