21 Best Cool Mens Wallets: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

We’ve curated a list of our favorite cool mens wallets. These cool wallets look great, offer tons of storage space, and let you express your personality. Read on to see our top picks.
-
HENGSONG Mens US Dollar Bill Wallet
Our Review
This cool mens wallet has the image of a US $100 bill on the outside, which is pretty baller. This wallet comes in two shades of brown, and is made from faux leather. There is room for five cards, plus cash.
-
Alpine Swiss RFID Blocking Leather Wallet
Our Review
Admittedly, this isn’t the coolest looking wallet we’ve ever seen. It looks a lot like other wallets we’ve seen over the years. However, it still gets major cool points for its cool features. This RFID wallet uses military grade technology to prevent skimmers from stealing your personal financial data off your cards.
This wallet boasts 10 card slots, plus two additional oversized slots for cards or receipts. There’s also a full size bill section for storing cash. The RFID benefits of this wallet were tested through independent labs.
-
Stainless Steel RFID Blocking Credit Card Holder
Our Review
Maybe a traditional bifold just isn’t for you. If you want a rugged, slim case, this metal option from Leopardd is a nice choice. The accordion-style folds provide storage for at least six cards. The outer metal is available in a mirror finish, as well as a silver-tone finish that’s been treated to resist smudges and fingerprints. Oh, and did we mention it’s also an RFID wallet?
-
Nintendo NES Classic Controller Bifold Wallet
Our Review
Looking for a wallet that’s old school cool? We love this retro gaming wallet, and Nintendo fans will love it, too. There’s room for five cards on the interior. The exterior looks just like an NES controller. There’s no coin pocket, unfortunately. This wallet definitely looks cool, though a few reviews indicate that this might not be the best wallet option for men who keep their wallet in their back pocket, as this wallet is uncomfortable to sit on.
-
Radix One Slim Wallet
Our Review
Hate sitting on a bulky wallet? This super slim wallet cuts down the bulk, while also looking edgy and cool. There’s room for four to 10 cards, making this wallet ideal for guys who need to carry a little, or carry a lot. It also stores cash.
-
Raw Wallet
Our Review
Raw makes minimalist wallets. This wallet has a slim profile, as well as a handy loop that lets you attach your wallet to your keychain. The elastic design keeps cards and cash from falling out, while also expanding to hold up to 10 cards with ease. All Raw wallets are meticulously hand-sewn for longevity and quality.
-
‘Star Wars’ Rebel Alliance Bi-Fold Wallet
Our Review
Love Star Wars? This is probably the wallet for you. The exterior features a Rebel Alliance design, while the interior offers storage space for cash and five cards. More of a “Dark Side” guy? Check out other Star Wars wallet styles here.
-
Ducti Hybrid Tri Fold Wallet
Our Review
Sure, you could always make your own duct tape wallet, but who has time for that? Probably not you. Plus, this Ducti wallet has superior stitching and an ID window, which is something the average DIY duct tape guy hasn’t mastered yet. A trifold design with snaps makes this wallet easy to access, but also secure. This wallet holds up to six cards.
-
Corder London Men’s Unique Map Of The World Distressed Slim Bifold
Our Review
This wallet is made from real leather, so each one is a little different. This is a great men’s wallet for a guy who loves to travel, or anyone who appreciates London style. There’s an ID window, plus three slots for cards and two spots to stash paper currency. There’s also a coin pocket with zipper closure.
-
CEFIRO RFIS Genuine Leather Bifold
Our Review
We love the look of this wallet, but it gets additional cool points for coming in a snazzy gift box, complete with a free keychain bottle opener. This makes a very cool Christmas gift, or a gift for yourself.
-
Herschel Supply Co. Men’s Raven RFID Wallet
Our Review
Herschel Supply Co. makes some of the coolest wallets out there, and we love this attractive pattern. A belt clip on the back of the wallet makes this easy to clip to a pants pocket, belt, or suspenders.
-
Ted Baker Mens Calmer Wallet
Our Review
This effortlessly cool wallet from Ted Baker is perfect for the man who is never seen out of a three-piece suit.
-
Coin Sorter Wallet
Our Review
While many folks today only carry cards and a couple of bills, there are those among us who need storage for coins. Be it for laundry, parking meters, or travel abroad to countries where coins are more heavily used, this clever wallet is perfect for the guy who needs ample coin storage. This is much more traditionally masculine than a coin purse, which may appeal to some men.
-
Protectif RFID Blocking Credit Card Holder
Our Review
This funky card case has a gold-tone exterior with a subtle pattern, making it a cool option for the man with champagne tastes on a beer budget.
-
NFL Bi-Fold Wallet (All Teams Available)
Our Review
There's nothing cooler than supporting the home team. If you're not a Packer Backer, no worries: this style is offered in all of the team colors of the NFL.
-
Joker Card Collage Bi-Fold Wallet
Our Review
If the Joker is your all-time favorite comic book villian, this is the wallet for you. Beyond the cool exterior, the interior has all the space you'd expect from a standard wallet.
-
Marvel Comics Leather Character Bifold Wallet
Our Review
The perfect wallet for a Marvel comics fan. Featuring designs from the covers of vintage Marvel issues, this wallet is also a great gift idea, as it comes packaged in an attractive Marvel gift box.
-
Stewart/Stand RFID Blocking Slim Minimalist Stainless Steel Secure Billfold Wallet with ID Window
Our Review
Cool herringbone design? Check.
RFID protection? Check.
Ample interior storage for all your cards. Check.
What's not to like?
-
Ebax Minimalist Slim Wallet
Our Review
Looking for a slim wallet? This is a great option for guys who like the minimalist look, but who still need a spot for cash. We also love the attached key loop, making this ideal for those who only need one or two keys with them at all times.
-
Unik4art Koi Fish Handmade Wallet
Our Review
This handmade wallet is made from high quality leather, and features a hand-tooled koi fish pattern. This is a great gift for the guy who loves Japanese art and culture, or for the man who loves all things aquatic.
-
Ted Baker Men’s Plated Cardholder
Our Review
Prefer a softer aesthetic? We love the blend of dark colors and subtle floral patterns on this gorgeous cardholder from Ted Baker London.