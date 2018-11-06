11 Best Wooden Christmas Ornaments (2018)

Despite my secular nature and upbringing, I unabashedly love Christmas. I always get a tree and decorate it with my small collection of ornaments I have amassed over the years. I favor primitive ornaments made of natural materials, usually in the form of a woodland creature or evergreen tree. For me, the tree itself is the center of focus for decorations, in the style of the pagans and early Christians. For me, nothing can beat a rustic wooden ornament. I like their simplicity and texture. They are often (though not always) handmade, which makes them seem a bit special in comparison to a lot of ornaments you can buy these days. Wooden ornaments recall the warm nostalgia of a cabin Christmas, of celebrations tucked in the woods.
If you’re looking for a touch of rustic charm for your tree this year, consider our list of the best wooden Christmas ornaments.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mountain Mahogany Nativity Ornament
Our Review
Naturally, the birth of Jesus is the heart of the Christmas celebration for many families, and the installation of a nativity scene is a common expression of this during the season. This lovely ornament is carved from mountain mahogany, a tree native to the western United States. This lovely wood creates a darling frame for the nativity scene, which will make a fine addition to any Christmas tree. It’s made in the U.S.A. and comes complete with a string hanger. If you want to include a nativity scene in your decorations this year but are short on space, consider this ornament for your tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Glitzby Baby’s First Christmas Personalized Baby Block Ornament 2018
Our Review
When I was a kid, my brother and I each had an ornaments honoring the year of our birth. This one takes the form of a baby's wooden block. In addition to the year, you can have your baby's name inscribed on it to fully personalize the ornament. Includes the eyehook and ribbon for hanging.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zuluf Hand Carved Bethlehem Holy Land Christmas Tree Ornaments Set
Our Review
With this rustic set, you can arrange a nativity scene by using your tree as the stage. Ten of the key figures to any good nativity scene are present here, all hand carved into roughly 2.5 inch ornaments. Makes a great starter set, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kurt Adler Wooden Nutcracker Ornament 4-Piece Box Set
Our Review
Nutcrackers originated sometime in the 15th century as good luck symbols in Germany, based on a folk tale. Following the first U.S. production of The Nutcracker ballet in 1940, they caught on as decorations here, as well. Often depicting a soldier, king, or knight, these figurines are nearly as ubiquitous as Santa Claus. This set features four five-inch figures made from wood in festive colors. Each of the jackets are glittered for extra flair. A gold hanging ribbon is included for each of them. For less than $1 more, you could also try this set of six.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Primitives by Kathy Red Wooden Christmas Ornaments
Our Review
Another set of four ornaments to consider, this one allows you to adorn your tree with words that evoke the season. These are roughly five inches long by 1.5 inches tall, finished with a snow-like painted texture and decorative holly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cardinal Clip Christmas Ornament
Our Review
As one of the few birds that don’t migrate during the winter, the striking red cardinal has become a fixture of Christmas decorations. Cardinals keep their red color even in the winter months, and their distribution in snowy areas of North America has made them famous for their contrast against white backgrounds. Though they don’t have a historic religious meaning, some think that the color is meant to recall the blood of Christ. Others say that hanging a cardinal on your Christmas tree is just good luck. Whatever the case, cardinals do, indeed, make handsome tree decorations. This set of two cardinals clips onto the boughs of your tree, giving the appearance that they have landed there to perch. These wooden birds are a little over four inches long and are hand decorated. Other birds are available, as well, including chickadees and blue jays.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lovebirds Personalized Wood Christmas Ornament
Our Review
Whether it’s your first Christmas or your tenth, this custom wood Christmas ornament makes a great choice. Laser engraved with any names and date you choose, this darling lovebirds ornament is made in the U.S.A out of alder wood specially for you. It also comes in an owl version, if you prefer. Includes a red ribbon for hanging on the tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Set of 6 Rustic Barn Wood Primitive Snowman Christmas Ornaments
Our Review
Snowmen are another festive symbol of the season. This particular snowman ornament is made from aged barn wood, painted in a country primitive style, and finished with a rusty tin bow. This is a set of six identical three-and-a-half-inch ornaments, so you could put a couple on your tree and give some as gifts. You could also incorporate them into wreaths or other decorations around your home. This charming ornament comes complete with a jute rope hanger, so he’s ready to adorn your tree or mantel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wood Carved & Painted Candy Canes
Our Review
While we always bought at least one box of real candy canes to hang on the tree each year, we also had one or two ornaments made to look like them on the tree, too. This set of six wooden candy canes features three four-inch canes and three five-inch canes for hanging all around your tree. If you have room for multiple trees in your home, you could buy a few of these sets and have a themed tree based on these rustic ornaments. They’re subtle and festive and will look great in any home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Harbor 55 Christmas Ornament Decorations Set
Our Review
This colorful set of four ornaments strikes a balance between vintage and fresh looks. In this set, you get four ornaments measuring 4.25 by 4.25 inches, each depicting either a Santa or a snowman in a Christmas scene. They're also 3D, taking the form of shallow shadow boxes for a little dimention on your tree.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Graphics and More Black Cat In Window Wood Christmas Tree Holiday Ornament
Our Review
Got a cat lover in your life? Are you, indeed, the cat lover in your life? Represent your abiding love of cats on your Christmas tree this year with this charming design. The listing makes a point to say that because it isn't glass, it's a good choice for pet owners whose animals might knock ornaments down and break them - great for letting your cat play with!