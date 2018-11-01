10 Grin-Inducing Christmas Gift Ideas for Everyone You Know

Our Review

If your husband always gets up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, this cute nightlight will make his nocturnal bathroom visits more fun, more tidy, and less jarring. Rather than turning on the glaring overhead light, the soft, colored light from this motion-activated bathroom accessory can light the way. The light can be programmed to one of eight colors, so it's easy to find a color that is easy on the eyes at night. If he often has trouble getting back to sleep because of bright bathroom lights, this subdued lighting solution may help him fall back asleep.