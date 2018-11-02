61 Best Christmas Gifts Under $10: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

If someone you know has worked themselves into a lather trying to teach their pickles to yodel? There's no more need for threats or intimidation of that stubborn pickle. Simply give them the gift of the yodeling pickle.

Great for ridiculous laughs and lots of annoyance, with a mere press of a button (yes, it has a button) this little pickle will yodel its heart out. Your giftee will think they're in the Swiss Alps listening to a yodeling pickle. Yes. We admit that we went a few cents over budget, but isn't it worth it?

