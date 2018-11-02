61 Best Christmas Gifts Under $10: The Ultimate List (2018)

Is your Christmas list a mile long? If you’re shopping for lots of people on a budget, we’ve found some perfect presents that are cheap and creative. Check out our 61 Best Christmas Gifts Under $10. This year, you really can afford something cool for everyone.
Darice 120-Piece Deluxe Art Set
Our Review
Talk about a gift of creativity and self-expression, this huge art set from Darice comes in a beautifully organized case that keeps everything in place. This number one best selling deluxe art set includes a wide variety of art supplies for drawing, painting and more. It’s a great choice for kids and adults to experiment with an assortment of artistic media at a value price that's under ten bucks.
This 120-piece art kit includes 24 markers, 24 crayons, 24 color pencils, 24 oil pastels, 12 watercolor cakes, two clips, one white watercolor tube and one palette, paintbrush, drawing pencil, sharpener, eraser, ruler, sponge and scissors, all in a plastic case.
Instant Read Digital Food Thermometer Fork
Our Review
Looking for the perfect gift for someone who loves to bake and barbeque, but doesn't love the singed pinkies that can happen while they are trying to temp meats? This instant digital read thermometer for totally changes the game, putting distance between their fingers and whatever else is hot. With five meat type selections, and four cooking preference settings from rare to well done, this thermometer delivers fast and accurate food temperatures in just 8-10 seconds after insertion.
Decorative Cotton Pillow
Our Review
A perfect small gift for your wife, sister or any other lady that's a strong type, this cotton pillow will keep her giggling everytime she looks at it. This is a great throw to add to the living room or bedroom and the zipper cover is easy to remove and launder. There's another perfect pillow for your brother in law or boyfriend, but it's a bit X-rated, so we'll just link to it here.
Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes
Our Review
These clever notes make leaving messages extra fun and even more creative. Using the included wooden stylus, you can jot notes, etch doodles, and make the coolest illustrations and designs. Under the black surface, vivid rainbow patterns are revealed with each scratch of the stylus. Think scrimshaw, only in reverse. Great for kids and adults both, there are 125 of these cool notes in each pack.
For even bigger art projects, get your giftee the Rainbow Scratch Art full size pad. It's also under $10 and you can spend hours on each design.
Universal Socket Wrench
Our Review
This nifty little tool is the perfect small gift to give your handyman/woman this Christmas. It can be adjusted to unscrew most metric nuts, wing nuts, broken nuts, stripped nuts, eye bolts, square nuts, hexes, and more. The adapter can quickly turn their drill into a socket driver.
Each universal socket grip contains 54 steel spring pins that conform to nearly any shape, should a socket set not be available. It's the perfect mini-tool for home improvement, construction, carpentry, automotive repair, and all kinds of other household maintenance.
CeLaVi Korean Sheet Mask Set
Our Review
Authentic Korean sheet masks, when used regularly, can help diminish signs of aging, from dark spots and hyperpigmentation, to diminishing dark circles, and puffiness. While you'd normally think of such a fountain of youth as costly, this set of nine age-defying masks comes in at just eight bucks. These pampering masks are infused with natural botanical ingredients like tea tree oil, cucumber, honey, charcoal, and avocado, so they're gentle on dry, oily, or sensitive skin. These make for great stocking stuffers, but if you want to give them all to someone, go for it.
Honey Pilsner Beer Soap
Our Review
Got a beer lover on your Christmas list? This beer soap might be a clever and clean way to tickle their fancy this holiday season. Made with real beer and a host of other amazing ingredients, this soap lathers super well, cleans as good as more expensive brands, and doesn't dry out skin. Get it in eight different brews, each with ingredients unique to that particular beer, as well as Hard Cider - and yes, it's made with real hard cider.
Kleancolor Metallic Nail Polish Set
Our Review
Oh la la. Gorgeous metallic nails are perfect for the holidays, and this brilliantly colored set of metallic polishes from Kleancolor quickly transforms a home mani-pedi into an elaborate affair. With six awesome colors, these polishes are perfect for stamping and other nail art endeavors. Kleancolor also has a glitter polish set and a duochrome polish set and they're both under $10.
Accoutrements Yodelling Pickle
Our Review
If someone you know has worked themselves into a lather trying to teach their pickles to yodel? There's no more need for threats or intimidation of that stubborn pickle. Simply give them the gift of the yodeling pickle.
Great for ridiculous laughs and lots of annoyance, with a mere press of a button (yes, it has a button) this little pickle will yodel its heart out. Your giftee will think they're in the Swiss Alps listening to a yodeling pickle. Yes. We admit that we went a few cents over budget, but isn't it worth it?
Just in case you and the person you gave this pickle to laugh so hard that you pee your pants, definitely get both you some Emergency Underpants
Mini Venus Fly Trap
Our Review
It's almost like giving someone their own mini-version of Rocky Horror Picture Show. This little venus fly trap plant in its perfect little terrarium jar grows hydroponically without needing water or sun. Crazy, right? The fly trap grows super fast, so you can watch it grow baby plants almost daily. Kind of horrifying, also kind of cool.
The Official BS Button
Our Review
There are those days when you've just gotta call it like you see it, and this hilarious button does the talking for you. A perfect little gift for the people on your list who love to self-express, but pretend they don't swear. We'll swear by the fact that this button can generate lots of laughs and ease tensions in a funny way.
Burts Bees Essential Everyday Beauty Gift Set
Our Review
You can pamper your giftee from head to toe with this Burt's Bees gift set. It features five travel size products including coconut foot cream and beeswax hand salve to help restore dry skin and moisturize and soften hands and feet. You also get the wildly popular Burt's Bees lip balm, milk and honey body lotion and soap bark and chamomile deep cleansing cream. Made with natural ingredients, these Burt's Bees skin care trial products are formulated to condition and hydrate skin all day long.
Rustic Outdoor Solar Lantern
Our Review
Perfect for any porch or patio, this beautiful rustic solar lantern adds style and ambiance to any space. It automatically charges by day and illuminates at night. Simply place it in an area where it can get six hours of sunlight each day, and you're in business. The wrapped design features a faux candle in the center, with an LED flame. It will last for years and years, if cared for properly, as the LED has 100,000 hours of life. Pretty amazing.
Unicorn Diary for Girls
Our Review
It's great to teach kids how to write down their thoughts, memories, worries and dreams. This unicorn diary is the perfect foil for that kind of self-expression. This sweet little notebook provides the opportunity for your child to express themselves in a private way, giving them a sense of control and the ability to reason. It comes with a clever unicorn pen, in the prettiest little gift box. All you'll need to add is a pretty pink ribbon.
Hot Wheels 9-Car Gift Pack
Our Review
It doesn't really matter how old you are. Hot Wheels cars are just too darned fun to play with. If you know a kid, or a kid at heart, who could use some zooming and racing and seriously fun play, this nine car set is a perfect present for less than $10. With authentic car styles, and seriously cool paint jobs, Hot Wheels are a fun gift for any car nut. While styles may vary by set, they'll never disappoint.
Another fun car collectible is this nine piece set from Matchbox. It includes both cars and equipment, so lots of fun play is at hand.
Kanoodle Brain Twisting Solitaire Game
Our Review
Perfect for kids and adults to play alone, this brain twisting solitaire game is a great way to expand their mind. This game encourages problem solving and strategic thinking, and with hundreds of possible combinations, from basic to deviously difficult, there's only one correct answer. Sounds brutal. And fun.
For less than $7, you get 12 puzzle pieces, 200 puzzle challenges, a 48-page illustrated puzzle book, and a carrying case.
aGreatLife Money Maze Puzzle Box
Our Review
This clever puzzle is the perfect way to deliver a gift of money and fun. With a secret compartment for your money, the only way your giftee can access it is by solving the maze. This is a great game of patience, critical thinking, ingenuity and logic, and it's challenging enough for teens too. Once the maze is solved, kids can use the money maze as a piggy bank to stash their cash, and then play the maze over and over again.
Aoocan BBQ Grill Mats
Our Review
Hands down, this is one of our favorite Christmas gifts under $10. These barbecue grilling mats save on clean up time and never let your food fall through the grates. They help cut down on flare ups, so foods cook evenly without burning. This pack contains five mats, and one will easily get your barbecue pitmaster though a season of grilling with no worries. They'll also love the fact that these grill mats are dishwasher safe, making clean up an absolute breeze.
Paracord Bracelet & Survival Gear Kit
Our Review
You never know when someone is going to get caught in a dangerous situation so this inexpensive gift could be the key to their survival. This two pack of paracord bracelets include a high quality compass, flint fire starter, a fire scraper that can also be used as an emergency knife.
Equipped with an emergency whistle that can create noise levels of up to 100db, these bracelets can help you be found. Plus we've all watched enough episodes of Dual Survival to know just how many uses paracord can have. These bracelets come with full instructions, plus survival tips and ideas.
LED Flashlight & Magnetic Pickup Tool
Our Review
If you've ever dropped something and couldn't find it, you'll already know why this is such a cool tool and the perfect gift for any person on your gift list this year. This flashlight has some magic tricks up its sleeve including three super bright LED bulbs to illuminate dark spaces.
The 360-degree soft neck can adjust both its height and angle, allowing you to position and focus light where you want it. But what's cooler is this tool telescopes out to 22 inches, and the head and base are both have magnetic surfaces, allowing you to pick metal things up from almost any angle.
Brain Teaser Metal Puzzles
Our Review
This Christmas you can give someone on your list the chance to test their wits against a group of inviting, but difficult little metal puzzles. These manipulative links challenge players’ critical thinking and problem solving skills, while helping improve their IQ and EQ.
They'll test logic, patience and creative minds with this pack of eight cool yet simple brainteasers. Great for the kids and adults on your list, there are different sets with different challenges, so grab 'em all while they're less than ten dollars.
S.W.A.K. Kids Knit Hat, Gloves & Scarf Set
Our Review
Kids love cozy long scarves, hats and gloves, but they also love to lose them - a lot. That's what makes this fun and colorful set a perfect Christmas gift for either girls or boys. It comes in tons of fun bright and vibrant colors, and includes all three items in a matching set for under $10. Better yet, since we're talking gifts for kids here, these wash and dry like a dream.
Thin Braided Faux Leather Belt
Our Review
Sure, you're thinking "a belt for Christmas? Meh." Well, don't even go there because a cool red belt is a wardrobe staple that can dress up any plain pair of jeans, a black dress or boring business suit and completely transform the look.
This cute faux leather belt is braided with an antique looking brass buckle. You can also get it in brown, coffee, black and white, but red is the kicky color for Christmas and only it gets bonus points for pure color appeal.
MissShorthair Women’s Lightweight Infinity Scarf
Our Review
Light and gauzy, yet cozy and cuddly too, this pretty infinity scarf is a perfect present for the women on your Christmas list. Naturally, the pink and black combo is a classic look, but this fun scarf comes in a crazy array of colors and patterns, and all of them are less than ten bucks.
Because they are so versatile, your giftee can wear them hijab, knotted, twisted, wrapped or doubled around her neck, shoulders and head. Even if she says she struggles with scarves, the beauty of an infinity scarf is that there's no wrong way to wear one.
If your lady lives where the weather is really cold, you could always get her a thick knitted infinity scarf that will keep her cozy outdoors.
Floral Turban Head Wraps
Our Review
- These super cute turban-style headbands are a great asset on those days when she just wants her swept back and simple. They're fun and funky Christmas gifts under $10, and perfect for all her casual outings. Whether she wears them for her daily workouts, evening walks or a raucous outdoor concert, they'll absorb sweat and look stylish at the same time. They also add a pop of color to her plain yoga clothes and she can rock the summer sundress look with style too.
Portable Mini Facial Mister
Our Review
Anytime skin needs a quick boost of hydration, this mini facial sprayer can mist into action, spraying nanoparticles of water that can be easily absorbed. This clever little sprayer charges via USB, so it's easy to keep in a purse or the car to cool and refresh in summer, or rehydrate skin in the winter.
One fill of the tiny water tank and you can get about 50 spritzes. If you filled the tank with rose water you could even use this little tool for setting your makeup.
Emori Eyeshadow Pro Makeup Kit
Our Review
It's hard to imagine finding such a huge collection of beautiful eyeshadows for under ten bucks, but this professional grade kit comes with three palettes and 36 colors - basically you need to recreate sophisticated or edgy looks for day and night. With 12 shades in nude colors, 12 shades in smoky colors, and 12 shade in ultra colors, this three-compact set is the perfect present for the makeup lover on your list.
OLIVIA & AIDEN Bath Brush Set
Our Review
Everyone knows the key to great looking and healthy skin is regular exfoliation, and this lovely bath brush set delivers. It comes with a bamboo handled dual bath brush with fine bristles on one side and a pumice stone on the other. You also get a luxurious loofah body scrubber, exfoliating gloves and a bath pouf to suds up to the max. At just ten bucks, it's a super nice pampering gift for any man or woman on your Christmas list.
Bohemian Peacock Pendant Necklace
Our Review
This Bohemian peacock pendant necklace matches the trendiest looks this season, and any woman would love to have it to coordinate with her more flowing, less formal outfits as well as her business wear. It features multiple braided silk and bead strands, with an adjustable clasp. The pendant itself has a rhinestone embellished peacock, tail wrapped around an iridescent ball. It comes in five beautiful colors, all of which will set you back just $9.99.
Home-Cloud Essential Oil Necklace Diffuser
Our Review
Every lady needs a dose of aromatherapy once in a while - either to relax, reawaken, or renew. This pretty diffuser necklace gives her endless options with a silver-tone diffuser pendant, and 11 different color pads to coordinate with her day's fashion choice. Each pad can accommodate the essential oil of her choice, and give her just the whiff of whichever scent makes her feel wonderful. It comes on a pretty silver tone rolo chain.
Get this two-pack of lavender and peppermint essential oils for just $7.99.
You Look Fabulous Canvas Makeup Bag
Our Review
This sweet makeup bag is a reminder to anyone who receives it that you think they look fabulous. Made from cotton canvas, it features a YKK zipper that eliminates snags, and has a cute black tassel on the zipper pull. Big enough to fit plenty of makeup for a wedding or weekend away, it measures in at 9.5 x 8 inches. She'd love any of the other designs available as well, but hurry, because a couple of them are already getting low on inventory.
You can also get a six-pack of cute canvas makeup bags for just $17.99, meaning you'll get six different gifts for less than three bucks apiece.
Natural Rose Quartz Facial Roller
Our Review
Natural stone rollers, also known as Jade rollers, are effective for reducing puffy skin, baggy under eyes, and overall facial massage. This pretty roller is made with natural rose quartz, a stone that feels cool and calming against the skin.
These stone rollers can help to improve blood circulation, alleviate tension, and even relieve pain. This one comes in a nice gift box, so a simple red bow makes it perfect for gift giving. If you want a real Jade Roller, you'll have to spend a bit more, but at just $9.98, this one's a steal.
Little Girls Hair Clips & Accessories
Our Review
This fun little box of fancy hair clips, barrettes and bows is a magical collection for any little girl who loves to be fancy. This collection includes flowers, sparkly hearts, a tiny crown and even a glittery bunny. These cute adornments are backed by springy clips that don't pull hair, so they're suitable, even for babies. In fact, they'd be a lovely new mother gift for a woman who's just had a baby girl. Get them in six different color combinations, all at just $7.99.
Poop – Be Awesome Coffee Mug
Our Review
There's not a day your Christmas giftee will wake up without a smile when they're served their morning cuppa Joe in this coffee mug. It makes us laugh every darned time we see it. And talk about a "to do" list that's easy to accomplish. This white ceramic mug is microwave and dishwasher safe, and comes boxed so you'll just need to wrap it. Best, it's a great conversation starter for sure.
If you want to splurge and spend 99 cents more, you can get a mug with the same sentiment, but funnier graphics.
Bath Bombs Gift Set
Our Review
A luxurious gift for someone who loves to languish in the bath, this set of six handcrafted bath bombs are made with natural and organic essential oils and dried flower petals. They're an ideal choice for promoting natural healing and relaxing. They offer aromatherapy that can help to relax your body and mind, they mositurize your dry skin and help ease muscle discomfort after a long hard day at work. Nice.
Prank Pack Wake & Bake Griddle
Our Review
While we realize this is actually a gift box versus a gift, it's a worthy addition to your list of gifts under $10 simply for the laughs it will deliver on Christmas morning. Even though you're on a budget, there's no need to sacrifice tons of giggles on Christmas morning, so once they discover they've been pranked, you can still afford to put some candies or chocolates inside. Better yet, put a box of Hungry Jack Belgian Waffle Mix in there!
Color Your Own Water Bottle Kit
Our Review
Perfect for the tween or teen on your list, this customizable water bottle can be as wild and wacky as their imagination. This kit includes a big metal carabiner cup, five designer doodle markers, and 20 adhesive-backed sparkling rhinestones. The bottle is a big 18.9 ounces, so it's a great way to encourage good water drinking habits.
If you've got a younger girl on your list, grab her the Barbie themed water bottle which also comes with markers and rhinestones, and a preprinted design to fill in.
Beard Brush & Comb Set for Men
Our Review
Got a guy who's simply in love with his facial fur? Keep him and that fur looking shiny and neat by gifting him this beard brush and comb set. The bamboo and boar bristle beard brush and wood comb set massages his facial hair, stimulates oil production, and removes dirt, thereby keeping beard hair and skin healthy. The anti-static wood comb detangles wet and dry beards with ease, as well as his head hair.
We all know Kentucky is famous for bourbon, but who knew they were famous for beard oil too? This Kentucky 51 beard oil is highly rated and it's another cool beard-tending gift under ten bucks.
Large Decorative Glass Watering Globes
Our Review
Do you have a forgetful gardener or plant lover on your list? These gorgeous glass globes can save the day, and their plants. Self-watering globes are a perfect automatic watering system for plants, because the bulbs slowly release the perfect amount of water needed into the soil. The don't over-water or under-water.
With just one fill, these globes can water a plant for up to two weeks, which makes them perfect for frequent business travelers. For just a couple bucks more, you can actually get a set of four.
Crystal Ball Prism Pendants
Our Review
Add some sparkle to any room with these beautiful crystal prism pendants. Hang them in a window, from chain or fishing line, and when the sun hits them you'll see all the colors of the rainbow begin to dance around the room. The faceted glass balls can add both fun and feng shui to a bedroom, office or living area. This two pack features 40mm crystals, but you can get a 50mm crystal two pack and still stay under your $10 budget.
Window Bird Feeder
Our Review
There's hardly anything as entertaining as watching birds come right to your window throughout the year. This cute little feeder will attract your personal aviary to within close watching distance, because it attaches directly to your window. The clear acrylic feeder attaches with sturdy suction cups so there's no need to worry about difficult mounting.
If you were inclined to spend an extra ten spot, National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Birds of North America would be a sweet addition to this gift.
Hanging Glass Terrariums
Our Review
These sweet little hanging terrariums come compete with hemp hangers so your giftee can get planting right away. Made from high boron silicon glass, they're perfect for small succulents and air plants. Simply place rocks in the bottom and create a beautiful green scene that's virtually effortless. If you want to include the plants, because your the super generous type, find them right here.
The Teacher Touches a Heart Keyring
Our Review
We've all known a teacher that's made a difference to the kids we love. This year you can give her a small token of your appreciation with this sweet and sentimental key ring. With a heartfelt sentiment on the key ring dangle, and another one on the pretty metal gift box it comes in, you can bet this small gift will warm their heart for years to come. Get a similar design in blue for the male teacher on your list.
Sheffield Premium 14-in-1 Hammer Tool
Our Review
At just 5.25 inches long, this little hammer tool is a mighty beast when it comes to multitasking. It weighs in at just 11 ounces, but this little hammer turns into 13 additional tools including two kinds of pliers, nail claw, wire cutters, Phillips screwdriver, keyring, wire stripper, bottle and can opener, large knife, large slotted screwdriver, and a small slotted screwdriver. Whew! All that for less than ten bucks? Any guy or gal would love to keep this multi-tool in their glove box.
LED Headlamp
Our Review
Everyone should have an LED headlamp like this at the ready for quick after dark walks with the pooch, finding that think you dropped in the corner of the closet, or perhaps just to read after everyone else has gone to bed. This LED headlamp is especially indispensible in the workshop, where good light is the key to getting projects done precisely. Weighing only 2.85 ounces, the headband is easily adjustable so it's comfortable as well as functional. It has four lighting modes, three levels of white light brightness (2 leds, 10 leds and 18 leds) and a red flashing mode as well.
Polar Insulated Water Bottle
Our Review
Great for days hiking and biking in super hot weather, the Polar water bottles mean you'll have a cool sip whenever your heart desires. The double-wall construction of these insulated water bottles creates a thermal barrier of air to keep heat out and cold in. Foil layers reflect solar rays for additional thermal protection. We love that they are dishwasher and freezer safe, and that right now they're each under ten bucks.
Travel Emergency Sewing Kit
Our Review
While this might not seem so gift-like to you, this little emergency sewing kit is an indispensable aid for people who often travel on business and pop a button or seam on their clothes. This kit contains all the necessary tools that are required for performing basic repairs - be it a scissor, threads (12 colors), an assortment of sewing needles, shirt buttons, a seam ripper, thimble, needle threader tools (two) and a foldable measuring tape. All this awesome stuff is contained in a zippered case that keeps things secure.
For a slightly smaller, but still efficient selection of quick repair tools, this kit from Embroidex is just $5.99.
Crochet Hook Set with Case
Our Review
The crafty crocheter on your gift list will be delighted with this pretty set of crochet hooks and accessories, all of which come in a delightful floral case. The ergonomic grips have non-slip handles, which makes them perfect for those with arthritis or other aches and pains. With nine different size hooks, stitch markers and blunt needles for finish work, this kit gives your crafter everything needed to complete a project and keep things neat and tidy at the same time.
If they don't need the extras in this set, you can also find a 16 needle hook set for under $10 that might be just the perfect gift.
Melissa & Doug Wooden Stamp Set: Friendship
Our Review
Life is just better with friends, and now your little person can celebrate that by making special art pieces to let them know. This cute wooden stamp set from Melissa & Doug (one of our faves) has nine stamps, a durable two-color ink pad, and five colored pencils. Not only does this Christmas gift promote friendship, but it also enhances creativity and fine motor skills.
Melissa & Doug stamp sets come in lots of fun themes, and they're all under ten bucks. If this isn't the one for the kid on your list, how about the Butterflies & Hearts Stamp Set or the super cool Vehicles Stamp Set that features a fire engine, police car, airplane and others.
Just My Style Ultimate Scrapbook Kit
Our Review
There are lots of snow and rain days ahead, and this scrapbook kit for kids is a great way to occupy their hands and their brain. It comes with more than 700 accessories they can use to bring their memories to life. They'll express themselves by creating themed pages filled with their most cherished memories of family and friends.
This kit includes a 40 page (20 sheet) scrapbook with printed pages, more than 500 stickers, nearly 150 punch-out shapes, a scrapbooking pen, scissors, a glue stick, 16 dimensional stickers, 50 sparkling stones and 100 sequin shapes. While it says it's good for kids six and up, it might be better for a child that's a bit older, because projects like these take lots of patience.
Baby Monthly Milestone Blanket
Our Review
Are you looking for the perfect present for someone who has a new baby, or one on the way in the new year? This sweet monthly milestone blanket makes the perfect backdrop for pictures to celebrate a baby's growth and progress during that all important first year. This 40" x 40" blanket is a soft cotton and poly blend, and it's completely machine washable in case of any spit up incidents or exploding diapers. (Hey they're babies - this stuff happens all the time.)
It doesn't come with the sweet little flower wreath to mark the month, but you can easily create one out of this green garland, which is more gender neutral anyway.
Bath Toys for Toddlers
Our Review
Three little fishes with big friendly smiles are the perfect companions for your toddler in the tub. Bath play is a wonderful time to enjoy the hilarious imaginations of little people, and this cute toys set will keep a toddler engaged while you're washing their hair, and all the things they like to struggle over.
Using the little toy fishing rod, toddlers cultivate and develop better hand-eye coordination and body balance as they try to catch their floating school of fishes. We also think the three swimming turtles bath toys are another gift hit for toddlers.
Lavender & Eucalyptus Scented Travel Candles
Our Review
As pretty to look at as any candle kept on a table at home, these travel candles are a perfect small gift that can make a big impact. Each soy candle is encased in a beautiful decorated mini-tin with a lid. Perfect for a business person on the road, the lavender aromatherapy candle can be lit in the evening to help them de-stress from a long day of travel or appointments. In the morning, the invigorating eucalyptus candle can kick start their day in a positive way.
If you want to invest about five bucks more, you could get them a four candle set that includes vanilla and rosemary candles too.
Vino Marker Metallic Wine Glass Pens
Our Review
It seems almost impossible to find the perfect small gift for a wine lover, but these metallic marking pens are terrific if they're the types to throw wine tastings or small parties. These pens can be used to mark glasses with people's names or to simply write a varietal on the glasses for blind tastings.
This seven pack includes red, silver, purple, blue, green, and two gold markers, (our favorite.) They are packaged in an attractive round gift box that's cute to look at and perfect for storage.
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
Our Review
Let's face it. A toilet full of stinky poop is more than a problem, it's a major embarrassment, especially if one's forced to do the deed in public. That's why Poo Pourri's Before You Go spray is such a genius little gift of an idea. This genius spray literally stops bathroom odors before they ever begin—seriously! No more trying to mask that odor, because you can safely let fly, wherever, whenever.
Filled with stink fighting good stuff, you can get it in Vanilla Mint, Spiced Apple, Trap-A-Crap and a dozen other scents.
Karma Gifts Colorful Chip Clips
Our Review
Whoda thunk some chip clips would make such a cool small gift for someone on your list? These adorable llama clips are so cheery and fun, we kind of want to carry them around for no reason at all. The cuties seal in all the tasty goodness of their favorite snack foods for days. When they're finished snacking, they can simply clip the packet closed and keep food storage organized and looking adorable in their cupboards, draws or wherever.
Made of painted white wood, these clips come in lots of different themes from cheery skulls to mermaids and more.
Ladybug Kitchen Magnets
Our Review
Everyone's kitchen needs a little pick-me-up of color and fun, and these kitchen magnets certainly do the trick. A fun small gift, especially for someone who has little kids, and lots of coloring and school work to hang on the fridge, this set of six brightly colored ladybugs can hold things steady and add to their collection of kitchen art. For more traditional red ladybugs, this collection of six wooden ladybug magnets is also less than $10, and it comes with two bonus bugs.
Talisman Designs Beech Wood Jam Spoon & Spreader Set
Our Review
What a way to spice up someone's morning toast and jam routine. This solid beechwood jam spoon and spreader set is laser etched with adorable woodland creatures. A playful little bird and deer are surrounded by branches, flowers and leaves on these fun utensils. For just two dollars more, you could get your favorite giftee a set of four wooden measuring spoons, and for less than twenty bucks, the etched cheese board is beyond cute.
Ahmad Tea Twelve Teas Variety Gift Box
Our Review
A comforting mug of steaming hot tea is the perfect way to begin Christmas morning, and this delightful tea sampler makes a delightful gift that costs less than $10. With 12 varieties and 60 individually wrapped tea bags, it's one of the most inexpensive, yet highly rated, tea collections we've found. You can be assured of the high quality because this UK-based family business (and you know how Brits are about their tea!) is now in its fourth generation of tea blending and tasting experience.
Magnetic Sculpture Desk Toy
Our Review
This is the perfect cheap Christmas gift for fidgeters everywhere. This magnetic sculpture toy has endless possibilities for fun. Individual balls are made out of strong sturdy magnets which stick to the magnetic base, so no worries they'll be rolling around everywhere. Your giftee can simply stack the balls as high as they can or spread them apart, it's all up to their mood and level of creativity. At less than $9, these toys are fun for kids and grownups who act like them.
The Moon and Stars magnetic sculpture is another fun one, but probably best for adults due to the sharper edges of the magnetic pieces. It's less than $5, and makes a great stocking stuffer.
Flingshot Slingshot Flying Screaming Monkey
Our Review
There's not a single toy that brings out more shrieks, followed by a parade giggles and laughs, than this crazy slingshot screaming monkey. This rubber armed sock monkey is covered in cozy fur, and since he's wearing a cape, everyone's compelled to let him fly, both inside the house and out. The secret is that once he's airborne he lets out the most hideous scream. It's all in good fun though, and cheap fun too. At just pennies over $7, you can get one for every kid on your list this Christmas.
These cheap Christmas gifts are creative and fun, as well as unbelieveably affordable.
