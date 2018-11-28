15 Unisex Gifts Under $25 for Christmas

Our Review

Trying to rub your own sore shoulders is terrible and always ends up hurting the opposite shoulder--which gets you nowhere. Thankfully, some genius found a way.

This is a great gift for adults of all ages. Whether it's for your parents as their back and joints bother them more with age or for younger folks who spend all their time on their feet or at a desk, this stick eliminates the need to ask someone, "Will you rub my shoulders?"

We got this for my mother-in-law last year and she loves it. We love it too, and might steal hers the next time we visit. (Don't tell) The unique curved shape and rounded pressure points allow you to leverage the strong pressure you need for your knotted shoulders and back without transferring that strain to the rest of your body.

This smaller sized version is good for petite frames and those with limited storage options. It comes with a manual and poster showing you different ways to hold it for self-massage.