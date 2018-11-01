10 Grin-Inducing Christmas Gift Ideas for Everyone You Know

This gift guide has Christmas gifts for everyone on your list, including parents, siblings, friends, grandparents, and romantic partners. Read on to get inspired with a fun, funny, or giggle-inducing gift idea for everyone important in your life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOR GIRLFRIEND: Efy Tal Jewelry Compass Necklace
Our Review
Want to make your girlfriend grin from ear to ear? This cute necklace makes a great gift. We love the design of the necklace itself, but what really sells this is the card the necklace sits on, which reads: "I'd be lost without you." If you feel that way about your girlfriend, then this is the perfect gift for Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOR YOUR SIBLING: Cosmos Kitchen Knife Set
Our Review
Looking for a gift that's out of this world? Every family needs a good set of knives, and these are some of the prettiest we've ever seen. If you have a sibling who loves to cook, or just loves astronomy, these knives will definitely appeal. The set includes six dishwasher-safe knives. And despite the fact that they look like works of art, you can use them every day. They are completely food safe. Each knife also has a non-stick coating, making them ideal for cutting sticky ingredients with ease.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOR YOUR FRIEND: Hollabears 10″ Hipster Teddy Bear
Our Review
Looking for a funny gift that will make your friends smile? This cute teddy bear shows them that they are loved, and also that they are the coolest of the cool. This is a great gift for a hipster, but it's also perfect for people who like to mock hipster culture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOR YOUR HUSBAND: RainBowl Motion Sensor Toilet Night Light
Our Review
If your husband always gets up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, this cute nightlight will make his nocturnal bathroom visits more fun, more tidy, and less jarring. Rather than turning on the glaring overhead light, the soft, colored light from this motion-activated bathroom accessory can light the way. The light can be programmed to one of eight colors, so it's easy to find a color that is easy on the eyes at night. If he often has trouble getting back to sleep because of bright bathroom lights, this subdued lighting solution may help him fall back asleep.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOR BOYFRIEND: The Farting Unicorn Book Box Set
Our Review
Looking for a cute gift, or a gag gift? Depending on your boyfriend's personality, this gift idea could go either way. This funny gift set includes the book, along with a unicorn plush and a taco plush to keep the unicorn company. These talking plushies say funny things from the book, including, "That was rather wet!” and “This whole experience has just really soured my cream.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOR YOUR WIFE: Betsey Johnson Kitsch Camera Cross Body Bag
Our Review
Does your wife love photography, or just have a whimsical sense of style? We recommend this grin-inducing purse, which is designed to look like a camera. A similar style we love from the same designer is this toaster purse, complete with a Pop-Tart peeking out of the top.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOR GRANDMA: Personalized Two State Paper Art Print
Our Review
Looking for a heart-warming gift for a grandma who lives in another state? This custom print can be personalized just for her. Simply tell the creator which states and names you'd like featured, and the folks at Canary Road will whip it up in a couple of days. Personalized gifts are always the best sort of Christmas gifts, for everyone on your list. But if you can't afford to personalize every single Christmas gift you give this year, make sure the one you can personalize is going to Grandma. She'll likely appreciate it the most.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOR GRANDPA: Reel Cool Grandpa Shirt
Our Review
Need a cool gift for the grandpa who love fishing? This shirt's playful design will certainly make him smile. It's also available four other colors. And unless your gramps is exceptionally lithe or quite husky, there's a size that will suit him. This design is available in men's sizes from small to 3XL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOR DAD: World’s Best Best Dad Flask Gift Set
Our Review
Every dad loves to hear that he is the best in the world. This flask gift set is proof that you love him. For added impact, consider pairing this gift with a bottle of his favorite booze.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOR MOM: Nano Jewelry Gold Plated Mandala Neckalce
Our Review
Jewelry is always a gift that's guaranteed to make your mom smile. This beautiful design is not only attractive, but sentimental. The center gem is inscribed in 24K gold with the phrase, "I Love You to the moon and back." If you're looking for a Christmas gift for your mom, this will definitely make her grin from ear to ear.