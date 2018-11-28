15 Unisex Gifts Under $25 for Christmas

Unisex gifts are a smart move for a lot of reasons including making them great for Yankee Swaps or office gifts, good for folks you don’t know that well, and great for throwing off outdated gender roles. Start crossing people off your gift list with the best unisex gifts under $25.
Godiva Santa Truffle Box
Give the gift that everyone loves: chocolate. This adorable little Santa box is under $15 and filled with eight individually wrapped Godiva truffles, perfect for sharing (or not). Godiva truffles have that perfect Belgian chocolate texture with true, rich chocolate flavor. There are four milk chocolate truffles and four dark chocolate truffles so everyone can find something they like.
It's small enough to be a stocking stuffer but large enough to be a small gift.
Body Back Junior Self Massage Stick
Trying to rub your own sore shoulders is terrible and always ends up hurting the opposite shoulder--which gets you nowhere. Thankfully, some genius found a way.
This is a great gift for adults of all ages. Whether it's for your parents as their back and joints bother them more with age or for younger folks who spend all their time on their feet or at a desk, this stick eliminates the need to ask someone, "Will you rub my shoulders?"
We got this for my mother-in-law last year and she loves it. We love it too, and might steal hers the next time we visit. (Don't tell) The unique curved shape and rounded pressure points allow you to leverage the strong pressure you need for your knotted shoulders and back without transferring that strain to the rest of your body.
This smaller sized version is good for petite frames and those with limited storage options. It comes with a manual and poster showing you different ways to hold it for self-massage.
Death Wish Coffee
For the person in your life who is perpetually drinking coffee, give them what's been called "the world's strongest coffee." Just imagine the look on their face when they open your gift and see the skull and crossbones.
The caffeine content in this coffee warrants the brand's name. There's a graph on their website created by the Huffington Post that compares the percentage of caffeine in Death Wish Coffee against popular brands. This coffee is not kidding around. (As a side note, it's much cheaper to buy this coffee on Amazon instead of their website, especially if you can use your Prime free shipping.)
It's available in both ground, whole bean, and single-brew pods.
Pizza Socks Box
For the person who can't live without pizza (and who perhaps could use new socks), there's Pizza Socks Box.
These socks with their hilarious packaging come in both men's and women's. Beyond the clever box and funny print, the socks are actually comfortable and made well. Some novelty socks just about fall part the second you put them on but these will last. The band around the top of the socks printed like the crust really makes it.
The Pizza Socks Box Slice is one pair per box and comes in several "flavors" including Pepperoni, Capricciosa, Italian, and Hawaiian.
If you can spring for $1 over your $25 budget cap, you can get a full Pizza Socks Box for $25.99 which gets you four pairs of socks which is a much better value. With the full box you can find the same flavors, but you can also get a mixed box with three different flavors and the fourth pair being the crust of the pizza.
Joking Hazard
This isn't for kids. This is not a game for the easily offended. This probably isn't even a game for the hard to offend. That said, when I played this at a friend's board game night, I about passed out from laughing so hard.
From the same artist who draws Cyanide & Happiness, this game takes the Cards Against Humanity format and pushes it to its absolute limit. You will play cards in this game that will make you feel like a terrible person and you'll enjoy every second of it.
If you have someone on your list with a dark sense of human and a love for games, get this. Honestly, the fun I got with this game from that one gaming session alone is worth the price.
Miracle Namu Bathtub Tray
Give them a true spa experience with this natural bamboo bathtub shelf from Miracle Namu. It has sliding trays, cup holder, slotted soap caddy, detachable side trays, and a tablet or book holder. The silicone bottom ensures the tray will grip the tub and stay in place so they can relax in their soak with their wine, beer, or coffee.
Stressed Opossum Coffee Mug
We all have one person that this mug makes us think of. Help them embrace their inner hissing opossum in the morning before coffee or when deadlines are looming. This mug is certain to get a chuckle everytime they see it.
It was printed in America and is both microwave and dishwasher safe. Let's face it, they're too stressed to worry about that stuff anyway.
Unique Vegetable Growing Kit
If the person you're buying for likes to garden, get them something special with a unique vegetable growing kit. This Sow & Grow kit comes with everything you need to get seedlings going for five vegetables you might not generally see at your local garden stand.
With this kit, you can grow purple carrots, black corn, five color swiss chard, lemon cucumber, and romanesco broccoli which grows in impressive fractal patterns. The seeds are organic, non-GMO, and grown in the United States.
I garden and I'd never even heard of a lemon cucumber before. They look like weird little yellow pumpkins with cucumber insides. Who knew? This kit will pique the interest of any gardener.
Jack Black Balm Squad
Everybody gets chapped lips in the winter and the Jack Black Intense Therapy line can tackle even the driest skin. I'm a dedicated user of their Hand Healer lotion which they have in a Hand Healer and Lip Therapy Balm gift set for under $25 if that's more your style.
Their lip balms use a combination of beeswax, shea butter, cocoa butter, avocado oil, and lanolin to quickly absorb into the skin and rescue your lips from their painful, chapped state where other balms have failed. They also have SPF 25 for UV protection. This set comes with three scents: lemon basil, natural mint, and cucumber lime. I would only skip this one if the person you're buying for is vegan.
Stranger Things Hawkins AV Club Hoodie
For the Stranger Things fans in your life, pick them up this hoodie so they can be one of the Hawkins gang. It's screen-printed in the United States and has a comfy unisex fit. The hoodie runs true to size, but you may want to err on the side of going one size smaller for those with a more petite, femme build.
IngenuiTEA Brewing Cup
Being given this tea brewer from Adagio changed how I drank tea. I drank more of it because making tea became fun instead of an annoying chore. This unique IngenuiTEA brewer starts like most teapots by placing your loose tea leaves inside, followed by the boiling water.
The large mug style gives the tea plenty of room to unfurl as it brews. Once your tea has brewed for the appropriate time, you place the IngenuiTEA over your teacup and press down as though you were trying to stack the two cups and the tea, minus the tea leaves, is dispensed from the bottom of the brewer.
Now you have a cup of perfectly brewed tea and a brewing mug with tea leaves that you can either use to brew a second time (depending on the type of tea) or easily wash out by giving the mug a quick rinse in the sink.
It's unique, it's clever, and it's perfect for the tea drinkers in your life.
Tony Chocolonely’s 3 Bar Bundle
This year give the gift of over one full pound of ethical chocolate. This bundle set from Tony's Chocolonely comes with three six-ounce bars: milk chocolate, hazelnut milk chocolate, and caramel sea salt milk chocolate. Tony's Chocolonely is all natural, non-GMO, fair trade, and produced 100 percent slave-free so you can enjoy your treat guilt-free.
I was sent a couple samples of Tony Chocolonely a while back and I can say that it is some of the best chocolate I've ever had. Their milk chocolate isn't too sweet and has a dairy smoothness to it that reminds me of British chocolates but without losing that intense Dutch chocolate flavor I'm looking for. They managed to have an almost perfect balance of fillings so you can still taste the chocolate but without feeling like you're hunting for your hazelnuts and such.
The bars are satisfyingly hefty and it certainly feels like you're getting your money's worth. They're broken up into irregular shapes in order to bring attention to the fact that in the world and in life resources aren't broken up evenly either. You can read more about their slave-free mission and impact on their site.
Queen Majesty Hot Sauce Trinity Sampler
For the person in your life who loves spicy things, a hot sauce gift box is an easy leap, so make sure you're giving them something unique and interesting with this Queen Majesty Hot Sauce Trinity Sampler. So many hot sauce gift sets focus entirely on being scorchingly hot, which I love, but that can get old. They've probably received a hot sauce gift before, but not likely one that uses dark roasted coffee-infused vinegar.
The Trinity Sampler comes with three two-ounce bottles in mild, medium, and hot and has a deep focus on flavor as well as heat. You get flavors like Jalapeno Tequila and Lime, Scotch Bonnet and Ginger and Red Habanero and Black Coffee. Those are flavors that can hold your attention and add more to your plate than just fire.
These are handmade in Brooklyn, New York and incorporate lots of organic and locally-sourced ingredients.
Sara Happ Lip Scrubs
For most people lip balms aren't enough to remove dry, scaly dead skin from chapped lips. Lip exfoliation is a step that ought to be on all of our skincare routines. Not wanting flaky lips isn't gender-specific.
A good lip scrub removes dry skin and leaves lips soft without feeling uncomfortable and Sara Happ's scrubs are my go-to and have been since I got my hands on some media samples. I recently featured them as the top product on my Best Lip Scrubs article.
I like that this is a higher end brand that also has flavors to choose from so you don't have to pick between quality and fun. They've got a wide range of great tasting scrubs like brown sugar, coconut, vanilla bean, grapefruit, and sprinkles red velvet.
Italian Luxury Fau Fur Throw
If you're in even a remotely cold climate, everyone loves throw blankets. When there's snow outside, we can't get enough of them. This neutral green, super soft blanket is under budget but has the plush feel of something much more expensive. At nearly five by six foot, it's big enough for two.
It's machine washable and can you put it through the dryer so you're not giving them something that's a hassle to clean. The thick throw has a cozy, warm sherpa lining and soft faux fur perfect for curling up on a chilly night.