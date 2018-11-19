50 Best Birthday Gifts for Your Sister

If you’re shopping for your sister or sister-in-law, there are many different gift options for every budget. If you’re not sure where to begin your search, consider narrowing down the options based on specific categories. For example, she might want a specific gift for a cook or baker along with the latest technology or luxury beauty gifts. A gift card to her favorite store is another possibility.

1. Columbia Women’s Gold 650 TurboDown Radial Down Jacket

Choose from a wide range of available colors to find the jacket that your sister will like best. A heat reflective lining traps heat to keep the body warm on the coldest days. This jacket also comes with zippered hand pockets, down insulation, and water resistant material. An adjustable draw cord ensures an optimal fit for all sizes.

Not the gift you had in mind? Shop more down jackets to find the best fit for her.

Price: $72.46 – $224.89

2. Omega J8006 Nutrition Center Juicer

Highlights of this juicer include its user-friendly operation and powerful motor. The speed won’t go past 80 RPMs, which keeps clogging, foaming, and excessive heat build-up at bay. This juicer has a high juice yield along with auto pulp-ejection to provide a smooth and delicious juice at the end. The machine also stands out for its quiet operation. She can use it to make nut butter, baby food, grind coffee and spices, and more.

Browse this year’s home gift guide for even more gift ideas.

Price: $269.99 (7 percent off MSRP)

3. BIO IONIC Onepass Straightening Iron

Whether she uses it every day or just for a special occasion, she’ll appreciate the faster straightening and shine this hair straightener provides. Silicone speed strips promote speedier styling without drying out the hair. A unique mineral tames fly-aways and frizz while hydrating hair. Other features include multi-level heat control and a nine-foot swivel cord. This styling tool reaches a maximum heat of 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Need more options? Check out the best luxury beauty gifts for any budget.

Price: $199.98

4. Neato Botvac D3 Connected

The Neato Botvac D3 joins the Neato Botvac D5 as one of the newest members of the Neato robot vacuum family. The D3 stands out for its solid all-around performance, making it a practical choice for daily or weekly cleaning demands. This robot vacuum cleaner is WiFi-enabled and works on all floor types. It also finds its way around the home using a smart laser navigation system. Powerful suction ensures that even the smallest dust and dirt particles will be picked up. The Neato app works with Android and iOS devices.

Visit the holiday gifts page for even more great gift ideas.

Price: $399.00

5. Clarisonic Mia FIT Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush System

Despite its gentle operation, this facial cleansing system effectively removes makeup, dirt, and oil for healthier skin. It’s also easy to use as she just needs to move the brush in a circular motion according to the T-timer. Speed two is designed for daily use while speed one is reserved for days when the skin feels more sensitive. Aside from two brush heads, the system also includes a skin illuminating cleaner and a charger. A less expensive option is the Olay ProX Advanced Cleansing System with Facial Brush.

You can also browse the best home facial steamers and best facial scrubs for similar gift ideas.

Price: $219.00

6. Instant Pot IP-DUO60 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker

This multi-function Instant Pot pressure cooker is much more than the average slow cooker. It’s also useful for cooking rice, making yogurt, steaming, warming, pressure cooking, and browning. Highlights include a user-friendly control panel and a choice between 14 programs. There are three temperatures for precise sauteing and slow cooking. A triple-ply stainless steel bottom ensures even and thorough heat distribution. Another option is the Instant Pot IP-Smart Bluetooth-Enabled Multifunctional Pressure Cooker.

Pair this slow cooker with Skinnytaste Fast and Slow: Knockout Quick-Fix and Slow Cooker Recipes for a well-rounded gift that any cook will appreciate.

Price: $79.00 (34 percent off MSRP)

7. Vince Camuto Klem Drawstring

Gold chain detailing and a classic design are some highlights of this Vince Camuto drawstring bag. It’s also made with a soft quilted leather material that’s both durable and stylish. A spacious interior gives her plenty of room to store essentials for the day. There are two interior slip pockets and an interior zip pocket for safe storage of valuables and smaller items. Other features include a drawstring closure and textile lining.

Browse the tote and handbag gift guide for more gifts for her.

Price: $218.53

8. kate spade new york Women’s Baja Snow Boot

This stylish snow boot can be worn folded up or down, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. A durable rubber sole provides traction even on slippery surfaces and is designed to withstand daily walking demands. This kate spade boot features a 1-inch heel and is made from imported leather. It’s also available in three colors.

Not quite what you had in mind? Shop more gifts for the outdoors lover.

Price: $160.80 – $268.00

Purchase the kate spade new york Women’s Baja Snow Boot here.

9. Nest Learning Thermostat

Now in its third generation, the Nest Learning Thermostat stands out for its versatility and ease of use. For example, it learns each owner’s temperature preference around the house and programs itself within a week. The programmable thermostat also features WiFi connectivity and can be controlled via a laptop, tablet, or phone. Nest detects when someone walks into the room then lights up to display the current weather, time, or temperature. It can also provide information about each home’s energy history.

Price: $249.00

10. Anova WiFi Precision Cooker

This second generation immersion circulator is suitable for any home chef. It’s also user friendly. All she needs to do is schedule a meal to cook via the app and the food will be ready by the end of the day. She can even schedule alerts on her phone to keep an eye on the meal status from start to end. The precision cooker can be adjusted to fit just about any pot or pan and simply clamps into place. A less expensive Bluetooth version, Anova Culinary PCB-120US-K1 Bluetooth Precision Cooker, is also available.

Pair it with Sous Vide at Home: The Modern Technique for Perfectly Cooked Meals to give a gift that any home cook will enjoy.

Price: $199.00

11. Pinkleaf Green Tea Argan Oil Bamboo Spa Bath Gift Set

She’ll enjoy a luxurious spa experience in the comfort of her own home with this spa gift basket. The bamboo box is decorative on its own and can be used to store bathroom essentials and other items once she’s used up the products. Each item is infused with argan oil to help the skin stay hydrated without feeling greasy. Argan oil is easily absorbed into the skin and won’t leave behind a sticky or messy residue.

Shop more luxury beauty gifts to find the right one for her.

Price: $39.99

12. Canvas Market Tote for Wine Lovers

This bag is a great gift idea for any wine enthusiast. Highlights include a sturdy black canvas and authentic leather straps with reinforced golden rivets. There’s also an elegant cream-colored design on the outside. The tote bag features a durable cotton material. Give it as is or stuff it with goodies for any upcoming holiday or birthday.

This bag may not arrive in time for Christmas. Shop more tote bags if you need something sooner.

Price: $47.00 (11 percent off MSRP)

13. Sorel Women’s Joan of Arctic Winter Boots

These durable winter boots are designed to provide traction and warmth in even the toughest conditions. A waterproof rubber shell keeps feet warm and dry. There’s also a comfortable and warm felt lining that can be removed if necessary. A lace-up closure holds the boots snugly against the skin. Other features include a rubber herringbone sole for traction on slippery surfaces and a Sherpa cuff on top for added comfort and warmth.

Not what you had in mind? Shop more gifts for the outdoor enthusiast.

Price: $112.61 – $239.99

14. Jamba Appliances Quiet Shield Blender

If she prefers to make smoothies without disturbing the rest of the household, this blender is a top choice. A sound enclosure helps keep noise to a minimum even during the peak of the blending process. A 1.6 peak horsepower motor provides plenty of power to crush through ice cubes, fruits, and vegetables without hesitation. There’s also a pulse setting for continuous speed control. This blender includes a recipe book and tamper along with 20 and 32-ounce jars.

Shop more of this year’s best home gifts for an even wider selection.

Price: $109.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

15. Betsey Johnson Women’s Microfleece Slouchy Pj Set

This pajama set is made with a cozy 100 percent polyester material. It’s also machine washable for added convenience. A relaxed fit makes these pajamas a comfortable choice for sleep and lounge wear. A rib knit trim on the top of the shirt gives it a stylish look. Elastic ankle cuffs keep the pants from bunching up. There’s also a rope drawstring tie to ensure a snug fit.

Price: $65.00

16. Rene Furterer Volumizing Gift Set

This volumizing gift set is a top choice for those with fine, limp hair. A volumizing shampoo is included along with a volumizing conditioner and a no-rinse volumizing conditioning spray. There’s also a complimentary round boar bristle brush for effortless styling. This hair care set works just as well for everyday use as it does on the go. The shampoo, conditioner, and spray are designed to add bounce and body without weighing down the hair.

Shop more luxury hair care gifts for an even wider selection.

Price: $70.00

17. iHome iBT29BC Bluetooth Color Changing Radio

This Bluetooth alarm clock does more than just wake its owner up. Users can wirelessly stream digital audio from Bluetooth-enabled devices such as an iPhone, iPad, or Windows device. An aux-in jack is also available to connect and play such devices. The portable radio stands out for its six color and wake-up modes along with a five color-changing cabinet and display. There’s also a speakerphone. The alarm can be set to FM radio, Bluetooth audio, or one of the built-in tones.

Shop more of this year’s hottest electronic gifts to find the right one for her.

Price: $59.95

18. Amopé Pedi Perfect Foot File

The cold winter months can wreak havoc on the feet and skin. This electronic foot file provides effective yet gentle exfoliation to help remove hard, thick skin. A refillable coarse roller head also spins 360 degrees for optimal results. The head also features diamond crystals. An ergonomically shaped handle gives her full control of her pedicure at all times. This file is battery operated and runs on four AA batteries, which are included.

Pair the file with the Amopé Pedi Perfect Daily Moisturizer Lotion for Feet to create a memorable beauty gift.

Price: $31.48 (37 percent off MSRP)

19. Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven

Features such as 1800 watts of power and Element IQ technology that distributes the heat where it’s needed ensure a delicious snack or meal. This toaster oven comes with a convection fan for fast and efficient cooking. It also has the same capacity as a Dutch oven. Other highlights include an interior oven light to watch the meal or snack along with a slow cook function that cooks food slowly for long stretches of time at a low temperature.

Not what you had in mind? Browse more gifts for cooks and bakers.

Price: $254.95 (5 percent off MSRP)

20. The North Face Arctic Parka Jacket

A thermal 550 down insulation combined with a breathable exterior keeps skin warm and comfortable even on the coldest days. This jacket has a removable hood with faux fur trim along with back hood webbing that can be adjusted with a buckle. The exterior is waterproof and insulated to help stand up against the elements. There’s also a quilted lining for additional comfort and warmth. A dropped split hem with snaps adds a classy touch.

Price: $189.00 – $457.99

21. Gucci Women’s Swiss Quartz Stainless Steel Dress Watch

Highlights of this Gucci watch include a round sunray dial with a distinctive and stylish G hour track along with diamond indices at each hour. The stainless steel case adds a touch of elegance to any outfit and features an anti-reflective dial window. This watch has a stainless steel bracelet with a double push-button closure for added security and a customized fit. Although it’s water resistant, this watch should not be submerged under water for prolonged periods of time.

Think she would prefer something else? Shop more of this year’s best watches for women.

Price: $1,100.00

22. Zojirushi BB-PAC20 Home Bakery Virtuoso Breadmaker

This bread machine is ideal for anyone who enjoys a delicious loaf of homemade bread, including one that’s gluten-free. Dual kneading blades thoroughly blend ingredients for each loaf while a quick baking cycle ensures bread is ready in approximately two hours. A measuring cup is included along with a measuring spoon. The breadmaker is equipped with an extra heater on the lid for even and thorough baking. There are specific gluten free and custom menu settings for baking gluten free bread as well as loaves using organic baking ingredients. Add The Bread Lover’s Bread Machine Cookbook to make a thoughtful gift for anyone who likes to bake bread at home.

Need more gift ideas? Browse this year’s top gifts for cooks and bakers.

Price: $268.07 (18 percent off MSRP)

23. Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Highlights of this mirrorless camera include hybrid autofocus and tilting LCD screen for the optimal shot. An OLED electronic viewfinder provides full coverage. There’s also built-in WiFi and NFC for added convenience. The mirrorless camera is lightweight and has user-friendly controls, making it a solid choice for photographers of all levels. It’s ideal for photographers who want a portable camera without sacrificing quality as well as amateur sports photographers. This camera also stands out for its ability to shoot quality stills and video.

Price: $548.00 (21 percent off MSRP)

24. Philips Airfryer With Bonus Recipe Cookbook

As its name suggests, this fryer uses air rather than oil to fry food. The result is food that still tastes delicious but that comes without the excess oil and fat found in traditional frying methods. This deep fryer stands out for its distinctive starfish design, which helps cook food quickly and evenly. There’s also a cookbook with healthy yet simple recipes for breakfast, dinner, dessert, and snacks. The Airfryer also steams, roasts, grills, and bakes.

Not what you had in mind? Shop more gifts for cooks and bakers.

Price: $175.43

25. Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II

Despite its small size, this Bose speaker offers a full and rewarding listening experience. It’s also more than your typical Bluetooth speaker as it features a built-in speakerphone for taking calls along with a lithium-ion battery that gets up to 10 hours on a single charge. Voice prompts offer guidance throughout the Bluetooth pairing process. This Bose speaker has a deep bass and is also available in carbon.

Browse this year’s best cheap Bluetooth speakers for a wider range of affordable options.

Price: $179.00

26. Rebecca Minkoff Medium MAB Tote Handbag

This spacious and minimalist tote bag is ideal for weekend trips or longer vacations. A magnetic snap closure adds an element of sophistication and helps keep contents secure. A long zip pull on the front pocket provides a classy touch and makes it easy for her to access essentials on the go. This Rebecca Minkoff bag is constructed with 100 percent leather material for added durability. There’s also a textile lining for protection. The bag is available in a stunning almond color as well.

Price: $209.84 (21 percent off MSRP)

27. Barefoot Dreams Bamboo Chic Lite Circle Cardi

This comfortable and cozy cardigan is available in several different colors, including black, silver, and sand. An open front design makes the cardigan a solid choice for layering over a sweater or long-sleeve shirt. There are two inset pockets for safe storage of smaller items along with a ribbed shawl collar. This Barefoot Dreams cardigan is machine washable and is made from a combination of nylon and rayon from bamboo.

Think she would prefer something else? Shop the women’s holiday gift guide for more options.

Price: $116.00 – $119.00

28. Badgley Mischka Women’s Lex Double Face Wool Wrap Coat

This stylish wool wrap coat has a wool and polyester shell. Double face wool helps keep her warm even on the chilliest winter days. This jacket works just as well for dressing up a casual outfit as it does for a night on the town. A sophisticated belt closure gives the coat a stylish appearance and ensures a snug fit. The coat should be dry cleaned for best results.

Think she’ll prefer something else? Check out more gifts for the woman about town.

Price: $329.90 (33 percent off MSRP)

29. Breville The Fast Slow Pro

A bright LCD screen changes colors to indicate when the machine is cooking, pressurizing, or releasing steam. This cooker features 11 pressure cooker settings in addition to a custom setting. There’s also a convenient keep warm function that prevents food from cooling down until it’s time to eat. The cooking bowl is removable and features a PTFE and PFOA-free ceramic coating. A multi-way safety system includes a locking lid, hands-free steam release, and safety valve.

This pressure cooker may not arrive until after Christmas. Shop more pressure cookers if you need something sooner.

Price: $249.95

30. LERDU Women’s Stone Pendant Infinity Scarf Necklace

This versatile scarf is available in many different colors. The fabric is silky and smooth and sits comfortably against the skin. She can choose to loop the scarf around her neck three times or twice for a casual style. A chunky marble stone necklace makes a statement and instantly dresses up any outfit.

Shop the women’s holiday gift guide for even more gift ideas for her

Price: $11.19 (46 percent off MSRP)

31. Brother CS6000i Feature-Rich Sewing Machine

This sewing machine caters to a wide range of abilities and is ideal for a variety of projects. Features such as a jam-resistant drop-in bobbin on top and a start/stop button that doesn’t require foot control make this machine a top choice. An LCD display lets users select various settings and stitches. A compartment on the arm of the sewing machine offers convenient storage space for accessories.

Price: $162.19

32. Sam Edelman Women’s Hazel Dress Pump

A four-inch heel, classic pointed toe style, and comfortable fit helps make this pump a popular choice for a night out. The shoe is sophisticated and stylish yet comes with an affordable price tag. It’s also available in a wide range of prints and colors, from leopard and snake print to black satin, sangria, metallic sheep leather, and more. A logo is featured on the interior and exterior of this pump.

Need more options? Shop this year’s holiday gift guide for women.

Price: $85.22 – $140.00

33. LeSportsac Voyager Backpack

Jet-setters will appreciate this stylish LeSportsac backpack, which features an 18-inch shoulder drop and a sporty exterior. The shoulder straps are padded and adjustable to ensure comfort even on longer journeys. There are also flap side pockets for convenient storage of essential items on the go. A fold-over flap in the front of the bag offers quick access to essentials such as cash and ID. This bag has a synthetic lining and is available in several colors and patterns.

Shop more gifts for the trendsetter to find similar gift ideas.

Price: $97.45 (16 percent off MSRP)

34. Ahnu Women’s Sugarpine Hiking Boot

This waterproof hiking boot is ideal for active women who want a sturdy and reliable shoe for day hikes. The boot features a neutral positioning system that caters to the foot’s natural biomechanics. The result is a stride that’s balanced and centered even on rough terrain. The padded collar features plenty of cushioning. This Ahnu boot also has a lace-up vamp for added security.

Not what you had in mind? Check out more fitness gifts for a wider selection.

Price: $69.99 – $149.99

35. UGG Women’s Ansley Moccasin

The Ansley slipper offers an upscale blend of comfort and fashion. It can be worn outdoors thanks to a water-resistant suede material and a rubber outsole. A wool lining and insole keeps feet comfortable and cozy even on the chilliest days. These UGG slippers are available in a wide range of colors and sizes, ensuring you’ll find the ideal match for your sister.

Price: $99.95 – $109.95

36. Cuisinart SM-50 5.5 – Quart Stand Mixer

This Cuisinart stand mixer features a generous 5.5-quart capacity along with a powerful 500 watt motor. Users can choose between 12 available speeds. A tilt back head ensures easy access to the bowl and makes adding ingredients simple. Sturdy die cast metal construction holds up to even the toughest baking demands. A power outlet is included for optional attachments. This stand mixer comes with a dough hook, flat mixing paddle, whisk, and a splash guard with a pour spout.

Pair this mixer with How to Bake Everything: Simple Recipes for the Best Baking for a gift that any avid baker will appreciate.

Price: $219.99

37. Cole Haan Women’s Wing Collar Jacket

This stylish leather jacket is made with 100 percent imported leather. A printed lining keeps the jacket comfortable against the skin and adds an extra element of protection from the elements. Zip pockets in the front offer a safe and convenient storage solution for small items. Pocket flaps give the jacket a modern appearance.

Browse this year’s best leather jackets for women to enjoy a wider selection.

Price: $169.99 – $635.00

38. Marvis Toothpaste Flavor Collection Gift Set

The Marvis toothpaste line features classic strong mint, jasmine mint, whitening mint, aquatic mint, cinnamon mint, and amarelli licorice flavors. Each tube is designed to effectively remove tartar and plaque buildup. The gentle formula cleans and conditions the teeth and gums without causing irritation. Pair this luxury toothpaste line with the Marvis Strong Mint Mouthwash Concentrate for an enjoyable gift.

Price: $36.00

39. Dyson V6 Motor Head Vacuum

This Dyson vacuum cleaner features a cord-free operation and gets up to 20 minutes of suction at a time. Battery power is reserved for cleaning. An innovative cleaner head pushes bristles deep into the carpet where dust and dirt tends to hide. A crevice tool fits into tricky spaces and tight gaps to capture any lingering particles. The trigger releases instantly for added convenience. A pet-oriented version, Dyson V6 Animal, is also available.

Price: $279.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

40. Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Braiser

This colorful braiser features large handles for a safe and comfortable grip even when wearing oven mitts. The enameled cast iron material promotes enhanced heat retention and distribution for reliable and delicious end results. Additionally, the colorful exterior is resistant to chipping and cracking. On the inside, this Le Creuset features a wear-resistant enamel interior. The large composite knob on the top of the lid is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

A complete set, Le Creuset of America 20 Piece Cookware Set, is also available.

Price: $284.95

41. Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook

In her latest cookbook, bestselling author Ina Garten offers numerous recipes she has enjoyed with her husband, Jeffrey, over the years. There’s a selection of traditional dishes that have been updated along with new salads and desserts. A unique feature of this cookbook is that it has an entire chapter dedicated to bread and cheese. In this section, the author shares tips and recipes and explains how to create the ideal cheese course.

Price: $21.00

42. Lucy Women’s Effortless Ease Jacket

A relaxed fit and asymmetrical zipper makes this athletic jacket an easy addition to any active woman’s wardrobe. The moisture-wicking material keeps skin comfortable even during intense workouts. Those who prefer a bit of extra coverage will appreciate this jacket’s longer length. Hand pockets in the front can be used to keep hands warm or to store smaller items. The lucy jacket can be machine washed.

Not what you had in mind? Shop the athletic clothing guide for more gift ideas.

Price: $75.31 – $80.35

43. ASUS Transformer Book 10.1-Inch 2 in 1 Touchscreen Laptop

She can use this 2-in-1 laptop when she needs to do work or take advantage of the easily portable detachable tablet. The touchscreen display promotes efficient multitasking. The laptop features an Intel Quad-Core Cherry Trail x5-Z8500 1.44GHz processor with turbo up to 2.24GHz. There’s also 4GB of available memory. A comfortable keyboard dock makes typing simple and effective. Windows 10 comes pre-installed.

Browse this year’s best electronic gifts for more great gift ideas.

Price: $269.00 (10 percent off MSRP)

44. Ninja Coffee Bar Thermal Carafe System

Custom brews include classic, rich, and over ice. There are also specialty and cafe forte signature brews. A built-in frother does all the hard work by transforming milk into a luxurious foam so that the beverage is ready to drink. This pod-free system offers custom brew sizes that include extra-large cup, travel mug, extra-large multi-serve, half carafe, and full carafe. A handy cafe forte feature provides the most full-bodied and flavorful cup available.

Combine this coffee machine with Raising the Coffee Bar 100 Irresistible Coffehouse Style Recipes by Ninja to make a gift that any coffee enthusiast will appreciate.

Price: $152.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

45. French Connection Women’s Baxter Lucite Clutch

This dazzling clutch adds a splash of color to any outfit. The Lucite clutch is a sophisticated choice for any formal event yet also works for a night on the town. An interior slip pocket offers storage space for smaller items and essentials. There’s also an optional shoulder strap so that she can decide whether to go hands-free.

Browse more metallic handbags for a wider selection of fun accessories.

Price: $85.33 (5 percent off MSRP)

46. Amazon.com eGift Card

Sometimes it’s best to let her choose her own gift. An Amazon.com eGift card is a practical choice as it doesn’t expire or come with extra fees. She can use this gift card towards millions of items sold on the Amazon website. There are several designs to choose from, whether you prefer to give her a classic style card or a seasonal one. You can also purchase a gift card in a tin or other package if you prefer to hand her a gift.

Price: $1.00 – $2,000.00

47. Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband

The Fitbit Charge 2 caters to athletes of all levels. Highlights include continuous wrist-based heart rate tracking along with simplified heart rate zones. An OLED display lets users see call, calendar, and text notifications with a quick glance down at the wrist. This fitness tracker automatically tracks sleep quality and provides a silent vibrating alarm when it’s time to wake up. Guided breathing sessions are available throughout the day based on real-time heart rate.

Had something else in mind? Browse more of this year’s best wearable technology.

Price: $129.95 (13 percent off MSRP)

48. KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Blender

An 8-inch blending arm ensures a smooth and continuous operation even when blending in deeper pots. It’s also detachable for easier cleaning. She can use the blender to make everything from soups and purees to smoothies and soup. This hand mixer can also be used to froth milk and crush ice. A separate whisk attachment whips up egg whites to fluffy peaks and is ideal for creaming and emulsifying certain foods. The mixer comes with a 2.5-cup chopper attachment and 1-liter blending pitcher.

Shop more of this year’s gifts for cooks and bakers for similar gifts.

Price: $94.99

49. H2oVibe Rain Showerhead Jet with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

A wide and powerful rain shower provides a spa-like experience at home. This showerhead features enhanced noise cancellation along with a dual microphone to make and answer calls. Crisp sound ensures people on both ends can hear clearly. She simply needs to press a button to make and answer phone calls. The showerhead is quick and simple to install and connects wirelessly up to 33 feet.

Price: $36.95

50. ONEHOPE World of Good Gift Set

In addition to a bottle of California Merlot, this wine gift set also includes chocolate and coffee. Dark chocolate covered espresso beans make a tasty treat that pairs well with the wine. There’s also a 4-ounce full-bodied bag of whole 100 percent Arabica coffee beans. The Merlot features hints of huckleberry and loganberry, making it a top choice for the holiday season or any special occasion. Proceeds from each gift box go towards providing essential medications to five children.

Not the gift you had in mind? Shop more wine gift sets.

Price: $59.00

