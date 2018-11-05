21 Best Cool Mens Wallets: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Our Review

Admittedly, this isn’t the coolest looking wallet we’ve ever seen. It looks a lot like other wallets we’ve seen over the years. However, it still gets major cool points for its cool features. This RFID wallet uses military grade technology to prevent skimmers from stealing your personal financial data off your cards.

This wallet boasts 10 card slots, plus two additional oversized slots for cards or receipts. There’s also a full size bill section for storing cash. The RFID benefits of this wallet were tested through independent labs.