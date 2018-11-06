25 Best Christmas Gifts for Parents (2018)

Whether they’re brand new to the game with a newborn or they’ve been at it for a few decades, being a parent is a BIG job. If you’re shopping for your parents, your in-laws, or someone else with children, this list has tons of awesome gifts for you to peruse. We’ve also got you covered with inexpensive gifts great for stocker stuffers or some big-ticket items that are sure to wow.
Our top pick is this awesome Nespresso coffee machine. It’s great for any parent’s morning pick-me-up without having to brave the line at the local coffee shop or the cold this winter. Check out all of our picks below.
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle
Who had time (or money) for daily trips to Starbucks? Daily coffee outside the home adds up quickly, plus it's so nice to enjoy your morning cup of coffee while still snuggled in your pajamas. This Nespresso machine comes with both the coffee maker and milk frother so you can make your favorite fancy coffee house drinks at home.
AMC Theatres Gift Cards – In a Gift Box
Treat mom and dad to a movie night with a simple but sweet AMC gift card, good for two tickets and a few snacks or drinks. They can select the flick and date without having to shell out any cash for the occasion. They'll love it.
Apple Watch Series 2
One of my favorite items as a parent is my Apple watch. It's hard to always have my phone accessible, especially when I'm taking care of my kids. The Apple watch makes it easy to intercept phone calls and texts quickly, even when I don't have a free hand. It's also great for fitness tracking, access to apps, and for all the great features you'd find with a standard watch.
ArtNaturals Aromatherapy Essential Oil and Diffuser Gift Set
What's something every parent needs in their life? Less stress. Help them achieve a little bit of zen with this awesome and affordable essential oil gift set. It has everything they need to start diffusing, including some really great starter oils. Lavender is especially great for those high-stress parental moments.
How to Traumatize Your Children
Mama Bear & Papa Bear Glass Coffee Mug Set
Let's face it, if you're a parent, you need copious amounts of caffeine and we absolutely love these mugs as a vehicle for coffee and tea. The glass mugs hold 13 oz. of liquid, with a fun classic design that's printed on both the front and back. Don't forget some gourmet coffee for an extra special gift for any parent. d
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Parents understand more than anyone, safety is key. We love this simple piece of technology for parents of kids of any age. Not only does it work with Alex to let you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone or tablet, but it alerts you as soon as motion is detected so you can see what's happening even when you're not home. This is an especially great gift for parents who need to leave their kids home alone.
Deluxe Spa Basket. Premium Lemon Bath & Body Set by Pure
If you're a parent, you're probably struggling to remember the last time you had a decent shower, let alone a luxurious bath. Time is of the essence and it tends to be a "get in, get out" type of situation. This gift is perfect for parents who need to slow down and indulge in a little R&R, even if only in their home. This set has everything you need for a spa-like experience in at home.
Our Adventure Book
Gifts for parents can also be a bit about the entire family. We love this option, for a unique family photo album or vacation scrapbook. It's inspired by the Pixar movie Up and mimics the design of the book featured in the film. Parents and kids can fill this book with their own memories, great for looking back on in years to come.
The Original – Did You Feed The Dog?
I laughed when I came across this awesome gift because it's something we definitely need in our own home, and for under $10, everyone can purchase this gift. We're constantly texting or calling each other to confirm if our dog has eaten, and there have definitely been a few instances where our lab has been fed twice (lucky girl). This product makes this problem easily avoidable. Simply keep this panel by the dog food and flip the switch once the dog has been fed.
Instant Pot Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
This 6-quart Instant Pot is currently on sale for 30 percent off, making it an awesome investment. If you're shopping for parents who love to cook but might not have the time they used to, this is an awesome mealtime solution. It comes with steam, saute, pressure cooking, slow cook features that can be programmed to a specific time. If you think a larger Instant Pot would be better, the 8 quart option is only $139 and perfect for larget families.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Taking pictures is easy, but printing them can be a hassle, especially for busy parents. Polaroid cameras are regaining popularity because of the ability to have immediate prints of your favorite memories. Grab this white Fujifilm camera either with or without a case, choosing your favorite color. Don't forget to invest in some extra film.
Electric Wine Opener
Quick access to wine is a must for parents and this easy to use electric wine opener makes it possible. It's inexpensive and has awesome reviews. The set comes with a few other great trinkets including a wine pourer, a vacuum stopper, and a foil cutter.
Cascina 34 Bottle Single Zone Wine Refrigerator
Do you know some wine enthusiasts who don't have a proper place for storage? This wine fridge is the perfect solution. Place it in the kitchen, garage or basement, so you can stock up on your favorite bottles and keep them stored at the perfect temperature.
Chill (Stress Reducer and Relaxation)
Every parent could use a bit more chill in their life. This essential oil roll-on is perfect for keeping in a purse, on a desk, or even in the car for a breath of relaxation on the go. This inexpensive gift is a great add-on option if you'd like to purchase a few inexpensive gifts.
Toymail Talkie Unicorn
If you know someone who travels a good amount, this is the perfect gift for them and their kids. The two-way device allows for quick messages to be transmitted without the use of a screen. Kids can sleep or play with the animal, pressing a button whenever they want to hear a message from mom or dad. Happy kids make for happy parents, making this an awesome gift for parents.
Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask
Looking for an inexpensive gift for new parents? We love a good sleep masking, helping to minimize outside light and help parents fall and stay asleep. This one is made of silk on both sides, with a super soft and comfortable fit.
Baby Shusher Sleep Miracle Soother
If you're shopping for new parents or grandparents, this is a must-have item. It gets tiring and repetitive to "shhh" a crying baby all day long, which is why this product is genius. It has three time settings and adjustable volume for the perfect amount of calming noise to get any baby to quiet down.
Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor
Parents who like information will love this advanced baby monitor. It goes beyond the standard baby monitor screen to track oxygen levels, breathing, and heart rate. If you know a nervous first time mom who can't sleep because she's too worried about baby, this is the gift for her.
Whole Foods Gift Card
Not sure what to gift for the parents on your list? A Whole Foods gift card is a great go-to gift. They can grab some premade food for an easy dinner, splurge on an extra special bottle of wine, or simply shop for groceries for the week without having to swipe their own credit card, which is a major win.
Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer
Bring digital photos to life with this awesome printer. The paper is very high quality - with sticky peel-backs great for scrapbooking. The prints are each two by three inches for a cute and convenient size.
Cable Knit Cotton Gray Throw Blanket
This cozy blanket is the perfect gift for any parent. They can use it as a decorative throw or more practically for a movie night on the couch. This one is made with 100 percent cotton and comes in a plethora of colors.
The Weeknight Dinner Cookbook
Home chefs, novice or advanced, will love the easy and quick recipes in this cookbook. It included recipes for tasty main dishes and flavorful side dishes, plus a sprinkling of sweet treats. The recipes in this book are separated them by cook time: 15–25-minute meals and 30-45 minute meals.
Sonos PLAY Wireless Smart Speakers
If you're looking for some top of the line Bluetooth speakers, these Sonos speakers are an awesome option. They work with Alexa for voice control and the smaller size is great for fitting in any space. The setup is easy, allowing them to stream from all the best music apps. These can be ordered in sets from one to four speakers depending on your budget.
Push Pin Travel Maps
Shopping for a couple of parents who love to travel? This push pin map is a winner for a great gift, allowing them to document their destinations in an awesome piece of artwork. It's available in several colors and can be personalized, making it even more special.