50 Best Christmas Gifts for Coworkers (2018)

Our Review

Do you work in a noisy workplace? Plenty of people are stuck in the middle of the room with conversations going on around them, making it difficult to concentrate on the work task at hand. Gift your coworker this pair of noise cancelling headphones so they can mute the noise around them and get down to business. As far as noise cancelling headphones go, this price is very good. You can also opt for the version without noise cancelling for $10 less. Of course, if you really like your fellow employee, you could spring for Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones, but you’d have to like them an awful lot.