20 Best Christmas Gifts for Mom: The Ultimate List (2018)

Sure, she’ll say that she doesn’t need anything, but you know it’s still nice to spoil her at this time of year.
That’s why we’ve put together the ultimate list of Christmas gifts for mom. From beauty finds to gorgeous jewelry to treats for her home and more, and all at a great variety of price points, there’s surely something here to make her smile this holiday season.
James Lawrence A Prayer for My Mom Plaque
The James Lawrence Company specializes in unique gift products handmade in the U.S.A. out of their Hudson, Wisconsin headquarters. This sweet plaque features a heart-warming sentiment any mama would love to display around the house.
- It's substantial in size too and measures 8-inches wide by 16-inches tall. Another nice highlight is that it comes ready to hang, but you also get an easel back for displaying on a tabletop too.
If you like to tug on your mom's heartstrings with your gift picks, this is a great pick.
Bamboo Cutting Board with Poem
If your mom taught you the difference between dicing and chopping, or just plain loves to cook, this Bamboo Cutting Board with Poem will make an excellent Christmas pick.
The sweet poem is engraved within the shape of a heart in the center on one side of the board and reads, “So much of me is made from what I learned from you. You’ll always be with me like a handprint on my heart. I love you."
Look I can't guarantee tears, but there's a high probability of them once she opens this up.
Alex and Ani Because I Love You, Mom II Bracelet
Alex and Ani are well-known for crafting jewelry "to empower and connect you."
This lovely expandable bracelet features their signature expandable wire bangle with an adjustable sliding clasp that allows for a customized fit.
The highlight is the intricate main charm that's engraved with the peony. This elegant flower is also known as the queen of the garden and symbolically encompasses the maternal traits of healing, love's blessing, and bravery.
This bracelet also comes in gold for $54.99.
White Love You Mom Pears
While you may not be the craftiest, you can still give mom a handmade item that's sophisticated and charming too.
Each pear is individually sculpted, stamped, painted and varnished directly by the artist in Colorado. She doesn't use a mold, so no two are ever exactly the same, which makes them decor and one-of-a-kind art pieces too.
Just imagine how lovely they would look in the kitchen or along a fireplace mantle.
Magnus Mary Kitchen Linen Set
This elegant kitchen linen set was put together by Magnus Mary after they did a little research on what moms like to get as presents.
It turns out, many moms prefer gifts that are practical over other more frivolous items.
If that sounds familiar, scoop up this set pronto. It includes a greeting card, kitchen apron, oven mitt, pot holder and kitchen towel.
A Box Of Blessings – 101 Blessings for the Best Mom in the World Cards
Here's a sweet stocking stuffer mom will be able to enjoy for years to come.
This box features 51 cards that are two-sided. Each shows a different inspirational message, so your mom can draw one each morning for a little pick-me-up, carry with her when she travels, or even display on a coffee table.
Another unique idea that shows you care would be to take the cards and frame them all to show off all of the delicate artwork and phrases.
E Tronic Edge Running Belt
Does your mom like to work on her fitness? Then you gotta grab her this one-size-fits-all waist belt.
It provides an excellent fit to the body and is super lightweight for maximum comfort during any workout. The best thing about this particular waist belt is that unlike other models that come in different sizes to fit different cell phones, this one is guaranteed to fit every cell phone model properly.
It's also available in nine fun colors, including a camouflage pattern.
GK Grand Mommy’s Sippy Cub Wine Glass Tumbler
Ah! A stainless steel tumbler that speaks the truth.
This stemless wine glass polar tumbler has a colored powder coating and high-quality engraving that won't come off in the dishwasher. Plus, it comes with a clear, specially-designed lid to accommodate a straw making it perfect for hot and cold beverages.
You can choose from twelve different colors. Pick her favorite one and sneak this into her stocking for a good Christmas morning laugh.
Banberry Designs Butterfly Suncatcher
For the mom that lives in the garden, or just loves to watch the sunshine stream in her windows, this elegant butterfly shaped suncatcher is made of durable metal and also features real flowers pressed between the glass "wings."
The butterfly piece itself measures about 4.25-inches by 4.25-inches and is about 8-inches when hanging with its attached Mom charm and glass beads.
Plus, it comes with a suction cup and hook for added hanging convenience.
YZKKE 5 Pack Of Women’s Patterned Winter Socks
Okay, okay maybe you're thinking, "Socks for Christmas?! So stereotypical!"
First, a good pair of warm, cozy, and cute socks are hard to find. Secondly, these would make a great stocking stuffer. And third, they're practical and everyone needs socks. Even mom.
These socks are also made of a durable, yet soft blend of wool, polyester, and spandex.
There are five different color packs to choose from and each is made to fit a range of feet sizes too.
Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Burt's Bees makes natural skin care products that actually work without harsh chemicals. They also operate with a mission of always looking out for people and our planet as opposed to just profit.
This simple set comes with three of their top sellers: Almond and Milk Hand Cream, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, and Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream.
It's the perfect pick to give mom the right easy items to pamper herself with the rest of the winter.
Himalayan Glow Pink Crystal Salt Lamp
HImalayan Salt Lamps have grown to be extremely popular over the past year. They are heralded as natural health aids and the negative salt ions released by the lamp's heating is claimed to boost blood flow, improve sleep, increase levels of serotonin in the brain, and calm allergy or asthma symptoms.
Plus, they're pretty to look at.
This would be an excellent addition to your mom's bedroom or even meditation or yoga rooms. It comes with a natural wood base, light bulb, cord and patented dimmer switch to adjust brightness and reach the owner's desired ambiance.
HomeSmile Decorative Ring Dish
Does your mom love her jewelry but have a hard time remembering where she placed it? Then nab her this sweet trinket dish from HomeSmile.
It's made from glazed ceramic and is engraved with a loving sentiment with classic gold accents. It also comes tightly packed in styrofoam so it won't break during travel.
The dish measures just under 4-inches in width and diameter, making it the perfect size to go on a nightstand or next to a sink.
DIGGERZ Garden Gloves
While these gloves may look more like they're meant for Halloween at first glance, rest assured that they make an excellent gift for any avid gardener or lawn work lover.
These revolutionary gloves make it easy to dig, plant and rake without any additional hand tools. All eight "claws" have also been attached with environmentally friendly adhesive and their durable construction prevents broken fingernails and bruised fingertips.
One size fits most, so grab a pair for yourself or your dad too while you're at it!
A Charmed Impression Mother And Son Double Infinity Necklace
"The love between a mother and son is forever."
That beautiful sentiment was the inspiration for this gorgeous sterling silver necklace that features two intertwined infinity symbols.
It features an elegant double link chain that measures 18-inches as well as a secure mini-lobster clasp.
This sophisticated and timeless necklace is an awesome option for both older and younger moms.
PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow
Expectant moms are still moms! And since they're doing the heavy lifting over the holidays, they deserve to be showered with some extra love and care.
That's where this super-cushy pregnancy pillow comes in. Its C-shaped design helps support the back, hips, knees, neck, and head too. The adjustable polyfill material also adjusts to your weight and position. Plus, the knit jersey cotton cover is super soft and cozy.
Choose from four different classic colors.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Welcome to the future of cooking. Make sure your mom is part of it.
Sous vide is a cooking technique that involves cooking food (mostly meats) in pouches, submerged in water held at a specifically controlled temperature. Food is supposed to come out perfectly moist and tender.
Your mom will be able to get those results and experiment with recipes with this cool tool that's also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible.
Zen Breeze Aromatherapy Essential Oils Diffuser
The holidays can be quite hectic. So why not give your mom a little bit of zen with this soothing essential oils diffuser from Zen Breeze?
It helps eliminate odors around the home or office by emitting a light mist along with the scent of her favorite essential oil. It also features multiple soothing LED light colors that cycle through, or she can select it to stay on the one color of her choosing.
Long Way I Love You Mom Heart Pendant Necklace
A word to the wise: If you are ever at a loss for something to get your mom for Christmas the answer is always jewelry.
This sophisticated sterling silver necklace is a gorgeous piece that she can wear every day. You can also choose from five different stones and colors, so whether your mom loves emeralds or is more a true crystal kind of gal, there's an option in here she'll love.
The Cat Ladies Organic Pet Grass Growing Kit
Does your mom like and have cats? Do those cats sometimes try to eat your mom's houseplants?
Then this cute kit would be a purr-fect holiday treat for her and her furry friend.
It comes with a cute shiny black porcelain mug with painted cat face illustration, a packet of seeds and moss. These pieces will allow your mom to grow super healthy and nutritious pet grass, something that naturally reduces hairballs in cats and provides nutrients to other small pets like dogs, guinea pigs and even iguanas.