50 Best Christmas Gifts for Coworkers (2018)

Coworkers can become friends, especially after you endure a series of hard projects – or a number of years – together. Whether you need a gift for the Yankee swap/white elephant, Secret Santa, or just because, we’ve got you covered. Use our price slider to set the budget for your workplace present swap and peruse our list of the best Christmas presents for coworkers.
Go Away Glass Coffee Mug
Our Review
As I’ve mentioned before, I’m a coffee addict. This mug perfectly expresses my relationship with the office before my first cup. Nevermind the fact that I usually have four or five. If you think about it, this is actually kind of a public service — you’re avoiding interpersonal issues by letting folks know when is best to approach you with that work crisis.
Swingline 747 Iconic Desktop Stapler
Our Review
Admittedly, most modern offices don't have a regular need for a stapler, but if yours does, you can gift someone the iconic stapler. Did you know that at the time Office Space came out, Swingline didn't actually make a red stapler? The set designer had them spraypainted for the movie, but once it became a cult classic, Swingline decided to release one to satisfy the ongoing demand.
Things I Want to Say at Work But Can’t: Blank Lined Journal
Our Review
About ten times a day, I think of something I want to say on a call or to a coworker that I really shouldn't. If you have a coworker suffering the same fate, get them this journal into which they can inscribe the thoughts that would get them fired the fastest. There are a bunch of different versions of this notebook, including the painfully appropriate I Survived Another Meeting That Was About a Meeting.
Someecards Office Mad Libs
Our Review
An office-themed Mad Libs is equally good for breakroom banter, office parties, or for pretending to take notes at the meeting while instead concocting ridiculous scenarios about office life.
Blue Q Men’s I Am Going to Get Shit Done Later Crew Socks
Our Review
Admittedly, it's a little weird to get your coworker socks, but if you have that kind of relationship or you want to go for a gag gift, these are a great choice. Give these to the procrastinator extraordinaire on your team. Everyone has at least one.
FluidStance The Plane Premium Standing Desk Balance Board
Our Review
Do you have standing desks in your office? Do you work at a counter all day? Perhaps your coworker could benefit from one of these. It's a platform meant to encourage subtle movement and activity throughout the workday by keeping you in motion at all times. You burn more calories, increase range of motion, and have greater focus when using one of these decks.
You Are a Badass Talking Button: Five Nuggets of In-Your-Face Inspiration
Our Review
Based on the related book, this button will offer five phrases of encouragement to anyone in listening distance. Perfect for the holiday crush in retail or for the major client wins.
Next Level Daily Planner
Our Review
Paper planners are popular right now, in part as a response to everything being so digital. Writing things down also helps you remember. Help your coworkers remember and track everything they need to stay on top of with this handy planner, which includes several different useful layouts. If you're looking for more notebook ideas, check out our best paper notebook post here.
Nexstand Portable Laptop Stand
Our Review
Taking confrence calls using a laptop camera can be a little bit tricky. The angle is awkward when in the normal position and any typing creates thunderous noise on the other end. Solve both using this super compact laptop stand that can be taken anywhere. It's also useful for changing the angle you look at your computer screen, which can alleviate back pain in some cases.
Awake Chocolate Caramel Chocolate Bites
Our Review
Do you have a perpetually-sleepy coworker who hates coffee? Perk them up with these chocolate treats that contain as much caffeine as a cup of coffee. These are the caramel ones, but they make milk chocolate and dark chocolate, too.
Cedar Mountain Trade Co. Low Carb Keto Snacks Box
Our Review
Keto diets are really big right now, so if you've got a coworker trying to stick to their new eating plan, this gift will give them a hand. There are 20 pieces in here including, but not limited to Raw Rev Glo Peanut Butter & Sea Salt Protein Bar, Utz Pork Rinds, Parmesan and Cheddar Cheese Cello Whisps, Royal Hawaiian Orchards Macadamia Nuts, Mission Meats Grass Fed Graze Bar and more.
Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Home & Away Bundle
Our Review
Most of us have been there: You call your colleague over to look at something on your computer and realize as they're headed over that your screen is a mess. How do they get so messy? It's a mystery. This is a kit that includes a small travel bottle and a larger bottle for home or office of natural screen cleaner. There are four towels included in this kit: one large towel, one larger screen cloth and two smaller lens cloths.
Hapurs iWatch Bamboo Wood Charging Dock Cradle for Apple Watch and iPhone
Our Review
Got a coworker obsessed with their Apple watch? Grab this dock, which accommodates both an iPhone and Apple's inductive charger. This gives their watch some place to be while they work and ensures that it's charged up for the lunch time run or for when they leave for the day.
Basic Fun The Oregon Trail Handheld Game
Our Review
You don't need to be an old school gamer to appreciate the modern marvel that is Oregon Trail on a portable device. This little handheld contains a port of a later version of Oregon Trail and is the complete game. Perfect for breaks and boring team meetings. If you prefer, you can get this in card game form, too.
Star Wars R2-D2 USB Wall Charger
Our Review
What work environment couldn't use a few more USB outlets? For the Star Wars obsessed, you can make that basic function into the last detail of an otherwise fully decorated workspace. It includes two USB charging ports (one 2.1a, one 1.0a) and lights up when in use.
Accoutrements Bacon Strips Bandages
Our Review
Absoutely squarely in the gag gift arena, this is a good, simple gift for the coworker of yours who always seems to be cutting themselves. Whether paper cut or slipping off a nut and splitting open a knuckle, bacon bandages are the only way to go.
Ello Devon 20oz Glass Tumbler Straw
Our Review
I always struggle to remember to drink water during a hectic workday. Help your fellow coworkers stay hydrated with this attractive tumbler. Just as good for iced drinks from Starbucks as it is for good, old fashioned water throughout the day. These feel pretty substantial and the covering has a very pleasant texture.
Flybold Felt Letter Sign Board
Our Review
These sign boards are pretty popular these days, and this one is perfect for desks and counter spaces. It measures ten by ten inches, comes with 340 characters and a handy tripod stand. Excellent for letting coworkers know what project you're focusing on or perhaps when your vacation is happening.
Wellspring #BossLady Sticky Notes Holder
Our Review
At my job, the five people who rank directly above me are women. Even if that's not the case for you, you've probably got a femme type who excels at running the show, so grab this for her so everyone knows who's in charge.
‘100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get By Without Even Trying’ by Sarah Cooper
Our Review
If you and your coworkers can't escape the endless treadmill of semi-pointless meetings, you might as well read up on how to look good in them. This humorous guide will, if nothing else, generate a few laughs. You never know, though, there could be something actually useful in here depending on your office.
Stress Buster Desktop Punching Ball
Our Review
Do you work in a perpetually stressful office? Do your coworkers often feel like punching something? Better to give them a safe target, preferably attached to their desk. Even if no one ever uses it, it’s good for a sight gag. Perhaps the person who gets this will put it in a communal area so everyone can benefit from the stress-relieving exercise.
Aahs Engraving I’m Not Bossy I am The Boss Novelty Nameplate Style Desk Sign
Our Review
These namplate signs have become a classic coworker gift. This one, obviously, should bestowed upon the manager or supervisor - or at least the person who thinks they're in charge. You could also opt for the Everyday I'm Hustlin version, too.
‘The $100 Startup: Reinvent the Way You Make a Living, Do What You Love, and Create a New Future’ by Chris Guillebeau
Our Review
Not everyone you work with loves their job. For the coworker who is just there to pay the bills until they can figure out what the want to do with their lives, you can inspire their entrepreneurial spirit by giving them this. Small ideas can become big successes and this book helps to encourage that kind of thinking.
Plant Theatre Bonsai Trio Kit
Our Review
Desk decorations come in a lot of shapes and sizes. Plants are among the best of them. They’re beautiful, they provide a service, and they’re easy to keep. This kit is even a little more interesting. This kit includes all you need to grow silver birch, red maple, and mountain pine bonsai trees. This is a fun, cheap gift most people won’t have heard of.
‘In the Company of Women: Inspiration and Advice from over 100 Makers, Artists, and Entrepreneurs’ by Grace Bonney
Our Review
Whether you work at a female-led startup or are just looking to mentor the femmes around you, this book can be another source of inspiration for entrepreneurial coworkers. The stories contained herein can help inspire your coworkers to build their ideal career combining the spirit of perserverance and creative thinking.
Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box
Our Review
I don’t know about your coworkers, but the folks in my office drink a lot of tea. Maybe the calming effect of tea helps to cope with the stresses of the workday. Certainly some people drink it in place of coffee which, of course, I can’t understand, but I support their decision nevertheless. This gift box includes 48 bags of the following varieties: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, decaffeinated breakfast, lemon & orange, pure assam, green with Jasmine, organic peppermint, and organic chamomile.
The Dictionary of Corporate Bullshit: An A to Z Lexicon of Empty, Enraging, and Just Plain Stupid Office Talk
Our Review
If you work in Corporate America, you might need a translator for some of the jargon that gets thrown around. Fortunately, there’s an entire dictionary dedicated to it. Good for a laugh and possibly even for genuine understanding, this gift will be well-received anywhere buzzwords are rampant.
Duogreen Snack Gift Set Party Box 40 Count
Our Review
This gift has the potential to benefit you in the future. The person with the snacks in their desk is always among the most popular in the office. So, my thinking here is, yes, buy this as a gift for your coworker, but consider it an investment in yourself for a future day when your productivity is dipping and you need a boost. Sure, you shouldn’t always buy gifts with yourself in mind, but once in awhile couldn’t hurt.
Oggi Pro Stainless-Steel 10-Piece Cocktail Shaker and Bar Tool Set
Our Review
If you have a little more room in the budget for your office gift, consider this cocktail set. Including everything you need for a party — even the cutting board — this set will be well-received by anyone who likes to mix a drink now and then. If your office is especially cool, maybe your boss will let them fix a few drinks during the Christmas party.
Cowin E-7 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-ear Stereo Headphones
Our Review
Do you work in a noisy workplace? Plenty of people are stuck in the middle of the room with conversations going on around them, making it difficult to concentrate on the work task at hand. Gift your coworker this pair of noise cancelling headphones so they can mute the noise around them and get down to business. As far as noise cancelling headphones go, this price is very good. You can also opt for the version without noise cancelling for $10 less. Of course, if you really like your fellow employee, you could spring for Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones, but you’d have to like them an awful lot.
Nautical Sailor Knot Coasters Set
Our Review
These cotton coasters are a gift anyone will like. Available in a variety of colors, it’s an item that almost anyone can use. The fact that its handmade is a nice touch. This could be a good option for a white elephant exchange where you’re not sure who will end up with it.
2019 Stitch the Stars Calendar Kit
Our Review
Lots of folks still use a calendar at their desks, and so many of them are the standard office calendars. Get your coworker something really unique. This calendar lets the receiver stitch various constellations with glow-in-the-dark thread. An interesting conversation piece for any desk.
Petcube Play Smart Pet Camera
Our Review
Is your coworker always going on about their beloved pets? Help them keep track of them during long work days with this. This is a full 1080p petcam with a 138-degree lens and an integrated laser toy. You can use it both to send alerts and automatically record based on motion detection for greater peace of mind. Now the whole office can watch pets get up to their antics.
Dunk Trading Floppy Disk Drink Coasters
Our Review
You don't have to work in tech for these to be an appropriate gift for a coworker, but it doesn't hurt. Recall the days of 1.44 MB storage rather than the terabytes we're blessed with now all while keeping your desk or table free from water rings.
Toysdone Cordies Desktop Cable Management
Our Review
Could your cubemate use a little cable management? Couldn't we all? This is a simple but effective gift for the coworker with many devices. Simply slot the cord into one the grips and it will hold fast to prevent the cords from falling on the floor or making a mess on the desk. Available in your choice of five colors.
A Mug to Keep World’s Okayest Employee
Our Review
Let the world know how good your coworker really is with this extremely okay mug. It holds 11 ounces of the world's okayest employee's favorite beverage. I'll be honest: I probably deserve this one, so maybe you know someone who does, too.
Shirts By Sarah I Will Stab You Nurse Tote
Our Review
Whether you're a nurse, doctor, premed student, or phlebotomist, this tote could be perfect for your coworkers. Of course, you don't need to be any of those things - I don't know what you get up to at your job. Available in white on black, pink on black, and white on blue.
‘Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book’ by Sasha O’Hara
Our Review
Someone at your workplace always stressed out or stressing others out? Give them the (not so) subtle hint to chill with this adult-themed coloring book. Sarcasm and other hilarious lines lurk within, complete with images on which to color to help them decompress on break. Need some colored pencils to gift along with the book? We have suggestions for those here.
HaloVa Under Desk Foot Hammock
Our Review
Perhaps you have a coworker whose feet don't comfortably touch the ground when they're at their desk. This can lead to poor posture and then to aches. This foot hammock gives them some place to rest their feet while they work, promoting better posture in general and reducing the pain of sitting at a desk all day.
URPOWER Cool Mist Humidifier & Essential Oil Diffuser
Our Review
Some folks find certain workspaces unbearably dry. This personal humidifier should rectify that within a small enough area that it won't bother others. It automatically shuts off when it runs out of water, so it's completely fine if they happen to leave it running when they take off for the day. This also comes in a lovely bamboo option, too. You could also gift them some essential oils to use in this, but they should probably check to make sure everyone's cool with it before using them in the office.
Funko POP! Marvel: Deadpool Playtime Bob Ross
Our Review
Regardless of whether your workspace has desks on which to keep them, Funko POP! toys are easy gifts to give anyone. Just find something they love (or hate) and grab the collectible that matches. Or, as in the case of this example, you can go the totally ridiculous route. Deadpool as Bob Ross? Why not?
Starbucks Gift Card
Our Review
It's hard to go wrong with a gift card as a Christmas gift for your coworkers, particularly one from a place like Starbucks. If they drink coffee, it's useful in the most obvious sense. But there's also the potential that you giving them this gift card could help them complete their holiday shopping for someone else, since coffee and the accessories with which to drink it make great gifts.
W&P Craft Cocktail Syrup Set
Our Review
For the coworker always looking ahead to happy hour, consider giving them this set of three mixers to get them started. These are all formulated so that all you need to add is the matching spirits or seltzer (if you're going the non-alcoholic route) and ice to make three classic cocktails: Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule, and Spicy Margarita.
Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop by Midnight Scoop
Our Review
Virtually everywhere I've ever worked had ice cream parties now and again. And even if that isn't the case, who doesn't love ice cream? If someone you work with does, get them this deluxe ice cream scoop, which changes the scooping dynamics to make the whole operation easier. It looks quite fetching, too.
Jarden NFL 3-Piece Tailgate Kit
Our Review
Have a coworker who loves tailgating? Set them up with this three-piece set that includes two chairs and a folding table with cup holders, all emblazoned with their team colors and logo. It's an equally good gift for barbecues and camping, too.
Baker’s Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan
Our Review
Here's another option that could have a potential upside for you, the gift giver. If you know someone in the office who loves to bake and who happens to love the edges from the brownie pan, give them this. It creates edges where previously no edge existed. It could work out for you if they decide to bake in it and bring those brownies back into the office. Win-win.
Badger Balm
Our Review
For years, I worked in a cooler about 75 percent of each shift. Inevitably, between the temperature changes and frequent hand washing, my hands would chap and crack, especially in the winter. If this describes one of your coworkers, get them this simple gift that will heal up their wrecked hands and making working far easier.
Knock Knock Inconsequential Dilemmas: 45 Flowcharts For Life’s Peskier Questions
Our Review
Do you work with someone who has a really, really hard time making decisions? Give them this book which will guide them through even the tiniest decision making process with 45 handy flowcharts. You never know, some of these scenarios could play out at work, too.
Gourmia GMF600 Thermoelectric Mini Fridge Cooler and Warmer
Our Review
Every workplace must deal with its share of food theft from the communal refrigerators. You can choose to put an end to that for one lucky coworker. This unit is first and foremost a mini fridge, capable of holding up to six cans of their favorite beverage. It goes a step further, though and can also be set to warm up to 150 degrees to keep their freshly made meals ready to go for break time. When unplugged, it works as an insulated container that retains the temperature. It includes both an AC wall adapter and a DC adapter for the car.
Busted Knuckle Garage BKG-64 Desktop Miniature Toolbox
Our Review
Do you work in a garage, auto parts store, tech college, or dealership? This might make a good option for your coworkers. Get them a war wagon for to match the one sitting in their bay so everyone knows which (desktop) tools are theirs. A matching pencil cup is also available.